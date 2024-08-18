TFT Comps Set 11 Tier List - Patch 14.6 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (2024)

Updated every Friday https://bunnymuffins.lol/meta/
Set 11 is out!!
Dive deep into TFT Data, Stats, and Match History
We've brought Voids1n back to show us Set 11 comps. He is the Set 5 MSI winner and reaches top 10 every set.
Check Leveling Guide so you know what to do for each comp (includes reroll and Augments)
* NEW PLAYERS CLICK HERE *
* TFT Dictionary *
8 Must Know TFT Terms
How to Learn TFT
Fundamentals of TFT
5 Playstyles for Climbing* How to Actually get to Challenger *
Best TFT Comps for Set 11 Patch 14.6 Meta
S: Lux Reroll, Yone Reroll,
A: Kai’Sa Bruiser, Inkshadow Kai’Sa, Sage Lillia, Ethereal Blades Shen, Ghostly Zyra, Umbral Alune, Fast 9/5 Costs, Storyweaver Bard, Kobuko Lucky Paws, Storied Champion Garen, Ashe Warden, Shen Senna Reroll, Level 8 Duelists, Midnight Siphon Yorick, Kayn Lee Sin, Kog’Maw Reroll, Duelist Reroll, Janna Zyra Reroll, Zoe Soraka Diana Reroll, Arcanist Warden, Mythic Lillia, Built Different, Syndra Dryad, Alune Invoker Reroll, Syndra Fated, Aphelios Reroll, Dryad Reroll,
B: Ghostly 4 Costs, Storyweaver Reroll, Mythic Bard,
C: Kha’Zix Reroll,
Note that Items don’t really matter that much, so don’t grief your game to get specific items unless I mention a specific item is required.
Try out different types of positioning and champions in these comps too! There is a ton of variation in TFT so be sure to check out the Core units and then flex the rest of your team!
FAQ
Video Guide
TFT Comps Tier List Set 11
S Tier: Best TFT Comps – Highly Flexible or Very Strong
Storyweaver Bard
Leveling Pattern:level to 7 at 3-5 or 4-1, look for 2* Bard and Tahm Kench, then build your econ back up and slowroll above 50g until Bard and Tahm 3*
Requirements:
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade
Item Holder: Ahri, Sivir, Senna, Teemo
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: Since this is 3 cost reroll comp, you want to econ while playing strongest board until level 7. At 4-1, roll for Bard and Tahm Kench 2* to stabilize. You can roll at 3-5 if you have 40+ gold to roll at level 7. You can potentially also find Lillia and Nautilus as well on your rolldown. Afterwards, econ back up and slowroll above 50g to hit 3* Bard and Tahm Kench. You ideally want Bard and Tahm Kench 3, and your level 9 objective is to find Hwei and Rakan.
Items:
- Bard items: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Hextech Gunblade, Stattik Shiv
- Tahm Kench items: Gargoyle Stoneplate, Redemption, Dragon’s Claw, Warmogs
- Lillia/Hwei items: Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Stattik Shiv, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Archangel Staff, Giant Slayer
- Nautilus items: Tank items or Thief’s Gloves
Core:
- 5 Mythic 3 Storyweaver 2 Trickshot
Augments:
Pumping up, Golden Ticket, Epoch, Heroic Grab Bag, Team Builder, Risky moves, Sharing is Caring
Lillia Invoker
Leveling Pattern:4 cost
Requirements:
- Blue Buff or Spear of Shojin for Lillia
Item Holder: Ahri, Teemo, Zyra, Kindred, Alune
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: This is a level 8 and beyond comp. What this means is if you’re dropped AP items including Tears, look to angle for this comp while playing your strongest board early/mid game. You are looking to level to level 8 at 4-2 and find Lillia, Annie, Sylas and Nautlius. Lillia and Annie are the highest priority units, as well as lucking into a Hwei and/or Azir. After you’ve stabilized at level 8, level to level 9 to cap out your board with Azir and Hwei 2* as well as adding in useful 5 costs like Sett or Rakan.
