Tables in R (And How to Export Them to Word) (2024)

How to export tables from R depends on what word processor you use. This tutorial focuses on Word. If you use LaTeX, there are many existing R packages and tutorials that will get you started, including xtable and stargazer.

To export tables to Word, follow these general steps:

Create a table or data.frame in R. Write this table to a comma-separated .txt file using write.table() . Copy and paste the content of the .txt file into Word. In Word, select the text you just pasted from the .txt file go to Table → Convert → Convert Text to Table… make sure “Commas” is selected under “Separate text at”, click OK

You’ll now have a basic table that you can format in Word. Below are three examples of how to use this process to create crosstabs, tables for summary statistics, and regression tables.