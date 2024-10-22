Thailand’s Naughty Guide: A Guide for Grown-Ups Only - Mast Yatri (2024)

This blog is about Thailand’s bold side, an exotic and exclusive adult-only nightlife of Thailand. This is 18+ Thailand’s naughty guide to adult entertainment so anybody below this age please leave this page. Now, get ready for a wild ride of grown-up shenanigans, adorable and daring ladies, and enough booze to fill a swimming pool. It’s about Bangkok’s Red Light Districts and what happens there. Then we have soapy massages, gentlemen’s clubs, gogo bars, and yes the blowjob bars. Yes, you understood it right this is Thailand’s sex guide for single men, couples, and horny teenagers.
Hold onto your seats, folks! Here’s a quick heads-up: this blog is solely for informational purposes. We’re a travel company, not a massage service provider. We don’t own any of the establishments, so we don’t handle bookings. And, hey, all the fun nightlife entertainment in Thailand is there for the taking, but it’s entirely up to your discretion.
The Blow Job Bars
Bangkok Blow Job Bars
Step right up to any blowjob bar, and you’ll likely find a cosy corner outside, perfect for sipping on a cold one while getting an eyeful of the lovely ladies. Get settled in with a beer, ranging from 100 to 125 baht, or splash out on a lady drink for around 150 baht. It’s the perfect intro to an exciting blowjob!
In certain establishments, you can pick the lucky lady who will blow you to your every need. Sometimes, the ladies will even line up for you to choose from like a sweet menu. Other times, if a certain lady brings you in, she’s all yours. So, it’s a smart move to lock in your dream girl before stepping inside. And hey, why settle for just one? You can choose as many beauties as you like, but remember, you’ll be charged full price for each one.
Pick your gal, and she’ll show you the way to a top-secret spot for a blowjob. Think cozy booths, enveloped by a billowy curtain, or tucked away in the corner of the room.Blowjob Bars these days have taken the party out of the main room and shoved it into a snoozy private space upstairs. These spaces aren’t much more than a glorified work cubicle, complete with a sofa and sink.
But let’s get to the real action: Blowjob. These blowjob bars offer the blow with full passion, and once a girl starts blowing, she doesn’t stop until you’re done. These ladies are experts, so expect nothing less than a mind-blowing experience.
Top Bangkok Blowjob Bars
Basic info and Tentative cost at all bars
Madame Claude Premium Blowjob Bar in BangkokAddress: 25, 20 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Wood Bar Bangkok Blowjob Bar Address: 131 31 Sukhumvit 7/1 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
7 Heaven Bangkok Blowjob BarAddress: Sukhumvit Soi 33, Bangkok, Thailand
Kasalong Blowjob BarAddress: Chai Saman Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Lolita’s Blowjob Bar Address: 4/30 Soi Sukhumvit 8, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Lady Drink
฿ 150
Blowjob Cost
฿ 700-1300
Opening Hours
1:00 PM – 1:00 AM
Open
Monday to Saturday
The Ping Pong Show
Thailand's Naughty Guide Naughtiest
Get ready for a wild ride! A ping pong show, known in Thai as “โชว์ปิงปอง,” is an eye-popping performance that goes down in strip clubs. Picture this: women with some jaw-dropping pelvic muscle skills hold, eject, or even blow objects from their lady bits. Another lady pulling out razor blades from her pelvic region, then another with little hamsters, then frogs, then fish, then flowers, bananas, the list goes on. And what’s the star of the show? None other than ping pong balls! This exotic performance has been a hit in Southeast Asia, especially in Bangkok and Pattaya, where it’s been entertaining visitors for decades. So, if you’re feeling adventurous, grab a seat and get ready to be blown away!
You can take it or leave it, but why not try it out just once after all the hype? We left the show within minutes, so no harm was done. You’ll be approached by loads of people on Pattaya’s Walking Street or in Bangkok’s Nana Plaza and Soi Cowboy. But, heads up, these places are kind of shady and the drink prices can be steep. Oh, and one more thing, no snap-happy moments are allowed during the show!
Thailand's Soapy Massage
Soapy Massage Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai
Ah, the soapy massage! My first foray into this slippery world was in Pattaya back in 2013. I was totally on edge, unsure of what to expect behind those sudsy doors. But when I emerged, I chatted with my buddies and learned they were just as jittery. So, I did what any curious adventurer would do and wrote a blog all about it, spilling all the bubbly details. This blog became my trusty guide for years, my go-to for any Thai travel. And let’s be real, when it comes to soapy massages, Thailand reigns supreme – especially Bangkok! Trust me, you won’t regret adding this experience to your Thailand nightlife bucket list. Check out the top 5 soapy massage spots in Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, and Chiang Mai!
Looking for a slightly different experience? Try the `Nuru’ version of body-to-body massage. It’s just as amazing, but instead of oil or soap, they use Nuru Gel. Trust me, every variation will leave you feeling like a new person. So, go ahead and treat yourself to all of them at least once in this lifetime!
