The 10 Best Makeup Remover Wipes to Buy in 2024 (2024)

Whether you enjoy a full face of makeup or a subtle look, you can probably agree that removing your makeup before bed is both a tedious and challenging thing to do: and quite frankly, you’re not alone.
Tons of people would rather fall asleep with their makeup on than remove it the traditional way, which is why makeup remover wipes are quickly becoming the solution to every makeup lover’s problems. After all, some brands don’t require the use of water, allowing you to wipe off your makeup from the comfort of your own bed!
Picking the Best Makeup Remover Wipes 2024
When shopping around for the best makeup remover wipes, it’s normal to feel like there are simply too many choices. However, when you take your individual needs into account, the search quickly narrows itself down. We surfed the web with one goal in mind: locating the most affordable, reputable and skin-friendly makeup wipes on the market — and we’re happy to say that we did just that!
Before we reveal which makeup remover wipes made our list and why, we quickly want to cover what you need to know before making your pick.
Do Makeup Remover Wipes Really Work?
Makeup remover wipes are an effective, affordable and convenient way to remove makeup. However, depending on your needs, some makeup remover wipes will work better than others. This is especially true if you enjoy wearing a full face of waterproof makeup.
Removing eye makeup tends to be the biggest challenge but luckily, most makeup wipes were designed to tackle long-lasting eyeshadows, eyeliners and mascaras. However, there is a proper way to remove eye makeup, which we will touch upon in our full guide. Makeup remover wipes really do work, and there’s a pack out there with your name written all over it — no matter what your prerequisites are!
What Are the Benefits of Using Makeup Remover Wipes?
Whether you just finished sweating up a storm at a soccer game or just came home from a night of clubbing and don’t have it in you to wash your face, makeup remover wipes will come to your rescue! In truth, there are dozens of benefits to using makeup remover wipes. We listed some of the most popular benefits down below but will dive deeper into the pros and cons in our full guide. Here are some key benefits, to name a few.
- Practical
- Portable
- Affordable
- Easy to use
Different Types of Makeup Remover Wipes
Single-use Makeup Remover Wipes
At first glance, you could mistake a pack of disposable makeup remover wipes for a small pack of baby wipes — that’s how similar they look. However, what sets these two products apart is what the wipes are doused with. Single-use makeup remover wipes come in the form of throw-away facial cloths that are soaked with cleansers and makeup removers. These single-use cloths remove makeup, dirt and oil while simultaneously cleansing your skin, leaving you with a rejuvenated feel.
Reusable Makeup Remover Wipes
Reusable makeup remover wipes, on the other hand, are typically made with plush microfibers that need warm water to get the job done. Although they aren’t as practical or portable as the single-use type, they’re more environmentally friendly and cost-effective. These cloths remove makeup, dirt and oil by using water alone. However, they aren’t the best when it comes to removing heavy-duty makeup, which is why they’re often paired up with a liquid makeup remover.
What to Consider When Selecting Makeup Remover Wipes
Everyone is unique and the same can be said about their skin, which is why we quickly noticed that no two makeup remover wipes are created equal. What works for you might not work for your best friend. So, to pair you up with the best makeup remover wipes, we took the following two factors into consideration when building our list.
Skin Type
To unite you with the perfect makeup remover wipes for your skin type, we’ll let you know which skin tones each brand is most compatible with. If you’re unsure about your skin type, we invite you to check out our guide.
Extras
We’ll also give you a rundown of all the extra benefits offered by each brand. This way, you’ll know if you need to pair these wipes with a toner or moisturizer or if you can use them as is.
Thanks to makeup remover wipes, you no longer have to compromise your skin for some well-deserved shut-eye. These wipes make removing makeup so easy, you can literally do it with your eyes closed. Now that we know what to look for in a makeup remover wipe, let’s find out which products made the cut.
Top 10 Best Makeup Remover Wipes 2024
1. Best Overall Makeup Wipes Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes
Why we like it: We love how Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes remove 99.3% of all makeup. Waterproof mascaras and 24-hour lipsticks don’t stand a chance against these gentle and refreshing wipes!. Say goodbye to stubborn makeup!
Editor’s Rating:
Type: Single-use
Skin Type: All skin types
Contact lens wearers rejoice, Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes are alcohol-free and gentle on the eyes. So no, you won’t feel that dreaded burning sensation the second you tackle your waterproof mascara. These facial wipes are so effective makeup artists vouch for them, which is how they became the #1 recommended brand of makeup remover wipes.
