Thailand’s Naughty Guide: A Guide for Grown-Ups Only - Mast Yatri (2024)

Step right up to any blowj*b bar, and you’ll likely find a cosy corner outside, perfect for sipping on a cold one while getting an eyeful of the lovely ladies. Get settled in with a beer, ranging from 100 to 125 baht, or splash out on a lady drink for around 150 baht. It’s the perfect intro to an exciting blowj*b!

In certain establishments, you can pick the lucky lady who will blow you to your every need. Sometimes, the ladies will even line up for you to choose from like a sweet menu. Other times, if a certain lady brings you in, she’s all yours. So, it’s a smart move to lock in your dream girl before stepping inside. And hey, why settle for just one? You can choose as many beauties as you like, but remember, you’ll be charged full price for each one.

Pick your gal, and she’ll show you the way to a top-secret spot for a blowj*b. Think cozy booths, enveloped by a billowy curtain, or tucked away in the corner of the room.blowj*b Bars these days have taken the party out of the main room and shoved it into a snoozy private space upstairs. These spaces aren’t much more than a glorified work cubicle, complete with a sofa and sink.

But let’s get to the real action: blowj*b. These blowj*b bars offer the blow with full passion, and once a girl starts blowing, she doesn’t stop until you’re done. These ladies are experts, so expect nothing less than a mind-blowing experience.