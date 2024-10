Texas Lottery | Daily 4 (2024)

How to Play Daily 4™

WATCH HOW-TO-PLAY VIDEO

Daily 4 How-to-Play Brochure (Spanish)

STEP 1

Get a Daily 4 playslip from your favorite Texas Lottery ® retailer or create a play using the Texas Lottery App.

Pick four (4) single-digit numbers from "0" to "9" or mark the "QP" box and your numbers will be selected for you. OR, simply ask your lottery retailer for a "Quick Pick" and the terminal will pick all your numbers!

Select how you want to play your four (4) single-digit numbers:

Straight (Exact Order), Box (Any Order), Straight/Box (Exact/Any) Order, Comboor two (2) single-digit numbers for Front Pair, Mid Pair or Back Pair.

STRAIGHT (Exact Order) - You win if your numbers match the winning numbers in the exact order they are drawn.

BOX (Any Order) - You win if your numbers match the winning numbers in any order.

STRAIGHT/ BOX (Exact/Any Order) - For a little extra money, you can play both EXACT Order and ANY Order. You win if you match the winning numbers in Exact Order or in Any Order.

COMBO - Simply a convenient way to play all possible Straight (Exact Order) combinations on one ticket.

FRONT PAIR - You win if your numbers match in the exact order the first two numbers drawn.

MID PAIR - You win if your numbers match in the exact order the second and third numbers drawn.

BACK PAIR - You win if your numbers match in the exact order the last two numbers drawn.

MULTI-DRAW

You can play the same sets of numbers for more than one drawing. Mark the appropriate "MULTI-DRAW" box to play up to 24 consecutive drawings.

You can also play your Daily 4 numbers for a particular draw time. To play only morning, only day, only evening or only night drawings, mark the desired time (MORNING, DAY, EVENING, NIGHT) and select the desired number of drawings.

FIREBALL!

The Texas Lottery will draw one Daily 4 FIREBALL number from 0 to 9 after every Daily 4 drawing.

When you play FIREBALL, you can replace any one of the four drawn Daily 4 winning numberswith the Daily 4 FIREBALL number to create FIREBALL prize winning combinations.

If your selected numbers match one of the FIREBALL prize winning combinations, win a prize!

To add the FIREBALL feature to your play, mark the "YES" box. Adding FIREBALL doubles the cost of each Daily 4 board played.

STEP 2

Choose your play amount.

STEP 3

Daily 4 drawings are held every Monday - Saturday at 10:00 a.m., 12:27 p.m. , 6:00 p.m. and 10:12 p.m. CT.

Tickets are not available during Draw Break, from 9:50 - 10:03 a.m., 12:17 - 12:30 p.m., 5:50 - 6:03 p.m., 10:02 -10:15 p.m. CT.

STEP 4

CHECK YOUR NUMBERS!

Use the Check Your Numbers feature via our website

Check the "Winning Numbers & Jackpots" screen on the Texas Lottery App

Scan your ticket using Check-a-Ticket machine at any licensed Texas Lottery Retailer

Call 800-375-6886, listen for the results option

Watch the live webcasts under the MORE INFO tab on the game page

under the MORE INFO tab on the game page Check your local newspaper

Visit any licensed Texas Lottery retail location

STEP 5

DID YOU WIN?

Daily 4 plus FIREBALL Prize Chart - PDF format (697 kb)

Daily 4 plus FIREBALL Prize Chart Rule 16 TAC §§401.316 - PDF format (117 kb)