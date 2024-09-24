Taryn Faliszewski on LinkedIn: #paidads #talentmanagers #lifestylebrands #influencermarketing #ugc… (2024)

Taryn Faliszewski
Influencer Talent Manager | Posts brands Tuesdays | Founder @Model Club
- Report this post
It’s BRAND TUESDAY! Except this time I'm on time..:dSoda stream/mountain dewGarage activeAdobe illustrator & creative cloudOrena Fragrances**Silk & SnowShopifyWho else is doing paid ads?#paidads #talentmanagers #lifestylebrands #influencermarketing #UGC #tiktok #instagram #brandtuesday #usacreators#canadiancreators #contentcreator #paidopportunities #branddeals
2
To view or add a comment, sign in
More Relevant Posts
-
Kathy Kunz
Visual Storyteller | I help DTC brands nail high-performance ad creative – without sacrificing brand.
- Report this post
🔥 Stuck on hooks for your paid ads? Here's a great one to try...👉 (that isn’t 3 reasons why)✅ (that is especially relevant for brand-forward and premium DTCs)First, let’s check out the VISUAL hook style.SPOKE uses the technique of "quick cuts". These are fast-paced scenes strung together to visually explain a situation or show off a product from multiple angles.In this example, Spoke London uses 3 different cuts in the first 3 seconds (= the hook). The first scene shows the whole product and adds a zoom-in to further add visual interest.We then move on to a detail shot of the back pocket with nice stitching and the premium logo patch before cutting to the front pocket view.Within 3 seconds, you’ve got a very clear sense of what the product looks like when worn and can also interpret something about the quality (it feels premium). Layering this with the objection/resolution angle (they’re so pricey!) makes for a super punchy intro.Running ads for a premium apparel or accessories brand? Then you need to try this!Save this for later!#paidads #digitalmarketing #facebookmarketing #girlsinmarketing #facebookads #tiktok– – –🤝 I'm Kathy and I run premium ugc agency Caro CaraEnjoy my hashtag#onetaketuesday? Hit + or 🔔 on my profile
13
5 CommentsLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Yahia Elmagboul
Growth Marketing Manager at Cush Digital with Expertise in SEO, Paid Ads, Lead Gen, & Business Automation.
- Report this post
Did you know your ads could be competing against each other? Find out how auction overlap impacts your campaigns.Auction overlap in Meta ads is a critical concept that every digital marketer should grasp to ensure their campaigns are running efficiently. Let's dive into what auction overlap is, how it affects your performance, and where to find and manage it in Ads Manager.👉🏼 What is Auction Overlap?Auction overlap occurs when multiple ads from your Page target the same audience, causing them to compete against each other in the same ad auction.This can lead to higher costs and reduced performance as your ads are essentially bidding against themselves.How Auction Overlap Affects Performance:👉🏼 Reduced Delivery: Only the ad with the highest total value competes in the auction, leaving the others out, which can limit your ad set's delivery.👉🏼 Learning Phase Issues: Overlap can prevent an ad set from spending its full budget or achieving enough results to exit the learning phase, resulting in unstable performance and higher CPA.👉🏼 Unpredictable Performance: Too much overlap can make your campaign performance less predictable, especially when scaling budgets.Where to Find Auction Overlap in Ads Manager:👉🏼 Audience Overlap Tool:1- Access Audiences: Go to your Facebook Ads Manager and navigate to the “Audiences” section.2- Select Audiences: Choose the audiences you want to compare.3- Check Overlap: Click on the “Actions” dropdown and select “Show Audience Overlap.” This will display a Venn diagram showing the percentage of overlap between the selected audiences.👉🏼 Delivery Insights:1- Ad Set Performance: In Ads Manager, review the performance of your ad sets. Look for signs of high costs or limited delivery which may indicate overlap.2- Delivery Recommendations: Facebook often provides delivery recommendations in your Account Overview if it detects that reducing auction overlap could improve your performance. Follow these suggestions to adjust your campaigns.👉🏼 Automated Rules:1- Create Rules: Set up automated rules in Ads Manager to detect and manage auction overlap. Go to the “Automated Rules” section, create a new rule, and specify conditions that identify high overlap scenarios.2- Manage Overlap: Use these rules to automatically adjust budgets, pause overlapping ad sets, or receive notifications when overlap is detected.Understanding and managing auction overlap is essential for maximizing your Meta ad campaigns' efficiency. By consolidating ad sets, refining targeting, and leveraging Meta's tools, you can reduce costs and achieve better results.How have you managed auction overlap in your campaigns? Share your experiences in the comments!#FacebookAds #DigitalMarketing #AdStrategy #AuctionOverlap #MarketingTips
