Taxi Driver | Movie, Film, Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster, Cast, & Facts | Britannica (2024)

Taxi Driver , American neo-noir film, released in 1976, that was directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Paul Schrader. It is considered one of the greatest and most controversial films in history. Set in New York City, it follows a Vietnam War veteran who works as a taxi driver and becomes obsessed with societal decay and the “filth” of the city. Featuring a chilling performance by Robert De Niro as the rage-filled antihero Travis Bickle, Taxi Driver is a haunting portrait of loneliness and one man’s descent into paranoia and violence.

Plot and characters

Cast Robert De Niro (Travis Bickle)

Jodie Foster (Iris)

Harvey Keitel (Sport)

Cybill Shepherd (Betsy)

Albert Brooks (Tom)

Peter Boyle (Wizard)

Leonard Harris (Charles Palantine)

Victor Argo (Melio)

Travis Bickle is a former U.S. Marine who lives alone in New York City. Struggling with chronic insomnia, he takes a job as a taxi driver in an effort to fill his sleepless nights. Travis serves as the film’s narrator, making for an almost entirely subjective perspective. As he voices his erratic thoughts, it quickly becomes apparent that he feels as if the world, as represented by New York, is corrupt and broken. Feeling alienated from society, Travis spends much of his free time alone in his small apartment or patronizing pornographic movie theaters.

Soon Travis encounters Betsy (Cybill Shepherd), a beautiful woman who works as an aide on the presidential campaign of Charles Palantine (Leonard Harris). Besotted, Travis asks her out for coffee, telling her that he thinks she is a lonely person. During their date, an intrigued Betsy tells Travis that she has never met anyone quite like him. Betsy agrees to see a movie with him, but the movie that he takes her to turns out to be a pornographic one, and Betsy storms out of the theater. Later she refuses his entreaties to give him another chance when he calls her on the phone. (In a famous shot, the camera moves away from Travis as he speaks to Betsy on a pay phone, focusing instead on a long, empty hallway. The camera move has been interpreted as signaling an important shift in Travis’s mental state.) After she returns the flowers that he sent her, he shows up at her work and angrily tells her that she will “die in a hell like the rest of them.”

Meanwhile, Travis prowls the city in his cab, picking up fares and ruminating on what he calls the “scum” of New York’s street life. A seemingly random but momentous event occurs when a young sex worker (Jodie Foster) bursts into his cab one night in a panic and begs him to start driving. Before Travis can ascertain the problem, the girl is violently pulled from the cab by a man—her pimp—who throws money at Travis and tells him to forget the incident and drive away. Travis becomes obsessed with the girl, encountering her again another night when he nearly hits her with his cab as she crosses the street. When she walks away and eventually picks up a customer, Travis’s preoccupation with the amorality of life and his own alienation deepens. Among his despairing thoughts is the admission: “Loneliness has followed me my whole life, everywhere. In bars, in cars, sidewalks, stores. Everywhere. There’s no escape.”

A serious change in Travis’s behavior is evident when he starts preparing himself mentally and physically for some kind of violent confrontation, buying several guns and fixating on Palantine. He follows Palantine’s press conferences and attends his rallies, earning the suspicion of the attendant Secret Service agents when he tries to engage one of them in a bizarre, aimless conversation. Alone in his apartment, he makes contraptions to wear on his body to more quickly brandish a concealed weapon. As he descends into rage, he practices drawing his guns while standing in front of a mirror, at one point repeating the question, “You talkin’ to me?” to an imaginary adversary. Soon after this disturbing scene, Travis interrupts a robbery in a convenience store and shoots the offender, killing him. Surreally, the store owner thanks Travis, who then goes on his way.

Travis encounters the young girl from the streets again, learning that she is only 12 and a half years old and that her name is Iris. He tries to befriend and save her from her life with Sport (Harvey Keitel), the pimp who earlier had pulled her from Travis’s cab. Despite his efforts to convince Iris to leave New York and go back to her parents, she returns to Sport. Seemingly, this is a turning point for Travis. Suddenly sporting a mohawk haircut, Travis shows up with a concealed gun at another one of Palantine’s rallies, but he is spotted by the Secret Service and forced to flee. Next, after traveling to the brothel where Iris lives and works, Travis confronts Sport outside and shoots him, wounding him. Entering the brothel, Travis encounters two other men involved in trafficking Iris. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, Travis kills Sport and the two men, one of them right in front of a horrified Iris. Travis then tries to shoot himself, but he has run out of bullets. Seriously wounded, Travis sits on Iris’s couch while she crouches in the corner in terror. When the police arrive, he simply smiles and pretends to shoot himself in the head with his fingers. The camera then travels slowly over all the bloodshed.

The film then jumps ahead in time, revealing that Travis is being celebrated as a hero for having saved young Iris, allowing her to return to her grateful family. In the final scene, Travis is back at work when Betsy gets into his cab one night. By all appearances, she now admires him, telling him that she read about him in the newspapers. In the rearview mirror, however, a flash of paranoia in Travis’s eyes suggests that his mental health has not improved. This final moment leaves his ultimate fate unclear.