Items:
- Lillia items: Blue Buff or Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Stattik Shiv, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Archangel Staff, Giant Slayer
- Hwei items: Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Stattik Shiv, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Archangel Staff, Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Azir items: Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Stattik Shiv, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Archangel Staff, Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Annie, Sylas and Nautilus items: Tank items
Core:
- 5 Mythic 4 Invoker
Augments:
Jeweled Lotus, New Recruit, Accomplice, Epoch, Patient Study, Risky moves, Sharing is Caring
Aphelios Reroll
Leveling Pattern:level to 7 at 3-5 or 4-1, look for 2* Aphelios and Thresh, then build your econ back up and slowroll above 50g until Aphelios and Thresh 3*. Amumu is a luxury.
Requirements:
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade
Item Holder: Sivir, Senna, Caitlyn
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: Play early game around AD low cost units like Sivir, Senna and Caitlyn. If you have to get certain items, you can opt to go for a lose streak stage 2 to get carousel priority. At 4-1 you want to level 7 and roll for 2* copies of your important 3 costs, and maybe even an Ashe. You can level to 7 at 3-5 if you have at least 40 gold to roll. You want to then build econ and slowroll above 50g to find Aphelios, Thresh and Amumu 3*. Aphelios and Ashe are your duo carries. Your late game capout revolves around Udyr and Sett.
Items:
- Aphelios items: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Hextech Gunblade, Giant Slayer, Deathblade, Infinity Edge, Last Whisper
- Ashe items: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Hextech Gunblade, Giant Slayer, Deathblade, Infinity Edge, Last Whisper
- Thresh items: Gargoyle Stoneplate, Warmog’s, Dragon’s Claw, Redemption
- Amumu items: Tank items
- Sett items: Morellonomicon, Tank items
Core:
- 5 Fated 2 Sniper 2 Behemoth
Augments:
Pumping Up, Jeweled Lotus, Epoch, Fated Crest, Final Ascension, Team Building
Umbral Yone + Alune
Leveling Pattern:3 cost reroll
Requirements:
- Hand of Justice on Yone
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: Since this is 3 cost reroll comp, you want to econ while playing strongest board until level 7. At 4-1, roll for Yone and Alune 2* to stabilize. You have a higher chance of finding Sylas and Kayn at level 7. You can roll at 3-5 if you have 40+ gold to roll at level 7. You can potentially also find Morg/Sylas/Kayn/Ornn as well on your rolldown. Afterwards, econ back up and slowroll above 50g to hit 3* Yone/Alune.
Items:
- Yone items: Hand of Justice, Titan’s Resolve, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Edge of Night
- Kayn items: Hand of Justice, Titan’s Resolve, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Edge of Night, Bloodthirster
- Alune items: Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Hextech Gunblade, Rabadon’s Deathcap
- Azir/Morgana items: Statikk Shiv
Core:
- 4 Umbral
Augments:
Pumping Up, March of Progress, Idealism, Gargantuan Resolve, Harmacist
Kog’Maw Reroll
Leveling Pattern:Build econ interest throughout stage 2, roll to 30 at level 4 at 3-1, build econ back up at level 5 and slowroll above 50g for 3* 1 costs
Requirements:
- Blue Buff for Kog’Maw
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: Since this is a 1 cost reroll, you want to build as much gold as possible throughout Stage 2 so you can roll down at 3-1 at level 4. You want to roll to 30g, because it’s unlikely you’ll hit 3* Kog’Maw and the other 1 costs at 3-1, so you want some interest left so you can build up to 50g and slowroll above maximum interest at level 5. This is the most efficient way to use your economy for a 1 cost reroll. After you hit your Kog’Maw and 3* tanks, level to add either more Behemoth or more Mystics. You can add Lillia and Hwei as secondary carries if you get more AP items late game. Caitlyn can hold AD items.
Items:
- Kog’Maw items: Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade
- Caitlyn items: AD items
- Cho’Gath items: Tank items
- Malphite items: Tank items
Core:
- 3/5 Mythic, 2/4 Behmoth, 2 Sniper
Augments:
Prismatic Ticket, Pumping Up, Final Ascension, Epoch, Trade Sector, Learning to Spell, Sharing is Caring, Featherweights
A Tier: Solid TFT Team Comps. Weaker, less flexible, requires more luck than S-Tier
Mythic Bard Reroll
Leveling Pattern:3 Cost Reroll
Requirements:
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: Since this is 3 cost reroll comp, you want to econ while playing strongest board until level 7. At 4-1, roll for Bard and Tahm Kench 2* to stabilize. You can potentially also find Lillia and Nautilus as well on your rolldown. Afterwards, econ back up and slowroll above 50g to hit 3* Bard and Tahm Kench.
