Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken (2024)

There is Satay Chicken and then there is Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken! AKA the best Satay Chicken ever!

This Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken recipe is an explosion of flavor in ever bite created by one sauce that doubles as the marinade (no double work!) This Satay Chicken can be grilled or oven broiled so you can love this explosion of flavor all year round!

You might have noticed I have a thing for peanut sauce – from my Thai Peanut Chicken Tacos to my Thai Sticky Orange Peanut Chicken Skillet to my Thai Peanut Beef and Broccoli. Okay, not just a thing. Thai peanut sauce and all its variations is one of my favorite foods IN-THE-WORLD. I actually have to pace myself from sharing some Thai Peanut recipe variationtoo often because I could eat it every day. I think its been long enough. Its time forThai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken made with pineapple juice!

I’ve never wanted to be done with pictures quickerin my life just so I could inhale these smothered marinated morsels.

The Satay Chicken is marinated in pineapple juice, soy sauce, brown sugar and splashes of lime juice, fish sauce, sriracha, basil, garlic and ginger – mmmmm….can you taste it now?! You reserve most of this marinade to become your sauce/dip that you simmer and stir in peanut butter and then slatherall over your chicken and pineapple. You can even thin the sauce and pour it over the chicken, pineapple and rice. So not only is this Satay Chicken recipe ridiculously delicious, its ridiculously easy! One sauce, tons of flavor!

Now lets not forget the pineapple. Thepineapple caramelizes as it grills, enhancing its natural sweetness,perfectly complimenting the nutty multidimensional peanut sauce.

So if you love peanut sauce just a fraction of what I do, you are gong to fall in love with this Thai Pineapple Peanut Satay Chicken recipe. And its good to be in love.

