Texas Daily 4 | Lottery.net (2024)

Table of Contents
Daily 4 Drawing Schedule How to Play Daily 4 Fireball Prizes and Odds Fireball Prizes and Odds Can I Play from Outside the U.S.? More on the Texas Lottery References

In Daily 4, you can win up to 5,000x your play amount and choose between various play styles. You can even decide how much to wager, starting from a minimum play of $0.50. Drawings take place four times a day, Monday through Saturday.

Daily 4 is the first game with the Pair Play! option. You can play the first two, middle two or last two numbers. For example: 12XX, X12X, XX12.

Quick Jump to Winning Numbers:
Daily 4 Morning Numbers - Daily 4 Day Numbers - Daily 4 Evening Numbers - Daily 4 Night Numbers

Daily 4 Drawing Schedule

Find out the times below for the four daily draws. Keep in mind that Sunday is a rest day.

  1. Morning: 10:00 AM CT

  2. Day: 12:27 PM CT

  3. Evening: 6:00 PM CT

  4. Night: 10:12 PM CT

Ticket sales are not available during the Draw Break, which runs from:

  1. Morning: 9:50 – 10:03 AM CT

  2. Day: 12:17 – 12:30 PM CT

  3. Evening: 5:50 – 6:03 PM CT

  4. Night: 10:02 - 10:15 PM CT

How to Play Daily 4

Playing is easy. Choose four single-digit numbers (or two single-digit numbers for Pair Play) from 0-9 (or use Quick Pick and your numbers will be automatically chosen at random).

Next, mark how you want to play your four single-digit numbers for Straight (Exact Order), Box (Any Order), Straight/Box (Exact/Any Order) and Combo or two single-digit numbers for Front Pair, Mid Pair or Back Pair.

Fireball

Fireball is an option you can add to your Daily 4 ticket for more chances to win. After each Daily 4 draw, a separate draw is held where the Lottery randomly selects one Fireball number from 0 to 9.

By adding Fireball, you can replace any of the Daily 4 numbers drawn with the Fireball number - giving you extra ways to create a winning set.

Fireball is not available to play by itself; it must be added to your Daily 4 ticket. To add Fireball, mark "Yes" in the box on your playslip. Fireball doubles the cost of all Daily 4 plays.

Prizes and Odds

Check the table below to see the Daily 4 options for play types, prize amounts, and odds of winning:

Texas Daily 4 Prizes and Odds
Play Types PrizesOdds
Straight (Exact Order): Match in exact order. $0.50 Play $1 Play
4 same numbers$2,500$5,0001 in 10,000
2 sets of 2 same numbers$2,500$5,0001 in 10,000
3 same & 1 unique numbers$2,500$5,0001 in 10,000
4 unique numbers$2,500$5,0001 in 10,000
2 same & 2 unique numbers$2,500$5,0001 in 10,000
Box (Any Order): Match in any order$0.50 Play$1 Play
4-Way
3 same & 1 unique number		$600$1,2001 in 2,500
6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers		$400$8001 in 1,667
12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers		$200$4001 in 833
24-Way
4 unique numbers		$100$2001 in 417
Straight/Box (Match in Exact OR Any Order): Prizes shown are based on a $0.50 base play each for Straight and Box, with a total cost of $1. Box Straight*
4-Way
3 same & 1 unique number		$600$3,100* ($2,500 + $600)1 in 2,500
6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers		$400$2,900* ($2,500 + $400)1 in 1,667
12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers		$200$2,700* (2,500 + $200)1 in 833
24-Way
4 unique numbers		$100$2,600* ($2,500 + $100)1 in 417
*Prize is higher (as shown) if your numbers match those drawn in Exact Order. The Straight payout combines Box & Straight Prizes.
Combo: All Straight combinations of 4 numbers. $0.50 base play: $2-12. $1 base play: $4-24, depending on your numbers.$0.50 Base Play$1 Base Play
4-Way
3 same & 1 unique number		$2,500 ($2 Play)$5,000 ($4 Play)1 in 2,500
6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers		$2,500 ($3 Play)$5,000 ($6 Play)1 in 1,667
12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers		$2,500 ($6 Play)$5,000 ($12 Play)1 in 833
24-Way
4 unique numbers		$2,500 ($12 Play)$5,000 ($24 Play)1 in 417
Pairs: Match two in exact order $0.50 Play $1 Play
Front Pair, Mid Pair & Back Pair
2 same numbers		$25$501 in 100
Front Pair, Mid Pair & Back Pair
2 unique numbers		$25$501 in 100

Fireball Prizes and Odds

If you opted for the Fireball add-on to your base game ticket, the table below shows the prizes you could take home if you make a winning match using the Fireball number to replace one of the Daily 4 numbers drawn. Fireball doubles the cost of your play, as shown by the ticket prices below - for example, a $0.50 base play increases to $1 with Fireball.

Examples are included in the end columns to demonstrate how the Fireball Number can create a winning set.