Hearing this, you might think their price tag would be inflated, but that’s far from the truth. They’re super affordable, and (for future reference) they even come in a value twin pack for extra savings. Or, if you’re someone who frequently travels and sleeps out, they also come in individually-wrapped wipes — for easy transportation.
If you enjoy smelling as good as you feel, you’ll be happy to know that Neutrogena Wipes have a fragrance to them. However, if you have a sensitive nose this might turn you away from them. In this case, we recommend checking out Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths. They offer similar perks without coming on too strong. Whether you’re a makeup-lover who enjoys a full face of makeup or an au-natural kind of gal, these wipes will exceed your expectations.
Extras: These pre-moistened towelettes effectively remove makeup while tackling heavy residue, dirt and oil. They remove 99.3% of all makeup and have been ophthalmologist-, dermatologist- and allergy-tested.
Pros
- Removes light and heavy-duty makeup
- Great value
- Amazing smell
- Alcohol-free
- Ophthalmologist, dermatologist and allergy-tested
Cons
- Quite fragrant
2. Best Premium Makeup Wipes La Fresh Travel Lite Makeup Remover Wipes
Why we like it: Throw a handful of individually-wrapped La Fresh wipes into your bag and use them at leisure for a fresh and silky feel. Don’t let these gentle and animal-friendly wipes fool you — they tackle stubborn makeup like it’s nobody’s business.
Editor’s Rating:
Type: Single-use
Skin Type: Oily, dry and normal skin types
If you’re the traveling type, you might be wondering why you recognize La Fresh Travel Lite Wipes and the answer is: they’re often offered to hotel, spa and Airbnb guests. They meet Transportation Security Administration standards, making them just as perfect for carry-on bags as they are for purses, school bags and gym bags.
La Fresh Makeup Remover Wipes come in individual packs so you don’t have to worry about them drying out. The towelettes are 100% biodegradable and best of all, they’re not tested on animals. However, it’s worth mentioning that since they come individually-wrapped, they do produce a lot of trash.
La Fresh Wipes are touted by professionals who wear a full face of makeup meant to last them all day long. However, they’re also loved by travelers and athletes who enjoy cleansing their face between plane rides and matches.
These wipes have a light smell that is often compared to the one of baby wipes. Although they are promoted for all skin types, it’s worth mentioning that if you have very sensitive skin they might cause you to feel slightly irritated despite being alcohol-free. Also, keep in mind that while a dispenser is showcased in the pictures, it is not included in the purchase.
Extras: La Fresh Makeup Wipes are made with vitamin E, which helps repair the skin. They’re also infused with refined and purified mineral oils that leave you feeling fresh — not oily.
Pros
- Removes heavy makeup
- Towelettes are 100% biodegradable
- Not tested on animals
- Made with vitamin E
- Alcohol-free
Cons
- Dispenser not included
- Not ideal for sensitive skin
3. Best Multi-purpose Makeup Wipes Olay 5-in-1 Daily Cleansing Wipes
Why we like it: Olay 5-in-1 Daily Cleansing Wipes replace the need for a cleanser, toner and exfoliator — clearing up some bathroom counter space in the process. Just add a bit of water and watch as the dry towelettes come to life with silky smooth foam.
Editor’s Rating:
Type: Single-use
Skin Type: Normal skin
Olay 5-in-1 Daily Cleansing Wipes are soap-free and have been dermatologically-tested. They tackle waterproof mascaras without being too rough on the eyes. You’ll experience a deep cleanse that is comparable to actually washing your face.
One of our favorite things about these wipes is how much they lather the skin, and that’s thanks to their suds, which come to life with water. In just one week, you’ll notice that your skin is softer than before and that it shines with a healthy glow.
Olay 5-in-1 wipes aren’t pre-moistened like some of the other wipes on our list, which can complicate things, especially for travelers. You need to have access to water to activate these wipes. However, you do not need to rinse your face after using them as you can wipe away leftover residue by soaking the cloth in water and wipe your face clean.
Another thing to keep in mind is that these wipes have a strong but pleasant smell to them. They’re also better suited for normal skin types, as they can cause breakouts when used on people with oily or acne-prone skin.
If you’re someone who plays sports or frequently travels, we recommended checking out La Fresh Travel Lite Makeup Remover Wipes instead — they come pre-moistened and offer many of the same perks.
Extras: On top of removing makeup, Olay 5-in-1 also cleanses and tones the skin. The towelettes have suds that help exfoliate the skin, and the cloth itself can be used as a mask. These hydrating makeup remover wipes are infused with grapeseed extract for a silky and luxurious feel.
