Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken (2024)

Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken

There is Satay Chicken and then there is Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken! AKA the best Satay Chicken ever!

This Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken recipe is an explosion of flavor in ever bite created by one sauce that doubles as the marinade (no double work!) This Satay Chicken can be grilled or oven broiled so you can love this explosion of flavor all year round!

You might have noticed I have a thing for peanut sauce – from my Thai Peanut Chicken Tacos to my Thai Sticky Orange Peanut Chicken Skillet to my Thai Peanut Beef and Broccoli. Okay, not just a thing. Thai peanut sauce and all its variations is one of my favorite foods IN-THE-WORLD. I actually have to pace myself from sharing some Thai Peanut recipe variationtoo often because I could eat it every day. I think its been long enough. Its time forThai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken made with pineapple juice!

I’ve never wanted to be done with pictures quickerin my life just so I could inhale these smothered marinated morsels.

The Satay Chicken is marinated in pineapple juice, soy sauce, brown sugar and splashes of lime juice, fish sauce, sriracha, basil, garlic and ginger – mmmmm….can you taste it now?! You reserve most of this marinade to become your sauce/dip that you simmer and stir in peanut butter and then slatherall over your chicken and pineapple. You can even thin the sauce and pour it over the chicken, pineapple and rice. So not only is this Satay Chicken recipe ridiculously delicious, its ridiculously easy! One sauce, tons of flavor!

Now lets not forget the pineapple. Thepineapple caramelizes as it grills, enhancing its natural sweetness,perfectly complimenting the nutty multidimensional peanut sauce.

So if you love peanut sauce just a fraction of what I do, you are gong to fall in love with this Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken recipe. And its good to be in love.

Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken (13)

Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken

There is Satay Chicken and then there is Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken! AKA the best Satay Chicken ever! This Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken recipe is an explosion of flavor in ever bite created by one sauce that doubles as the marinade (no double work!)

Servings: 6

Total Time: 30 minutes mins

Prep Time: 20 minutes mins

Cook Time: 10 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Chicken chopped into bite size pieces (4-6 chicken breasts)
  • 1 fresh pineapple chopped into 1” pieces
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/3 cup coconut milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/3 cup crunchy peanut butter

Thai Peanut Pineapple Marinade/Sauce

Garnish (optional)

Instructions

  • MARINADE: In a medium bowl, whisk Thai Peanut Pineapple Chicken Marinade/Sauce ingredients together. Add ¼ cup of this Marinade and 3 tablespoons olive oil to a large freezer bag along with chicken. Marinate in the refrigerator 1-4 hours.

  • TO GRILL: (Soak wooden skewers at least 30 minutes in water before grilling)

  • When ready to cook, generously grease grill and heat to medium-high heat. Drain marinade from chicken and thread chicken and pineapple onto skewers.

  • Grill on one side for about 5 minutes or until slightly charred. Flip and grill the other side until chicken is cooked through and slightly charred.

  • TO OVEN BROIL: (Soak wooden skewers at least 30 minutes in water before broiling) Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Add the skewers in a single layer and broil, turning every 5 minutes until cooked through, about 10- 15 minutes depending on thickness of chicken.

  • THAI PEANUT SAUCE: Add reserved Thai Peanut Pineapple Sauce to a small saucepan and whisk in cornstarch and coconut milk. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter. Sauce/Dip should be thick but spreadable. If sauce is too thick, whisk in some coconut milk or water to reach desired consistency. If too thin, return to a simmer until thickened. Taste and add Sriracha, lime, brown sugar to taste.

  • Brush grilled kebabs with Sauce and use remaining Sauce as a dip OR after brushing with Sauce, whisk in some water to thin Sauce and pour over chicken and pineapple with rice.

  • Garnish with crushed peanuts, green onions and freshly squeezed lime juice (optional) and salt as needed.*

  • Best served with rice.

Notes

*The need or amount of salt greatly varies between peanut butters, so salt to taste.
**Total time does not include marinating chicken.

***DO NOT USE fresh pineapple juice as it contains the enzyme bromelain which will leave your chicken mushy. In CANNED pineapple, however, the bromelain is extracted so the juice will infuse your chicken with flavor without becoming mushy.

Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken (15)

75 Comments

  1. Debbie says

    The sauce is fabulous! My husband who normally is not crazy about pineapple declared it delicious:)

    Reply

    • Jen says

      That is definitely a victory then! I’m so happy it was as hit even with your non-pineapple lover, thank you!

      Reply

  2. Kes says

    Sadly we don’t have a grill but love that there is oven broil directions. Our oven has a low and high temperature setting for the broil function. I don’t use it much…what setting would you recommend? Thank you! I can’t wait to make this.

    Reply

    • Jen says

      Hi Kes, sorry for the delay as I am way behind after recovering from pneumonia. I would set it for 550 degrees F. Hope this helps!

      Reply

  3. whitney bernal says

    what can be used in place of coconut milk?

    Reply

    • Jen says

      See Also
      Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup

      Hi Whitney, I have only tried this recipe with coconut milk – it is the best for this recipe!

      Reply

  4. Erin says

    I am hooked! I found this recipe a month ago and have already made this twice. I forgot the coconut milk on my grocery list and didn’t want to run back to the store for just one ingredient and it still turned out fantastic. I’m going to have to check out your other peanut sauce recipes to put in the rotation.

    Reply

    • Jen says

      Awesome Erin, I’m thrilled this is a new favorite – you have great taste! I hope you enjoy expiring my other recipes!