Items:
- Bard items: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Hextech Gunblade, Stattik Shiv
- Tahm Kench items: Gargoyle Stoneplate, Redemption, Dragon’s Claw, Warmogs
- Lillia/Hwei items: Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Stattik Shiv, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Archangel Staff, Giant Slayer
- Nautilus items: Tank items
Core:
- 5 Mythic
Augments:
Epoch, Trade Sector, Heroic Grab Bag, Team Building, Jeweled Lotus
Dryad Reroll
Leveling Pattern: 2 Cost Reroll
Requirements:
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: Since this is a 2 cost reroll, you want to econ up and level to 6 to find 2* copies of Kindred and Gnar at 3-2. After, econ back up to 50g and slowroll above 50g to find as many copies of Kindred and Gnar while keeping maximum econ. Ornn should be your tank lategame and 4 Dryad is what you should aim for.
Items:
- Gnar items: Titan’s Resolve, Bloodthirster, Hand of Justice, Sterak’s Gage
- Kindred items: Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, Giant Slayer, Hextech Gunblade
- Ornn: Tank items:
- Kayn: Titan’s Resolve, Bloodthirster, Hand of Justice, Sterak’s Gage
Core:
- 4 Dryad 4 Reaper
Augments:
Alune Invoker Reroll
Leveling Pattern:3 Cost Reroll
Requirements:
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: For this, you want to level 7 and roll for 2* copies of your important 3 costs, and maybe even a Lillia/Annie. You want to slowroll above 50g to find Alune and Tahm Kench 3*. Alune and Lillia are your duo carries. Your late game capout revolves around Lillia and Annie 2* and Azir.
Items:
Core:
Augments:
Arcanist Warden
Leveling Pattern:Standard Leveling
Requirements:
- Blue Buff or Shojin for Syndra
Item Holder: Ahri, Teemo, Alune
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: Since this 4 cost comp, you want to play AP carries early game while building towards Syndra items. Make sure you have a lot of frontline items late game as well because if your frontline is not good enough, Syndra doesn’t have enough time to pump out damage. Your lategame revolves around Lissandra and Hwei as your carries. Blue buff is better than Shojin because of her low mana pool. Late game you really want 5 costs to help Syndra as she can not do all the damage by herself. Fated Spat is really good in this comp.
Items:
- Syndra items: Blue Buff, Hextech Gunblade, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Jeweled Guantlet, Giant Slayer, Guardbreaker
- Amumu items: Tank items
- Nautilus items: Tank items
- Lissandra/Hwei items: Morellonomicon + AP items, Statikk Shive
Core:
- 4/6 Arcanist, 4 Warden, 3/5 Fated
Augments:
4 Cost Ghostly
Leveling Pattern:Standard Leveling
Requirements:
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: For this comp, since you’re carrying Morgana and Kayn, you want to split your items in a way that you can itemize both later on in the game. For example, you can play Kindred + Gnar combo early/mid game to carry both Morgana and Kayn items, respectively. Endgame you want Wukong as a trio carry.
Items:
Core:
Augments:
B Tier: Playable, but not Preferred. These comps could be strong if uncontested.
Lux Reroll
Leveling Pattern:2 Cost Reroll
Requirements:
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play:
Go level 6 on 3-2 and slow roll for Lux 3*. Level up and then roll for 3 costs.
Items:
Core:
Augments:
Storyweaver Reroll
Leveling Pattern:1 Cost Reroll
Requirements:
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: Since this is a primarily 1 cost reroll comp, you want to naturally level up at roll for as many copies of Sivir, Garen and Zyra as possible. Roll to ~30 gold. After, econ back up and slowroll above 50g at level 5 to hit your Garen and Sivir 3, and then level to 6 to roll for Zyra 3. Your lategame is to find Irelia and put in 7 Storyweaver.