Pros
- Multi-purpose
- Dermatologist-tested
- Removes tough makeup
- Gentle on the eyes
Cons
- Requires water
- Strong smell
4. Most Environmentally-Friendly Makeup Wipes Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads by PHOGARY
Why we like it: When using Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads by PHOGARY, you can remove your makeup and cleanse your face without feeling guilty about creating extra waste. These reusable makeup pads are the gift that keeps on giving and they’re made with high-quality materials, too.
Editor’s Rating:
Type: Reusable
Skin Type: All skin types
Most makeup remover wipes are practical beyond belief, but we wouldn’t go as far as to call them environmentally-friendly. Luckily, these Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads can be reused, time and time again, offering some peace of mind. These pads are a perfect alternative to cotton pads that need to be discarded after each use.
They’re also compatible with all skin types since they are not infused with any additional products. To activate these pads, you need to run them under warm water before attempting to remove your makeup.
We love Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads because they do exactly as promised. However, we couldn’t give them a perfect score because if you’re trying to remove stubborn makeup, you’ll need to add makeup remover to achieve your goal. If you’re someone who constantly uses throwaway cotton pads to remove your makeup, Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads will help you save tons of money in the long run.
You might notice that these pads look stained even after putting them in the wash. If this is the case, make sure that you are properly rinsing them before throwing them in the washing machine.
Extras: When you order a pack of Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads, you’ll receive sixteen organic cotton rounds and a laundry bag. Once you’re done using your pads, place them in the laundry bag, pop them in the wash and reuse them over and over again.
Pros
- Reusable
- Multi-purposed
- Nice texture
- High-quality materials
Cons
- Requires warm water
- Makeup remover required for heavy-duty makeup
5. Best Reusable Makeup Wipes Erase Your Face Makeup Removing Cloths by Danielle
Why we like it: Erase Your Face Makeup Removing Cloths by Danielle are known and loved for their effective ways. These cloths remove stubborn makeup without needing a drop of makeup remover. We love how they’re reusable, helping both the planet and our wallets!
Editor’s Rating:
Type: Reusable
Skin Type: All skin types
Unlike Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads by PHOGARY, Erase Your Face cleansing towels do not require any makeup remover to remove makeup, dirt and oil. All you need is some warm water to get the job done.
These towels are made with soft polyester-blend microfibers that gently cleanse your skin. Erase Your Face cleansing towels dry quickly, making them perfect for travel. They’re also quite large, which gives them the feel of a hand towel.
Throw them in the wash before using them for the first time as they can be quite rough, especially around the eyes. They’re ideal for all skin types, but since they need to be soaked in warm water to function, they aren’t the most convenient if you’re on the go.
If you want something similar but you’re looking for pre-moistened towelettes that cater to all skin types, we would point you in the direction of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes.
Extras: Erase Your Face makeup removing cloths come in a pack of four.
Pros
- Reusable
- Microfiber-blend
- No makeup remover needed
- Removes waterproof makeup
Cons
- Requires warm water
- Slightly rough around the eyes
6. Best Makeup Wipes For Acne-prone Skin Garnier Skinactive Clean+ Makeup Remover Wipes
Why we like it: We love how Garnier Skinactive Clean+ helps reduce breakouts by stripping the face of excess oils while cleansing and refreshing the skin. These wipes are perfect for athletes who want to cleanse their face between matches or after games.
Editor’s Rating:
Type: Single-use
Skin Type: Sensitive, acne-prone, oily and normal skin types
If you’re someone who has trouble finding a gentle makeup remover wipe that works with your skin, not against it, you’ll love Garnier Skinactive Clean+. These pre-moistened wipes leave behind a pleasant yet subtle smell. They easily wipe away makeup, sweat and dirt, which is why they are loved by the athletic community.
Unfortunately, they aren’t exactly ideal for makeup-lovers. The wipes are quite thin, so chances are if you’re wearing waterproof makeup you’ll need a few of them to get the job done. On a side note, these wipes are oil-free, which isn’t ideal if you have dry skin but is super appreciated if you have oily or acne-prone skin.
Extras: Garnier Skinactive Clean+ Makeup Remover Wipes contain peppermint, which leaves the skin feeling fresh, not irritated. They revitalize the skin and offer a clean and luxurious feel.
