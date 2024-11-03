Team USA basketball schedule, roster for 2024 Olympics as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, more eye gold in Paris (2024)

Team USA roster Team USA Basketball Showcase schedule Team USA 2024 Olympics schedule Team USA outlook

The men's Olympic basketball tournament field is set,and we're less than two weeks away from action getting started in Paris. Team USA men's basketball is going for its fifth gold medal in a row, and the Americans are taking a star-studded roster to face some strong competition. Team USA will be in Group C, along with Serbia, Puerto Rico and South Sudan. The United States -- the favorite to win gold again -- automatically qualified for the Paris Olympics by finishing as one of the top two countries in the Americas zone at the FIBA World Cup last summer.

Team USA finished fourth in the World Cup, however, after losing the bronze medal match against Canada. It was a shocking finish for the American men's team, and no doubt led to an increased interest in competing in the 2024 Olympics by top American talent in the NBA.

Team USA has its most stacked roster in quite some time, even if it won't end up featuring Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers star withdrew from the Olympics on July 10, and in a statement Team USA said it determined with the Clippers that sitting out the Paris Olympics was in Leonard's "best interest." Leonard missed the end of the regular season and most of the playoffs with a right knee injury. Derrick White was selected for Leonard's open roster spot and the champion Celtics now account for three of the 12 roster spots on Team USA.

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA men's basketball team weeks before Paris Olympics
Team USA Basketball: The latest scores and updates ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
Ranking Team USA Olympics men's basketball roster, who's the best player?

The men's tournament begins on July 27, with Team USA taking the court for the first time on July 28 against Serbia. But prior to that, the United States is taking part in a USA Basketball Showcase from July 10-22, where they team is playing against five different countries as a tune-up for the Olympics. The exhibition schedule features matchups against Canada, Australia, Serbia, South Sudan and Germany.

Team USA will be led by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, as well as Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, Clipperscoach Ty Lue and Heatcoach Erik Spoelstra as assistants.

2024 USA men's basketball Olympic roster: College careers, highlights

As we get closer to the start of the Olympics, here's all the information you need to know about Team USA's roster, schedule and an outlook for the defending world champions.

Team USA roster

PlayerPositionNBA team

Bam Adebayo

Center

Miami Heat

Devin Booker

Guard

Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry

Guard

Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis

Forward/Center

Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant

Forward

Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards

Guard

Minnesota Timberwolves

Joel Embiid

Center

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton

Guard

Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday

Guard

Boston Celtics

LeBron James

Forward

Los Angeles Lakers

Jayson Tatum

Forward

Boston Celtics

Derrick WhiteGuardBoston Celtics

Team USA Basketball Showcase schedule

OpponentDateTime (ET)/ScoreLocationTV/Streaming

Canada

July 10

USA 86, Canada 72

Las Vegas

FS1/fubo

Australia

July 15

USA 98, Australia 92

Abu Dhabi

FS1/fubo

Serbia

July 17

12 p.m.

Abu Dhabi

FS1/fubo

South Sudan

July 20

3 p.m.

London

FOX/fubo

Germany

July 22

3 p.m.

London

FOX/fubo

Team USA 2024 Olympics schedule

OpponentDateTime (EST)Phase

Serbia

July 28

11:15 a.m.

Group stage

South Sudan

July 31

3 p.m.

Group stage

Puerto Rico

Aug. 3

11:15 a.m.

Group stage
TBDAug. 6TBDQuarterfinals
TBDAug. 8TBDSemifinals
TBDAug. 10TBDGold/Bronze Medal games

Team USA outlook

The United States has won 16 gold medals at the Olympics, and has captured nothing less than gold since 2004. The Americans enter every Olympic Games as the heavy favorites, and for good reason. They field the best players every four years, and despite putting together a team on a short timespan they still typically manage to bulldoze the competition every four years. But Team USA isn't infallible. In each of the two last FIBA World Cup appearances, the U.S. failed to medal, placing fourth last summer and an even more shocking seventh-place finish in 2019. Granted, those teams did not boast the best talent the United States has to offer, but it's proof that you can't just throw anyone out there with hopes of beating the rest of the world.

But the 2024 Olympic roster is perhaps the best collection of talent the United States has fielded since the 2008 Redeem Team, which was built to avenge a bronze medal finish at the 2004 Games. We'll get Stephen Curry in his first Olympics ever. Probably the last Olympic appearance from LeBron James, the debut of Joel Embiid, who Team USA was hotly recruiting to join instead of going with France or Cameroon. And peppered in there is a nice blend of older talent like Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis, mixed with the next generation of American stars like Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton.