      Reply

  5. Lauren says

    This recipe truly is delicious! I don’t often find myself saving online recipes because I feel nothing has quite the “wow” factor I am looking for (disclaimer: picky eater here!) This recipe has it

    Reply

    • Jen says

      Wahoo! Thanks so much Lauren, I’m thrilled this chicken satay has the “wow” factor you’re looking for! I LOVE flavor so hopefully you’ll enjoy many more of my recipes!

      Reply

  6. Jamie says

    Hi Jen- I live in Carlsbad too! This recipe looks amazing, but I am not sure what to do with the coconut milk or the coconut starch. Do I mix it with the oil and put it on the chicken before I soak it in the marinade? Please let me know, sorry, my cooking skills are minimal.

    Reply

    • Jen says

      Hi neighbor, what a small world! You do not add the coconut milk or cornstarch to the marinade but add them to the Peanut Sauce per step 6: “THAI PEANUT SAUCE: Add reserved Thai Peanut Pineapple Sauce to a small saucepan and whisk in cornstarch and coconut milk.” I hope that helps, enjoy!

      Reply

    • Susan says

      Can you use chicken thighs instead of breasts?

      Reply

      • Jen says

        Absolutely!

        Reply

  7. Dawn says

    Hi Jen,

    I’m so in love with your site! It’s my go to place for new meals and there are so many to try! My husband and kids now ask, “this is delicious, is it from that website you love”? Thank you for sharing your kitchen creations!

    Quick question about the Peanut Pineapple Chicken Satay. Have you ever added the pineapple to the marinade? Maybe this would turn the pineapple to mush, but just wondering since the marinade sounds yummy and I love pineapple!
    Can’t wait to try this!

    Thanks 🙂
    Dawn

    Reply

    • Jen says

      Thank you so much for your awesome comment Dawn and for making my day! I’m honored your family is loving my recipes so much! I have’t actually added pineapple to the marinade because I think the beauty is the contrast of the fresh pineapple. Also, fresh pineapple juice can turn the chicken to mush. Hope this helps!

      Reply

  8. Angela says

    For years, one of my best friends has made a chicken recipe that I absolutely love. She has refused to tell me the recipe as she says it’s a family secret from her homeland (but she said she would make it for me any time – and had done so!). But I’ve wanted to make my own delicious Asian chicken & have never found a recipe as good – until I discovered this!!! This is absolutely delicious!! Thank you!!

    Reply

    • Jen says

      You’re so welcome Angela! I’m so pleased you can now make your own Asian chicken to satisfy your cravings at any time!

      Reply

  9. Lily says

    How long are the skewers?

    Reply

    • Jen says

      Hi Lily, you can use any sizes skewers for this recipe. Enjoy!

      Reply

  10. Jean says

    Wow! Excellent! I’m so glad I tried this tonight. I made it exactly as the recipe. Only thing I forgot was the squeeze of fresh lime, which it really needed to brighten up the sauce. Looking forward to trying your other recipes.

    Reply

    • Jen says

      Thank you Jean and welcome to my site! I’m so happy you enjoyed this chicken satay and hope you have fun exploring my recipes!

      Reply

  11. Sharon says

    I can’t wait to make this! I have a question though, how much Sriracha, lime, and brown sugar do you roughly add? Some guidance would be appreciated. Thanks!

    Reply

    • Jen says

      Hi Sharon, you probably won’t need to add anything, those are just guidelines if you want to adjust the taste after it’s all made – sriracha if you want it spicier, lime if you want it tangier and brown sugar if you want it sweeter. If you choose to adjust after tasting, start with 1 tsp and add more to taste. Enjoy!

      Reply

  12. Jayne says

    Absolutely delicious..family (all in their 20’s) loved it . Can’t wait to make for company gathering…thank you for sharing your recipe

    Reply

    • Jen says

      You’re so welcome Jayne, I’m so pleased it was loved by all!

      Reply

  13. debra copeland says

    Hi Jen,
    Can’t wait to try this recipe after all the positive comments. I’m assuming we’re supposed to use sweetened coconut milk rather than unsweetened?
    thanks!

    Reply

    • Jen says

      I’m glad you checked because you’ll want unsweetened. When a recipe doesn’t specify, almost any recipe that calls for canned coconut milk is referring to unsweetened. Enjoy!

      Reply

  14. Katie Olson says

    What’s everyone using – breast or thighs?

    Reply

  15. AJ says

    Can this be made without peanut butter?

    Reply

    • Jen says

      Hi AJ, if you’re looking for a Thai chicken without peanut butter, I suggest this recipe: https://carlsbadcravings.com/thai-chicken/

      Reply

  16. Maria says

    Chaokoh has come under fire for horrendous abuse against animals, specifically monkeys. You must have read about it. I would hope that’s something you can’t support and therefore cannot recommend their products for your recipes. Unethical companies have to know consumers won’t tolerate abuse. Thanks,

    Reply

    • Jen says

      This recipe post is 8 years old so I have not updated it yet to remove the brand, will do now, thanks!

      Reply

  17. Wendy says

    Can this be marinated overnight and just not 1-4 hrs? Thanks

    Reply

    • Jen says

      Hi Wendy, because the chicken is chopped already, marinating overnight runs the risk of it getting mushy. You can marinate overnight if you chop it after marinating. Enjoy!

      Reply

Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken (2024)

Article information

Author: Laurine Ryan

Last Updated:

Views: 6204

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Laurine Ryan

Birthday: 1994-12-23

Address: Suite 751 871 Lissette Throughway, West Kittie, NH 41603

Phone: +2366831109631

Job: Sales Producer

Hobby: Creative writing, Motor sports, Do it yourself, Skateboarding, Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Stand-up comedy

Introduction: My name is Laurine Ryan, I am a adorable, fair, graceful, spotless, gorgeous, homely, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.