Texas Daily 4 Fireball Prizes and Odds
Play TypeWinsPrizesOddsFireball Examples
STRAIGHT$1 Play$2 PlayYour NumbersDaily 4 Numbers DrawnFireball Number Drawn
4 same numbers4 wins$2,700$5,4001 in 100,000111111111
1 win$675$1,3501 in 2,778111114111
2 sets of 2 same numbers2 wins$1,350$2,7001 in 50,000121212122
1 win$675$1,3501 in 2,778121202121
3 same & 1 unique number3 wins$2,025$4,0501 in 100,000122212222
1 win$675$1,3501 in 2,703122212722
4 unique numbers1 win$675$1,3501 in 2,500123412843
2 same & 2 unique numbers2 wins$1,350$2,7001 in 100,000122412242
1 win$675$1,3501 in 2,632122413242
BOX$1 Play$2 PlayYour NumbersDaily 4 Numbers DrawnFireball Number Drawn
4-Way
3 same & 1 unique numbers		4 wins$680$1,3601 in 100,000122222221
3 wins$510$1,0201 in 25,000122222122
2 wins$340$6801 in 16,667122222112
1 win$170$3401 in 758122212522
6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers		3 wins$336$6721 in 12,500121211122
2 wins$224$4481 in 8,333121221212
1 win$112$2241 in 521121292211
12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers		3 wins$168$3361 in 12,500122332221
2 wins$112$2241 in 2,083122322113
1 win$56$1121 in 278122373221
24-Way
4 unique numbers		2 wins$56$1121 in 694123441423
1 win$28$561 in 149123494321
STRAIGHT/BOXBoxStraight$2 PlayYour NumbersDaily 4 Numbers DrawnFireball Number Drawn
4-Way
3 same & 1 unique numbers		3 wins3 wins$2,5351 in 100,000122212222
4 wins1 win$1,3551 in 100,000122222221
3 wins0$5101 in 33,333122221222
2 wins1 win$1,0151 in 33,333122211222
2 wins0$3401 in 33,333122221122
1 win1 win$8451 in 3,030122202221
1 win0$1701 in 1,010122201222
6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers		2 wins2 wins$1,5741 in 50,000121212121
3 wins1 win$1,0111 in 25,000121211122
3 wins0$3361 in 25,000121211212
2 wins0$2241 in 10,000121211221
1 win1 win$7871 in 3,125121202121
1 win0$1121 in 625121201122
12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers		3 wins1 win$8431 in 50,000122312223
3 wins0$1681 in 16,667122321223
2 wins2 wins$1,4621 in 100,000122312232
2 wins1 win$7871 in 16,667122311232
1 win1 win$7311 in 3,333122302231
2 wins0$1121 in 2,439122311223
1 win0$561 in 303122301223
24-Way
4 unique numbers		2 wins1 win$7311 in 8,333123411342
1 win1 win$7031 in 3,571123402341
2 wins0$561 in 758123411234
1 win0$281 in 155123401234
COMBO$4 Play$8 PlayYour NumbersDaily 4 Numbers DrawnFireball Number Drawn
4-Way
3 same & 1 unique numbers		4 wins$2,700$5,4001 in 100,000122222221
3 wins$2,025$4,0501 in 25,000122222122
2 wins$1,350$2,7001 in 16,667122222112
1 win$675$1,3501 in 758122212522
6-Way
2 sets of 2 same numbers		$6 Play$12 Play
3 wins$2,025$4,0501 in 12,500121211122
2 wins$1,350$2,7001 in 8,333121221212
1 win$675$1,3501 in 521121292211
12-Way
2 same & 2 unique numbers		$12 Play$24 Play
3 wins$2,025$4,0501 in 12,500122332221
2 wins$1,350$2,7001 in 2,083122322113
1 win$675$1,3501 in 278122373221
24-Way
4 unique numbers		$24 Play$48 Play
2 wins$1,350$2,7001 in 694123441423
1 win$675$1,3501 in 149123494321

Can I Play from Outside the U.S.?

If you're outside the U.S., unfortunately you cannot buy Texas Lottery tickets. However, you can take part in Powerball and Mega Millions! Please see the Tickets page for details.

More on the Texas Lottery

Want to know more about the Texas Lottery and the other exciting games offered, like Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lotto Texas? Visit the Texas Lottery page for all the details, including drawing schedule, top lottery winners, how to claim a prize, and the history of the Texas Lottery.

Texas Daily 4 | Lottery.net (2024)

References

Top Articles
Skyward Humphreys
Who is Ruby Franke, the parenting influencer jailed for child abuse?
Ruby Franke, the mom YouTuber behind '8 Passengers,' sentenced to 4-30 years for child abuse
Latest Posts
Visiting Zaandam and Zaanse Schans on a day trip from Amsterdam
Tagesausflug Gibraltar - Unsere besten Tipps und Highlights
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carmelo Roob

Last Updated:

Views: 5649

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carmelo Roob

Birthday: 1995-01-09

Address: Apt. 915 481 Sipes Cliff, New Gonzalobury, CO 80176

Phone: +6773780339780

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Gaming, Jogging, Rugby, Video gaming, Handball, Ice skating, Web surfing

Introduction: My name is Carmelo Roob, I am a modern, handsome, delightful, comfortable, attractive, vast, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.