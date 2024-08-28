Texas Daily 4 | Lottery.net (2024)

In Daily 4, you can win up to 5,000x your play amount and choose between various play styles. You can even decide how much to wager, starting from a minimum play of $0.50. Drawings take place four times a day, Monday through Saturday.

Daily 4 is the first game with the Pair Play! option. You can play the first two, middle two or last two numbers. For example: 12XX, X12X, XX12.

Daily 4 Drawing Schedule

Find out the times below for the four daily draws. Keep in mind that Sunday is a rest day.

Morning: 10:00 AM CT

Day: 12:27 PM CT

Evening: 6:00 PM CT

Night: 10:12 PM CT

Ticket sales are not available during the Draw Break, which runs from:

Morning: 9:50 – 10:03 AM CT

Day: 12:17 – 12:30 PM CT

Evening: 5:50 – 6:03 PM CT

Night: 10:02 - 10:15 PM CT

How to Play Daily 4

Playing is easy. Choose four single-digit numbers (or two single-digit numbers for Pair Play) from 0-9 (or use Quick Pick and your numbers will be automatically chosen at random).

Next, mark how you want to play your four single-digit numbers for Straight (Exact Order), Box (Any Order), Straight/Box (Exact/Any Order) and Combo or two single-digit numbers for Front Pair, Mid Pair or Back Pair.

Fireball

Fireball is an option you can add to your Daily 4 ticket for more chances to win. After each Daily 4 draw, a separate draw is held where the Lottery randomly selects one Fireball number from 0 to 9.

By adding Fireball, you can replace any of the Daily 4 numbers drawn with the Fireball number - giving you extra ways to create a winning set.

Fireball is not available to play by itself; it must be added to your Daily 4 ticket. To add Fireball, mark "Yes" in the box on your playslip. Fireball doubles the cost of all Daily 4 plays.

Prizes and Odds

Check the table below to see the Daily 4 options for play types, prize amounts, and odds of winning:

Texas Daily 4 Prizes and Odds Play Types Prizes Odds Straight (Exact Order): Match in exact order. $0.50 Play $1 Play 4 same numbers $2,500 $5,000 1 in 10,000 2 sets of 2 same numbers $2,500 $5,000 1 in 10,000 3 same & 1 unique numbers $2,500 $5,000 1 in 10,000 4 unique numbers $2,500 $5,000 1 in 10,000 2 same & 2 unique numbers $2,500 $5,000 1 in 10,000 Box (Any Order): Match in any order $0.50 Play $1 Play 4-Way

3 same & 1 unique number $600 $1,200 1 in 2,500 6-Way

2 sets of 2 same numbers $400 $800 1 in 1,667 12-Way

2 same & 2 unique numbers $200 $400 1 in 833 24-Way

4 unique numbers $100 $200 1 in 417 Straight/Box (Match in Exact OR Any Order): Prizes shown are based on a $0.50 base play each for Straight and Box, with a total cost of $1. Box Straight* 4-Way

3 same & 1 unique number $600 $3,100* ($2,500 + $600) 1 in 2,500 6-Way

2 sets of 2 same numbers $400 $2,900* ($2,500 + $400) 1 in 1,667 12-Way

2 same & 2 unique numbers $200 $2,700* (2,500 + $200) 1 in 833 24-Way

4 unique numbers $100 $2,600* ($2,500 + $100) 1 in 417 *Prize is higher (as shown) if your numbers match those drawn in Exact Order. The Straight payout combines Box & Straight Prizes. Combo: All Straight combinations of 4 numbers. $0.50 base play: $2-12. $1 base play: $4-24, depending on your numbers. $0.50 Base Play $1 Base Play 4-Way

3 same & 1 unique number $2,500 ($2 Play) $5,000 ($4 Play) 1 in 2,500 6-Way

2 sets of 2 same numbers $2,500 ($3 Play) $5,000 ($6 Play) 1 in 1,667 12-Way

2 same & 2 unique numbers $2,500 ($6 Play) $5,000 ($12 Play) 1 in 833 24-Way

4 unique numbers $2,500 ($12 Play) $5,000 ($24 Play) 1 in 417 Pairs: Match two in exact order $0.50 Play $1 Play Front Pair, Mid Pair & Back Pair

2 same numbers $25 $50 1 in 100 Front Pair, Mid Pair & Back Pair

2 unique numbers $25 $50 1 in 100

Fireball Prizes and Odds

If you opted for the Fireball add-on to your base game ticket, the table below shows the prizes you could take home if you make a winning match using the Fireball number to replace one of the Daily 4 numbers drawn. Fireball doubles the cost of your play, as shown by the ticket prices below - for example, a $0.50 base play increases to $1 with Fireball.

Examples are included in the end columns to demonstrate how the Fireball Number can create a winning set.

