Terraria - Calamity Mod Progression Guide (2024)

Armours

You obtain various armours throughout the game.

Pre-Hardmode

Hardmode

Post Moon Lord

Post Yharon

The Abyss is a large biome that spawns past the dungeon in any world. It spans the entire height of a world (excluding the small patch of hell at the absolute bottom) and is a source of powerful items at various points of the game. There are three major points in which you should traverse the abyss.

The first trip should be made after defeating Skeletron. At this point you should be hunting down the shadow chests that spawn in the islands all over the Abyss. The weapons that can be inside will last until around Cryogen.

The second trip should be made after defeating Plantera. At this point Depth Cells and Lumenyl will begin to drop from some enemies. These are used to craft some powerful weapons that will last for potentially the rest of hardmode.

The final trip should be made after defeating Polterghast. This trip will take you to the absolute bottom of the Abyss where the Eidolon Wyrms, Reaper Sharks and Colossal Squids spawn. All of these drop some amazing weapons that are very strong against the Devourer of Gods and may last until Yharon.

You will also head down to the Abyss after defeating Golem to gather Chaotic ore however, this is a more minor occurance and so is not considered one of the major points you traverse the Abyss.

In addition to the three mini bosses of the Abyss floor, the Mauler in the Sulphurous Seas above the Abyss will begin to drop a powerful ranged weapon once Polterghast is defeated.

I also recommend you try to craft the Abyssal Diving Suit as it is incredibly helpful for farming Abyss items later in the game.