However, the field at the 2024 Olympics features some of the best international players that will all be chomping at the bit to try and knock the Americans off. Canada has the second-best collection of NBA talent behind the United States, and could very well meet the U.S. in the gold medal match. The same is true of France, which will have Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert patrolling the frontcourt. Even in Team USA's own group, the team will have to face reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia, which finished second at last summer's World Cup. And then there's Puerto Rico, which earned a berth to the Olympics for the first time since 2004. The last time Puerto Rico were there, the country handed Team USA a shocking loss in the group stage, which sent the Americans on a spiral that resulted in a bronze medal finish.

The Americans will certainly be favored in every matchup, but they can't afford to take any opponent lightly as there's NBA players on nearly every roster heading to Paris. The biggest weakness for Team USA will be figuring out how to play together on both sides of the floor. They have training camp and five tune-up games to build chemistry, but it's always a little clunky when you have 12 guys who are not used to playing together.

FAQs

Who is on the USA basketball team roster for the 2024 Olympics? ›

Roster
Pos.No.Name
SG5Anthony Edwards
F6LeBron James (C)
F7Kevin Durant
G8Derrick White
8 more rows

Who is Potter on Team USA? ›

It's Micah Potter, a frontcourt player who recently signed a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz, a contract that will pay him half of the rookie minimum salary. He's played in 26 games across the last three NBA seasons, including 16 last year with Utah.

Is Luka Doncic playing in the 2024 Olympics? ›

Here's why Luka Dončić won't be playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Slovenia - Yahoo Sports.

Does Team USA basketball get paid? ›

Olympians don't earn a traditional salary for competing in the Olympics, unlike in other sporting events, but they do receive bonuses if they earn a gold, silver or bronze medal.

Why isn't Jaylen Brown on the Olympic team? ›

It was clear the Celtics star felt blacklisted due to his ongoing conflict with Nike. The next day, USA Basketball managing director Hill indirectly addressed his decision to leave Brown off the roster. "You've got 12 spots.

Where is Micah Potter playing basketball? ›

Utah Jazz / Salt Lake City Stars (2022–present)

On October 12, 2022, Potter signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz.

Why is Langston Galloway playing for the Team USA? ›

After a 40-game stint with the Phoenix Suns during the 2020-21 season, Galloway, rather than go back to the G League, accepted an offer to play for the U.S.'s FIBA World Cup qualifying teams in 2022 and 2023.

How much does Micah Potter make? ›

Micah Potter signed a 2 year, $1,039,834 contract with the Utah Jazz on Oct 12, 2022.

How many Olympics has Steph Curry been in? ›

Olympic debut at Paris 2024. Four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and named the 2022 Finals MVP. Two-time World Cup champion (2010, 2014).

How many NBA players are in the Olympics in 2024? ›

The men's and women's 5-on-5 teams in the 2024 Olympics boast 81 and 51 current and former players, respectively.

Can NBA players play in the Olympics? ›

Over 40 NBA players are expected to compete in the 2024 Olympics. The United States, Canada and Australia feature the most NBA players.

Has USA basketball won gold? ›

It is the most successful team in international competition, winning medals in all twenty Olympic tournaments it has entered, including seventeen golds. In the professional era, the team has won the Olympic gold medal in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024.

How many gold medals does Kevin Durant have? ›

As a member of the U.S. men's national team, Durant has won four gold medals in the Olympics (2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024), and is the leading scorer in Team USA's Olympic basketball history. In 2024, he became the first male athlete to win four Olympics gold medals in a team sport.

Has USA ever lost basketball Olympics? ›

The United States haven't lost an Olympic basketball game since Tokyo 2020. The Team USA's last defeat in the Olympic Games to date came on July 25, 2021, when France upset the eventual champions 83–76.

Is Simone competing in 2024? ›

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will anchor three of the four apparatus Tuesday (30 July) as Team USA seeks to reclaim the women's team gold medal at Olympic Games Paris 2024.

How many athletes from the USA are in the Olympics in 2024? ›

According to the list, 637 athletes will represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics, the most of any country. Around 11,000 athletes participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, including 613 athletes from Team USA, according to the Olympics website.

What Celtics players are on the Olympic team? ›

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and guard Jrue Holiday have each won their second Olympic gold medal. Both of them were on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (played in 2021 due to COVID) squad that won gold. C's guard Derrick White has won Olympic gold for the first time. The three Celtics players also made some history.

Who is the next Team USA basketball Olympics? ›

Team USA's next Olympic men's basketball game will be played vs. South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). The game will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured below.

References

