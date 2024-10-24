The 11 Best Contour Powders For A Sculpted Look - Beauty Bay Edited (2024)

This three-colour palette contains a contour, highlight, and glow powder, which you can use to define cheekbones, highlight the high points of the face, and add subtle enhancements to the natural structure of your face.

Last but by no means least is the SOSU By Suzanne Jackson The Ultimate Trio. Looking for a no-fuss option that you can rely on? You’ve found it.

Are chiselled cheekbones the goal? The Soda #easyskinny Dry Contouring Powder will get you there. The super-soft, creamy powder melts onto the skin, leaving the perfect amount of subtle, buildable contour. With a warm shade and cooler shade to choose from, this little compact holds a lot of power when it comes to giving you your best makeup looks.

The KimChi Chic Beauty Thailor Contour powder is all you need to up your contour game. This two-colour compact allows you to sculpt and define your cheekbones and features, whilst still being small enough to fit in your everyday makeup bag. If you don’t like carrying around big palettes or multiple products, this one’s for you.

This time, you’ll find eight shades inside this palette, with everything you need to sculpt, perfect, and highlight your way to a flawless complexion. Ranging from light to dark, there’s something for everyone inside this simple palette.

Another palette in our round-up of the best contour powders is the . We just love delivering the best bang for your buck.

This simple compact houses a lightweight, sheer powder that glides onto the skin, sculpting cheekbones and adding definition to help your features stand out. If you’re just looking for one contour powder to always rely on, this is a contender.

Kevyn Aucoin is known for making products that leave your complexion looking like your skin, but better. The Sculpting Powder is yet another obsession of ours.

Inside you’ll find three contour powders and three highlighters. The soft-focus contouring formula buffs onto the skin for a seamless finish for sheer coverage and buildable definition. Think this could be the one for you? Add to your haul before it’s too late!

We couldn’t talk about the best contour powders without mentioning the makeup masters. You’ll be able to contour like a pro with the .

The sheer, buildable formula makes these contour powders perfect for soft and subtle looks, or full-blown glam. What’s even better, is they can double up as eyeshadows and bronzers. We love a makeup product that works hard.

When it comes to innovative products that become staples in our makeup bags, Melt Cosmetics can do no wrong. The Sculpt Stack is no exception. Featuring four shades that are suitable for light to dark skin tones, each individual contour powder stacks one on top of the other, so you can keep all four together or split them into singles to take with you on the go.

Featuring six butter-soft sculpting powders, this face palette is all you need for defining your facial features. Ranging from deeper contour shades to bright highlight tones, this is the ideal solution for creating the illusion of picture-perfect skin.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a pro-MUA, makeup enthusiast, or completely new to the whole contour game, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Pro Series Contour Kit is a fail-safe option.

The three contour powders range from light to dark, making them ideal for makeup artists or use all year round. Simply buff onto the skin using a fluffy brush, focusing on the hollows of the cheeks, top of the forehead, sides of the nose, and jawline, and your look is complete.

Next up on the list is another multi-use palette that’s perfect for sculpting the skin. The Sigma Beauty Sculpt Highlight and Contour Palette features six ultra-soft, super-blendable powders for you to define cheekbones and create a flawless look.

Featuring a blush, bronzer, highlight, and contour all in one, this palette is the secret to sculpted, radiant skin. Add depth with your contour powder, warmth with the bronzer, a pop of colour with the blusher, and top it all off with the highlighter for a glowing finish. Who doesn’t love four products in one?

The best thing about contour powders is that you’ll often find them housed inside a palette along with complementing options, just like the By BEAUTY BAY Face Palette.

The By BEAUTY BAY Powder Bronzers never let us down. The ultra-blendable formula melts into the skin while being more long-lasting than most cream products. It’s silky soft and buildable, so you can apply as little or as much as you want. To top it all off, these bronzers are available in a range of shades to suit multiple skin tones.

In case you didn’t already know, let us tell you a secret — bronzers double up as the perfect contour powder. Adding warmth and definition to the skin, a bronzer is the perfect go-to for sculpting and contouring your features, whether that be your cheekbones, on the top of your forehead, or down the sides of your nose.

