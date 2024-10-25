Texas Daily 4 | Lottery.net (2024)

In Daily 4, you can win up to 5,000x your play amount and choose between various play styles. You can even decide how much to wager, starting from a minimum play of $0.50. Drawings take place four times a day, Monday through Saturday.
Daily 4 is the first game with the Pair Play! option. You can play the first two, middle two or last two numbers. For example: 12XX, X12X, XX12.
Daily 4 Drawing Schedule
Find out the times below for the four daily draws. Keep in mind that Sunday is a rest day.
- Morning: 10:00 AM CT
- Day: 12:27 PM CT
- Evening: 6:00 PM CT
- Night: 10:12 PM CT
Ticket sales are not available during the Draw Break, which runs from:
- Morning: 9:50 – 10:03 AM CT
- Day: 12:17 – 12:30 PM CT
- Evening: 5:50 – 6:03 PM CT
- Night: 10:02 - 10:15 PM CT
How to Play Daily 4
Playing is easy. Choose four single-digit numbers (or two single-digit numbers for Pair Play) from 0-9 (or use Quick Pick and your numbers will be automatically chosen at random).
Next, mark how you want to play your four single-digit numbers for Straight (Exact Order), Box (Any Order), Straight/Box (Exact/Any Order) and Combo or two single-digit numbers for Front Pair, Mid Pair or Back Pair.
Fireball
Fireball is an option you can add to your Daily 4 ticket for more chances to win. After each Daily 4 draw, a separate draw is held where the Lottery randomly selects one Fireball number from 0 to 9.
By adding Fireball, you can replace any of the Daily 4 numbers drawn with the Fireball number - giving you extra ways to create a winning set.
Fireball is not available to play by itself; it must be added to your Daily 4 ticket. To add Fireball, mark "Yes" in the box on your playslip. Fireball doubles the cost of all Daily 4 plays.
Prizes and Odds
Check the table below to see the Daily 4 options for play types, prize amounts, and odds of winning:
|Play Types
|Prizes
|Odds
|Straight (Exact Order): Match in exact order.
|$0.50 Play
|$1 Play
|4 same numbers
|$2,500
|$5,000
|1 in 10,000
|2 sets of 2 same numbers
|$2,500
|$5,000
|1 in 10,000
|3 same & 1 unique numbers
|$2,500
|$5,000
|1 in 10,000
|4 unique numbers
|$2,500
|$5,000
|1 in 10,000
|2 same & 2 unique numbers
|$2,500
|$5,000
|1 in 10,000
|Box (Any Order): Match in any order
|$0.50 Play
|$1 Play
|4-Way
3 same & 1 unique number
|$600
|$1,200
|1 in 2,500
|6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers
|$400
|$800
|1 in 1,667
|12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers
|$200
|$400
|1 in 833
|24-Way
4 unique numbers
|$100
|$200
|1 in 417
|Straight/Box (Match in Exact OR Any Order): Prizes shown are based on a $0.50 base play each for Straight and Box, with a total cost of $1.
|Box
|Straight*
|4-Way
3 same & 1 unique number
|$600
|$3,100* ($2,500 + $600)
|1 in 2,500
|6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers
|$400
|$2,900* ($2,500 + $400)
|1 in 1,667
|12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers
|$200
|$2,700* (2,500 + $200)
|1 in 833
|24-Way
4 unique numbers
|$100
|$2,600* ($2,500 + $100)
|1 in 417
|*Prize is higher (as shown) if your numbers match those drawn in Exact Order. The Straight payout combines Box & Straight Prizes.
|Combo: All Straight combinations of 4 numbers. $0.50 base play: $2-12. $1 base play: $4-24, depending on your numbers.
|$0.50 Base Play
|$1 Base Play
|4-Way
3 same & 1 unique number
|$2,500 ($2 Play)
|$5,000 ($4 Play)
|1 in 2,500
|6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers
|$2,500 ($3 Play)
|$5,000 ($6 Play)
|1 in 1,667
|12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers
|$2,500 ($6 Play)
|$5,000 ($12 Play)
|1 in 833
|24-Way
4 unique numbers
|$2,500 ($12 Play)
|$5,000 ($24 Play)
|1 in 417
|Pairs: Match two in exact order
|$0.50 Play
|$1 Play
|Front Pair, Mid Pair & Back Pair
2 same numbers
|$25
|$50
|1 in 100
|Front Pair, Mid Pair & Back Pair
2 unique numbers
|$25
|$50
|1 in 100
Fireball Prizes and Odds
If you opted for the Fireball add-on to your base game ticket, the table below shows the prizes you could take home if you make a winning match using the Fireball number to replace one of the Daily 4 numbers drawn. Fireball doubles the cost of your play, as shown by the ticket prices below - for example, a $0.50 base play increases to $1 with Fireball.
