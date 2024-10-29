Taryn Faliszewski on LinkedIn: #creatoreconomy #creators (2024)

Taryn Faliszewski
Influencer Talent Manager | Founder @Model Club
Great story of two young athletes turning their passion into multiple streams of income. 🏀 #creatoreconomy #creators
Scott Van den Berg
Founder of CELEB & Influencer Capital
This is how the Cavinder Twins went from student-athletes to content creators to successful businesswomen. Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder (23) are twins who play basketball 🏀 as student-athletes at the Miami Hurricanes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the twins started creating content on TikTok to kill time. Today, sharing content with their nearly 6.5 million followers has become a part of Haley and Hanna's daily routine.Before, student-athletes were not allowed to earn money. However, a groundbreaking NCAA decision in 2021 changed everything when student-athletes were allowed to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). The Cavinder Twins capitalized on this tremendously, earning nearly $2M 🤑 from NIL and brand deals. The two have already signed brand deals with Boost Mobile, WWE, Champs Sports, Intuit TurboTax Verified Pro, and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.The most recent brand deal they signed was a 3-year deal with Under Armour. The Cavinder Twins are unique because they don’t stop at brand deals only. Where possible, they have chosen equity and ownership over cash. The portfolio already includes: 🎰 Betr - Jake Paul’s sports betting and media company 🥛 Slate Milk - an all-natural protein drink ⚡️ Bucked Up - an energy drink company. The two even launched their own flavor called Double Rizz💄 Most recently, they also did an equity deal with Hustle Beauty to become the brand’s co-founders. Hustle Beauty creates cosmetics for active women to ensure that women working out still look just as good as they do when heading out for a night out. Great celebrity-product-market-fit if you ask me. Most of the duo’s content combines fitness and beauty, which is the brand’s essence.The Cavinder Twins have created a blueprint for other student-athletes on leveraging NIL and setting themselves up for success. But that doesn’t mean every student-athlete or content creator will make similar choices. Kudos to them for seeing the bigger picture, betting on themselves by doing equity deals, and launching their own brands. As well as kudos to their team - Jeff Hoffman.
Jack Appleby
I teach social strategy to 70,000 marketers with my newsletter, Future Social. | Work: Microsoft, Twitch, Beats By Dre, Morning Brew, Verizon
You know me for marketing... but I'm also a basketball creator now? With 58,000 followers & a crazy video view average? Lemme explain. ⬇️Basketball's always been a big part of my life. Played YMCA as a kid, then got discovered in middle school & joined the AAU national champs. Became a nationally-ranked player... only to stop growing (6'5" ain't tall enough for a slow-as-molasses center). But I never stopped loving the game—got a basketball scholarship to a tiny private college, played in rec leagues every year since (including a gay league, which is a story for another day). And now, at 35, I'm making my "comeback."I started making little basketball videos for fun on Instagram and TikTok as "a 35-year-old washed-up ex-college player just trying to get it back." Then a few went viral—several 1 million+ viewed videos on accounts with less than 10,000 followers. Then I got invited to FIBA 3x3 and started playing semi-pro. Then I started documenting my men's league teams—now I'm traveling New York and the country to play basketball again, all because of social media.I just wrapped my latest men's league season, generating 3.3 million views on only 24 videos for a 137,000 view average despite only having 58,000 followers. I'm so excited about playing again + bringing basketball content to a wider age range that it's become a whole business for me.And with that? I'm looking for partners!My whole schtick is How To Hoop Forever—showing that we can all keep playing the game & improving even as adults. Naturally, I'd love to work with brands in spaces for adult athletes: health & wellness, mental health, basketball, nutrition, recovery, men's health, exercise, fitness... you get the idea. Anything that'd help an adult athlete trying to get back in shape!I'd add in travel & hospitality as well—I'm starting my own FIBA3x3 team this year, which is not a cheap endeavor—gotta get players around the world. So if any hotels or airlines wanna sponsor those videos? Would LOVE to chat.DMs are open, or you can email me at Jack@JackAppleby.net!And if you wanna check the content: https://lnkd.in/euY44uDi
Cam McPherson
NIL and Creator Athlete Lead Partnerships Coordinator with Raymond Representation
NIL is expected to continue to grow in 2024. Every brand should consider collaborating with collegiate athletes. However, not all athletes create content strong enough for the brand to see value in their investment. Michael Raymond was among the first to recognize this trend and steer Raymond Representation towards athlete creators, moving beyond targeting only the most prominent names in college sports.Certainly, high school athletes aspire to excel in their sports, but establishing a brand and creating compelling content can be crucial for success in NIL. Nonetheless, this is easier said than done; as any content creator can attest, significant time is invested in perfecting and enhancing content.The crucial step is to start. Taking inspiration from Reuben Gol, all athletes in 2024 should attempt to start a "content series." This idea allows for the creation of multiple videos, fostering increased engagement and audience growth. This could be as simple as quarterbacks testing strangers' spirals or track athletes asking other college students about the last time they ran a mile.The possibilities are endless. The key is to take that first step and start building your brand as a college athlete.#nil #raymondrep #sportsmarketing #collegeathletes