Texas Daily 4 Fireball Prizes and Odds Play Type Wins Prizes Odds Fireball Examples STRAIGHT $1 Play $2 Play Your Numbers Daily 4 Numbers Drawn Fireball Number Drawn 4 same numbers 4 wins $2,700 $5,400 1 in 100,000 1111 1111 1 1 win $675 $1,350 1 in 2,778 1111 1411 1 2 sets of 2 same numbers 2 wins $1,350 $2,700 1 in 50,000 1212 1212 2 1 win $675 $1,350 1 in 2,778 1212 0212 1 3 same & 1 unique number 3 wins $2,025 $4,050 1 in 100,000 1222 1222 2 1 win $675 $1,350 1 in 2,703 1222 1272 2 4 unique numbers 1 win $675 $1,350 1 in 2,500 1234 1284 3 2 same & 2 unique numbers 2 wins $1,350 $2,700 1 in 100,000 1224 1224 2 1 win $675 $1,350 1 in 2,632 1224 1324 2 BOX $1 Play $2 Play Your Numbers Daily 4 Numbers Drawn Fireball Number Drawn 4-Way

3 same & 1 unique numbers 4 wins $680 $1,360 1 in 100,000 1222 2222 1 3 wins $510 $1,020 1 in 25,000 1222 2212 2 2 wins $340 $680 1 in 16,667 1222 2211 2 1 win $170 $340 1 in 758 1222 1252 2 6-Way

2 sets of 2 same numbers 3 wins $336 $672 1 in 12,500 1212 1112 2 2 wins $224 $448 1 in 8,333 1212 2121 2 1 win $112 $224 1 in 521 1212 9221 1 12-Way

2 same & 2 unique numbers 3 wins $168 $336 1 in 12,500 1223 3222 1 2 wins $112 $224 1 in 2,083 1223 2211 3 1 win $56 $112 1 in 278 1223 7322 1 24-Way

4 unique numbers 2 wins $56 $112 1 in 694 1234 4142 3 1 win $28 $56 1 in 149 1234 9432 1 STRAIGHT/BOX Box Straight $2 Play Your Numbers Daily 4 Numbers Drawn Fireball Number Drawn 4-Way

3 same & 1 unique numbers 3 wins 3 wins $2,535 1 in 100,000 1222 1222 2 4 wins 1 win $1,355 1 in 100,000 1222 2222 1 3 wins 0 $510 1 in 33,333 1222 2122 2 2 wins 1 win $1,015 1 in 33,333 1222 1122 2 2 wins 0 $340 1 in 33,333 1222 2112 2 1 win 1 win $845 1 in 3,030 1222 0222 1 1 win 0 $170 1 in 1,010 1222 0122 2 6-Way

2 sets of 2 same numbers 2 wins 2 wins $1,574 1 in 50,000 1212 1212 1 3 wins 1 win $1,011 1 in 25,000 1212 1112 2 3 wins 0 $336 1 in 25,000 1212 1121 2 2 wins 0 $224 1 in 10,000 1212 1122 1 1 win 1 win $787 1 in 3,125 1212 0212 1 1 win 0 $112 1 in 625 1212 0112 2 12-Way

2 same & 2 unique numbers 3 wins 1 win $843 1 in 50,000 1223 1222 3 3 wins 0 $168 1 in 16,667 1223 2122 3 2 wins 2 wins $1,462 1 in 100,000 1223 1223 2 2 wins 1 win $787 1 in 16,667 1223 1123 2 1 win 1 win $731 1 in 3,333 1223 0223 1 2 wins 0 $112 1 in 2,439 1223 1122 3 1 win 0 $56 1 in 303 1223 0122 3 24-Way

4 unique numbers 2 wins 1 win $731 1 in 8,333 1234 1134 2 1 win 1 win $703 1 in 3,571 1234 0234 1 2 wins 0 $56 1 in 758 1234 1123 4 1 win 0 $28 1 in 155 1234 0123 4 COMBO $4 Play $8 Play Your Numbers Daily 4 Numbers Drawn Fireball Number Drawn 4-Way

3 same & 1 unique numbers 4 wins $2,700 $5,400 1 in 100,000 1222 2222 1 3 wins $2,025 $4,050 1 in 25,000 1222 2212 2 2 wins $1,350 $2,700 1 in 16,667 1222 2211 2 1 win $675 $1,350 1 in 758 1222 1252 2 6-Way

2 sets of 2 same numbers $6 Play $12 Play 3 wins $2,025 $4,050 1 in 12,500 1212 1112 2 2 wins $1,350 $2,700 1 in 8,333 1212 2121 2 1 win $675 $1,350 1 in 521 1212 9221 1 12-Way

2 same & 2 unique numbers $12 Play $24 Play 3 wins $2,025 $4,050 1 in 12,500 1223 3222 1 2 wins $1,350 $2,700 1 in 2,083 1223 2211 3 1 win $675 $1,350 1 in 278 1223 7322 1 24-Way

4 unique numbers $24 Play $48 Play 2 wins $1,350 $2,700 1 in 694 1234 4142 3 1 win $675 $1,350 1 in 149 1234 9432 1

Can I Play from Outside the U.S.?

If you're outside the U.S., unfortunately you cannot buy Texas Lottery tickets. However, you can take part in Powerball and Mega Millions! Please see the Tickets page for details.

