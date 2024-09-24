Taryn Faliszewski on LinkedIn: #creatoreconomy #creators (2024)

Athlete Investors vs Athlete CreatorsWhat’s better? The investor or the creator?An athlete creator can be distinctly impactful in increasing awareness, positive impressions, and engagement for your brand. Athlete’s as creators remain popular due to their unique roles within society. In #motorsport consider F1 - constantly inviting celebrities to attend races; from athletes to singers to entertainers and more.These celebrities can bring in more views and engagement on social media content, create content for their own pages, and maybe they even get some non-F1 fans to tune in out of curiosity (creators impact behavior after all).But long-term, is this helpful for both parties? Celebrities attending races seem to annoy more fans than they bring in.Athlete’s can also invest in a company. Here's some examples:- Tom Brady🏈 - LeBron James🏀 - Candace Parker🏐 - And so many moreThere’s no shortage of Athlete Investors in today’s age. But, just because an athlete invests does not mean they are actively promoting the brand to their platform. It doesn’t automatically connect to them as creators.So where is an athlete truly helpful?It's where they can make an IMPACT❗Take recent Alpine F1 team investment for example. Athletes involved include the likes of Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and more.In this investment, McIlroy and Joshua attended the USGP in Austin. Partaking in marketing content, pit stop practices, and giving motivational messages to the drivers. This investment went beyond cutting a check or attending the occassional board meeting. This investment brought in athletes where they could add value.They had a purpose behind their presence. They were not there just to enjoy a race, they were there actively engaging with all elements of their investment.This example is more high profile than others. Alpine has over 3 million followers on Instagram alone. But other companies needing investment don't.Providing opportunities for athletes to become investors, stand out as creators, and pursue their passions in entrepreneurship is driving the future of sports forward.Want an example of a group driving sports forward in this way? APEX.Having been a part of the Alpine investment, launching an elite athlete investment fund (which provides athlete's mentorship to startups, amongst other benefits of having athlete investors), they have a unique take on athlete investment.In partnership with The Crown Creators, they've also launched the Shaping Legends podcast, providing opportunities for athletes to tell their unique stories and showcase what athletes can do beyond the stat sheet.So what's better? The athlete investor, creator, or entrepreneur?My take - All of the aboveAthletes are most impactful where they can bring their full knowledge, experience, and passion to the table - in whatever way suits their personal goals.What do you think will impact athlete trends in 2024?