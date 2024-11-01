Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe
There is Satay Chicken and then there is Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken! AKA the best Satay Chicken ever!
This Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken recipe is an explosion of flavor in ever bite created by one sauce that doubles as the marinade (no double work!) This Satay Chicken can be grilled or oven broiled so you can love this explosion of flavor all year round!
You might have noticed I have a thing for peanut sauce – from my Thai Peanut Chicken Tacos to my Thai Sticky Orange Peanut Chicken Skillet to my Thai Peanut Beef and Broccoli. Okay, not just a thing. Thai peanut sauce and all its variations is one of my favorite foods IN-THE-WORLD. I actually have to pace myself from sharing some Thai Peanut recipe variationtoo often because I could eat it every day. I think its been long enough. Its time forThai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken made with pineapple juice!
I’ve never wanted to be done with pictures quickerin my life just so I could inhale these smothered marinated morsels.
The Satay Chicken is marinated in pineapple juice, soy sauce, brown sugar and splashes of lime juice, fish sauce, sriracha, basil, garlic and ginger – mmmmm….can you taste it now?! You reserve most of this marinade to become your sauce/dip that you simmer and stir in peanut butter and then slatherall over your chicken and pineapple. You can even thin the sauce and pour it over the chicken, pineapple and rice. So not only is this Satay Chicken recipe ridiculously delicious, its ridiculously easy! One sauce, tons of flavor!
Now lets not forget the pineapple. Thepineapple caramelizes as it grills, enhancing its natural sweetness,perfectly complimenting the nutty multidimensional peanut sauce.
So if you love peanut sauce just a fraction of what I do, you are gong to fall in love with this Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken recipe. And its good to be in love.
Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken
This Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken recipe is an explosion of flavor in ever bite created by one sauce that doubles as the marinade (no double work!)
Servings: 6
Total Time: 30 minutes mins
Prep Time: 20 minutes mins
Cook Time: 10 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 2 pounds Chicken chopped into bite size pieces (4-6 chicken breasts)
- 1 fresh pineapple chopped into 1” pieces
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/3 cup coconut milk
- 1/4 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1/3 cup crunchy peanut butter
Thai Peanut Pineapple Marinade/Sauce
- 1/3 cup canned pineapple juice*
- 1/4 cup low sodiuim soy sauce
- 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 tablespoons fish sauce
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1-2 teaspoons Sriracha/Asian hot red chili sauce
- 1 teaspoon dry basil
- 1 teaspoon ground garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Garnish (optional)
- Freshly squeezed lime juice
- crushed peanuts
- green onions
Instructions
MARINADE: In a medium bowl, whisk Thai Peanut Pineapple Chicken Marinade/Sauce ingredients together. Add ¼ cup of this Marinade and 3 tablespoons olive oil to a large freezer bag along with chicken. Marinate in the refrigerator 1-4 hours.
TO GRILL: (Soak wooden skewers at least 30 minutes in water before grilling)
When ready to cook, generously grease grill and heat to medium-high heat. Drain marinade from chicken and thread chicken and pineapple onto skewers.
Grill on one side for about 5 minutes or until slightly charred. Flip and grill the other side until chicken is cooked through and slightly charred.
TO OVEN BROIL: (Soak wooden skewers at least 30 minutes in water before broiling) Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Add the skewers in a single layer and broil, turning every 5 minutes until cooked through, about 10- 15 minutes depending on thickness of chicken.
THAI PEANUT SAUCE: Add reserved Thai Peanut Pineapple Sauce to a small saucepan and whisk in cornstarch and coconut milk. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter. Sauce/Dip should be thick but spreadable. If sauce is too thick, whisk in some coconut milk or water to reach desired consistency. If too thin, return to a simmer until thickened. Taste and add Sriracha, lime, brown sugar to taste.
Brush grilled kebabs with Sauce and use remaining Sauce as a dip OR after brushing with Sauce, whisk in some water to thin Sauce and pour over chicken and pineapple with rice.
Garnish with crushed peanuts, green onions and freshly squeezed lime juice (optional) and salt as needed.*
Best served with rice.
Notes
*The need or amount of salt greatly varies between peanut butters, so salt to taste.
**Total time does not include marinating chicken.
***DO NOT USE fresh pineapple juice as it contains the enzyme bromelain which will leave your chicken mushy. In CANNED pineapple, however, the bromelain is extracted so the juice will infuse your chicken with flavor without becoming mushy.
Reader Interactions
leave a review
75 Comments
Debbie says
The sauce is fabulous! My husband who normally is not crazy about pineapple declared it delicious:)
Reply
Jen says
That is definitely a victory then! I’m so happy it was as hit even with your non-pineapple lover, thank you!
Reply
Kes says
Sadly we don’t have a grill but love that there is oven broil directions. Our oven has a low and high temperature setting for the broil function. I don’t use it much…what setting would you recommend? Thank you! I can’t wait to make this.
Reply
Jen says
Hi Kes, sorry for the delay as I am way behind after recovering from pneumonia. I would set it for 550 degrees F. Hope this helps!
Reply
whitney bernal says
what can be used in place of coconut milk?
Reply
Jen saysSee AlsoPesto Chicken Noodle Soup
Hi Whitney, I have only tried this recipe with coconut milk – it is the best for this recipe!
