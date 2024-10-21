TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (2024)

Table of Contents
Best TFT Comps for Set 7 Patch 12.14 TFT Comps Tier List Set 7 S Tier: Best TFT Comps – Highly Flexible or Very Strong Astral Corki Cannoneer Jade + Carry A Tier: Solid TFT Team Comps. Weaker, less flexible, requires more luck than S-Tier Elise or Sy'fen Whispers Mirage or Mirage Guild Daeja Ao Shin Tempest B Tier: Playable, but not Preferred. These comps could be strong if uncontested. Olaf Reroll Mages (Nami or Ryze carry) Bruiser Mage Sy'fen Xayah Ragewing or Guild Xayah Swain Dragonmancer Yone Reroll Guardians Talon Assassin Guild Cannoneer Revels C Tier and Below: These are compositions that are weak, but if they are given to you, you might be forced to play them. Varus Bruisers Nidalee Reroll Shapeshifters Ezreal Reroll Dragon Alliance or Dragon Horde Volibear Dragonmancer or Cavalier Guild Ryze Lee Sin Dragonmancer Sett Ragewings Kayn Assassin Reroll Diana Reroll TFT Items Carousel Item Priority (Start of Game) FAQ

Updated 7/29 – We are back!

Corki and Aurelion Sol EVERY GAME

NOTE: Augments greatly change the comp you run. For example if you get lots of emblems, you don’t need to run certain units or you chase an 8 or 9 synergy. Adaptation to your augments/items/units is key in Set 7

Check LEVELING GUIDE so you know what to do for each comp (includes reroll)

Quick Tips for Climbing at Start of Season

9 Advanced Tips to get to Challenger

Best TFT Comps for Set 7 Patch 12.14

S: Astral, Cannoneer Corki, Jade,
A: Whispers, Mirage Daeja, Fast 9,
B: Olaf Reroll, Mage Nami, Bruiser Mage Sy’phen, Xayah, Swain Reroll, Yone Reroll, Guild Talon, Revel Cannoneer,
C: Bruiser Varus, Shapeshifter Nidalee, Legend Volibear, Guild Ryze, Dragonmancer Lee Sin, Dragons, Sett Reroll, Kayn Reroll, Diana Reroll, Ezreal Reroll, Ornny, Qiyana Reroll, Swiftshot Twitch, Karma Reroll,
Other: Double Trouble, Built Different

Note that Items don’t really matter that much, so don’t grief your game to get specific items unless I mention a specific item is required.

Try out different types of positioning and champions in these comps too! There is a ton of variation in TFT so be sure to check out the Core units and then flex the rest of your team!

Items

FAQ

Video Breakdown

TFT Comps Tier List Set 7

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (1)

S Tier: Best TFT Comps – Highly Flexible or Very Strong

Astral

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (2)

Last Week’s Rank: N/A

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Low

Requirements:

  • Bug abusing 9 Astral with good APM

Item Holder:

How to Play:

Reroll with 6 Astrals. Late game put in 9 Astrals, roll, get the rewards, then swap 6 Astrals back in

Core:

  • 6 Astral

Augments: Luden’s High End Shopping, Portable Forge, Stand United

Counters

Corki Cannoneer

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (3)
TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (4)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Low

Requirements:

  • Trainer early helps

Item Holder:

How to Play:

Standard leveling

Core:

  • Corki, 2 Cannoneer, Tanks

Augments: Stand United, Cybernetic, Cannoneer, Weakspot,

Counters

Jade + Carry

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (5)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: High
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Low

Requirements:

Item Holder:

How to Play:

Standard leveling. Need to add an extra unit which can be a carry or a support unit. If you get Jade Crest, you can go 9 Jade

Core:

  • Neeko, Soraka, Shi Oh Yu

Augments:

Counters

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (6)

A Tier: Solid TFT Team Comps. Weaker, less flexible, requires more luck than S-Tier

Elise or Sy’fen Whispers

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (7)

Last Week’s Rank: B

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

Item Holder: Anyone

How to Play:

Standard Leveling (focus on Sy’fen) OR reroll at 7 for Elise 3. Both are good

Items for Elise and Sy’fen (they use same things): Bloodthirster, Rageblade, Edge of Night, Infinity Edge, Quicksilver, Titan’s,

Core:

  • Sy’fen, Whispers, Bruiser

Augments: Tri Force (for Elise), Titanic Strength, Celestial Blessing, Wise Spending, Thrill of the Hunt, Big Friend

Counters

Mirage or Mirage Guild Daeja

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (8)
TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (9)

Last Week’s Rank: B

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

Item Holder: Anyone

How to Play: Gameplay

Standard Leveling. Don’t go 9. Roll at 8 for Nunu 3 and Yasuo and Bard

Items for Nunu: Warmogs, Redemption, Any other tank item

Items for Daeja: Rageblade, Quicksilver, Hand of Justice, Hextech Gunblade, Bloodthirster, Archangel’s Staff, Titan’s Resolve, Statikk Shiv

TIP: The Mirage variant doesn’t really change the build. BUT here are some small adjustments in case you need it!

Dawnbringer’s Determination: Heal at 50% HealtOnce per combat, rapidly heal at 50% Health: Nunu is insane with this. Warmogs super important. 3* Nunu very good! Can play Leona over Yone. On Daeja, prioritize damage, maybe you don’t need Gunblade/HoJ and do 3 damage items

Duelist’s Dexterity: Attacks grant Attack Speed: Daeja is the main carry, and get some damage such as Giantslayer, Statikk Shiv, JG/IE, Quicksilver. Rageblade still good, but slam other items too!

Executioner’s Edge: Always critically strike low Heath targets with Attacks and Abilities. Gain bonus Critial Strike Damage.: Focus on damage items to make the most of this

Warlord’s Honor: After winning any combat, gain bonus Health and Ability Power: Remember to give your units a stack on neutral rounds!

Electric Overload: When attacking or being hit by an attack, gain a chance to deal 8% of their maximum Health as magic damage to adjacent enemies: Great for your tanks. Great for Rageblade. Some tanks like Leona and Nunu can carry

Spellsword’s Enchantment: Each player combat, gain Ability Power per attack: Rageblade/Quicksilver great combo here as per usual

Pirate’s Greed: Gain a chest of loot after each player combat: Only use this for econ unless you are trying to make YouTube videos

Core:

  • Daeja, Nunu,

Augments: Cavalier Crest/Crown/Unity, Mirage, Best Friends, Second Wind,

Counters

Ao Shin Tempest

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (10)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: High
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

  • Good HP

Item Holder: Anyone

How to Play:

Standard leveling. Go level 9 and play Legendaries. Ao Shin is the most used, but others can be used as well.

Core:

Augments: High End Shopping, Level Up, Meditation, Stand United,

Counters

B Tier: Playable, but not Preferred. These comps could be strong if uncontested.

Olaf Reroll

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (12)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High

Requirements:

  • Lots of Olafs
  • Assassin Olaf is beyond strong

Item Holder: Kayn, Yone, Aatrox

How to Play: Gameplay

Reroll for Olaf and Diana 3* at level 7

Items for Olaf: Quicksilver, Rageblade, RFC, Runaan’s, HoJ, Deathblade, Titan’s Resolve

Items for Diana: Frozen Heart, Ionic Spark, Infinity Edge, Titan’s Resolve, Hand of Justice, Gunblade,

Core:

  • 4 Scalescorn,

Augments: Tri Force, Titanic Strength, Tiamat, Celestial Blessing, Wise Spending, Second Wind

Counters

  • Big tank

Mages (Nami or Ryze carry)

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (13)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High

Requirements:

  • 3 Astrals by 3-2 and decent gold
  • Good augments (Luden’s Echo, Meditation, Cybernetic Uplink)

Item Holder: Nami, Vladimir, Skarner

How to Play: Gameplay

Nami Reroll: Go to level 6 at 3-2. Put in 3 Astral (Vlad/Nami/Skarner/Illaoi) and reroll from Nami 3*. After that, level up and go for Bard/Sona/Zoe in late game + 5 or 7 Mages depending if you get Mage Spatula

Ryze Reroll: 2 options. Ryze 3 is optional. Can either slowroll Ryze 3 at level 7 or 8, or go level 9 and just play more legendaries

  • If you have high HP: Go to level 7 at 4-1 or 4-2 and roll for Ryze 2* Sylas 2*.
  • If you have low HP: Roll at 3-2 for a stable board, then play standard after that

