Tables in R (And How to Export Them to Word) (2024)

How to export tables from R depends on what word processor you use. This tutorial focuses on Word. If you use LaTeX, there are many existing R packages and tutorials that will get you started, including xtable and stargazer.

To export tables to Word, follow these general steps:

  1. Create a table or data.frame in R.
  2. Write this table to a comma-separated .txt file using write.table().
  3. Copy and paste the content of the .txt file into Word.
  4. In Word,
    1. select the text you just pasted from the .txt file
    2. go to Table Convert Convert Text to Table…
    3. make sure “Commas” is selected under “Separate text at”, click OK

You’ll now have a basic table that you can format in Word. Below are three examples of how to use this process to create crosstabs, tables for summary statistics, and regression tables.

Data and Packages

Before we get started, read in a dataset on U.S. states (codebook here) into R:

states <- read.csv("states.csv")

Also install and load packages dplyr, tidyr, and broom:

pkgs <- c("dplyr", "tidyr", "broom")install.packages(pkgs) #install sapply(pkgs, require, character.only = T) #load 
## dplyr tidyr broom## TRUE TRUE TRUE

Create a table showing the proportion of states that supported Bush in 2000, by region (South versus Non-South):

# Create tablet <- with(states, table(south, gb_win00))t <- prop.table(t, margin = 1)t #large majority of southern states supported Bush in 2000: 
## gb_win00## south Bush win Gore win## Nonsouth 0.4705882 0.5294118## South 0.8750000 0.1250000
# Write this table to a comma separated .txt file: write.table(t, file = "bush_south.txt", sep = ",", quote = FALSE, row.names = F)
The .txt file will end up in your working directory. Now follow steps 3 and 4 in the Overview section above to create the crosstab in Word.

Here’s another example that again uses the states.csv dataset. Say we wanted to create a table with summary statistics for five of the variables in this dataset:

sumstat <- states %>% # Select and rename five variables  select( `Black (%)` = blkpct, `Attend church (%)` = attend_pct, `Supported Bush in 2000 (%)` = bush00, `Supported Obama in 2008 (%)` = obama08, `Women in State Legislature (%)` = womleg ) %>% # Find the mean, st. dev., min, and max for each variable  summarise_each(funs(mean, sd, min, max)) %>% # Move summary stats to columns gather(key, value, everything()) %>%  separate(key, into = c("variable", "stat"), sep = "_") %>% spread(stat, value) %>% # Set order of summary statistics  select(variable, mean, sd, min, max) %>% # Round all numeric variables to one decimal point mutate_each(funs(round(., 1)), -variable)sumstat
## variable mean sd min max## 1 Attend church (%) 38.9 9.4 22.0 60.0## 2 Black (%) 10.3 9.7 0.4 36.8## 3 Supported Bush in 2000 (%) 50.4 8.7 31.9 67.8## 4 Supported Obama in 2008 (%) 50.5 9.5 32.5 71.8## 5 Women in State Legislature (%) 23.2 7.3 8.8 37.8
# Write to .txtwrite.table(sumstat, file = "sumstats.txt", sep = ",", quote = FALSE, row.names = F)

Again, the sumstats.txt file will end up in your working directory, and you can use steps 3 and 4 from the Overview section above to import this file into Word.

Exercise

Create a table of summary statistics in Word for vep04_turnout, vep08_turnout, unemploy, urban, and hispanic. The table should include the number of observations (n), mean, median, 10th percentile, and 90th percentile of each of the variables. Put the variables in the rows of the table and the summary statistics in the columns, like we did in the example above. Format your table in Word to make it look similar to this table.

Say we wanted to run three OLS models to predict state-level support for Bush in 2000, where each model adds a predictor to the preceding model. We can create a regression table with all three models like so:

m1 <- tidy(lm(bush00 ~ blkpct, states))m2 <- tidy(lm(bush00 ~ blkpct + south, data = states))m3 <- tidy(lm(bush00 ~ blkpct + south + womleg, data = states))# Note that tidy() from the broom package is used to convert each model to a data frameall_models <- rbind_list( m1 %>% mutate(model = 1), m2 %>% mutate(model = 2), m3 %>% mutate(model = 3))all_models
## Source: local data frame [9 x 6]#### term estimate std.error statistic p.value model## (chr) (dbl) (dbl) (dbl) (dbl) (dbl)## 1 (Intercept) 50.92242670 1.8269042 27.873617 2.674311e-31 1## 2 blkpct -0.04645116 0.1295857 -0.358459 7.215717e-01 1## 3 (Intercept) 51.26374042 1.7392966 29.473834 5.855540e-32 2## 4 blkpct -0.35982687 0.1753724 -2.051788 4.578488e-02 2## 5 southSouth 9.04563705 3.6085132 2.506749 1.570125e-02 2## 6 (Intercept) 66.01152726 4.5218532 14.598335 6.949435e-19 3## 7 blkpct -0.41579167 0.1585744 -2.622061 1.181097e-02 3## 8 southSouth 6.03572838 3.3595138 1.796608 7.896601e-02 3## 9 womleg -0.56807999 0.1634218 -3.476157 1.121456e-03 3
# Now make this data frame look more like a regression table ols_table <- all_models %>% select(-statistic, -p.value) %>% mutate_each(funs(round(., 2)), -term) %>%  gather(key, value, estimate:std.error) %>% spread(model, value)ols_table
## Source: local data frame [8 x 5]#### term key 1 2 3## (chr) (chr) (dbl) (dbl) (dbl)## 1 (Intercept) estimate 50.92 51.26 66.01## 2 (Intercept) std.error 1.83 1.74 4.52## 3 blkpct estimate -0.05 -0.36 -0.42## 4 blkpct std.error 0.13 0.18 0.16## 5 southSouth estimate NA 9.05 6.04## 6 southSouth std.error NA 3.61 3.36## 7 womleg estimate NA NA -0.57## 8 womleg std.error NA NA 0.16
# Exportwrite.table(ols_table, file = "olstab.txt", sep = ",", quote = FALSE, row.names = F)

