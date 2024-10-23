Terraria Calamity mod boss list and guide (2024)

Table of Contents
How to prepare for Terraria Calamity mod bosses How to summon Terraria Calamity mod bosses Full list of Terraria Calamity mod bosses Mini bosses Pre-Hardmode bosses Hardmode bosses Godseeker Mode bosses Superbosses FAQs References

Terraria will always have a special place in my heart thanks to its whimsical atmosphere, pixel art style, and soundtrack that just hits differently. Even though I can spend hours playing vanilla Terraria, turning to mods like Calamity is inevitable.

Recommended Videos

Calamity, for all of you who don’t know, is a special mod that adds a ton of new bosses, biomes, structures, additional recipes to craft, more songs to vibe to, and a new way to level up. This mod is huge, providing weeks of extra fun. On top of all of this, it’s quite a challenge, even for Terraria veterans.

Here’s the full list of Terraria Calamity bosses and additional guidelines on preparing for combat and summoning bosses.

How to prepare for Terraria Calamity mod bosses

Terraria Calamity mod boss list and guide (1)

Terraria Calamity mod boss list and guide (2)

In Terraria, charging blindly into bosses is not the best idea. Instead, it’s best to grind up weapons, increase your armor, and collect the necessary reagents. On top of that, I recommend stocking up on consumables before you go toe to toe with the strongest creatures in Terraria.

It’s also worth building your own fighting platforms with more than enough space to kite the bosses and dodge their abilities. You can deposit all your goodies to Piggy Bank if you think there’s a chance you might fail.

How to summon Terraria Calamity mod bosses

Bosses in Terraria rarely spawn on their own. Instead, you have to create summoning items for them to spawn. Summoning methods can vary from getting different items and throwing them into a body of water to simply finding a certain reagent and using it in a specific area. Each boss in Terraria and the Calamity mod has a unique way of summoning.

To summon stronger bosses, you first need to defeat the easier ones. That will change your map, allowing you to access the areas you didn’t have access to before. Remember, bosses spawn under certain conditions. For example, some can be spawned at night or in the jungle.

Full list of Terraria Calamity mod bosses

Mini bosses

  • Giant Clam: Natural spawn
  • Cyber Draedon: Summon by placing the Bloody Vein into a Lab Hologram Projector
  • Clamitas: Spawn by using Eye of Desolation during the night
  • Earth Elemental: Natural spawn
  • Onyx Kinsman: Interact with the Onyx Excavator
  • Aether Valkyrie: Use Torrential Tear while at Floating Islands
  • Cragmaw Mire: Spawns after the Acid Rain event
  • Armored Digger: Spawns after you defeat Plantera
  • Great Sand Shark: Spawns after you kill 10 Sand Sharks during a Sandstorm (you have to defeat Plantera)
  • Plaguebringer: Natural spawn after slaying Golem
  • Colossal Squid: Natural spawn in the Abyss biome
  • Reaper Shark: Natural spawn in the Abyss biome
  • Eidolon Wyrm: Natural spawn in the Abyss biome
  • Mauler: Natural spawn during Acid Rain
  • Nuclear Terror: Natural spawn during Acid Rain

Pre-Hardmode bosses

  • The Calamity: Spawns by using the Awakening lore item
  • Goozma: Summon by placing 10 Overoaded Sludge onto King Slime during the Slime Rain (only when you activate Slime with Tar Gar)
  • The Inventors: use Draedon Power Cell consumable on a Wulfrum Signal Transmitter (craftable item)
  • Wulfrum Excavator: Hit Wulfrum Amplifier with any pickaxe. You have to have Ogscule in your bags.
  • Desert Scourge: Summon it in the desert biome using the Desert Medallion
  • Crabulon: Use Decapodita Sprout when in a Glowing Mushroom biome
  • Monstro: Place a Bloody Vein into an Anomaly 109
  • Acidsighter: Summoned in the Sulphurous Sea during the night when you use Poisoned Sclera
  • The Hive Mind: Summon it by using Teratoma or by defeating a Hive Tumor
  • The Perforators: Get Bloody Worm Food or defeat Perforator Cyst in a Crimson biome
  • The Slime God: Spawns upon you crafting and using Overloaded Sludge

