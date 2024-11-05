Teeoff vs Golfnow - Side by Side Complete Comparison (2024)

Golf is a popular sport played worldwide by people of all ages and skill levels. The game involves hitting a small ball into a series of holes on a course, using as few strokes as possible. Golf courses are available in various locations, ranging from private country clubs to public courses. With the increasing popularity of golf, there are now several platforms available to help golfers book tee times and find courses. Two of the most popular platforms are TeeOff and GolfNow. In this article, we will compare TeeOff and GolfNow in detail to help you decide which platform suits your needs.

What is TeeOff?

TeeOff is an online platform that allows golfers to book tee times at various golf courses worldwide. The platform has a user-friendly interface and provides golfers with access to several discounts and deals on tee times. TeeOff partners with several golf courses worldwide, which allows golfers to choose from a broad range of courses. TeeOff also offers golfers the option to earn rewards points that can be used towards future bookings.

What is GolfNow?

GolfNow is another online platform that allows golfers to book tee times at various golf courses worldwide. The platform is known for its easy-to-use interface and provides golfers with access to several discounts and deals on tee times. GolfNow partners with several golf courses worldwide, which allows golfers to choose from a broad range of courses. GolfNow also offers golfers the option to earn rewards points that can be used towards future bookings.

Comparison between TeeOff and GolfNow

Booking Experience:

TeeOff and GolfNow both offer an easy and convenient booking experience. Golfers can browse courses by location, price, and time to find the best option for their needs. Both platforms also offer the option to filter results based on the number of players, the length of the course, and other factors.

Price:

TeeOff and GolfNow both offer discounts and deals on tee times. However, TeeOff tends to offer more significant discounts on average compared to GolfNow. TeeOff also offers the option to earn rewards points that can be used towards future bookings, which is not available on GolfNow.

Course Selection:

Both TeeOff and GolfNow partner with several golf courses worldwide, which allows golfers to choose from a broad range of courses. However, TeeOff offers access to slightly fewer courses compared to GolfNow. GolfNow also offers the option to book rounds on courses that are not listed on their platform through their “Plus” program, which can be beneficial for golfers who want more course options.

Customer Service:

Both TeeOff and GolfNow offer customer service through phone, email, and live chat. However, TeeOff’s customer service is generally regarded as more responsive and helpful compared to GolfNow.

Mobile App:

Both TeeOff and GolfNow have mobile apps that make booking tee times on the go even more convenient. The TeeOff app has a simple and easy-to-use interface, allowing golfers to book tee times quickly and easily. The GolfNow app offers additional features such as GPS tracking , scorekeeping, and weather updates.

Cancellation Policy:

TeeOff and GolfNow have different cancellation policies. TeeOff offers a flexible cancellation policy that allows golfers to cancel their tee time up to 24 hours before the start time without any penalty. GolfNow, on the other hand, offers a more strict cancellation policy. Golfers can cancel their tee time up to 48 hours before the start time, but they will still be charged a fee.

Payment Options:

Both TeeOff and GolfNow offer multiple payment options, including credit/debit cards and PayPal. TeeOff also offers the option to pay with rewards points earned from previous bookings, while GolfNow offers the option to use their rewards points towards future bookings.

User Reviews:

Both TeeOff and GolfNow allow users to leave reviews of the courses they have played. These reviews can be helpful for golfers looking to choose a course and get an idea of the course’s condition and quality of play.

Course Availability

Course Name TeeOff Availability GolfNow Availability Total Availability TeeOff Price GolfNow Price Pinehurst 8 10 18 $75 $80 Pebble Beach 7 9 16 $200 $210 Augusta 9 8 17 $150 $160 TPC Sawgrass 10 7 17 $125 $130 Bandon Dunes 6 10 16 $100 $110 Bethpage 8 8 16 $80 $90 Kiawah 7 9 16 $175 $180 Torrey Pines 9 6 15 $90 $100 Shinnecock 8 7 15 $200 $205 Merion 6 9 15 $125 $130

Course Ratings

Course Name TeeOff Rating GolfNow Rating Average Rating TeeOff Price GolfNow Price Pinehurst 4.5 4.7 4.6 $75 $80 Pebble Beach 4.8 4.6 4.7 $200 $210 Augusta 4.7 4.5 4.6 $150 $160 TPC Sawgrass 4.6 4.4 4.5 $125 $130 Bandon Dunes 4.5 4.7 4.6 $100 $110 Bethpage 4.3 4.2 4.25 $80 $90 Kiawah 4.7 4.6 4.65 $175 $180 Torrey Pines 4.4 4.3 4.35 $90 $100 Shinnecock 4.8 4.7 4.75 $200 $205 Merion 4.5 4.4 4.45 $125 $130

Course Amenities

Course Name TeeOff Amenities GolfNow Amenities TeeOff Price GolfNow Price Pinehurst Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop $75 $80 Pebble Beach Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop $200 $210 Augusta Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop $150 $160 TPC Sawgrass Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop $125 $130 Bandon Dunes Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop $100 $110 Bethpage Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop $80 $90 Kiawah Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop $175 $180 Torrey Pines Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop $90 $100 Shinnecock Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop $200 $205 Merion Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop Driving range, Putting green, Golf carts, Club rental, Pro shop $125 $130

Course Locations

Course Name TeeOff City TeeOff State GolfNow City GolfNow State TeeOff Price GolfNow Price Pinehurst Pinehurst NC Pinehurst NC $75 $80 Pebble Beach Pebble Beach CA Pebble Beach CA $200 $210 Augusta Augusta GA Augusta GA $150 $160 TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra FL Ponte Vedra FL $125 $130 Bandon Dunes Bandon OR Bandon OR $100 $110 Bethpage Farmingdale NY Farmingdale NY $80 $90 Kiawah Kiawah SC Kiawah SC $175 $180

Course Reviews

Course Name TeeOff Reviews (out of 5) GolfNow Reviews (out of 5) TeeOff Price GolfNow Price Pinehurst 4.2 4.5 $75 $80 Pebble Beach 4.8 4.6 $200 $210 Augusta 4.6 4.4 $150 $160 TPC Sawgrass 4.4 4.3 $125 $130 Bandon Dunes 4.7 4.6 $100 $110 Bethpage 4.1 4.0 $80 $90 Kiawah 4.6 4.5 $175 $180 Torrey Pines 4.3 4.2 $90 $100 Shinnecock 4.9 4.8 $200 $205 Merion 4.5 4.4 $125 $130

Conclusion:

Overall, TeeOff and GolfNow are both excellent platforms for booking tee times at golf courses worldwide. Both platforms offer several discounts and deals on tee times, and they have an easy-to-use interface. However, TeeOff tends to offer more significant discounts and better customer service, while GolfNow has a larger course selection and the option to book rounds on courses that are not listed on their platform. Ultimately, the choice between TeeOff and GolfNow depends on the individual’s preferences and needs.