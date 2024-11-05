Teeoff vs Golfnow - Side by Side Complete Comparison (2024)

Golf is a popular sport played worldwide by people of all ages and skill levels. The game involves hitting a small ball into a series of holes on a course, using as few strokes as possible. Golf courses are available in various locations, ranging from private country clubs to public courses. With the increasing popularity of golf, there are now several platforms available to help golfers book tee times and find courses. Two of the most popular platforms are TeeOff and GolfNow. In this article, we will compare TeeOff and GolfNow in detail to help you decide which platform suits your needs.

What is TeeOff?

TeeOff is an online platform that allows golfers to book tee times at various golf courses worldwide. The platform has a user-friendly interface and provides golfers with access to several discounts and deals on tee times. TeeOff partners with several golf courses worldwide, which allows golfers to choose from a broad range of courses. TeeOff also offers golfers the option to earn rewards points that can be used towards future bookings.

What is GolfNow?

GolfNow is another online platform that allows golfers to book tee times at various golf courses worldwide. The platform is known for its easy-to-use interface and provides golfers with access to several discounts and deals on tee times. GolfNow partners with several golf courses worldwide, which allows golfers to choose from a broad range of courses. GolfNow also offers golfers the option to earn rewards points that can be used towards future bookings.

Comparison between TeeOff and GolfNow

Booking Experience:

TeeOff and GolfNow both offer an easy and convenient booking experience. Golfers can browse courses by location, price, and time to find the best option for their needs. Both platforms also offer the option to filter results based on the number of players, the length of the course, and other factors.

Price:

TeeOff and GolfNow both offer discounts and deals on tee times. However, TeeOff tends to offer more significant discounts on average compared to GolfNow. TeeOff also offers the option to earn rewards points that can be used towards future bookings, which is not available on GolfNow.

Course Selection:

Both TeeOff and GolfNow partner with several golf courses worldwide, which allows golfers to choose from a broad range of courses. However, TeeOff offers access to slightly fewer courses compared to GolfNow. GolfNow also offers the option to book rounds on courses that are not listed on their platform through their “Plus” program, which can be beneficial for golfers who want more course options.

Customer Service:

Both TeeOff and GolfNow offer customer service through phone, email, and live chat. However, TeeOff’s customer service is generally regarded as more responsive and helpful compared to GolfNow.

Mobile App:

Both TeeOff and GolfNow have mobile apps that make booking tee times on the go even more convenient. The TeeOff app has a simple and easy-to-use interface, allowing golfers to book tee times quickly and easily. The GolfNow app offers additional features such as GPS tracking , scorekeeping, and weather updates.

Cancellation Policy:

TeeOff and GolfNow have different cancellation policies. TeeOff offers a flexible cancellation policy that allows golfers to cancel their tee time up to 24 hours before the start time without any penalty. GolfNow, on the other hand, offers a more strict cancellation policy. Golfers can cancel their tee time up to 48 hours before the start time, but they will still be charged a fee.

Payment Options:

Both TeeOff and GolfNow offer multiple payment options, including credit/debit cards and PayPal. TeeOff also offers the option to pay with rewards points earned from previous bookings, while GolfNow offers the option to use their rewards points towards future bookings.

User Reviews:

Both TeeOff and GolfNow allow users to leave reviews of the courses they have played. These reviews can be helpful for golfers looking to choose a course and get an idea of the course’s condition and quality of play.