Carl Harrison
Helping Celebrities, Retired Athletes, Sports Franchises Monetise the Value of Signatures and Build Stronger Connections With Fans
🥊 🥊 🥊 How Aspiring Boxers Can Monetize Their Signature with FanFairSignatures.comIn the digital age, athletes are no longer confined to earning solely from their sports endeavors. The rise of social media, coupled with innovative platforms, has opened up new revenue streams for sports professionals, including aspiring boxers. One such platform making waves in the world of sports is FanFairSignatures.com. This service allows athletes to monetize their autographs with personalized messages, all from the convenience of their iPad. 𝗔 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆For many aspiring boxers, making it to the big leagues involves rigorous training, dedication, and a bit of luck. However, breaking through can often be financially challenging. FanFairSignatures.com offers a unique solution to this problem. By simply leveraging their signature and a personalized message, boxers can create a new income stream that helps support their journey to the top.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗜𝘁 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀FanFairSignatures.com operates on a straightforward premise. Athletes can create digital autographs with personalized messages using their iPad. These digital mementos can then be sold directly to fans through the platform. It’s a win-win situation: fans get a unique piece of memorabilia, and athletes earn money for their time and effort.𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗲𝗿𝘀Even for less established boxers, the financial potential is significant. By marketing their personalized digital signatures effectively, an aspiring boxer can earn up to £2,000 per month. This additional income can be crucial for funding training, travel, and other essential expenses.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿For household names, the earning potential is even more astounding. Take, for example, the legendary Kate Mulgrew from Star Trek. With a single tweet announcing the availability of her personalized digital signatures, she can earn up to £20,000. While some established boxers may not have the same fan base as a TV icon, their loyal followers are just as eager to own a piece of their favorite athlete’s legacy.FanFairSignatures.com presents a groundbreaking opportunity for boxers at all stages of their careers. By turning their signature into a monetizable asset, athletes can generate substantial income while deepening their connection with fans. For aspiring boxers, this platform can be a game-changer, providing the financial support needed to pursue their dreams without compromise.So whether you're just starting out or already a household name, it’s time to step into the digital ring and start monetizing your signature with FanFairSignatures.com. The future of sports memorabilia is here—don’t miss out on your share of the action.
Noelle Magann
Advancing Athletes as Creators, Investors, and Entrepreneurs | Developing Creative and Sustainable Marketing Strategies for Athletes, Brands, and Teams | DM or Connect to see how I can help you today.
Athlete Investors vs Athlete CreatorsWhat’s better? The investor or the creator?An athlete creator can be distinctly impactful in increasing awareness, positive impressions, and engagement for your brand. Athlete’s as creators remain popular due to their unique roles within society. In #motorsport consider F1 - constantly inviting celebrities to attend races; from athletes to singers to entertainers and more.These celebrities can bring in more views and engagement on social media content, create content for their own pages, and maybe they even get some non-F1 fans to tune in out of curiosity (creators impact behavior after all).But long-term, is this helpful for both parties? Celebrities attending races seem to annoy more fans than they bring in.Athlete’s can also invest in a company. Here's some examples:- Tom Brady🏈 - LeBron James🏀 - Candace Parker🏐 - And so many moreThere’s no shortage of Athlete Investors in today’s age. But, just because an athlete invests does not mean they are actively promoting the brand to their platform. It doesn’t automatically connect to them as creators.So where is an athlete truly helpful?It's where they can make an IMPACT❗Take recent Alpine F1 team investment for example. Athletes involved include the likes of Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and more.In this investment, McIlroy and Joshua attended the USGP in Austin. Partaking in marketing content, pit stop practices, and giving motivational messages to the drivers. This investment went beyond cutting a check or attending the occassional board meeting. This investment brought in athletes where they could add value.They had a purpose behind their presence. They were not there just to enjoy a race, they were there actively engaging with all elements of their investment.This example is more high profile than others. Alpine has over 3 million followers on Instagram alone. But other companies needing investment don't.Providing opportunities for athletes to become investors, stand out as creators, and pursue their passions in entrepreneurship is driving the future of sports forward.Want an example of a group driving sports forward in this way? APEX.Having been a part of the Alpine investment, launching an elite athlete investment fund (which provides athlete's mentorship to startups, amongst other benefits of having athlete investors), they have a unique take on athlete investment.In partnership with The Crown Creators, they've also launched the Shaping Legends podcast, providing opportunities for athletes to tell their unique stories and showcase what athletes can do beyond the stat sheet.So what's better? The athlete investor, creator, or entrepreneur?My take - All of the aboveAthletes are most impactful where they can bring their full knowledge, experience, and passion to the table - in whatever way suits their personal goals.What do you think will impact athlete trends in 2024?
