The 15 Best Non-Toxic Nail Polishes for a Manicure You Can Feel Good About (2024)

Most polishes have been 3-free for over a decade, says celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein , meaning they don’t contain dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde, or toluene. But moving even beyond that, there are now 5-free, 7-free, 9-free, and even 13-free formulas out there. The great news? Not only are these alternatives cleaner and safer, but you also don’t have to sacrifice any of the great qualities you want in a polish, like color, wear time, and shine.After consulting with Gerstein and considering dozens of options, we landed on these top-rated choices.

For those who are looking to make the switch to a non-toxic beauty routine, nail polish may not be high on the list of priorities, but perhaps it should be; some polishes contain chemicals that can cause side effects if you’re around nail polish for long periods of time, such as inducing headaches and dizziness, cause dry skin, and even impact reproductive hormones.Luckily, what was once a very small number of only niche brands offering non-toxic alternatives has grown exponentially. You’ve likely seen the terms "3-free" or "5-free" on polish labels, which refers to the lack of some of the most commonly used, and possibly, harmful chemicals.

Best Overall Zoya Nail Polish $12 at Amazon$12 at UltaView on Nhc.com What We Like Can choose between precise and wide brushes

10-free

Shades: 600+ | Size: 0.5 ounces | Finish: Cream, duo-chrome, foil, flake, glass fleck, glitter, holographic, holo, iridescent, iridescent overlay, jelly, matte, metallic, mirror effect, micro-glitter, neon, pearl, pixie dust (textured), satin, shimmer, sparkle, special effect, topper, clear | Cruelty-Free: Yes Vegan and non-toxic, the polishes from this brand are free of 10 major chemicals. They're also super easy to find and carried by many nail salons and spas; credit the incredible array of shades in a wide variety of colors and finishes. It's a favorite brand of Gerstein's, which lauds not only the limitless selection but also the brand's emphasis and focus on nail health. FYI, while the included brush is small and precise, you can also buy a wider brush separately, a choice for easier application if you like to DIY your manicures. Who It's For Consider this non-toxic nail polish option if you paint your nails a lot. Not only will you likely never run out of new and existing colors, but it's most probably displayed front and center in your local drugstore's beauty aisle, making it never too hard to find.

Best Drugstore Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure $10 at Amazon$10 at Ulta$10 at Walgreens What We Like Affordable

16-free

Plant-based brush What We Don't Like May chip easily Shades: 59 | Size: 0.33 ounces | Finish: Gloss and shine | Cruelty-Free: No Forget 5- or 7-free; this newbie (the mega nail brand’s first plant-based and 100% vegan product) is free of a whopping 16 possibly harmful chemicals and is a top drugstore pick for consumers trying to be more conscious about what products they’re using, says Gerstein. Also noteworthy: The plant-based brush that’s specially optimized to work with the innovative formula. Choose from a rainbow of 59 colors that offer a little something for everyone; there’s also a top coat and nail hardener available. Who It’s For If you’re in your #cleanbeautyproducts era, you’ll want to keep this inexpensive, non-toxic nail polish on your radar. The brand promises around four days of chip-free polish because of the bamboo and marine algae ingredients, so you’ll get long-lasting and safe manicures with this nail lacquer.

Best Cruelty-Free ella+mila Nail Polish View on AmazonView on TargetView on Ellamila.com What We Like Certified by PETA

Dries quickly

7-free What We Don't Like Can apply streaky Shades: 193 | Size: 0.45 ounces | Finish: Duochrome, glitter, holographic, jelly, matte, metallic, neon, pearl, shimmer, translucent | Cruelty-Free: Yes Most of the non-toxic polishes out there are also vegan and cruelty-free, though this has the added benefit of being certified by PETA, a boon for animal lovers. Quick-drying and with plenty of shine, they’re 17-free and release new, on-trend colors often, too. Who It’s For This cruelty-free, vegan, and 17-free nail polish is the perfect gift for the vegans and vegetarians in your life. If you consider animal welfare in all aspects of your life—add this polish to your manicure regimen. There are several shades to choose from, so you’ll never get bored.