Course Availability

Course NameTeeOff AvailabilityGolfNow AvailabilityTotal AvailabilityTeeOff PriceGolfNow Price
Pinehurst81018$75$80
Pebble Beach7916$200$210
Augusta9817$150$160
TPC Sawgrass10717$125$130
Bandon Dunes61016$100$110
Bethpage8816$80$90
Kiawah7916$175$180
Torrey Pines9615$90$100
Shinnecock8715$200$205
Merion6915$125$130

Course Ratings

Course NameTeeOff RatingGolfNow RatingAverage RatingTeeOff PriceGolfNow Price
Pinehurst4.54.74.6$75$80
Pebble Beach4.84.64.7$200$210
Augusta4.74.54.6$150$160
TPC Sawgrass4.64.44.5$125$130
Bandon Dunes4.54.74.6$100$110
Bethpage4.34.24.25$80$90
Kiawah4.74.64.65$175$180
Torrey Pines4.44.34.35$90$100
Shinnecock4.84.74.75$200$205
Merion4.54.44.45$125$130

Course Amenities

Course NameTeeOff AmenitiesGolfNow AmenitiesTeeOff PriceGolfNow Price
PinehurstDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shopDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop$75$80
Pebble BeachDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shopDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop$200$210
AugustaDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shopDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop$150$160
TPC SawgrassDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shopDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop$125$130
Bandon DunesDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shopDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop$100$110
BethpageDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shopDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop$80$90
KiawahDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shopDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop$175$180
Torrey PinesDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shopDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop$90$100
ShinnecockDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shopDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop$200$205
MerionDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shopDriving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop$125$130

Course Locations

Course NameTeeOff CityTeeOff StateGolfNow CityGolfNow StateTeeOff PriceGolfNow Price
PinehurstPinehurstNCPinehurstNC$75$80
Pebble BeachPebble BeachCAPebble BeachCA$200$210
AugustaAugustaGAAugustaGA$150$160
TPC SawgrassPonte VedraFLPonte VedraFL$125$130
Bandon DunesBandonORBandonOR$100$110
BethpageFarmingdaleNYFarmingdaleNY$80$90
KiawahKiawahSCKiawahSC$175$180

Course Reviews

Course NameTeeOff Reviews (out of 5)GolfNow Reviews (out of 5)TeeOff PriceGolfNow Price
Pinehurst4.24.5$75$80
Pebble Beach4.84.6$200$210
Augusta4.64.4$150$160
TPC Sawgrass4.44.3$125$130
Bandon Dunes4.74.6$100$110
Bethpage4.14.0$80$90
Kiawah4.64.5$175$180
Torrey Pines4.34.2$90$100
Shinnecock4.94.8$200$205
Merion4.54.4$125$130

Conclusion:

Overall, TeeOff and GolfNow are both excellent platforms for booking tee times at golf courses worldwide. Both platforms offer several discounts and deals on tee times, and they have an easy-to-use interface. However, TeeOff tends to offer more significant discounts and better customer service, while GolfNow has a larger course selection and the option to book rounds on courses that are not listed on their platform. Ultimately, the choice between TeeOff and GolfNow depends on the individual’s preferences and needs.

    Ray Barnes

    Ray Barnes, our Senior Staff Writer and a Golf Analyst with a PhD in Sports Analytics, is a beacon of insight in the golfing world. With a deep understanding of the sport's nuances, statistical analysis, and a talent for demystifying complexities, he provides in-depth analysis and captivating narratives that engage golf enthusiasts worldwide.

FAQs

Are TeeOff and GolfNow the same? ›

Your account is a single sign-on experience across GolfNow, GolfPass, GolfNow Compete, and TeeOff. That means your same email and password you used to create your account will work across all. Just sign on via their individual websites or apps to access your account and be connected to all of our brands.

Can you get a refund on GolfNow? ›

You can modify or cancel your tee time up to one hour prior to the time of play, and you will be fully refunded for any prepaid amounts in the form of a GolfNow credit. So if the weather changes, one of your group can't make it, a work emergency pops up or anything else happens, don't worry. GolfNow has you covered.

How does the TeeOff app work? ›

On the TeeOff mobile app, you can select the search box on the top of the home screen and select the “DEAL Times Near Me” suggested search to view available tee times near your location.