7Like Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
SurgeStream
269 followers
- Report this post
Banner Ads: What They Are & How to Create ThemBanner ads are visual, clickable ads that help advertisers increase brand awareness, traffic, and conversions. #Display - from @SEMRushLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Aaron Eastlack 🦬
Marketing & Communications - Leadership Coaching - DISC Trainer
- Report this post
Banner Ads: What They Are & How to Create Them. https://nsl.ink/c3W5Like Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Bowler Hat
495 followers
- Report this post
How to Design Google Display Banner AdsLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
David Coovert
B2B SaaS & B2C performance growth marketer, media measurement expert, ad buyer, creative & analytical unicorn crafting synergistic ways to execute PR, Marketing & Advertising strategies
- Report this post
This is why it's vital to stay vigilant on where your display remarketing ads are being placed. Make sure to update your account level and campaign level placement exclusion lists weekly on Google Ads and Microsoft Ads. #paidmedia #paidsearch #paidads #googleads
8Like Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Bel Oak Marketing
36 followers
- Report this post
How to design Google Display Ads. A Comprehensive Guide.#googledisplayads #digitaladvertising https://lnkd.in/gExkK3ZcLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Joshua Marcial
Paid Media Specialist at Rebellion Group
- Report this post
🤔 Struggling to meet the desired KPIs with your TikTok ads? 👏 Are you regularly monitoring your TikTok ad campaigns? 💡 Check this - TikTok has created a new 13-page guide improvingweb conversion ads for maximum performance and efficiency. ⬇ Explore the specifics below!#TikTok #TikTokAds #DigitalMarketing #BestPractices
1Like Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Luke Bielby
A Team of Experts backed by Technology Scaling Your Brand through Meta Ads, Google & YouTube Ads, Email & SMS Marketing.
- Report this post
If your paid ads have low ROAS, it might be your tracking.Seen a lot of eCom brands make this mistake.Make sure your pixel is set up or use an app like TripleWhale.If you don't give data back to Meta it won't optimize.
2
1 CommentLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Mayibongwe Dube
Customer insights to grow revenues and lower CAC | Copywriter | Customer Research | Customer Segmentation Strategy
- Report this post
The not-so-secret tactic that 7 and 8-figure E-commerce brands use for effective Ad campaigns.Repetition, Repetition, and Repetition.Repeating the same message, just in different variations.From a quick scan of Facebook ad libraries of successful brands, the patterns are clear.While the core message remains the same, they are constantly experimenting with different Ad creatives testing different elements such as angles 👇📍Founders’ story📍Customer reviews or testimonials📍Product in use📍Addressing customer objections📍Promotional - discount or added gifts📍Compare and contrast📍Expert opinionThey also experiment with different Ad formats👇Images🎑Gifs👾Short videos📽Long videos🎥Different frameworks are also put to the test👇🔹Pain - Agitation - Solution🔹Attention-Interest-Desire-Action🔹Before After Bridge🔹Social proofWhy do they do this?It is difficult to know beforehand which Ad creative and copy angle is going to strike a note with audiences, more so in the digital landscape where trends are ever-changing.From testing different hooks and styles, brands are constantly looking for ways to optimize Ads for maximum effectiveness.That is why brands test out different creatives, copy angles and then keep track of the KPIs such as Conversion rate, Click-through-rate, ROAS, etc.And then double down on the winners and ditch the non-performers.It is sort of a trial-and-error based on past performance and a bit of guessing.Regardless of style, all Ads have to convey a core message. The core message remains constant and is not a guessing game.⭐️Quick and healthy meals that are easy to prepare.⭐️Lose weight without the usual hardships of hard exercise and starvation.⭐️Grow thick and healthier hair.The core message is grounded on customer research, based on uncovering;✅The pain points that motivate purchase✅The customer’s desires✅How they use the products✅Their likes and dislikesThese are the insights on which all your creatives and copy will be anchored, and the success of any Ad is based on its ability to convey the core message to audiences.#ecommerce #adcampaigns #copywritingtipsLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
10,719 followers
- 1,222 Posts
View ProfileFollow
Explore topics
- Sales
- Marketing
- Business Administration
- HR Management
- Content Management
- Engineering
- Soft Skills
- See All