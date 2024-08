Texas Daily 4 Statistics, Patterns, and Number Frequency (2024)

Apply your findings and lottery statistics for your favorite lottery. Share your story when you win.

Players may select an option below to view the statistics for a single period or choose 'All Draws' to see all statistical data from the beginning to the latest draw.

The Lottery Lab is proud to bring you game statistics to make your winning game stronger. We’ll help you gain insight into the patterns and frequency of the past numbers that appeared in official drawings. Take a closer look at the most common numbers, the most overdue and those drawn the least. You can also see which pairs and triplets have been most commonly drawn together for your selected game.

Daily 4 Number Frequency Ball Number Number of Times Drawn 0 2,092 1 2,172 2 2,070 3 2,077 6 more rows

Pick 4 Number Frequencies Pick 4 Numbers Number # of times drawn % of times drawn 0 6739 40.3% 1 6848 40.95% 2 6605 39.49% 8 more rows

The five most frequently drawn numbers since then are 10, 3, 17, 14, and 46, while the most frequent Mega Ball numbers have been 11, 22, 18, 24, and 13. Only Mega Ball 22 has not been drawn since early December. But maybe you're more interested in the numbers that have been hot (and cold) as of late.

The top five Powerball numbers drawn are: 4, 18, 24, 14 and 21, ranging from 52 times (5%) to 46 times. The least drawn has been number 15, with 30 appearances. If you've never watched the balls pop out, here's an example.

Which Games Have the Best Lottery Odds in Texas? Game Overall Odds of Winning Top Prize Cash 5 1 in 7.2 $25,000 Lotto Texas 1 in 7.9 Starts at $5 million Mega Millions 1 in 24 Starts at $20 million Powerball 1 in 25 Starts at $20 million 2 more rows

The Least Common PINs



According to the same data, the least commonly used 4-digit PIN is 8068, with just 25 occurrences out of the 3.4 million passwords examined — a minuscule 0.000744% frequency .

Greatest 4 Digit Number



The greatest 4-digit number is 9999 because its successor is 10000 which is a 5-digit number. 4-digit numbers start from 1000 and end on 9999.

The least popular Powerball number is 15.

What are the luckiest Powerball numbers? 61 - Drawn 97 times.

63 - Drawn 92 times.

21 - Drawn 92 times.

32 - Drawn 90 times.

27 - Drawn 88 times.

36 - Drawn 88 times.

23 - Drawn 85 times.

39 - Drawn 85 times. More items... Feb 22, 2023

There are very few ways to cheat a lottery. In the 1990s, Romanian-Australian economist Stefan Mandel and his small team entered the lottery and won. Over and over and over again. The feat, of course, wasn't achieved through having a really lucky set of numbers.

Luckiest lottery numbers in America According to their data, 28 was chosen most often at an average of 201.4 times.

Sixteen is close behind at an average of 200.6 times.

Third is 39 at 199 times.

It narrowly beat 32 at 198.8 times.

The fifth hottest number was 15 at 198 times. Apr 15, 2024

You are picking 4 numbers from a total of 40 balls.



There are 10,000 possible combinations. They range from 0000 to 9999. The odds of Daily 4 is one-in-10,000 - a much harder game to win than Pick3.

Expert-Verified Answer



(a) True. The probability of winning the Pick 4 lottery is 1/10,000, so if you take a very large random sample of tickets, about 0.01% of the tickets will be winners.

Hot numbers are the numbers that are drawn most often in any given lottery in any given time frame.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas woman has won a $250,000 lottery jackpot without matching a single number, and no — it's not fraud. Texas Lottery's “All or Nothing” game gives customers a chance to win by matching all 12 numbers drawn, or none at all.

What Is the Most Popular Four-digit Lottery Number? 1234. This sequence is favored for its simplicity and the sequential order of the digits. ...

1111. Quadruple ones are a popular choice due to their simplicity and the visual appeal of repeating digits. ...

7777. ...

9999. ...

1212. ...

5678. ...

2222. ...

4321. More items... Jul 25, 2024

Select six (6) numbers from 1 to 54 in the play area of the playboard or mark the "QP" box and the terminal will select your six (6) numbers. OR, simply ask your lottery retailer for a "Quick Pick" and the terminal will pick all your numbers! PLAY EXTRA! You can also try the Extra!