Items for Nami: Shojin + Archangels are two best. After that, can get more of those two or get Statikk Shiv, Rageblade, Rabadon’s Deathcap

Items for Sylas: Any 3 tank items. Warmogs, Titan’s Resolve, Bramble, Dragonclaw, Stoneplate, Sunfire Cape, Ionic Spark, anything tanky

Items for Ryze: Spear of Shojin, Archangel, AP items, Healing items,

Core:

  • Nami, Vladimir, Sylas, Illaoi

Augments: Meditation, Intercosmic Gifts, Mage augments, Luden’s Echo, Cybernetic Uplink, Urf Grab Bag, Trade Sector

Counters

  • High burst damage
  • Anti healing
  • Backline access

Bruiser Mage Sy’fen

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (14)

Last Week’s Rank: B

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

  • High HP

Item Holder: Aatrox, Yone, Anyone

How to Play:

Standard leveling

Core:

  • Sy’fen, Sylas, 3 Mage

Augments: Titanic Strength, Big Friend, Second Wind,

Counters

Xayah Ragewing or Guild Xayah

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (15)
TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (16)

Last Week’s Rank: S

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

Item Holder: Ezreal, Twitch, any frontliner

How to Play:

Standard leveling

Make sure to have healing from either an item or Augment. Don’t need too much healing, just a tiny bit.

Core:

  • Xayah, Hecarim, Shen, 2 Swiftshot

Augments: Stand United, Press the Attack, Scorch, Weakspot (if no Twitch), Celestial Blessing

Counters

Swain Dragonmancer

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (17)

Last Week’s Rank: S

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

  • Swain items

Item Holder: Anyone

How to Play:

Reroll for Swain 3* at level 7

Items for Swain: Rageblade + Quicksilver, then Archangel or Giantslayer

Core:

  • 6 Dragonmancer, 3 Ragewing

Augments: Scorch, Ascension, Portable Forge, Beast’s Den

Counters

Yone Reroll Guardians

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (18)

Last Week’s Rank: B

Difficulty: Low
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

  • Lots of Yones early on and decent items (he can use a lot of items tho)
  • Prefer a decent Mirage bonus for Yasuo (Spellsword, Warlord, Electric Overload, Duelist, Executioner)

Item Holder: Aatrox then Yone

How to Play:

Reroll at level 6 for Yone 3*. Can pick up Taric, Leona, Braum, Thresh 3* on the way. If you can’t get the Guardians to 3*, then you can drop to 2 Guardians and play other stuff such as Warrior or high cost units.

Items for Yone: Rageblade, Quicksilver, Titan’s, Giantslayer, HoJ, Deathblade, Bloodthirster, RFC, Edge of Night, Runaan’s, Gunblade, Shiv

Core:

  • 2 Guardian, 2 Warrior, 2 Mirage

Augments: Featherweights, Celestial, Best Friends, Mirage, Loaded Dice, Portable Forge, Weakspot

Counters

  • High single target ranged DPS

Talon Assassin Guild

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (19)

Last Week’s Rank: B

Difficulty: Easy
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

Item Holder: Kayn

How to Play:

Standard leveling

Core:

  • Talon, Sejuani, 2 Assassin, 3+ Guild

Augments:

Counters

Cannoneer Revels

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (20)

Last Week’s Rank: C

Difficulty: Low
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

  • Lots of Tahm Kench early

Item Holder: Tristana, Tahm Kench

How to Play: Gameplay

Reroll at level 5 for Tahm Kench 3*. Go to level 6, reroll for Tristana/Jinx. Add in Revels/Cannoneers when you level up after

Core:

  • Tristana, Tahm Kench, Jinx, Lulu, Corki, Sona,

Augments:

Counters

C Tier and Below: These are compositions that are weak, but if they are given to you, you might be forced to play them.

