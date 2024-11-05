Taxi Driver | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

Where to Watch
Taxi Driver
A must-see film for movie lovers, this Martin Scorsese masterpiece is as hard-hitting as it is compelling, with Robert De Niro at his best.
Taxi Driver
Taxi Driver
Taxi Driver
Director
Martin Scorsese
Producer
Julia Phillips , Michael Phillips
Screenwriter
Paul Schrader
Distributor
Columbia Pictures
Production Co
Columbia Pictures , Italo/Judeo Productions , Bill/Phillips
Rating
R
Genre
Drama
Original Language
English
Release Date (Theaters)
Feb 8, 1976, Wide
Rerelease Date (Theaters)
Mar 19, 2011
Release Date (Streaming)
Dec 6, 2013
Runtime
1h 53m
Sound Mix
Stereo