Nathan Holm
When we think of sports sponsorships, our minds naturally gravitate toward superstar athletes, decked out in logo-laden apparel, endorsing high-profile brands on high profile broadcast platforms. But there's an often-overlooked segment of the sports world bursting with untapped potential: college and amateur athletes. With the recent evolution of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights, the game is changing, opening avenues for brands to dive into a fresh, relatable talent pool.Why College and Amateur Athletes?1. Local & Peer Influence:The influence of a local champion, someone the community has watched grow, is unparalleled. Their journey often mirrors that of their peers, making their endorsements more relatable and authentic. When a college athlete endorses a product, it can have a ripple effect in their campus and local community, offering brands a highly engaged audience.2. Authenticity and Relatability: Unlike seasoned pros, college and amateur athletes often come off as more genuine and down-to-earth. Their stories are raw, filled with struggles, triumphs, and dreams. Partnering with them offers brands a chance to tap into narratives that deeply resonate with fans and communities.3. Diverse Demographics: The sheer number of college and amateur athletes spans a wide range of sports, backgrounds, and regions. This offers brands a unique opportunity to target specific demographics more effectively than through mainstream athletes.4. Digital Native Advantage: Most college athletes are digital natives. They're adept at leveraging platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, offering brands an inside track to the coveted Gen Z market.
Davis Filippell
President @ TeamWork Online | Building Careers in Sports Business
6 recent sports startup funding investments all have 1 common theme: markets undergoing a *platform shift.* Here's how to read-between-the-lines on these funding announcements to accelerate your career 👇 1. 📺 ScorePlay: $5M seed funding led by Seven Seven Six 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣Media asset manager designed specifically for teams in the sports industry to create social content and marketing campaigns. They currently have 120 organizations signed up. Company will use investment to grow its NYC office. (Platform Shift = Increasing social media complexity)2. 🤖 SportsVisio, Inc.: $3M seed funding led by Sapphire SportAI-powered technology platform company that uses computer vision on sports feeds to capture statistical information. Their product can detect jersey numbers and attribute various sports actions to the players wearing them, potentially revolutionizing coaching and action commentary. (Platform Shift = AI)3. 🧳 BookSeats: CA$1.4M Seed funding led by KB PartnersConsumer booking platform creating custom flight, hotel, and ticket packages for events. Plans to further expand its team and product offerings. (Platform Shift = Experience-focused consumer spending is back)3. 🧢 TeachMe.To: $2M Seed funding led by 1984 VenturesMarketplace connecting consumers with vetted local coaches in 100 US cities for pickleball, tennis, golf, surfing, and boxing lessons.The business now offers tools for coaches, with plans to launch an app for learners (Platform Shift = Focus on personalized consumer services)5.🎰 Novig: $6.4M Seed funding led by Lux Capital, Y CombinatorCommission-free sportsbook which charges zero fees per trade (note the pun: no "vig"), but instead monetizes by charging institutional traders, serving as a market maker, and monetizing data on bets. Company gained approval for a full launch in Colorado. (Platform Shift = Sports betting legalization)6. 🏐 League One Volleyball: $35M Series B funding led by Left Lane CapitalStartup league launching next year with teams in Atlanta, Houston, Madison, Omaha, and Salt Lake City. Building on growing volleyball fandom (92K fans watching University of Nebraska-Lincoln play outdoors at Memorial Stadium in August) and investing in all areas of the league. (Platform shift = Rise of women’s sports)__💡 My takeaway: When reading funding announcements, consider what *platform change* gives the specific business potential an opportunity to thrive at this time.Going further, is the platform changes related to technology? Consumer preferences? Legalization? And does the change resonate with you?Joining an organization that operates on the cutting edge of an enduring platform change could put you in position for rapid career growth.__⭐️ Explore 150+ open opportunities in Sports Technology on TeamWork Online: https://lnkd.in/g8XnJbtnWhat other sports industry startups operate in markets undergoing a platform shift? ⬇️ 💬#startup #sports #career