Detailed Blogs on Soapy and Nuru Massage
01
Soapy Massage 1
03
Nuru Massage
Happy Ending Massage
Thailand's Naughty Guide Most Sought Out Massage!
Looking for a little something extra with your massage? It can be tough to know which places offer the full package. But fear not, my friend! There are some tell-tale signs to look out for. If the massage joint is in a red-light district like Nana Plaza or Soi Cowboy in Bangkok, chances are they’re serving up more than just your standard Swedish massage. Keep an eye out for neon lights and scantily clad ladies beckoning you inside. And if you’re feeling brave, ask the Mamasan about their “extra special services” – she’s your go-to gal for all the juicy details. So go forth, and may your massage experience have a very happy ending!
Shh…listen up! I’ll let you in on a secret. The massage scene in Bangkok is a total facade for a certain type of adult entertainment. These Happy Ending Thai Massage shops have expanded their services to cater to a particular clientele, offering everything from BJ Bars to Nuru Massages and even PSE (Porn Star Experience) shops!
But, if you’re looking for the best of the best, let me tell you – it’s all about the Sukhumvit line. So, grab a hotel nearby and save yourself from trekking through the sweat-inducing Bangkok heat. These massage parlors are the crème de la crème, tried and tested by yours truly. And, if you’ve got any other hidden gems up your sleeve, do spill the beans!
So, now that you’re armed with all the insider info, go ahead and give it a go! It’s time to get your happy ending and a Thai massage to boot.
The Gentlemen Clubs
The Hi-so of Thailand Naughty Guide
Get ready for a wild ride, folks! Thailand’s gentlemen’s clubs are the hotspots for the rich and famous, top dogs in the business world, and anyone on the hunt for top-notch service, stunning ladies, and a bit of privacy.
These clubs are the ultimate destinations for corporate events, birthdays, and, of course, epic bachelor parties. Picture this: a nightclub packed with hundreds of gorgeous Thai hotties ready to dance the night away with you. That’s what you’ll get at Bangkok’s gentlemen’s clubs.
You can either enjoy the live music and top DJs while partying with the girls or opt for a private VIP room with just your squad and amazing ladies. The choice is yours!
These clubs are famous for their first-class service, entertainment, and, of course, the girls. That’s why Thailand has some of the most impressive gentlemen’s clubs worldwide, attracting powerful locals and VIP tourists from all over the globe.
It’s time to turn up the heat and explore the wild world of Thailand’s gentlemen’s clubs!
Memberships
฿ 10,000-100,000
Bottles
฿ 3,000-20,000
Lady Time (By Hour)
฿ 1,500-3,000
VIP Rooms
฿ 2,000-20,000
Top 5 Gentlemen Clubs in Bangkok
Thailand's Naughty Guide to Gentlemen Clubs
The GoGo Bars of Thailand
The Best Gogo Bars of Nana Plaza, Soi Cowboy, Walking Street, Soi LK Metro
GoGo bars are a distinct category of entertainment venues that distinguish themselves from typical bars and strip clubs. They offer a more explicit atmosphere, featuring live shows and an increased number of performers. The ambiance is livelier, and the girls are usually scantily clad, with some even performing in the nude. The center stage of a GoGo bar features poles with ten to thirty girls dancing provocatively. Patrons may also enjoy a private dance from a girl at their sitting table, with some tables even having a center pole for such performances. Certain GoGo bars even have bathtubs where two or three girls engage in playful, foamy rubbing, sans clothing.
The dance performances in most GoGo bars typically involve pelvic movements or simple motions. However, some GoGo bars offer proper pole dancing and choreographed shows, with some featuring exceptionally skilled dancers who are passionate about their craft.
Agogos are the real deal, not just your average drink and music spot. If you’re not looking for an extra dose of fun, it’s best to steer clear. Once you step inside, you’re in for a wild ride, but remember, that ride comes with a fee. These gogo bars are all about entertainment, and you gotta pay to play, no ifs, ands, or buts.
If you’re looking to sip a drink in peace, that’s cool, but if you’re just there to ogle, then it’s a no-go. And here’s a tip: Don’t get grabby until you’ve bought the lady a drink. Sure, they might let the first or second slide, but the third time’s the charm for getting into trouble. Look, but don’t touch, and buy a drink, and you might just score a hot date.
Pattaya Top Five Gogo
Bangkok Top Five GoGo
Phuket Top GoGo Bars
Chiang Mai Top GoGo
Girlie Bars and Sex
Thailand's Naught Guide Special
Hold onto your hats, folks! We’re not talking about your average beer joint here, we’re talking hostess bars! In case you’re new to the game, these bars are where you buy a drink and in return, you get the company of a lovely lady. She’ll hang with you until you’ve sipped your last drop. These cozy bars are usually small and fit around 30 people. You won’t find any food menus here, but don’t panic! They’ve got you covered with delivery menus and even food carts parked conveniently outside. One thing to note: these bars aren’t your typical gogo bars.