Pros
- Cleanses, revitalizes and refreshes skin
- Oil-free
- Mild scent
Cons
- Towelettes are thin
- Not tough on waterproof makeup
7. Best Budget Makeup Wipes Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths
Why we like it: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths are so gentle and soft they’ll quickly become your go-to — whether you’re wiping away sweat from your forehead, removing light makeup or getting ready for bed. We love how they can also be used to cleanse your body and hands!
Editor’s Rating:
Type: Disposable
Skin Type: Sensitive skin
Finding the right makeup remover wipe can be a tough thing to do when you have ultra-sensitive skin. In fact, it can seem impossible at times. With this in mind, dermatologists developed and tested Cetaphil Cleansing Cloths to help people with sensitive skin find relief. Not only are the towelettes super delicate on the skin, but they’re also fragrance-free which reduces the chances of skin irritations.
These wipes were made for people with sensitive skin and aren’t exactly ideal for everyone else. This is especially true if you wear a full face of makeup. The towelettes aren’t very thick and are known to lack moisture, which is why they are seen as more of a cleansing wipe than a makeup remover wipe.
If you enjoy wearing makeup and have sensitive skin, we would recommend combining these wipes with Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads. Together, they can effectively and gently remove stubborn makeup while cleansing and appeasing sensitive skin.
Extras: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing cloths easily remove light makeup and dirt. They’re hypoallergenic and can also be used to clean your hands and body.
Pros
- Ultra-soft
- Doesn’t irritate the skin
- Tested and developed by dermatologists
- Fragrance-free
- Multi-purposed
Cons
- Doesn’t remove heavy-duty makeup
- Towelettes aren’t very moist
8. Best Makeup Wipes For Dry Skin Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths
Why we like it: Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths contain aloe and botanical extracts that soothe dry skin without leaving behind a sticky residue. You don’t need to wash your face after cleansing your skin with these fragrant wipes.
Editor’s Rating:
Type: Single-use
Skin Type: Dry, oily and normal skin types.
Some makeup remover wipes contain alcohol that can dry out the skin, but that isn’t the case with Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths. If you suffer from dry skin these wipes won’t do more harm than good — they’re infused with aloe vera, after all. If you want to tighten up your skin and give off a healthy glow, you’ll be happy to know that these wipes contain witch hazel. These moist towelettes are also quite big, allowing you to cover a large surface area.
If you have sensitive skin this isn’t the best choice for you, seeing as witch hazel can be very fragrant which can lead to skin irritations, especially around the eyes. While it does remove makeup and excess oils, it doesn’t tackle heavy-duty mascaras like some of the other makeup removers on this list.
If you have dry skin but enjoy wearing a full face of makeup, we suggest first washing off your makeup with Erase Your Face by Danielle and then gently cleansing your face with one of these cleansing cloths.
Extras: Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean makeup wipes are made with 99% natural ingredients. They contain aloe, which helps naturally dry skin soak up moisture. They remove excess oil with the help of Witch Hazel, without drying out the skin.
Pros
- Made with 99% natural ingredients
- Non-drying
- Dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested
Cons
- Strong smell
- A little rough
9. Best Makeup Wipes For All Skin Types Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes
Why we like it: We love how Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes leave you feeling like you just received a professional facial. They’re soft and calming, making them perfect for all skin types.
Editor’s Rating:
Type: Single-use
Skin Type: All skin types
Aveeno is one of the most trusted skin brands on the market and they’ve knocked it out of the park with their makeup remover wipes. You don’t need to have access to a sink to wash and cleanse your face with one of the wipes. They’re pre-moistened and ready to free the skin of oil, dirt and makeup, which is why they’re so handy to have on you at all times. If you suffer from skin blemishes and redness, these wipes will help soothe your skin.
When it comes to removing stubborn or waterproof makeup, however, you might find yourself having to use more than one sheet. It’s also worth mentioning that these wipes have a strong smell to them, which can actually cause blemishes if your skin is extremely sensitive, to begin with. Should this be the case, check out Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths, they’re our number one pick for sensitive skin, seeing as they are soothing and fragrance-free.
Extras: Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes contain Calming Feverfew extract, which derives from chamomile. They rebalance sensitive skin while removing dirt, oil and light makeup.
Pros
- Oil-free
- Dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested
- Calming
Cons
- Not ideal for heavy-duty makeup
- Quite fragrant
10. Best Makeup Wipes For Sensitive Eyes Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths
Why we like it: Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths are so soft, you’ll never want to use a normal washcloth again. We love how affordable they are and how they save us money in the long run.
