The 11 Best Documentaries And Videos About The Idaho Murders (2024)

The Idaho College Murders (Available on Amazon Prime & Apple TV+) The Best free documentaries About The Idaho Murders 1. Idaho Murder Mystery Special Report 2. The Idaho Murders So Far 3. The Idaho Student Murder Case Which Shocked The World 4. Idaho Students' Neighbor Breaks Silence as Cops Zero in on White Hyundai 5. What friends, family remember about four slain Idaho students 6. Bryan Kohberger Silently Pleads Not Guilty as Shocking Revelations Surface in Idaho Murders Case 7. Brian Kohberger and the Idaho Murders 8. The Horrifying Idaho Murders 9. University of Idaho Students Murdered 10. The Horrific Idaho Student Murders 11. Inside the killings of 4 University of Idaho students

The Rocky Mountains are home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the world, but they also harbor a dark and complicated history. One of America’s most mysterious states, Idaho, is at the center of many unsolved murders that continue to baffle investigators today. To explore these stories further, check out our roundup of the best documentaries about Idaho’s unsolved mysteries.

The Idaho College Murders (Available on Amazon Prime & Apple TV+)

Unleash the gripping tale of the University of Idaho students who fell victim to a series of heinous crimes that left Moscow, Idaho in shock. As we delve deep into the investigation, uncover new perspectives and theories proposed by renowned experts and fearless journalists, all leading towards one burning question – what drove these unspeakable acts? Follow along as we unravel this captivating mystery, only on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

The 11 Best Documentaries And Videos About The Idaho Murders (1)

WATCH IT ON PRIME VIDEO

The Best free documentaries About The Idaho Murders

1. Idaho Murder Mystery Special Report

Brian Entin hosts a gripping NewsNation special report, exploring the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students. Investigating police have finally arrested suspect Bryan Kohberger in connection with the stabbings. Alivea Goncalves, sister of murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, expresses her shock and horror at the news of the arrest.

2. The Idaho Murders So Far

On the night of November 12th, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho, four college students were murdered in an act of brutal violence. To many people, Idaho is a peaceful and idyllic state – so news of this tragedy rocked the small town and left family and friends devastated. This tragic incident came to be known as “The Idaho 4.”

3. The Idaho Student Murder Case Which Shocked The World

It’s the story that has sent shockwaves across the world – four college students found dead in their beds in the small town of Moscow, Idaho. The crime was so chilling that it made headlines around the globe. As investigators worked tirelessly to uncover details about what had happened, a masked figure was seen outside one of the housemates’ bedroom door on the night of the murders.

4. Idaho Students’ Neighbor Breaks Silence as Cops Zero in on White Hyundai

On Tuesday night, a special livestream was held to discuss the murders of four University of Idaho students. Jesse Weber of Law&Crime Network hosted an insightful conversation with Fil Waters, a renowned homicide detective, and Lauren Matthews, former Idaho reporter and host of Hidden True Crime podcast.

5. What friends, family remember about four slain Idaho students

The gripping story of four Idaho families united by tragedy is now shared with the world, through a new series of ’20/20′ interviews. As friends and family of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves come together to remember their loved ones, they demonstrate the strength and courage for which these individuals will be remembered.

6. Bryan Kohberger Silently Pleads Not Guilty as Shocking Revelations Surface in Idaho Murders Case

The accused student killer, Bryan Kohberger, had his day in court earlier this week. The alleged murderer quietly stood silent and listened intently to the charges brought against him for brutally killing four University of Idaho students. If found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

7. Brian Kohberger and the Idaho Murders

Candice DeLong, a retired FBI agent and criminal profiler, teams up with her producer Julie to shed some light on the mysterious case of Brian Kohberger. A story that began with the untimely murder of four University of Idaho students has now become one of the most talked about cases in recent memory.

8. The Horrifying Idaho Murders

The Idaho 4 have been surrounded by tragedy and manipulation from the very beginning. From Bryan Kohberger’s alleged plotting to the new evidence that has recently emerged, we must look at the full timeline to understand what happened. The agony and sorrow of these victims’ stories cannot be ignored, and only by examining all available data can we make sense of this heartbreaking case.

9. University of Idaho Students Murdered

Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022, and soon after extradited to Idaho to face charges for the murder of four University of Idaho students. KREM 2 News has brought us up-to-date coverage of the suspect’s arrest, extradition hearing, flight back to Moscow, and first court appearance.