You strut into the bar, and voila, the drink menu lands in your hands. The girls will shoot their shot and ask if you’re thirsty for drinks or a companion. If you’re in the mood for a solo sip, grab the Wi-Fi password for free and perch yourself at the bar counter with an epic view of the road. Expect to meet a crew of adventurers eager to chat the night away. But, if you’re feeling flirty, order the lady a drink and engage in some lighthearted banter. There’s also a pool and board games to play with your newfound friend. Just a heads up, the price of a “lady drink” varies from bar to bar, costing between 150-250 Baht.
Now, here’s the deal: the bar policy is clear – what goes down between two adults is their business. If you’re in the mood for a more private party, the bar has rooms upstairs. However, be aware of the “bar fine”, ranging from 300-500 Baht, for taking the girl out. If you’re looking for an authentic pub experience, this might not be your jam, but if you’re up for a wild ride, this is your ticket to adventure!
Draught Beer
฿ 59-180 (Peak Hours)
Best Time to Go
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Lady Drink
฿ 150-250
ST & LT
฿ 1,000-5,000
Bar Fine
฿ 300-500
Wildest Beer Bars
Soi 6 Pattaya
Famous Areas for Beer Bars
All of Thailand
- Soi 6 PattayaThe Wildest One in Thailand
- LK Metro Pattaya/Soi Buakhao PattayaCheck the surrounding areas for bar and happy ending
Soi 22 to Soi 4 BangkokMore Towards Soi 4
Nana Beer Garden/Beer GardenThese Bars are on the Same Stretch Soi 4 & 7
Bangla Road in PatongTiger Night Club Complex has more than 20 bars
Freelancers and Escorts
Thailand's Naughty Guide to Freelancers
It’s imperative to note that a freelancer refers to an escort. They work independently and have the ability to select their clients, thus retaining the power to decline any offers.
There are two categories of freelancers in Bangkok: Full-time and Entrepreneur. Full-time freelancers earn their living solely from freelancing, while Entrepreneur freelancers have a regular job and freelance on the side to supplement their income.
It’s often misconceived that such services are readily available throughout Thailand, which isn’t true. These services are confined to specific tourist areas and are commonly found around backpacker areas like Koh San Road, Nana Plaza, and the famous Thermae cafe. One can find them on Beach Road Pattaya and Bangla Road Phuket. Freelance escorts are a large part of the nightclub crowd.
Street Hookers ST & LT
฿ 1,500-3,000
Nightclub Freelancers
฿ 3,000-10,000 (They Charge Crazy)
Best Time to Go
8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lady Drink
Not Required
Bar Fine
Nil
Top Five Bangkok Nightclubs
Top Five Pattaya Nightclubs
Phuket Top Five Nightclubs
Chiang Mai Top Five Nightclubs
This is Amazing
Smooci App for Escorts
I was recently introduced to Smooci, an app designed for calling escorts. The app allows users to view the profiles of escorts, along with their charges. Notably, Smooci comes with a GPS tracker, enabling users to track the escort’s journey and projected arrival time. The app boasts an impressive selection of escorts in Bangkok and is also available in other countries. Subscription plans vary from three days to one week to one year, offering users additional features and customization options. It’s worth noting that Smooci’s prices are relatively high, perhaps reflecting their commitment to quality.
The Summation
Thailand's Naught Guide - The Ultimate Guide
I cannot stress enough that this blog is purely for informational purposes. Neither my company nor I have any affiliation with the establishments discussed in this blog. Yet, I receive numerous calls at odd hours, which can be quite bothersome.
However, I have penned detailed articles on each topic, which you can access by clicking on the internal links. These links are often distinguished by a different color, such as blue, red, pink, or orange, and are hyperlinked to a separate page with more information on the relevant subject. Some links redirect to external websites that specialize in a particular service.
It’s worth noting that the cost of beer varies throughout the day. You’ll find the most affordable prices at 11:00 AM, followed by happy hours with 1+1 offers, and then prime time when the price of beer almost doubles. The same applies to bar fines, which are usually at their peak between 10:00 PM and 1:00 AM.
For first-timers, I suggest sticking to soapy massages and beer bars before venturing into nightclubs and go-go bars. Once you’re comfortable, you can explore more risqué options like BJ’s and Ping Pong Shows.
I haven’t delved into adult shows, which are more prevalent in Pattaya. Shows like 89 Show, Big Eye Show, and X-Show 69 cost around ฿1,200-1,500. However, they don’t compare to cabaret shows like Alcazar or the Tiffany Show, which I found to be expensive and lacking in value. Nonetheless, I encourage you to check them out and share your experience in the comment section. If you have any questions, please write to me at info@mastyatri.com.
