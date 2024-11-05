Taxi Driver | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

89% Tomatometer 162 Reviews 93% Popcornmeter 250,000+ Ratings

Suffering from insomnia, disturbed loner Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) takes a job as a New York City cabbie, haunting the streets nightly, growing increasingly detached from reality as he dreams of cleaning up the filthy city. When Travis meets pretty campaign worker Betsy (Cybill Shepherd), he becomes obsessed with the idea of saving the world, first plotting to assassinate a presidential candidate, then directing his attentions toward rescuing 12-year-old prostitute Iris (Jodie Foster).

Critics Consensus

A must-see film for movie lovers, this Martin Scorsese masterpiece is as hard-hitting as it is compelling, with Robert De Niro at his best.

Taxi Driver | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Desmond Ryan Philadelphia Inquirer It works its strange alchemy with riveting force… With this extraordinary film, Scorsese confirms his standing among our finest young directors. It is, among other things, a testament to the versatility that last produced Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. Oct 6, 2023 Full Review Taxi Driver | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Kevin Kelly Boston Globe Taxi Driver is so volatile it nearly explodes from the screen. Under Martin Scorsese's brilliant direction, it works a dramatic tension that is inescapable, carefully, systematically straitjacketing its audience in the problems of its central character. Oct 6, 2023 Full Review Taxi Driver | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Gene Siskel Chicago Tribune Remove the cataclysmic ending from Taxi Driver and it would be one smashingly good motion picture. As it stands, the film is beautiful to look at, exciting to listen to, but much too much to stomach. Rated: 3/4 Oct 6, 2023 Full Review Taxi Driver | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Bianca Garner Filmotomy Bickle was a warning to all of us, on what can occur if we push people to the edges of society. Oct 10, 2024 Full Review Taxi Driver | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Matt Brunson Film Frenzy One of the most disturbing -- and controversial -- studies of loneliness ever placed on screen. Rated: 3.5/4 Jul 22, 2024 Full Review Taxi Driver | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Allison Rose FlickDirect Anchored by De Niro's chilling performance, it is easy to see why it ranks in the top 100 films of all time. Rated: 4.5/5 Jul 4, 2024 Full Review Read all reviews
Samuel D Odiei este filme, vai ter quem goste. O filme nos apresenta ao protagonista e segue nessa lentidão até o ápice da loucura de Travis quando ele desconta tudo nos cafetões. No geral o filme não me agradou, é lento e o êxtase do final não me pegou muito, não curti mesmo. Rated 0.5/5 Stars • Rated 0.5 out of 5 stars 10/08/24 Full Review Daniel C. M The consensus is not wrong; anybody who considers themselves anything related to a movie lover, has to see this masterpiece of a movie. It's really obligatory at this point. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 09/28/24 Full Review Priyan B Vintage joker. 8.1/10 Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 09/27/24 Full Review Fabrícia F Uma obra prima em se tratando de excelência na produção. A atuação visceral de Robert De Niro e elenco uníssono, tornam esse filme um clássico atemporal da arte moderna no significado mais palpável da palavra. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 09/25/24 Full Review vishwa s 1. The narrative is heavily focused on the protagonist, making it a hero-driven film.2. The unpredictability throughout will keep you constantly guessing.3. Robert De Niro's performance is mesmerizing, the way he captures the intricate nuances of the role.4. The screenplay brilliantly reflects the chaotic and disillusioned state of American urban life during that era.5. The film expertly balances the themes of insanity and morality, illustrating the protagonist's internal struggle between his fractured psyche and his desire for a moral compass in a chaotic world.6. There is a possibility that the unexpected twistedness may leave you in a state of dissatisfaction.7. Therefore, the ending defies expectations. Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 09/20/24 Full Review Mason M Very good. A quite shocking and direct representation of a 1970s New York City, Taxi Driver is a very enjoyable film Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 09/08/24 Full Review Read all reviews

Cast & Crew

Martin Scorsese Director Robert De Niro Travis Bickle Jodie Foster Iris Cybill Shepherd Betsy Harvey Keitel Sport Victor Argo Melio
Taxi Driver: Official Clip - Suck On This!
Taxi Driver: Official Clip - Travis Wants to Help Iris
Taxi Driver: Official Clip - Travis Is a Hero
Taxi Driver: Official Clip - A Sick Passenger (Martin Scorsese Cameo)
Taxi Driver: Official Clip - Travis Supports Palantine
Taxi Driver: Official Clip - You Talkin' to Me?
Taxi Driver: Official Clip - Travis Talks About Getting Organized
Taxi Driver: Official Clip - Travis Visits Betsy

Synopsis Suffering from insomnia, disturbed loner Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) takes a job as a New York City cabbie, haunting the streets nightly, growing increasingly detached from reality as he dreams of cleaning up the filthy city. When Travis meets pretty campaign worker Betsy (Cybill Shepherd), he becomes obsessed with the idea of saving the world, first plotting to assassinate a presidential candidate, then directing his attentions toward rescuing 12-year-old prostitute Iris (Jodie Foster).

Director
Martin Scorsese

Producer
Julia Phillips, Michael Phillips

Screenwriter
Paul Schrader

Distributor
Columbia Pictures

Production Co
Columbia Pictures, Italo/Judeo Productions, Bill/Phillips

Rating
R

Genre
Drama

Original Language
English

Release Date (Theaters)
Feb 8, 1976, Wide

Rerelease Date (Theaters)
Mar 19, 2011

Release Date (Streaming)
Dec 6, 2013

Runtime
1h 53m

Sound Mix
Stereo