Items:
Core:
Augments:
Duelist Reroll
Leveling Pattern:3 Cost Reroll
Requirements:
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: Since this a 3 cost reroll comp, you want to level 7 and roll for 2* copies of your important 3 costs, and Lee Sin. You want to slowroll above 50g to find Tristana and Volibear 3*. Tristana and Lee sin are your main carries Stage 4. Your late game capout revolves around Wukong.
Items:
Core:
Augments:
Inkshadow Kai’Sa
Leveling Pattern:Standard Leveling
Requirements:
Headliner:
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: This is probably one of the more consistent and easy to play 4 cost AD comps, as you just play Inkshadow into Inkshadow. You want senna as the item holder a lot of the times, but if you have a 2* Caitlyn and a 1* Senna it’s better to put the AD items on Caitlyn for board strength. Midgame there are a lot of different tanks you can use, as any upgraded Warden/Bruiser/Behemoth and work. Late game, however, you want to transition out Bard and maybe even 5 Inkshadow to throw in 5 cost units.
Items:
Core:
Augments:
Kha’Zix Reroll
Leveling Pattern:1 Cost Reroll
Requirements:
Item Holder:
Best Emblem/Spatula Holder:
How to Play: Since this is a primarily 1 cost reroll comp, you want to naturally level up at roll for as many copies of Kha’Zix, Malphite and Kindred as possible. Roll to ~30 gold. After, econ back up and slowroll above 50g at level 5 to hit your Kha’Zix and Malphite 3, and then level to 6 to roll for Kindred 3. You can even look for Neeko 3 if you have a lot of gold to work with. Late game you can just add more Heavenly units.
Items:
Core:
Augments:
C Tier and Below: These are compositions that are weak, but if they are given to you, you might be forced to play them.
FAQ
- How are compositions ranked?
- There are many factors, but the two strongest ones are how often they can be played and how strong they are when you get it. Think of it like frequency of being played combined with how well it can potentially do.
- I also rank them based on how often the best players in the world play each comp (top 10 players in major regions)
- Why isn’t XYZ Comp here?
- Probably not played enough, not strong enough, or maybe it hasn’t been discovered yet and will hopefully be added next week.
- It’s also impossible to fit every single variation of every composition on a tier list, so expect variations of these comps to do well too.
- I also add in different versions of different comps in the notes, so be sure to read through them! (For example, one synergy might have two different playstyles such as reroll or standard)
- [Legendary Unit] carry is the best in the game, where is it?
- It is not reliable to have a 5 cost carry as a composition because you will not be able to get a 2* Legendary consistently. There may be metas where there are ‘Fast 9’ comps, but these often use any legendary they can get instead of a specific one.
- What does Difficulty, Item Dependency, and Variance mean?
- Difficulty is how hard the composition is to play. Difficulty does not factor into the strength or viability of the composition but serves as a factor for new players.
- Item dependency is how important specific items are to the composition.
- Variance is the approximate placement range of the composition. For example, a consistent Top 4 composition has Low variance. A composition that either places 1st or 8th has a High variance.
- Does what composition I play matter?
- No. Playing TFT well matters a lot more
- I can’t get these exact items every game
- You don’t need perfect items or exact items unless specified in the Requirements section. Most of the time you just need ‘playable’ items and not ‘best in slot’ (BIS)
- You are wrong, XYZ comp should be in S tier and ABC player said this S tier comp sucks
- Everyone has different opinions. I try to take a data based approach by analyzing games from the best players in each region to combine all their opinions.
- At the end of the day, comp doesn’t matter much compared to just playing TFT well (rolling, managing econ, positioning, etc). If you check out the best players, you will see that each player favors different compositions yet they are all very highly ranked.
- When is this site updated?
- Every Friday
- Where can I learn more?
- There are many resources and players to learn from. I suggest starting at my YouTube channel and this website.
Knowing how to get better at TFT is much more important than knowing what compositions to play. Knowing how to play Teamfight Tactics will help you no matter what patch it is.
Tier placement assumes strong play. Refer to Difficulty metric before attempting to play.