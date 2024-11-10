Texas Congressman is first Democrat to publicly call for Biden to step down as nominee (2024)

Breadcrumb Trail Links World News Lloyd Doggett said in a statement Tuesday that Biden should 'make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw' Author of the article: The Associated Press Published Jul 02, 2024 • Last updated 5days ago • 2 minute read Join the conversation

WASHINGTON — A House Democratic lawmaker has become the first in the party to publicly call for President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee for president, citing Biden’s debate performance against Donald Trump failing to “effectively defend his many accomplishments.” Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas said in a statement Tuesday that Biden should “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.”

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE ARTICLES Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. See Also Ardent Health CareersVoters say they are concerned about Biden after debateFDA approves donanemab, Eli Lilly’s treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease | CNNRep. Lloyd Doggett becomes first Democrat in Congress to call for Biden's withdrawal from 2024 race Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / SIGN IN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors. Don't have an account? Create Account or View more offers

Article content “My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” Doggett said. “Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so.” Doggett, who represents an Austin-based district and is serving his 15th term in Congress, is the first sitting lawmaker in his party to publicly state what many have been privately whispering behind closed doors since last week’s debate. Biden’s weak performance caused an immediate panic among even his most ardent supporters, leading many to question whether the 81-year-old career politician is the strongest Democratic candidate to take on Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, in November. Recommended from Editorial Biden strains to quell Democratic concerns after debate Shares of Trump Media rise after presidential debate Beyond the White House, control of both chambers of Congress is also hanging in the balance in November, and Democrats find themselves defending far more Senate seats than Republicans.

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Doggett’s explosive statement came minutes after Democrat and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC on Tuesday that she believes “it is a legitimate question” whether Biden’s halting performance is just “an episode or is this a condition.” “When people ask that question, it’s legitimate — of both candidates,” Pelosi said. Pelosi said she had not spoken with Biden since the debate, but she emphasized that the president is on “top of his game, in terms of knowing the issues and what is at stake.” Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our newsletters here.

Article content

Comments You must be logged in to join the discussion or read more comments. Create an AccountSign in See Also I cured my pre-teens’ tech addiction on a Survivor-style camping trip Join the Conversation Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion. Please keep comments relevant and respectful. Comments may take up to an hour to appear on the site. You will receive an email if there is a reply to your comment, an update to a thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information.

Trending Alberta's Brian Jean on the Trudeau government's losing 'radical environmental agenda' NP View: Canadians are sending Trudeau a message, but he's too full of himself to hear it LCBO workers strike: Everything you need know about how it will affect you One-quarter of Canadians believe the Holocaust is exaggerated: poll Ontario mom and kids shot dead in what OPP describe as a case of intimate partner violence

Read Next

Latest from Shopping Essentials July 5 - 7: Best early Amazon Prime Day deals available in Canada so far Prime Day deals are already starting to roll in 2days ago Shopping Essentials Review: The pros and cons of at-home IPL hair removal We tested one of the leading IPL devices and were surprised by the results 2days ago Shopping Essentials Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. What’s streaming July 2024: New on Netflix, Prime Video and more July's hottest movies and series heading to streaming services 2days ago Shopping Essentials The best online deals in the Canadian retail space right now Sephora, Cozy Earth, Dyson and Ruggable, to name a few 2days ago Shopping Essentials 5 things: Make a splash with these stylish swim trunks These are the best swim trunks in stores this summer 3days ago