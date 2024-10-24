Terraria - Calamity Mod Progression Guide (2024)

There are so many weapons and accessories that I simply suggest you refer to the Calamity Mod wiki for info on them. I’ll still provide a brief overview of core accessories but below will be a link to each page on the wiki for each weapon class and a list of accessories. Sorting these pages by rarity will order them by the point in which they are obtainable.

I also recommend you try to craft the Abyssal Diving Suit as it is incredibly helpful for farming Abyss items later in the game.

In addition to the three mini bosses of the Abyss floor, the Mauler in the Sulphurous Seas above the Abyss will begin to drop a powerful ranged weapon once Polterghast is defeated.

You will also head down to the Abyss after defeating Golem to gather Chaotic ore however, this is a more minor occurance and so is not considered one of the major points you traverse the Abyss.

The Abyss is a large biome that spawns past the dungeon in any world. It spans the entire height of a world (excluding the small patch of hell at the absolute bottom) and is a source of powerful items at various points of the game. There are three major points in which you should traverse the abyss.

The bosses in the mod are the core of progression. While the bosses in each segment of the game can be beaten in any order, I suggest following an order similar to what is suggested by Boss Checklist and the Calamity Mod wiki.

A guide for anyone looking to try the Calamity Mod! Provides a general outline of progression while being open ended enough to change as you see fit.

Attempt no-hitting all bosses in Revengeance Mode, Death Mode or Malice Mode. Complete all Angler fishing quests added by the Calamity Mod. Construct buildings or settings from the Lore such as the Sea Kingdom or the Archmage's castle. Try to beat Revengeance Mode or Death Mode without rage or Adrenaline.

92 Hours Single-Player Polled Average Main Story 10 58h 41m Main + Extras 10 72h 52m Completionist 6 299h 30m All PlayStyles 26 119h 43m

The difficulty modes are way too extreme in this mod in my opinion. It's honestly obnoxious. The expectations of the player are so unrealistic even for people who are good at the game. So, I recommend playing classic or expert, not revengeance or death, especially if you're playing for the first time.

Most bosses in Calamity are designed to be more difficult than those of vanilla Terraria, offering a challenge even to seasoned players, but are not required to progress through the vanilla game's content. To make up for this, they often drop more powerful equipment and open up new tiers of progression.

When focusing on the main objectives, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is about 24½ Hours in length. If you're a gamer that strives to see all aspects of the game, you are likely to spend around 76 Hours to obtain 100% completion.

While in Revengeance and Death Mode, Golem has a buffed AI that is much stronger and more complex than the fight in Classic and Expert modes.

With all of these, the player's maximum life is capped at 600.

Further increases the difficulty of any core mode, though isn't supported as one itself. In For the worthy and Get fixed boi worlds, the Master Mode difficulty becomes "Legendary" mode, which buffs various enemy stats.

General Changes. Enemy damage boost from Revengeance Mode is further increased by 60%. For example, if Revengeance Mode increases damage by 10%, Death Mode will increase damage by an additional 6%.

The name Calamity is a girl's name . Although this name literally means disaster, the use of Calamity as a descriptor of Martha Jane Cannery, aka Calamity Jane, was meant to signal that she was a good person to have in troubled times.

It isn't possible to skip the Mechanical Bosses, Plantera and Golem since their deaths directly trigger the next respective phases of the game, so instead gear up and defeat them. At any time, you can fight Duke Fishron and the Pirate Invasion for extra loot.

The Destroyer is a colossal mechanized Eater of Worlds with 80,000 / 120,000 / 153,000 health. It is considered the easiest Hardmode boss by many players, despite having the second-highest health. The Destroyer is summoned by crafting and using a Mechanical Worm anywhere, but can only be spawned at night.

Worms and Bosses (except the King Slime) will not take any damage from contact with lava.

The Cosmolight is a Hardmode tool. Upon use, it instantly changes the time to the next dawn (4:30 AM), noon (12:00 PM), dusk (7:30 PM) or midnight (12:00 AM), whichever is the soonest time after the current time upon the Cosmolight being used.

Organizing your chests (for example putting blocks, potion ingredients, and armor all in different chests) will make your playthrough much easier. Major game progression will begin to advance after you reach 200 health. This is accomplished by discovering Life Crystals underground and mining them.

However, you can use the Enchanted Sundial that's available in hardmode. It skips one day once a week, effectively making it night if used during the day.

The player's base movement speed has also been increased from 15 mph (11 tiles/second) to 23 mph (~18.667 tiles/second). This can be reverted via the 'Faster Base Speed' configuration option.