10. The Horrific Idaho Student Murders

A chilling case of murder in Idaho’s capital, Boise, has been the focus of much discussion and investigation. The crime was committed in October 2019 when two college students were gruesomely murdered and their bodies left in a nearby park. Police have since identified the suspect as Bryan Kohberger and are still working to piece together what happened that night.

11. Inside the killings of 4 University of Idaho students

On November 13, 2022, a nightmare became reality for the families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus apartment – victims of a brutal stabbing. Six weeks later, police arrested Bryan Kohberger as the suspect in the murders.

FAQs

Are there any documentaries about the Idaho murders? ›

The docuseries, from Skydance Television and Story Syndicate, will chronicle “the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students and the subsequent investigation, arrest, and trial of suspect Bryan Kohberger,” per a press release.

What evidence is there for the Idaho killings? ›

The DNA found on the button snap of a leather knife sheath at the crime scene appears to be a strong match with the DNA found in the trash at the Kohberger family residence in Albrightsville, Pa. Investigators believe the homicides occurred between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

Where can I watch the 48 hour Idaho murders? ›

Sign up for Paramount+ to stream. S36 E58: The family of murdered student Kaylee Goncalves says they may have uncovered a connection between the suspect, their daughter, and Madison "Maddie" Mogen. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Did the victims know the Idaho killer? ›

In an affidavit outlining the case, investigators say DNA, cellphone records and surveillance camera evidence link the accused murderer, Bryan Kohberger, to the crime. But his defense attorneys say in a court filing that "there is no connection between Mr. Kohberger and the victims."

Are there any TV specials about the Idaho murders? ›

The Idaho College Murders (TV Special 2023) - IMDb.

How many episodes are there in the Idaho Murders documentary? ›

MOSCOW, Idaho - Paramount Plus premiered a new three-part docuseries last week that examines a group of true-crime fans who sift through clues and leads, and attempt to investigate the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in 2022.

Did the dog bark in Idaho murders? ›

At 4:17 a.m., according to investigators, a security camera in the area captured distorted audio of what sounded like a whimper and a loud thud. A dog was heard barking.

What evidence was found against Bryan Kohberger? ›

Knife sheath, cell phone records and a white Hyundai Elantra

In the affidavit, authorities laid out evidence linking Kohberger to the crime, including DNA samples, cell phone records and the movements of a white Hyundai Elantra.

Who is responsible for the Idaho murders? ›

According to the indictment, Mr Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of burglary. Each murder count states that he “did wilfully, unlawfully, deliberately, with premeditation and with malice aforethought, kill and murder” each of the victims by stabbing.

What was the reason for the Idaho murders? ›

THE brutal murders of four students in Idaho may have been motivated by rage and resentment because the victims symbolized what their killer "doesn't have and can't get," a forensic psychologist believes.

Was Kohberger found guilty? ›

His indictment allowed prosecutors to bypass the previously scheduled June hearing where the two surviving roommates of the victims would have possibly been cross-examined. The next day, Kohberger stood "silent" as the court waited for his plea. The judge ultimately entered a plea of 'not guilty' for him.

What is the new show about the Idaho murders? ›

Four college students are murdered in Idaho. A group of amateur detectives obsessed with true crime try to solve the case by examining evidence and pursuing leads. Four college students are murdered in Idaho.

What was Bryan Kohberger's motive? ›

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was likely motivated by "arousal" and "hatred" when he slipped into an off campus home in the dead of night and allegedly stabbed four students to death, experts told Fox News Digital.

Why didn't roommates call 911 in Idaho murders? ›

The Idaho murder victims' surviving female roommate likely didn't call for help after coming face-to-face with accused killer Bryan Kohberger because she may have been paralyzed by fear and confusion, experts told Fox News Digital.

What is Bryan Kohberger's alibi? ›

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's "alibi" that he was driving around looking at "the moon and stars," is too vague, according to prosecutors.

What is the new show about the Idaho Murders? ›

Four college students are murdered in Idaho. A group of amateur detectives obsessed with true crime try to solve the case by examining evidence and pursuing leads. Four college students are murdered in Idaho.

Where can I watch the killings in a college town dateline? ›

Sign up for Peacock to watch this episode.

What channel is the story about the Idaho murders? ›

Stream The Idaho College Murders | discovery+ Experts explore new theories about the Idaho college student murders. The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho.

What is the Idaho murders on Discovery Channel? ›

THE IDAHO COLLEGE MURDERS will offer a critical, new perspective into the night of terror in Moscow, Idaho, that claimed the lives of four college students: Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