Conner Schenk
Sports Marketing & Sports Valuation
🚀📈 Unlocking the Power of NIL 📈🚀It's no secret that the landscape of sports marketing is evolving, and one of the most exciting developments we've seen recently is the rise of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. 🌟💰Let's dive into the numbers for a quick deal breakdown of the percentage of deals sent by Collectives over the past year according to Opendorse👉 Twitter (21%): Athletes are leveraging the power of tweets to connect with fans and endorse products or services. 👉 Instagram Story (20%): The ephemeral nature of Stories provides a unique platform for athletes to engage with their audience and promote partnerships. 👉 Appearance (18%): Public appearances and events are still a prime opportunity for athletes to monetize their presence. 👉 Instagram Post (16%): The classic grid post on Instagram remains a popular choice for showcasing brands and products. 👉 Other (8%): A diverse range of deals is happening in this space, highlighting the creativity of athletes and brands. 👉 Autograph Signing (5%): Traditional autograph signings continue to have their place, bridging the gap between athletes and fans. 👉 Media Creation (2%): Athletes are turning into content creators, producing videos, podcasts, and more to connect with their audience. 👉 Production Shoot (2%): Behind-the-scenes content creation and collaborations are on the rise. It's clear that NIL is reshaping the sports business landscape. And, we're just getting started! This dynamic industry is all about adapting, evolving, and staying ahead of the game. What excites you the most about the future of NIL in the sports business? #SportsMarketing #NILDeals #SportsBiz #Innovation #AthleteEmpowerment #sportsbiz #sportsindustry #sportsmarketing #sportsbusiness #sports #business #businessattorney #sportstech #sportsmanagement #gradschool #sportsmba #sportslaw #sportsbetting
Ash Lall
Combat Sports Marketer | Cancer Trailblazer | Don’t let limitations get in the way of achieving a legacy
Hello sports enthusiasts! I thought today I’d provide a breakdown for brands as to how they can optimise Linktree 👀Linktree is a link sharing tool where you can share links to different areas of digital associated with your brand 🔗Presented here are some examples of brands from a variety of industries space who have utilised Linktree really well to make their audience aware of what's going on 👀🌟First up, we have Cage Titans Their Linktree game is comprehensive, engaging and straight to the point. Links to each of their channels that they want their audience to be aware of to engage with their brand 💡🌟Secondly, we have Behind Sport What I like about Behind Sports Linktree game is that each link is very actionable and is visually appealing. Meaning that they know their audience well through that respect, which will benefit them via web traffic referrals 💡🌟Last but by no means least, we have the Sir Thomas White Loan Charity STWLC were a former client of mine in my last job and I’ve very proud of how they've used keywords to accompany each of their call-to-actions alongside visually appealing graphics to captivate audience attention so they can find out more around support available for upcoming entrepreneurs 💡Long story short, when it comes to Linktree, using the three key themes is a great starting point 👇🏾👉🏾 Use strong calls-to-action👉🏾 Utilise engaging visuals 👉🏾 Optimise keywords for leverageBy all means, that's my point of view, do you have anything to add 🤔
Tariq Ahmad
Sports Marketing Athlete Agent | NIL Educator | Open to Work
"We don't have any money."When reaching out to brands for #NIL partnerships, this is a common response I receive.For brands, when they hear the words "partnership" or "sponsorship" they are probably thinking an athlete or influencer wants tens of thousands of dollars to promote their brand.However, for a large number of college athletes, $100-$500 is pretty significant, and the athletes would be open to doing a partnership for this amount of money.It comes down to educating the brands on what is feasible from a monetary and promotion perspective, along with the fact that college athletes have extremely engaged audiences and can help brands tap into new spaces for a fraction of the cost of a traditional influencer.It's a win-win for both the brand and the college athlete.If you are a brand that wants to work with college athletes, please reach out and let's begin the conversation. [tariq@sportscourt.info]#NIL #nameimagelikeness #branding #marketing