Editor’s Rating:
Type: Reusable
Skin Type: For all skin types
If you’re someone who wears makeup on the daily, you probably know how expensive it can be to continuously buy makeup remover wipes and pads. You might also be aware that using these products to remove eye makeup can cause your eyes to sting. Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths are so gentle they’ll caress your face while simultaneously ridding it of dirt, oil and makeup. They’re easy to wash, reusable and reversible — saving on beauty expenses has never been so simple.
However, if you’re constantly on the go, it can be difficult to use these cloths since they require water to activate. Also, if you’re someone who wears waterproof makeup you’ll need to pair these cloths up with a makeup remover. But, be extra gentle around the eyes and refrain from scrubbing vigorously or you can lose an eyelash or two.
If you’re looking for a reusable makeup remover wipe that doesn’t require you to use additional products, check out Erase Your Face.
Extras: Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths are made with microfibers that promote clean skin without scratching the surface. They come in a pack of five and are washing machine-friendly.
Pros
- Reversible
- Reusable
- Soft
- Removes oil, dirt and makeup
Cons
- Warm water needed
- Makeup remover needed
- Tough on eyelashes
Guide to Buying the Best Makeup Remover Wipes
We want you to pick the best makeup remover wipes for your individual skincare needs. But to do this successfully, there are a few things you need to know. First and foremost, it’s important for you to determine what type of skin you have. This will stop you from ordering a pack of makeup remover wipes that irritates your skin — nobody’s got time or money for that!
Different Skin Types
Normal
The world would be a much simpler (and boring) place if we all had normal skin types. But despite being named “normal,” most of our complexions don’t fall under this category. If you have a normal skin type, you’ll have few skin imperfections and sensitivity will be as foreign to you as acne. This is because normal skin pores are virtually non-existent, leading to a radiant complexion. We highly recommend Olay 5-in-1 Daily Cleansing Wipes for anyone who has a normal skin type.
Combination
If you have combination skin, you’ll benefit from buying makeup remover wipes that cater to all skin types. After all, different areas of your face will require different treatments. Having combination skin means that you belong to more than one skin type category. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes are a great choice for you if you have combination skin.
Oily/Acne-prone
If you have acne-prone skin, it’s important to give your skin the chance to breathe. Avoiding heavy moisturizers and oily makeup remover wipes will be a total game-changer. Most of the time, teenagers and young adults encounter acne-prone skin, which eventually turns to oily skin as they get older. This is often caused by having enlarged pores, which take in oil. If this is you, we highly recommend Garnier Skinactive Clean+, it’s oil-free and acne-friendly.
Dry
If your pores are close to invisible, you might encounter dry skin patches that often turn red and blotchy. This is because your pores are too small to retain oil. Dry skin can be caused by medications, genetics and constant temperature changes. Finding makeup remover wipes that hydrate your skin will help a lot in the long run. Steer clear of brands that use alcohol as this can dry your skin out even more. If you have dry skin, we highly recommend Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths.
Sensitive Skin
Sensitive skin isn’t the easiest to deal with, especially since you have to be extra frugal when trying out new products. You might experience itching, redness and burning on the fly. However, these symptoms are usually temporary and caused by contact dermatitis. When it comes to sensitive skin, Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths is our top pick.
Now that we know a little more about skin types and which products to consider, let’s find out about makeup remover wipes and their many uses.
The Many Uses of Makeup Remover Wipes
Makeup remover wipes were created to rid the face of makeup, dirt and oil but they can do a lot more than that. In case you ever find yourself in a pickle, know that your handy and portable wipes can be used for the following:
- Cleaning up a spill
- Washing your hands
- Impromptu bathing
- Sweat removal
- Impromptu deodorant
Whether you forgot to wear deodorant or want to clean a sweaty brow, it’s always nice to have some makeup remover wipes handy! It’s not all about makeup removal, although that’s what they do best!
How to Properly Remove Eye Makeup
It isn’t uncommon for makeup remover wipes to slightly sting your eyes when coming into contact with them. This is because we’re not supposed to make contact with our eyeballs when removing our makeup, and there’s a special technique to prevent this from happening.
Place the wipe over your eye for a few seconds, allowing the makeup remover to penetrate your eye makeup. Refrain from rubbing your eyes in a circular motion when removing your makeup. Instead, start at your brown and slowly descend, curving upwards when you reach your lash line. Once the makeup has been removed from your top lid, gently wipe away any excess makeup below your lower lash line.