Again, follow steps 3 and 4 from the Overview section above to import the content of the .txt file into Word.

How to export a table in R to Word? ›

2 Answers
  1. save your data frame as .CSV file using R code but you shouldn't save the indexes also like this: ...
  2. Open the .CSV file using Microsoft word by right-click and open with then choose word app.
  3. Click ctrl + a then click on Table>Convert>Conevrt text to table you'll find this dialoge box:
Apr 16, 2023

How to copy r output into Word? ›

First step: open a new R Markdown file which you will paste the code into. For the output format, select Word. Second step: paste the code into a block with chunk options eval=FALSE, echo=TRUE . Third step: compile to Word.

What is the R package for tables in Word? ›

The ReporteRs package is used to create a Word document from R software. The function addFlexTable() can be used to add a simple or customized table into the document.

How do I import a table into a Word document? ›

Here are five steps on how to copy an Excel table into Word:
  1. Determine which table to copy. ...
  2. Highlight the table. ...
  3. Select the "Home" tab in Excel and copy. ...
  4. Navigate to your Word document and choose a paste option. ...
  5. Paste your table and review for formatting and data integrity.
Jun 28, 2024

How do I copy a DataFrame from R to Word? ›

If you want to copy an R data frame to Writer or Word, you can follow these steps:
  1. Convert the data frame to a data. data_df <- as.data.frame(data)
  2. Save the data as a CSV file: write.csv(data_df[,6:7], "clipboard", row.names = FALSE, quote = FALSE)
Aug 24, 2015

How to save a table generated in R? ›

To save data as an RData object, use the save function. To save data as a RDS object, use the saveRDS function. In each case, the first argument should be the name of the R object you wish to save. You should then include a file argument that has the file name or file path you want to save the data set to.

How do I transfer data to Word? ›

How to export an Excel spreadsheet to Word
  1. Open your documents. Open your Excel and Word documents. ...
  2. Highlight your content. Navigate to your Excel file and highlight the content you want to copy to Word. ...
  3. Copy and paste your content. ...
  4. Choose a paste option.

How do you save R output as text? ›

Data Science Tutorials. Export output as text in R, The sink function in R is used to redirect the output of the console to a file or a connection. This allows you to capture the output of your R code and save it to a file or send it to a network connection.

How do I export an output in R? ›

You can use the sink() function in R. It will divert all R console output between the first and second call of sink() to a file that you specify. Here is an example using a linear model fitted to the iris data set.

How to copy and paste output from R? ›

For example, in R, we can use the write_clip() function from the clipr package to write data to the clipboard. This is useful when copying data from R and pasting it into another application (e.g., Excel, a text editor, or an email).

What package is data table in R? ›

Data. table is an extension of data. frame package in R. It is widely used for fast aggregation of large datasets, low latency add/update/remove of columns, quicker ordered joins, and a fast file reader.

What does table () in R do? ›

Table function (table())in R performs a tabulation of categorical variable and gives its frequency as output. It is further useful to create conditional frequency table and Proportinal frequency table. This recipe demonstrates how to use table() function to create the following two tables: Frequency table.

How do I access table elements in R? ›

To access the table values, we can use single square brackets. For example, if we have a table called TABLE then the first element of the table can accessed by using TABLE[1].

How do I copy a table into a Word document? ›

Right-click on the selected table and choose "Copy" from the context menu. In Word, position the cursor where you want to insert the table. Instead of using the regular paste (Ctrl+V), go to the "Home" tab in Word. Click on the down arrow under "Paste" in the Ribbon and choose "Paste Special."

How do I convert a table to data in Word? ›

Select the rows or table you want to convert to text. On the Layout tab, in the Data section, click Convert to Text. In the Convert to Text box, under Separate text with, click the separator character you want to use in place of the column boundaries.

Can you export R table to Excel? ›

Exporting a table to an Excel table is reasonably straightforward: Create a table in R using basictabler , Using the openxlsx package, create a new Excel file and add a worksheet (or open an existing worksheet), Call the writeToExcelWorksheet method on the table.