Best Shades JINSoon Nail Lacquer View on Jinsoon.com$18 at Revolve What We Like Great color payoff

9- or 10-free

Shades: 86 | Size: 0.37 ounces | Finish: Effects like toppings, full coverage, hypercare, sheer | Cruelty-Free: Yes A-list celebs and beauty editors alike adore manicurist Jin Soon (and her sophisticated NYC salons) almost as much as they love her eponymous polish collection. The double-patented formula, which is 10- or 21-free (depending on the polish you choose), is unlike any other, with a silky texture and glossy finish. There are several colors, too, from classic creams to of-the-moment trend shades. Who It's For If you like keeping up with what celebrities rave about, then you'll want to consider this nail polish brand. Jin Soon Choi's influence in the beauty space has earned her the title of "Nail Guru," so if top editors and notable figures enjoy the products—they must be on to something. There are several colors to choose from, and the polishes are sans harsh chemicals.

Runner-Up, Best Shades Habit Cosmetics Non-Toxic + Vegan Nail Polish $12 at AmazonView on Habitcosmetics.com What We Like Vegan formula

Bottles are sustainable

Contains myrrh extract to improve nail strength What We Don't Like Some colors aren't as bright as they appear in the photos Shades: 60+ | Size: 0.3 fluid ounces | Finish: Glitter, metallic, shimmer, sheer, opaque, clear | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you’re looking to add colorful pops to your fingernails, look no further than Habit Cosmetics' non-toxic and vegan nail polish. The polish comes in several vibrant colors with even brighter names like Daisy Chain, Jolly Bean Green, and Mimosa Mami. The fun doesn’t stop when considering the ingredients, which are free of some popular toxins. Who It’s For Habit Cosmetics' polish range is perfect for people who like to be bold with their nail colors—the shades are like a party on your fingernails. And if you like an aesthetically pleasing bottle, this brand is for you. It’s made of recycled plastic components and biodegradable bamboo caps.

Best Multi-Tasker Orly Treatment + Color $10$9 at Amazon$11 at UltaView on Beyondpolish.com What We Like No topcoat or base coat required

Hydrating formula

Shades: 70+ | Size: 0.6 ounces | Finish: Creme, shimmer, metallic, sheer | Cruelty-Free: Yes Grab this bottle to seriously speed up your mani. The formula is a one-stop shop, acting as both a base and topcoat. (So, all you have to do is apply one or two coats of color.) Speaking of color, Gerstein calls out the "amazing and stylish" shades; the pigment is also infused with hydrating argan oil and vitamins B5 and C. Per the name, it also touts a unique oxygen technology meant to promote airflow to your nail and is 13-free, too. Who It's For This nail polish is the perfect gift for that friend who's always on the move—it checks off multiple manicure steps in half the time. Its breathable formula decreases the chances of nails chipping or peeling, which means longer wear, too.

Best Splurge Huella Nail Lacquer View on Huellabeauty.com What We Like 10-free

Chip-resistant

Gorgeous bottle What We Don't Like Lighter shades need several coats Shades: 53 | Size: 0.4 ounces | Finish: Creme, sheer, metallic, glitter, shimmer | Cruelty-Free: Yes While it’s a little more expensive than other non-toxic nail polishes, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. We like to think of it as not only nail polish but also as décor for our vanity; the bottles are that pretty. The polishes are vegan, 10-free, and handcrafted in the USA—plus, all of the gorgeous colors are ultra-shiny and chip-resistant. Who It’s For If you’re someone who doesn’t mind spending a little extra for products that make life a little easier—add this nail lacquer to your cart. Not only are the polishes vegan and 10-free, but the bottles come with a professional-grade brush to ensure the shiny and durable polish goes on smoothly.

Best Nudes Pear Nova Feelin' My Tiger Stripes - Classic Lacquer View on Pearnova.com What We Like 10-free

Works on a variety of skin tones

Long-lasting What We Don't Like Some colors require more coats than others Shades: 35 | Size: 0.34 ounces | Finish: Cremes, shimmer, glitter | Cruelty-Free: Yes Founder Rachel James created this brand not only to be a healthier and safer polish alternative (the formulas are all vegan, cruelty-free, and 10-free) but also to flatter all skin tones. The collection of colors is definitely on the smaller and more curated side, but they complement everyone, an especially noteworthy attribute when it comes to nudes. The nude shades in this line are chic and sophisticated and have a variety of undertones that work beautifully on pretty much anyone. Who It’s For Do you feel like applying nude polish doesn’t give you that oomph you want? Well, this lacquer may make you think again. These options are anything but dull and tame—they pop. Even better: The bottle’s nimble brush will help the polish to glide over your nails smoothly, too.

