TFT Comps Set 11 Tier List - Patch 14.6 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (2024)

We’ve brought Voids1n back to show us Set 11 comps. He is the Set 5 MSI winner and reaches top 10 every set. Catch his streams on Twitch or get coaching from him!

Check out the Patch Review!

Check Leveling Guide so you know what to do for each comp (includes reroll and Augments)

Best TFT Comps for Set 11 Patch 14.6 Meta

S: Lux Reroll, Yone Reroll,

A: Kai’Sa Bruiser, Inkshadow Kai’Sa, Sage Lillia, Ethereal Blades Shen, Ghostly Zyra, Umbral Alune, Fast 9/5 Costs, Storyweaver Bard, Kobuko Lucky Paws, Storied Champion Garen, Ashe Warden, Shen Senna Reroll, Level 8 Duelists, Midnight Siphon Yorick, Kayn Lee Sin, Kog’Maw Reroll, Duelist Reroll, Janna Zyra Reroll, Zoe Soraka Diana Reroll, Arcanist Warden, Mythic Lillia, Built Different, Syndra Dryad, Alune Invoker Reroll, Syndra Fated, Aphelios Reroll, Dryad Reroll,

B: Ghostly 4 Costs, Storyweaver Reroll, Mythic Bard,

C: Kha’Zix Reroll,

Note that Items don’t really matter that much, so don’t grief your game to get specific items unless I mention a specific item is required.

Try out different types of positioning and champions in these comps too! There is a ton of variation in TFT so be sure to check out the Core units and then flex the rest of your team!

S Tier: Best TFT Comps – Highly Flexible or Very Strong