Varus Bruisers

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (21)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High

Requirements:

  • AD Items

Item Holder: Ezreal, Skarner

How to Play: Gameplay

Reroll at level 7 for Varus 3*

Items for Illaoi: Any 3 tank items. Warmogs, Titan’s Resolve, Bramble, Dragonclaw, Stoneplate, Sunfire Cape, Redemption, anything tanky

Items for Varus: Deathblade, Runaan’s, Rageblade, Giant Slayer, HoJ, any attack damage/attack speed item

Core:

  • Varus, Illaoi, 2 Swiftshot, 2+ Bruiser

Augments: Press the Attack, Second Wind, Weakspot, Best Friend, Trade Sector, Makeshift Armor

Counters

  • % health damage
  • Backline damage

Nidalee Reroll Shapeshifters

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (22)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Low

Requirements:

  • Decent items for Nidalee
  • Early Astrals

Item Holder: Nidalee

How to Play:

Hyper roll for Nidalee at 3-1. With Astrals up, you almost always hit

Items for Nidalee: Rageblade, Quicksilver, Deathblade, Titans, Giantslayer, Bloodthirster, Infinity Edge, HoJ, Runaan’s, RFC, Shiv

Core:

  • 4 Shapeshifter

Augments: Ascension, Electrocharge, Beast’s Den, Weakspot, Second Wind, Portable Forge, Radiant Relics, Verdant Veil

Counters

Ezreal Reroll

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (23)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: High
Variance: High

Requirements:

  • Lots of Ezreals

Item Holder: Aatrox, Yone, Anyone

How to Play:

Reroll at level 5 for Ezreal 3*. Ezreal>Leona>Taric>Karma

Level up to 6. If you have lots of Ashe/Braum/Thresh, then you can reroll for them. If not, power level up and add in more units

Ezreal Items: Gunblade (if you don’t have healing from an Augment), Archangel, Jeweled Gauntlet, Statik Shiv, Giant Slayer, Blue Buff, Rageblade, Handof Justice, Rabadon’s

Core:

  • Ezreal, Ashe, Taric, Leona, 3 Jade

Augments: Blue Battery, Big Friend, Trade Sector, Luden’s Echo, Featherweights

Counters

Dragon Alliance or Dragon Horde

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (24)

Last Week’s Rank: B

Difficulty: Low
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High

Requirements:

  • Dragon Alliance or Dragon Horde

Item Holder: Anyone

How to Play: Gameplay

Standard leveling. Do not force this comp, only go for it AFTER you get the Dragon augment. Roll at level 7 if low health, if not go 8 and roll and click all the dragon units. Don’t stress about specific dragons, just play whoever you can 2*. Ideall you have at least 1 tank and 1 dps dragon.

Core:

  • 3+ Dragons

Augments: Dragon Alliance, Dragon Horde, Second Wind, Celestial Blessing, Portable Forge, Radiant Relics

Counters

  • % health damage
  • Scalescorn

Volibear Dragonmancer or Cavalier

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (25)
TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (26)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

  • Volibear items

Item Holder: Anyone

How to Play:

Reroll for Volibear 3* at level 7

Items for Volibear: Rageblade + Quicksilver, then Bloodthirster, Titan’s, HoJ

Core:

  • 6 Dragonmancer

Augments: Tri Force, Celestial Blessing, Eye of the Storm

Counters

Guild Ryze

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (27)

Last Week’s Rank: B

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

Item Holder: Vladimir, Heimerdinger, Nami

How to Play:

Reroll on 7 for Ryze 3 or go level 8 for more synergies

Ryze likes 1 mana item + healing (either from Gunblade, HoJ, BT, or Augment) + damage item (JG, Hat, Archangel)

Core:

  • Ryze, 3+ Guild, 3 Mages, Tank

Augments: Luden’s Echo, Guild Augments, Celestial Blessing, Blue Battery

Counters

Lee Sin Dragonmancer

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (28)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium

Requirements:

  • Lots of Lee Sins
  • Assassin Olaf is beyond strong

Item Holder: Anyone

How to Play:

Reroll for Lee Sin 3* at level 7. Can alos pick up Volibear and Swain

Items for Lee Sin: He can use so many. Damage build seems to be the best. HoJ, JG, IE, Titan’s, BT, Sunfire, Stoneplate, Ionic, Gunblade, Redemption, Bramble, Archangel, Dragonclaw,

Put leftover tank items on Neeko, then leftover damage on Yasuo

Core:

  • 6 Dragonmancer

Augments: Eye of the Storm, Tri Force, Second Wind, Celestial Blessing, Wise Spending, Blue Battery, Protable Forge, Radiant Relics

Counters

  • High single target damage

Sett Ragewings

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (29)

Last Week’s Rank: B

Difficulty: Low
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High

Requirements:

  • Lots of Setts

Item Holder: Sett

How to Play:

Reroll for Sett at level 5. Then power level up fast 9 get Shyvana. 6 or 9 Ragewing is fine

Items for Sett: Quicksilver, Rageblade, Deathblade, Titan’s

Core:

  • Sett, 6 Ragewing

Augments: Featherweights, Scorch, Weakspot, Best Friends

Counters

  • Single target damage

Kayn Assassin Reroll

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (30)

Last Week’s Rank: B

Difficulty: Low
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High

Requirements:

  • Lots of Kayns early
  • Infinity Edge
  • Good Augments or maybe an Assassin Spat

Item Holder: Anyone then Kayn

How to Play:

Reroll at level 6 for Kayn 3*. Can pick up Qiyana and Shen 3* on the way.

Items for Kayn: Infinity Edge, Deathblade, Bloodthirster, Runaan’s, Quicksilver, HoJ, Giantslayer

Core:

  • 2-6 Assassin, 3 Ragewing

Augments: Featherweights, Assassin, Featherweights, Scorch, Cybernetic Implants, Double Trouble

Counters

  • Frontline carry or good positioning

Diana Reroll

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (31)

Last Week’s Rank: A

Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High

Requirements:

  • Lots of Diana

Item Holder: Kayn

How to Play:

Reroll for Diana 3* at level 7. Can go for Olaf 3 ONLY if you have extra items for him. Talon is secondary carry

Items for Diana: Ionic Spark, Infinity Edge, Titan’s Resolve, Hand of Justice, Gunblade,

Core:

  • Diana, 4 Scalescorn, 2 Assassin

Augments: Tri Force, Cavalier Unity, Celestial Blessing, Wise Spending, Thrill of the Hunt, Sunfire Board, Axiom Arc

Counters

  • Positioning
  • High single target damage
TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (32)

TFT Items

Carousel Item Priority (Start of Game)

High Priority >>>> Low Priority

TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (33)

FAQ

  • How are compositions ranked?
    • There are many factors, but the two strongest ones are how often they can be played and how strong they are when you get it. Think of it like frequency of being played combined with how well it can potentially do.
    • I also rank them based on how often the best players in the world play each comp (top 10 players in major regions)
  • Why isn’t XYZ Comp here?
    • Probably not played enough, not strong enough, or maybe it hasn’t been discovered yet and will hopefully be added next week.
    • It’s also impossible to fit every single variation of every composition on a tier list, so expect variations of these comps to do well too.
    • I also add in different versions of different comps in the notes, so be sure to read through them! (For example, one synergy might have two different playstyles such as reroll or standard)
  • [Legendary Unit] carry is the best in the game, where is it?
    • It is not reliable to have a 5 cost carry as a composition because you will not be able to get a 2* Legendary consistently. There may be metas where there are ‘Fast 9’ comps, but these often use any legendary they can get instead of a specific one.
  • What does Difficulty, Item Dependency, and Variance mean?
    • Difficulty is how hard the composition is to play. Difficulty does not factor into the strength or viability of the composition but serves as a factor for new players.
    • Item dependency is how important specific items are to the composition.
    • Variance is the approximate placement range of the composition. For example, a consistent Top 4 composition has Low variance. A composition that either places 1st or 8th has a High variance.
  • Does what composition I play matter?
    • No. Playing TFT well matters a lot more
  • I can’t get these exact items every game
    • You don’t need perfect items or exact items unless specified in the Requirements section. Most of the time you just need ‘playable’ items and not ‘best in slot’ (BIS)
  • You are wrong, XYZ comp should be in S tier and ABC player said this S tier comp sucks
    • Everyone has different opinions. I try to take a data based approach by analyzing games from the best players in each region to combine all their opinions.
    • At the end of the day, comp doesn’t matter much compared to just playing TFT well (rolling, managing econ, positioning, etc). If you check out the best players, you will see that each player favors different compositions yet they are all very highly ranked.
  • When is this site updated?
    • Every Friday
  • Where can I learn more?
    • There are many resources and players to learn from. I suggest starting at my YouTube channel and this website.

Knowing how to get better at TFT is much more important than knowing what compositions to play. Knowing how to play Teamfight Tactics will help you no matter what patch it is.

Tier placement assumes strong play. Refer to Difficulty metric before attempting to play.

Video Guide