Hardmode bosses

  • Cumulomenace: Use Puffy Abomination at the height of Floating Islands.
  • Cryogen: Go to a Snow biome and use Cryo Key
  • Pyrogen: Throw Cryo Key into lava
  • Aquatic Scourge: Natural spawn or by using Seafood
  • Brimstone Elemental: Use Charred Idol in the Brimstone Crag
  • Calamitas Clone: Use Eye of Desolation at night
  • Serial Designation N: Use Disassembly Signal during the night
  • The Forbidden Lantern: Use Lantern Shard
  • The Derellect: Use Mechanical Worm when you have a Bloody Vein on you
  • Polyphemalus: Use Fused Eye during the night
  • Leviathan and Anahita: Defeat an ocean boss with Wakasagihime
  • Astrum Aureus: Gather Famine Slime, Pestilent Slime, War Slime, and Death Slime
  • The Plaguebringer Goliath: Summon in the Underground Jungle by using Abombination
  • Ravager: Hit Ravager while it’s deactivated
  • The Dragonfolly: Use Flare Gun and fire Exotic Pheromones during the day in a Desert biome
  • Artificial Sentience System, AX-P03: Use Emergency Transfer Machine
  • Astrum Deus: Use Astral Beacon (you need to have Titan Heart or Starcore in your bags)

Godseeker Mode bosses

  • Profaned Guardians: Use Profaned Shard in the Hallow or the Underworld
  • Providence, the Profaned Goddess: Use Profaned Shard in the Hallow or the Underworld (encounter changes depending on the summoned timing (night or day))
  • Storm Weaver: Use Mechanical Weaver
  • Ceaseless Void: Summon by using Rune of Kos in the Dungeon
  • Signus, Envoy of the Devourer: Summoned by using Rune of Kos in the Underworld
  • Polterghast: Use Necroplasmic Beacon in the Dungeon
  • The Starborn Moth: Summon by using Celestial Geode in The Hallow (during day). Can also be summoned
  • Profusion, the Viral God: Get and use Oddest Mushroom in a Glowing Mushroom area
  • The Devourer of Gods: Craft and use Cosmic Worm
  • Horseslimes of the Goopocalypse: Hold Gooz Sayer’s Coin and interact with Apocalyptic Slime Statue
  • Jungle Dragon, Yharon: Go to the Jungle biome and use Jungle Dragon Egg
  • The Wall of Bronze: Put Bloody Vein into the Ancient Console
  • The Fabricational Quartet: Summoned by making a gateway from Rusted Pipes and putting Auric Quantum Cooling Cell onto it. Then, enter The Exosphere and choose which monster you want spawned first.
  • XP-00 Hypnos: Create The Codebreaker and an Auric Quantum Cooling Cell and interact with it. Place Bloody Vein into Draedon Power Cell.
  • Yharim Worm: Place a worm into The Codebreaker or Altar of the Accursed.
  • Supreme Calamitas: Interact with Altar of the Accursed
  • XB-10 Losbaf: Make The Codebreaker and an Auric Quantum Cooling Cell and interact with them. Place Shadowspec Bar into Draedon Power Cell.
  • XC-39 Oizys: Place Brimstone Locus into the Codebreaker (you also need Auric Quantum Cooling Cell).
  • Goozma: Throw 10 Overloaded Sludge onto King Slime during the Slime Rain (only when you activate Slime with Tar Gar)
  • Godseeker, Yharim: Natural spawn

Superbosses

  • Adult Eidolon Wyrm: Go to the Abyss and wear Abyss Shell Fossil pet or get Chaos State debuff
  • Vision of the Tyrant: Defeat Supreme Calamitas
  • The Entropic God, Noxus: Get and use Genesis
  • Esserwyrm: Natural spawn
  • Reactive Guardian, Sodis: Throw Artificial Reactive Matter onto Aquatic Hypercomputer
  • Exodygen: Use Eschaton

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.Learn more about our Affiliate Policy

Terraria Calamity mod boss list and guide (2024)

FAQs

How many bosses does the Calamity Mod have? ›

Out of these, 5 belong to events (1 pre-Hardmode, 2 Hardmode and 2 are post Moon-Lord), 25 are bosses (6 pre-Hardmode, 8 Hardmode, and 12 post-Moon-Lord), 39 are boss servants (9 pre-Hardmode, 8 Hardmode and 15 are Post Moon-Lord), and 1 other enemy.

Read The Full Story
What is the easiest boss in calamity? ›

An easy first boss for the player to fight is the Wulfrum Excavator, providing several useful items and unlocking the Desert Scourge fight. After obtaining as much loot as they can, the player should head to the Desert or Underground Desert and fight the Desert Scourge.

