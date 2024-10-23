Terraria Calamity mod boss list and guide (2024)

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy

To summon stronger bosses, you first need to defeat the easier ones. That will change your map, allowing you to access the areas you didn’t have access to before. Remember, bosses spawn under certain conditions. For example, some can be spawned at night or in the jungle.

Bosses in Terraria rarely spawn on their own. Instead, you have to create summoning items for them to spawn. Summoning methods can vary from getting different items and throwing them into a body of water to simply finding a certain reagent and using it in a specific area. Each boss in Terraria and the Calamity mod has a unique way of summoning.

It’s also worth building your own fighting platforms with more than enough space to kite the bosses and dodge their abilities. You can deposit all your goodies to Piggy Bank if you think there’s a chance you might fail.

In Terraria, charging blindly into bosses is not the best idea. Instead, it’s best to grind up weapons , increase your armor , and collect the necessary reagents . On top of that, I recommend stocking up on consumables before you go toe to toe with the strongest creatures in Terraria.

Here’s the full list of Terraria Calamity bosses and additional guidelines on preparing for combat and summoning bosses.

Calamity, for all of you who don’t know, is a special mod that adds a ton of new bosses , biomes, structures, additional recipes to craft, more songs to vibe to, and a new way to level up. This mod is huge, providing weeks of extra fun. On top of all of this, it’s quite a challenge, even for Terraria veterans.

Terraria will always have a special place in my heart thanks to its whimsical atmosphere, pixel art style, and soundtrack that just hits differently. Even though I can spend hours playing vanilla Terraria, turning to mods like Calamity is inevitable.

Out of these, 5 belong to events (1 pre-Hardmode, 2 Hardmode and 2 are post Moon-Lord), 25 are bosses (6 pre-Hardmode, 8 Hardmode, and 12 post-Moon-Lord), 39 are boss servants (9 pre-Hardmode, 8 Hardmode and 15 are Post Moon-Lord), and 1 other enemy.

An easy first boss for the player to fight is the Wulfrum Excavator, providing several useful items and unlocking the Desert Scourge fight. After obtaining as much loot as they can, the player should head to the Desert or Underground Desert and fight the Desert Scourge.

Supreme Witch, Calamitas



Alongside Draedon and the Exo Mechs, she is the final boss of the Calamity Mod, excluding hidden bosses. She is summoned at an Altar of the Accursed at any time with Ashes of Calamity or Ceremonial Urn in the player's inventory.

The Moon Lord can be spawned by destroying the four Celestial Pillars or by using a Celestial Sigil in any world where Golem has been defeated. He will then spawn one minute after the status message "Impending doom approaches..." appears, or 12 seconds if spawned using the Celestial Sigil.

Velocity-Based Contact Damage



All bosses scale their contact damage based on how fast they are moving relative to their maximum velocity. The process for calculating this is explained below. Each boss is assigned one of two values to be a velocity scalar; either 0.5 or 0.8.

The Moon Lord is the final boss of Terraria, and drops a majority of the endgame items.

The Slime God does not spawn on its own and requires the player to summon it with the Overloaded Sludge.

It isn't possible to skip the Mechanical Bosses, Plantera and Golem since their deaths directly trigger the next respective phases of the game, so instead gear up and defeat them. At any time, you can fight Duke Fishron and the Pirate Invasion for extra loot.

Moon Lord is the hardest boss undoubtedly within Terraria.

While initially explained to be Cthulhu's brother, it was later confirmed in a lore post on the official forum that the Moon Lord was, indeed, Cthulhu himself.

For more elaborate strategies on defeating Ocram, including weapon and arena recommendations, see Guide:Ocram strategies. Ocram drops Adamantite Ore, making it possible to get it naturally in a world that generated Titanium Ore from smashing Altars.

In Terraria, boss progression typically starts with the Eye of Cthulhu, followed by either the Eater of Worlds or Brain of Cthulhu based on world the Corruption/Crimson.

There are currently 8 pre-Hardmode, 11 Hardmode, and 14 event bosses (33 in total) in Terraria. Each boss presents a unique challenge and defeating them is usually instrumental in advancing the game in some way. For instance, they often grant the player new materials for crafting higher tier items.

A total of 44 bosses will spawn during the Boss Rush. The bosses are divided into five Tiers, with each new Tier signified by a status message in the chat and a brief rest period. If a boss cannot be summoned due to an improper time, the time will be changed to accommodate the boss.

The Ancients Awakened Mod expands on the number of bosses that can be challenged throughout the game, each featuring unique AI and drops. They require the use of boss summoning items in order to spawn.