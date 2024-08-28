Team USA Basketball: The latest scores and updates ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics (2024)

ESPN
Jul 15, 2024, 07:57 PM
Team USA will head to the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a roster filled with some of the NBA's biggest stars and against what could be the most competitive field ever.
As the four-time defending Olympic gold-medal winner, Team USA will be favorites once again but could face stiff competition -- including a France team that will have Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.
Among those playing for Team USA are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. Under coach Steve Kerr, the squad will look to get back onto the medal stand after Team USA finished fourth in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Team USA are now in Abu Dhabi for two exhibition games before another pair in London. The team will then travel to France where it will play three Group C games in Lille on July 28 (Serbia), July 31 (South Sudan) and Aug. 3 (Puerto Rico). The knockout rounds then shift to Paris with the quarterfinals (Aug. 6), semifinals (Aug. 8) and gold-medal game (Aug. 10) at Accor Arena.
As we countdown to Paris 2024, we will have you covered with the latest news and analysis.
Latest news and analysis
Team USA grinds out exhibition win over Australia in Abu Dhabi
Team USA coach Steve Kerr reacts to shooting of Donald Trump
Derrick White joins Team USA following call up to roster
Durant again sits out Team USA practice; Kerr unconcerned
Top takeaways from Team USA's win over Canada
Team USA tops Canada in exhibition to open Olympic tune-up
Kawhi withdraws from Team USA, out for Paris
Bontemps: What this Olympic team means for KD, LeBron, and Steph
Kevin Durant (calf) out for Team USA's friendly vs. Canada
VP Kamala Harris stops by Team USA basketball practice
Team USA stars eager to see Simone Biles compete at Olympics
Flagg's play at Team USA scrimmage draws rave reviews
Edwards: I'm the 'No. 1 option' on Team USA
Healthy Kawhi 'having a good time' with Team USA
Durant day-to-day with sore calf for U.S. Olympic basketball
Giannis, Greece qualify for Olympics; Spain, Brazil join
Greece eliminates Slovenia, Luka from Olympic contention
Luka, Slovenia to face Giannis, Greece in Olympic qualifying
Giannis, Greece open with rout; Slovenia's Olympic bid still alive
Wembanyama steals show in France's Olympic warmup rout of Turkey
Hield, Bahamas win; Doncic, Slovenia fall in Olympic qualifying
Kawhi joins LeBron, Curry on Team USA roster for Olympics
Pelton: Crafting the best Team USA roster for the 2024 Olympics in Paris
Pelton: Why this roster could be more talented than past USA teams
Windhorst: Why Paris 2024 will be the toughest Olympics ever for men's basketball
Wembanyama 'can't wait' for possible battle with Team USA in Paris
USA Basketball exhibition games
July 10: USA 86, Canada 72 (Las Vegas)
July 15: USA 98, Australia 92 (Abu Dhabi)
July 17: Serbia vs. USA (Abu Dhabi)
July 20: South Sudan vs. USA (London)
July 22: Germany vs. USA (London)
Team USA Roster
Guards:
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)
Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
Derrick White (Boston Celtics)
Forwards:
LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
Centers:
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
*Kawhi Leonard withdrew from Team USA on July 10.
Coaching staff:
The Warriors' Steve Kerr will coach Team USA, assisted by Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat), Tyronn Lue (LA Clippers) and Mark Few (Gonzaga).
Paris Olympics schedule
Twelve teams qualified for the Olympics, with three groups made up four teams each. The top two teams from each of the three groups will qualify to the quarterfinals. The top two third-place teams also advance. The group-stage games will be played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille. The quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games will be played at Accor Arena in Paris.
GROUP STAGE ROUND
July 27
Group A: Australia vs. Spain; Greece vs. Canada
Group B: Germany vs. Japan; France vs. Brazil
July 28
Group C: South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico; Serbia vs. USA
July 30
Group A: Spain vs. Greece; Australia vs. Canada
Group B: Japan vs. France; Brazil vs. Germany
July 31:
Group C: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia; South Sudan vs. USA
Aug. 2
Group A: Australia vs. Greece; Canada vs. Spain
Group B: Japan vs. Brazil; France vs. Germany
Aug. 3
Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA; Serbia vs. South Sudan
QUARTERFINALS
Aug. 6
Four games
SEMIFINALS
Aug. 8
Two games
BRONZE MEDAL GAME
Aug. 10
GOLD MEDAL GAME
Aug. 10
Olympic qualifying tournaments
The 2024 FIBA men's Olympic qualifying tournaments took place July 2-7 in Greece, Latvia, Spain and Puerto Rico.
Those tournaments decided the final four squads -- Brazil, Greece, Puerto Rico, and Spain -- to complete the 12-team field for the men's Olympic basketball tournament in Paris. They will join the other qualified eight teams: France, USA, Canada, Australia, South Sudan, Japan, Serbia and Germany.
Piraeus, Greece (Greece qualifies)
Group A
July 2: Croatia 108, Slovenia 92
July 3: New Zealand 90, Croatia 86
July 4: Slovenia 104, New Zealand 78
Group B
July 2: Dominican Republic 90, Egypt 77
July 3: Greece 89, Dominican Republic 82
July 4: Greece 93, Egypt 71
Semifinals
July 6: Greece 96, Slovenia 68
July 6: Croatia 80, Dominican Republic 77
Final
July 7: Greece 80, Croatia 69
Riga, Latvia (Brazil qualifies)
Group A
July 2: Latvia 83, Georgia 59
July 3: Philippines 89, Latvia 80
July 4: Georgia 96, Philippines 94
Group B
July 2: Brazil 81, Montenegro 72
July 3: Montenegro 70, Cameroon 66
July 4: Cameroon 77, Brazil 74
Semifinals
July 6: Brazil 71, Philippines 60
July 6: Latvia 72, Cameroon 59
Final
July 7: Brazil 94, Latvia 69
San Juan, Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico qualifies)
Group A
July 2: Lithuania 96, Mexico 84
July 3: Lithuania 97, Côte d'Ivoire 93
July 4: Mexico 92, Côte d'Ivoire 81
Group B
July 2: Italy 114, Bahrain 53
July 3: Puerto Rico 99, Bahrain 56
July 4: Puerto Rico 80, Italy 69
Semifinals
July 6: Lithuania 88, Italy 64
July 6: Puerto Rico 98, Mexico 78
July 7: Puerto Rico 79, Lithuania 68
Valencia, Spain (Spain qualifies)
Group A
July 2: Spain 104, Lebanon 59
July 3: Spain 89, Angola 81
July 4: Lebanon 74, Angola 70
Group B
July 2: Bahamas 96, Finland 85
July 3: Bahamas 89, Poland 81
July 4: Finland 89, Poland 88
Semifinals
July 6: Bahamas 89, Lebanon 72
July 6: Spain 81, Finland 74
Final
July 7: Spain 86, Bahamas 78