Best Reds Tenoverten Nail Color $18 at Amazon What We Like 8-free

Great color payoff

Strengthens nails What We Don't Like May chip easily Shades: 36 | Size: 0.45 fluid ounces | Finish: Creme, sheer, shimmer | Cruelty-Free: Yes Fans of ruby tips will quickly tell you that not all reds are created equal, which is why we appreciate the extensive range of red hues this brand offers. From rich berries to vibrant fire-engine, there’s something to fit every shade preference. You can also create your own set of any three shades, ideal for those who like to mix and match their reds. More good news: The 8-free formula doesn’t contain chemicals like dibutyl phthalate (dbp), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, or triphenyl phosphate (tphp). Who It’s For Just because a product is considered conscious doesn’t mean it’ll skimp on that bright, vivacious color that standard polishes have. If you care about vegan and cruelty-free beauty staples, add this range of red colors (or, honestly, any of their beautiful colors) to your manicure kit.

Best Strengthening Nailtopia Nail Lacquer $10 at Amazon$10 at UltaView on Nailtopia.com What We Like Strengthens nails

Certified by PETA

Great color payoff What We Don't Like Can apply streaky Shades: 73 | Size: 0.41 fluid ounces | Finish: Creme, metallic, shimmer | Cruelty-Free: Yes This formula is plant-based, relying largely on superfood ingredients more likely to show up in a smoothie than in nail polish. We’re talking about things such as spinach, raspberries, and blueberries (yes, for real) coupled with plant-based protein meant to strengthen your tips with every swipe. Gerstein is a fan of both their environmentally-friendly ingredient sourcing and the chic packaging, as well as the range of on-trend colors. Who It’s For If you like keeping your beauty vanity stocked with health-conscious products, consider this non-toxic nail lacquer. And this polish takes it to another level—they’re all free, which means there are no harsh ingredients in the formula that will damage your nails.

Best Bargain Olive & June JG View on Oliveandjune.com What We Like Affordable

7-free

Long-lasting What We Don't Like Needs a few layers to be opaque Shades: 127 | Size: 0.46 fluid ounces | Finish: Brights, darks, sheers, pastels, metallics and glitter, jellies, iridescent | Cruelty-Free: Yes These 15-free polishes are not only super affordable (one will cost you less than a manicure), but they’re also repeatedly lauded for their staying power. Not to mention that they also recently launched a convenient new tool called The Poppy, a patented polish bottle handle that makes it easier than ever to paint your nails, saving you even more cash. Who It’s For Get the most wear (up to 10 days) without spending what it would cost to get a manicure with these nail lacquers. There are also over 100 shades and finishes to choose from, so you’ll likely never get bored.

Best Designer Gucci Melinda Green $35 at Sephora$33 at Nordstrom$35 at Bloomingdales What We Like Chic packaging

Beautiful shades

Long-lasting finish What We Don't Like Can apply streaky Shades: 10 | Size: 0.33 fluid ounces | Finish: High-shine finish | Cruelty-Free: No If you’re looking for a designer item that’s not as big an investment as a purse or accessory, consider this Gucci nail polish collection. The brand boasts full coverage and high shine without formaldehyde, parabens, or silicones—making it a non-toxic and long-lasting lacquer. Plus, the range has several bold colors—like Black Crystal, Goldie Red, or Melinda Green. Who It’s For Are you an Alessandro Michele fan? If so, you might be delighted to know that this nail collection is a compilation of his favorite colors. Whether it’s bright red, a bold green, or a sophisticated neutral—there’s a classic shade for everyone in this range.



Best Plant-Based Love by Essie Nail Polish $12$7 at Amazon$12 at TargetView on Essie.com What We Like Vegan and cruelty-free



Users say it’s long-lasting



17 colors to choose from

What We Don't Like Colors aren't accurate to what's shown online Shades: 17 | Size: 0.46 fluid ounces | Finish: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: Yes Essie is a nail polish staple: Whether you’re purchasing shades at the drugstore or picking your color at the salon, this brand is usually in consideration. And we love that they've committed to cruelty-free, but this vegan, 80% plant-based range takes it further. It has a formula derived from natural ingredients like cotton, sugar cane, and corn. Who It’s For If you’re someone who loves clean products that are made with natural ingredients, this is the polish for you. This non-toxic formula (that’s also guilt-free!) produces long-lasting wear and a glossy finish. There are also 17 colorways to choose from—so you’ll never tire of the shades.