How do you use GolfNow tee time credits? ›

How to redeem your points:
  1. Go to GOLFNOW.com or use the GolfNow mobile app.
  2. Find a valid Hot Deals tee time* or GolfPass+ membership.
  3. Click Add a Promo Code or a Credit.
  4. Enter your points in the box during checkout and click Apply.

Who owns TeeOff? ›

TeeOff is one of the golf family of brands that are a part of NBC Sports Next, a division of NBC Sports that is home to NBCUniversal's digital applications in youth & recreational sports, golf, and betting & gaming.

Who is GolfNow owned by? ›

GolfNow
Type of businessSubsidiary
OwnerNBCUniversal (NBC Sports Digital)
IndustryGolf reservation services
Employees600
RegistrationNot required
5 more rows

Does GolfNow charge if you don't show up? ›

Please make special note of the course's no-show or cancellation policy, as you will be responsible for any applicable golf course charges in the event of a no-show.

Do you get money back if you cancel free now? ›

The passenger, if eligible for a refund, will be renumerated the exact cancellation fee amount in the form of FREE NOW credit to be used on their next journey. N.B. FREE NOW credit will only be applied on journeys where in-app payment is selected.

How many people use GolfNow? ›

A top-performing business within the NBC Sports Group, GolfNow is a technology and services company with the largest tee time marketplace in the world. GolfNow serves 5 million active golfers across 10 different products.

What's the best golf app for booking tee times? ›

Our Recommendations:
  • GolfNow: Best App for Booking Tee Times.
  • GolfLogix: Best Game Improvement App.
  • Fairgame: Best Social App.
  • Golfshot: The Best All-in-One App.
  • Imagine Golf: Best Golf App for the Mental Game.
  • Shot Tracer: Best Ball Flight Tracking App.
  • Hole19: Best Free App.
  • TheGrint: Best Handicap Tracker.
Mar 29, 2023

How much does the GolfNow app cost? ›

Convenient 24/7 Booking

Easily book tee times 24/7 at GolfNow.com or with our FREE mobile app.

How long do 9 holes of golf take? ›

The amount of time it takes to complete nine holes of golf depends on several factors, such as the players' speed and the course's difficulty. On average, completing a nine-hole round takes 90 minutes to two hours, but this can vary depending on the course and players.

Is GolfNow and TeeOff the same company? ›

GolfNow owns both GolfNow.com and TeeOff.com, the largest aggregate tee time platforms in the marketplace, and both routinely offer lower pricing through these platforms than the golf courses they work with.

Is GolfPass the same as GolfNow? ›

GolfNow and Rory McIlroy have teamed to bring golf fans a one-of-a-kind, subscription program called GolfPass. Seems to be a new program which replaces GolfNow VIP, Revolution Golf+ and Golf Odyssey. $10 monthly, $100 Annually or $200 Annually for GOLFPASS+.

How much are GolfNow points worth tee times? ›

GolfNow Rewards:

A total of one hundred (100) Rewards points accrued is equivalent to one (1) Ten Dollar ($10.00) Hot Deals Promo Code. GolfNow Rewards points and Promo Codes have no cash or monetary value, are non-transferable, and cannot be resold or reissued.

What is NBC GolfNow? ›

As the largest online tee time marketplace in the world, GolfNow helps golfers and golf courses better connect by offering 9-hole and 18-hole tee time bookings at 11,000+ courses worldwide, monthly tee time credits for GolfPass members, and easy access to alternative golf experiences, such as Topgolf and more.

What is the difference between tees golf? ›

Championship/ Back tees are for lower handicapped golfers; most often men. Member/ Middle tees are for middle to higher handicapped male golfers, low-handicap or long hitting ladies, and low-handicap or long-hitting senior men.

How much did GolfNow sell for? ›

Cable giant Comcast is buying tee time retailer GolfNow.com in a deal scheduled to close this week; we hear purchase price is in the $40 million range. GolfNow sells rounds to 1.5 million customers at 1,500 locations in the U.S, UK and Mexico.