Reply
Erin says
I am hooked! I found this recipe a month ago and have already made this twice. I forgot the coconut milk on my grocery list and didn’t want to run back to the store for just one ingredient and it still turned out fantastic. I’m going to have to check out your other peanut sauce recipes to put in the rotation.
Reply
Jen says
Awesome Erin, I’m thrilled this is a new favorite – you have great taste! I hope you enjoy expiring my other recipes!
Reply
Lauren says
This recipe truly is delicious! I don’t often find myself saving online recipes because I feel nothing has quite the “wow” factor I am looking for (disclaimer: picky eater here!) This recipe has it
Reply
Jen says
Wahoo! Thanks so much Lauren, I’m thrilled this chicken satay has the “wow” factor you’re looking for! I LOVE flavor so hopefully you’ll enjoy many more of my recipes!
Reply
Jamie says
Hi Jen- I live in Carlsbad too! This recipe looks amazing, but I am not sure what to do with the coconut milk or the coconut starch. Do I mix it with the oil and put it on the chicken before I soak it in the marinade? Please let me know, sorry, my cooking skills are minimal.
Reply
Jen says
Hi neighbor, what a small world! You do not add the coconut milk or cornstarch to the marinade but add them to the Peanut Sauce per step 6: “THAI PEANUT SAUCE: Add reserved Thai Peanut Pineapple Sauce to a small saucepan and whisk in cornstarch and coconut milk.” I hope that helps, enjoy!
Reply
Susan says
Can you use chicken thighs instead of breasts?
Reply
Jen says
Absolutely!
Reply
Dawn says
Hi Jen,
I’m so in love with your site! It’s my go to place for new meals and there are so many to try! My husband and kids now ask, “this is delicious, is it from that website you love”? Thank you for sharing your kitchen creations!
Quick question about the Peanut Pineapple Chicken Satay. Have you ever added the pineapple to the marinade? Maybe this would turn the pineapple to mush, but just wondering since the marinade sounds yummy and I love pineapple!
Can’t wait to try this!
Thanks 🙂
Dawn
Reply
Jen says
Thank you so much for your awesome comment Dawn and for making my day! I’m honored your family is loving my recipes so much! I have’t actually added pineapple to the marinade because I think the beauty is the contrast of the fresh pineapple. Also, fresh pineapple juice can turn the chicken to mush. Hope this helps!
Reply
Angela says
For years, one of my best friends has made a chicken recipe that I absolutely love. She has refused to tell me the recipe as she says it’s a family secret from her homeland (but she said she would make it for me any time – and had done so!). But I’ve wanted to make my own delicious Asian chicken & have never found a recipe as good – until I discovered this!!! This is absolutely delicious!! Thank you!!
Reply
Jen says
You’re so welcome Angela! I’m so pleased you can now make your own Asian chicken to satisfy your cravings at any time!
Reply
Lily says
How long are the skewers?
Reply
Jen says
Hi Lily, you can use any sizes skewers for this recipe. Enjoy!
Reply
Jean says
Wow! Excellent! I’m so glad I tried this tonight. I made it exactly as the recipe. Only thing I forgot was the squeeze of fresh lime, which it really needed to brighten up the sauce. Looking forward to trying your other recipes.
Reply
Jen says
Thank you Jean and welcome to my site! I’m so happy you enjoyed this chicken satay and hope you have fun exploring my recipes!
Reply
Sharon says
I can’t wait to make this! I have a question though, how much Sriracha, lime, and brown sugar do you roughly add? Some guidance would be appreciated. Thanks!
Reply
Jen says
Hi Sharon, you probably won’t need to add anything, those are just guidelines if you want to adjust the taste after it’s all made – sriracha if you want it spicier, lime if you want it tangier and brown sugar if you want it sweeter. If you choose to adjust after tasting, start with 1 tsp and add more to taste. Enjoy!
Reply
Jayne says
Absolutely delicious..family (all in their 20’s) loved it . Can’t wait to make for company gathering…thank you for sharing your recipe
Reply
Jen says
You’re so welcome Jayne, I’m so pleased it was loved by all!
Reply
debra copeland says
Hi Jen,
Can’t wait to try this recipe after all the positive comments. I’m assuming we’re supposed to use sweetened coconut milk rather than unsweetened?
thanks!
Reply
Jen says
I’m glad you checked because you’ll want unsweetened. When a recipe doesn’t specify, almost any recipe that calls for canned coconut milk is referring to unsweetened. Enjoy!
Reply
Katie Olson says
What’s everyone using – breast or thighs?
Reply
AJ says
Can this be made without peanut butter?
Reply
Jen says
Hi AJ, if you’re looking for a Thai chicken without peanut butter, I suggest this recipe: https://carlsbadcravings.com/thai-chicken/
Reply
Maria says
Chaokoh has come under fire for horrendous abuse against animals, specifically monkeys. You must have read about it. I would hope that’s something you can’t support and therefore cannot recommend their products for your recipes. Unethical companies have to know consumers won’t tolerate abuse. Thanks,
Reply
Jen says
This recipe post is 8 years old so I have not updated it yet to remove the brand, will do now, thanks!
Reply
Wendy says
Can this be marinated overnight and just not 1-4 hrs? Thanks
Reply
Jen says
Hi Wendy, because the chicken is chopped already, marinating overnight runs the risk of it getting mushy. You can marinate overnight if you chop it after marinating. Enjoy!
Reply
See More Comments