Sold? We thought you might be. Whether you’re looking to stock up on your faves, need a newbie, or are just diving into the world of contour, here are our best contour powders that you need in your haul.

While some people may love cream contouring and others may favour a concealer, if you ask us, you really can’t go wrong with a classic contour powder. Simply apply with a brush and you’re good to go, adding subtle definition that’s a must-have even for makeup minimalists.

How did we ever survive without contour? Now a staple in our makeup routines, the best contour powders are the secret to sculpting our face shapes, giving us the most defined cheekbones and effortless looks.

FAQs

Powder vs. Cream: "If you're a beginner, I would suggest you go for powder formula, as it's easier to use," says Ali. Creams tend to be a little more blendable, and they work well for those with dry skin. However, many powder formulas are notably silky and smooth, as they're designed to be both blendable and buildable.

The 9 Best Contour Sticks That Sculpt And Define Features Best Contour Stick Overall: Fenty Match Stix Contour Skinstick.

Best Drugstore Contour Stick: NYX Wonder Stick.

Best Luxury Contour Stick: Westman Atelier Face Trace.

Best Contour Stick For Beginners: Rare Beauty Warm Wishes. More items... Jan 23, 2024

Skin Tones Aren't One-Size-Fits-All



Baribeau suggests, “if you have fair to medium skin, think of neutrals, taupes, and contour shades that lean on the cooler side. For more tan/olive complexions, you can tend to go a little more golden, as these tones naturally have more warmth in the skin.

Whether you're dealing with adult acne or gracefully aging skin, cream products are your best bet. They help create a blurring effect, smoothing out any imperfections. In contrast, powder makeup tends to emphasize texture, whether it's acne, wrinkles, or dry patches.

Apply foundation before you contour your face. Foundation gives you the base you need to apply smooth contour make-up. Applying foundation after the rest of your make-up can wipe out all your contouring and highlighting work.

Conclusion: For someone who is new to the contouring game should consider picking the cream formula. On the other hand, if you are good at contouring and prefer more of defined makeup look, then powder formulas should be your go to option. We hope this guide has helped you choose the perfect contour for yourself.

Cream and liquid contour products are great choices for those with dry skin as they won't look cakey. Creams, in particular, are also easy to work with, making them the ideal contouring makeup for beginners. When you're picking out a contour product, keep in mind that concealers can be a great option.

When contouring, we want to choose shades that imitate the realistic shadows of your face. Select a contour shade 2-3 shades darker to sculpt your features with a similar undertone as your skin. The easiest way to find out whether it is cool, warm, or neutral, is to look at your wrist veins under natural light.

Kardashian begins her contour process by brushing a matte bronzer down the sides of her nose using Smashbox Sunkissed Matte Bronzer. "Take a light powder down the bridge of your nose to highlight," says Kardashian. Her powder of choice is Sephora Bright Set Finishing Powder.

CONTOURING TECHNIQUES FOR MATURE SKIN



Start by applying a small amount of contour product to the areas you want to sculpt, such as the cheeks, jawline, and nose. Use a fluffy brush or a damp sponge to blend the product, ensuring there are no harsh lines or visible edges.

Contouring and highlighting are make-up skills that anybody can use and enjoy, regardless of age. When applied well, they have the power to enhance any face, and the good news is that there are just a few simple rules to follow.

Before you apply the contour product on your face, test out the product on the inside of your arm, blending as you would on your face, to get an idea of whether it'll work for you. If it looks too warm or deep, choose a lighter shade or apply it to your face with a lighter hand!

'A cream contour is better for someone with a normal to dry complexion and a powder contour is better for someone with a normal to oily complexion,' says Findlay. What's more, a cream contour stick will generally be easier to apply and blend, so is a good idea for any nervous newcomers.

A great way to contour your face is by using KIKO MILANO's contour stick since it will add the right amount of product onto the face and because of its creamy texture, it makes it easy to blend.