See More
Who is the final boss of Calamity? ›

Supreme Witch, Calamitas

Alongside Draedon and the Exo Mechs, she is the final boss of the Calamity Mod, excluding hidden bosses. She is summoned at an Altar of the Accursed at any time with Ashes of Calamity or Ceremonial Urn in the player's inventory.

Learn More Now
How to summon Moon Lord? ›

The Moon Lord can be spawned by destroying the four Celestial Pillars or by using a Celestial Sigil in any world where Golem has been defeated. He will then spawn one minute after the status message "Impending doom approaches..." appears, or 12 seconds if spawned using the Celestial Sigil.

Keep Reading
Do bosses scale in Calamity? ›

Velocity-Based Contact Damage

All bosses scale their contact damage based on how fast they are moving relative to their maximum velocity. The process for calculating this is explained below. Each boss is assigned one of two values to be a velocity scalar; either 0.5 or 0.8.

Show Me More
Who is the ultimate boss in Terraria? ›

The Moon Lord is the final boss of Terraria, and drops a majority of the endgame items.

Read More
How to summon slime god? ›

The Slime God does not spawn on its own and requires the player to summon it with the Overloaded Sludge.

Find Out More
Can you skip mech bosses in Calamity? ›

It isn't possible to skip the Mechanical Bosses, Plantera and Golem since their deaths directly trigger the next respective phases of the game, so instead gear up and defeat them. At any time, you can fight Duke Fishron and the Pirate Invasion for extra loot.

Discover More
How many hours does it take to beat Calamity? ›

When focusing on the main objectives, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is about 24½ Hours in length. If you're a gamer that strives to see all aspects of the game, you are likely to spend around 76 Hours to obtain 100% completion.

Discover More
What is the most terrifying boss in Terraria? ›

Moon Lord is the hardest boss undoubtedly within Terraria.

See More

Is Moon Lord Cthulhu? ›

While initially explained to be Cthulhu's brother, it was later confirmed in a lore post on the official forum that the Moon Lord was, indeed, Cthulhu himself.

Tell Me More
What did Ocram drop? ›

For more elaborate strategies on defeating Ocram, including weapon and arena recommendations, see Guide:Ocram strategies. Ocram drops Adamantite Ore, making it possible to get it naturally in a world that generated Titanium Ore from smashing Altars.

Get More Info
What boss after Eye of Cthulhu? ›

In Terraria, boss progression typically starts with the Eye of Cthulhu, followed by either the Eater of Worlds or Brain of Cthulhu based on world the Corruption/Crimson.

See More
How many bosses does Terraria have in total? ›

There are currently 8 pre-Hardmode, 11 Hardmode, and 14 event bosses (33 in total) in Terraria. Each boss presents a unique challenge and defeating them is usually instrumental in advancing the game in some way. For instance, they often grant the player new materials for crafting higher tier items.

Discover More
How many bosses are in Boss Rush calamity? ›

A total of 44 bosses will spawn during the Boss Rush. The bosses are divided into five Tiers, with each new Tier signified by a status message in the chat and a brief rest period. If a boss cannot be summoned due to an improper time, the time will be changed to accommodate the boss.

Discover More Details
How long is the Calamity Mod? ›

95½ Hours
Single-PlayerPolledMedian
Main Story1049h 39m
Main + Extras968h
Completionist690h 6m
All PlayStyles2567h 36m

Read On
What Terraria mod adds the most bosses? ›

The Ancients Awakened Mod expands on the number of bosses that can be challenged throughout the game, each featuring unique AI and drops. They require the use of boss summoning items in order to spawn.

See Details

References

Top Articles
CalFresh Income Limits for 2024 - California Food Stamps Help
What we know so far about the investigation into the Idaho college student murders
Am I Eligible for SNAP Benefits in California?
Latest Posts
Bryan Kohberger 6 key updates in the case
A timeline of the killings of four University of Idaho students | CNN
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tish Haag

Last Updated:

Views: 6479

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tish Haag

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 30256 Tara Expressway, Kutchburgh, VT 92892-0078

Phone: +4215847628708

Job: Internal Consulting Engineer

Hobby: Roller skating, Roller skating, Kayaking, Flying, Graffiti, Ghost hunting, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Tish Haag, I am a excited, delightful, curious, beautiful, agreeable, enchanting, fancy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.