Pros and Cons of Using Makeup Remover Wipes
What We Love About Makeup Remover Wipes
- They quickly remove makeup, dirt, oil and sweat
- Some brands don’t require water
- Some brands also cleanse and moisturize the skin
- They’re travel-friendly
- They’re easy to use and convenient
- They’re affordable
- They have multiple uses
- They’re perfect for overnight guests
- They’re a good alternative for people who don’t enjoy washing their face at night
What We Don’t Like About Makeup Remover Wipes
- They create waste
- They aren’t as effective as makeup removers
- They can leave a film on your face
If you want to reduce your ecological footprint, there are some reusable makeup remover wipes on our list that are environmentally-friendly, like Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths!
What to Consider When Buying Makeup Remover Wipes
To help you find the best makeup remover wipes of the year, we filled you in on which skin types our picks were designed for, and which fun extras each wipe brought to the table. But, there’s a lot more to consider when making your pick. Consider the following four factors before making a decision:
Budget
On average, makeup remover wipes tend to be less expensive than a traditional makeup remover. However, this is because makeup remover bottles tend to last longer than wipes. Once you have determined your budget, you can shop around and find the best option for you. Better yet, if you find a brand you enjoy, you can order in bulk for some immediate savings.
Lifestyle
Before making your pick, consider your lifestyle. If you’re someone who is an avid traveler, or someone who is constantly away from home, you’ll benefit from having a pack of makeup remover wipes with you wherever you go. This is especially true if you’re a makeup artist, as you might need to remove your client’s makeup before working your magic. On a side note, it’s always nice to have access to these wipes at work, which is why many of us choose to keep a pack at our desk. No one wants to have an oily brow during a work meeting, after all!
Ecological footprint
Another thing to consider is your ecological footprint. Individually-packaged wipes promote waste, which is why ordering a large pack can reduce your footprint. Most wipes are biodegradable so you can stick them in your compost bin — if you use them while at home, that is! Luckily, there are plenty of reusable options on our list.
Ingredients
Another thing to take note of are the ingredients, like alcohol, as it can dry out your skin. If you’re looking for a natural makeup remover wipe, we recommend checking out Dickinson’s Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths, they’re made with 99% all-natural ingredients.
Makeup Remover Wipe FAQs
It’s normal to have a ton of questions, especially if this is your first time ordering makeup wipes. We compiled some of the most commonly asked questions surrounding makeup remover wipes and hope that they appease your curiosities.
Are makeup remover wipes bad for the environment?
Makeup remover wipes create a lot of waste and although many of them are biodegradable, they can take time to fully decompose, which poses a problem if they end up in landfills. If you plan to use makeup remover wipes on a daily basis, selecting a reusable brand like Erase Your Face can actually benefit the environment.
Can I flush makeup remover wipes down the toilet?
Flushing wipes down the toilet can have negative effects on sewer systems, which is throwing them in the trash is highly recommended.
Will makeup remover wipes take off heavy-duty makeup?
Makeup remover wipes were designed to remove heavy-duty and waterproof makeup. However most of the time, they only remove about 99% of makeup. Some brands are better than others, but this all depends on your skin type, as more effective wipes can be a little harsher on the skin. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes are extremely effective when it comes to tackling stubborn makeup.
Do I still need to wash my face after using a makeup remover wipe?
Depending on the brand of makeup remover wipes you choose, you might have to wash your face after wiping off your makeup. This is because some brands can leave behind a film on your skin. However, it’s important to note that all of the makeup remover wipes on our list are skin-friendly and do not need to be washed off. So, you can sleep soundly knowing your skin is receiving optimal care.
Are makeup remover wipes bad for your skin?
Makeup remover wipes, especially those with soothing ingredients, are not bad for your skin. However, it’s important to steer clear or wipes made with alcohol, as they can dry out your skin or cause irritations.
Are makeup remover wipes the same thing as baby wipes?
Although there are many similarities between makeup remover wipes and baby wipes, they are doused with entirely different ingredients. Makeup remover wipes aren’t safe to use on your private areas whereas baby wipes are. If you’re ever in a jam, you can rinse out a baby wipe and use it on your face. However, be sure to rinse it completely. To remove stubborn makeup, you’ll need to add a few drops of makeup remover, too.
Final Words
Whether you wear makeup or not, having access to makeup remover wipes can come in handy if you want to cleanse your face. This is especially true if you’re away from home and don’t have access to a sink. Everyone’s needs are different which is why taking the time to find the best makeup remover wipes for you is the ultimate goal. Whatever your preferences may be, we’re positive that one of the products on our list will meet your needs and exceed your expectations.