Examples are included in the end columns to demonstrate how the Fireball Number can create a winning set.
|Play Type
|Wins
|Prizes
|Odds
|Fireball Examples
|STRAIGHT
|$1 Play
|$2 Play
|Your Numbers
|Daily 4 Numbers Drawn
|Fireball Number Drawn
|4 same numbers
|4 wins
|$2,700
|$5,400
|1 in 100,000
|1111
|1111
|1
|1 win
|$675
|$1,350
|1 in 2,778
|1111
|1411
|1
|2 sets of 2 same numbers
|2 wins
|$1,350
|$2,700
|1 in 50,000
|1212
|1212
|2
|1 win
|$675
|$1,350
|1 in 2,778
|1212
|0212
|1
|3 same & 1 unique number
|3 wins
|$2,025
|$4,050
|1 in 100,000
|1222
|1222
|2
|1 win
|$675
|$1,350
|1 in 2,703
|1222
|1272
|2
|4 unique numbers
|1 win
|$675
|$1,350
|1 in 2,500
|1234
|1284
|3
|2 same & 2 unique numbers
|2 wins
|$1,350
|$2,700
|1 in 100,000
|1224
|1224
|2
|1 win
|$675
|$1,350
|1 in 2,632
|1224
|1324
|2
|BOX
|$1 Play
|$2 Play
|Your Numbers
|Daily 4 Numbers Drawn
|Fireball Number Drawn
|4-Way
3 same & 1 unique numbers
|4 wins
|$680
|$1,360
|1 in 100,000
|1222
|2222
|1
|3 wins
|$510
|$1,020
|1 in 25,000
|1222
|2212
|2
|2 wins
|$340
|$680
|1 in 16,667
|1222
|2211
|2
|1 win
|$170
|$340
|1 in 758
|1222
|1252
|2
|6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers
|3 wins
|$336
|$672
|1 in 12,500
|1212
|1112
|2
|2 wins
|$224
|$448
|1 in 8,333
|1212
|2121
|2
|1 win
|$112
|$224
|1 in 521
|1212
|9221
|1
|12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers
|3 wins
|$168
|$336
|1 in 12,500
|1223
|3222
|1
|2 wins
|$112
|$224
|1 in 2,083
|1223
|2211
|3
|1 win
|$56
|$112
|1 in 278
|1223
|7322
|1
|24-Way
4 unique numbers
|2 wins
|$56
|$112
|1 in 694
|1234
|4142
|3
|1 win
|$28
|$56
|1 in 149
|1234
|9432
|1
|STRAIGHT/BOX
|Box
|Straight
|$2 Play
|Your Numbers
|Daily 4 Numbers Drawn
|Fireball Number Drawn
|4-Way
3 same & 1 unique numbers
|3 wins
|3 wins
|$2,535
|1 in 100,000
|1222
|1222
|2
|4 wins
|1 win
|$1,355
|1 in 100,000
|1222
|2222
|1
|3 wins
|0
|$510
|1 in 33,333
|1222
|2122
|2
|2 wins
|1 win
|$1,015
|1 in 33,333
|1222
|1122
|2
|2 wins
|0
|$340
|1 in 33,333
|1222
|2112
|2
|1 win
|1 win
|$845
|1 in 3,030
|1222
|0222
|1
|1 win
|0
|$170
|1 in 1,010
|1222
|0122
|2
|6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers
|2 wins
|2 wins
|$1,574
|1 in 50,000
|1212
|1212
|1
|3 wins
|1 win
|$1,011
|1 in 25,000
|1212
|1112
|2
|3 wins
|0
|$336
|1 in 25,000
|1212
|1121
|2
|2 wins
|0
|$224
|1 in 10,000
|1212
|1122
|1
|1 win
|1 win
|$787
|1 in 3,125
|1212
|0212
|1
|1 win
|0
|$112
|1 in 625
|1212
|0112
|2
|12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers
|3 wins
|1 win
|$843
|1 in 50,000
|1223
|1222
|3
|3 wins
|0
|$168
|1 in 16,667
|1223
|2122
|3
|2 wins
|2 wins
|$1,462
|1 in 100,000
|1223
|1223
|2
|2 wins
|1 win
|$787
|1 in 16,667
|1223
|1123
|2
|1 win
|1 win
|$731
|1 in 3,333
|1223
|0223
|1
|2 wins
|0
|$112
|1 in 2,439
|1223
|1122
|3
|1 win
|0
|$56
|1 in 303
|1223
|0122
|3
|24-Way
4 unique numbers
|2 wins
|1 win
|$731
|1 in 8,333
|1234
|1134
|2
|1 win
|1 win
|$703
|1 in 3,571
|1234
|0234
|1
|2 wins
|0
|$56
|1 in 758
|1234
|1123
|4
|1 win
|0
|$28
|1 in 155
|1234
|0123
|4
|COMBO
|$4 Play
|$8 Play
|Your Numbers
|Daily 4 Numbers Drawn
|Fireball Number Drawn
|4-Way
3 same & 1 unique numbers
|4 wins
|$2,700
|$5,400
|1 in 100,000
|1222
|2222
|1
|3 wins
|$2,025
|$4,050
|1 in 25,000
|1222
|2212
|2
|2 wins
|$1,350
|$2,700
|1 in 16,667
|1222
|2211
|2
|1 win
|$675
|$1,350
|1 in 758
|1222
|1252
|2
|6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers
|$6 Play
|$12 Play
|3 wins
|$2,025
|$4,050
|1 in 12,500
|1212
|1112
|2
|2 wins
|$1,350
|$2,700
|1 in 8,333
|1212
|2121
|2
|1 win
|$675
|$1,350
|1 in 521
|1212
|9221
|1
|12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers
|$12 Play
|$24 Play
|3 wins
|$2,025
|$4,050
|1 in 12,500
|1223
|3222
|1
|2 wins
|$1,350
|$2,700
|1 in 2,083
|1223
|2211
|3
|1 win
|$675
|$1,350
|1 in 278
|1223
|7322
|1
|24-Way
4 unique numbers
|$24 Play
|$48 Play
|2 wins
|$1,350
|$2,700
|1 in 694
|1234
|4142
|3
|1 win
|$675
|$1,350
|1 in 149
|1234
|9432
|1
Can I Play from Outside the U.S.?
If you're outside the U.S., unfortunately you cannot buy Texas Lottery tickets. However, you can take part in Powerball and Mega Millions! Please see the Tickets page for details.
