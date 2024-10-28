The 18 Best Twitter Analytics Tools | Databox (2024)

To see what Databox can do for you, including how it helps you track and visualize your performance data in real-time, check out our home page. Click here.

There are dozens of Twitter analytics tools out there.

But choosing the one that suits your needs the best and is easy to use too is no piece of cake.

If anything, it takes time (and lots of patience) to trial different analytics tools until you find the one you think is worth the investment.

Don’t have that kind of time? We figured. It’s why we asked 48 experts for their favorite Twitter analytics tool and what makes it so good.

45.83% of these respondents work in the B2C products or services industry. 27.08% work in B2B, and the rest, 27.08% are in the agency (marketing, digital, or media) space.

Only 4% of these folks don’t use Twitter for business purposes. The rest, however, have been using the social network for some time, with almost half of them using it for over 3 years now.

So what are their most recommended tools? Of the 30 different Twitter analytics tools that the companies we talked to have used, the top most used tools are: Databox, Native Twitter Analytics, Hootsuite, Sprout Social, and Keyhole (some of these have an even number of recommendations).

Here’s the complete list of Twitter analytics tools our contributors recommended:

Databox Native Twitter Analytics Hootsuite Sprout Social Keyhole Twitonomy TweetReach Google Analytics Dlvr.it Brandwatch Feedhive Awario Brand24 Circleboom Trackmyhashtag Mentionmapp Buffer Hypefurry

Let’s dive into the details now.

1. Databox

“Databox is an easy-to-use tool that can help you improve your Twitter analytics. It allows you to quickly and easily create custom dashboards with all the data you need to measure your success on Twitter.” In the words of Explainerd’s Natasha Rei.

“With Databox, you can track things like follower growth, engagement rates, Tweet impressions, and more. Plus, you can easily see how your Twitter performance compares to your competitors,” says Rei. “This can be helpful in identifying areas where you need to improve your Twitter strategy,” James Jason from Notta AI observes.

What’s more, Jason shares, “Use Databox to track your Twitter followers over time, see which tweets are getting the most engagement, and measure your Twitter reach.”

Sergio Diaz of Keynote Speaker shares another use case: “What we love about Databox is our ability to aggregate all data points from our clients’ social and ad campaigns and compile it into one report for them. It’s one of our secret weapons to ‘making us look good as [our clients’] agency because we are able to connect the dots in certain campaigns and create actionable insights for them.”

The best part? You can use Databox to both manage Twitter analytics as well as the analytics of other social media platforms you use.

Sky Alphabet’s Steve Yanor talks about it. “If you are producing social media reports that combine different platforms — Instagram, Twitter, web traffic — you are going to want to try Databox. No other dashboard offers the same high level of plug and play functionality with the array of pre-set visual templates.”

All in all, monitoring analytics with Databox gives you a better grip on your performance, helping you improve your Twitter strategy significantly.

Pricing: Free plan includes all standard features, 60+ Databox integrations, and 3 data source connections.

Monthly paid plans:

Starter plan for $72/month

Professional plan for $135/month

Performer plan for $231/month

2. Native Twitter Analytics

A handful of our respondents commend Twitter’s native analytics tool. A few reasons why: it’s easy to use, is free of cost, and is perfect for beginners trying to get a sense of their audience.

Since the analytics also shows your tweets’ engagement rate, you can get a better sense of which topics resonate with your audience. Use the information to refine your Twitter content strategy.

In fact, OLIPOP’s Melanie Edwards, goes on to say, “The Native Twitter Analytics tool is better than you think. If you don’t want to invest a lot of money into an analytics tool specifically for Twitter, their free option is great.”

So what exactly can you learn from this Twitter analytics tool? “You can analyze your top tweets, top mentions, engagement rates, and profile visits,” says Edward.

“One of their best tools is their demographics data. This data gives you insight into the interests, occupations, education, and buying styles of your customers. The more you know about your customers, the more you’re able to tailor your content to best suit their needs.”

You can also “scroll back to the beginning of your account and see all of the impressions and data points available from the very start of your tweets,” adds Kyle MacDonald from Force by Mojio.

“The audience tab is incredibly helpful and works to assist you in building/curating your content around your audience,” MacDonald notes.

For MacDonald, the native analytics tool has also been a favorite because of its ease of use and simplicity. “I have used this tool since the beginning of Twitter, and it has proved itself worthy and effective,” share MacDonald. “I like the simplicity of Twitter Analytics, visually and logistically, it is very easy to use.”

Nick Mueller of HawaiianIslands.com agrees. “I honestly think the native Twitter analytics tool is the best, especially for small businesses. When our business was just starting, we had to figure out what our audience demographics were, and we were able to pull those insights from the native Twitter analytics tool.”

“It helped (and still helps) us see who our audience is, what they want, and what their habits are. This allows us to know what kind of content will have the best appeal and success,” Mueller continues.

Sharing their experience with the Native Twitter Analytics tool, Luckybobbleheads’ Alex Smith writes, “I was able to learn a lot about my customers and be able to supply what they need. I was also able to see my followers’ interests, level of education, marital status, place of employment, and even their shopping preferences.”

“This helped me in personalizing ads and coming up with the best marketing strategies and producing more engaging content for my customers. It also incorporates social listening which was very useful too,” Smith points out.

“Twitter analytics helped me a lot in determining what data I actually require to push my business forward and what steps to take.”

Pricing: Free

How to Optimize Your Twitter Marketing Strategy To optimize your Twitter marketing strategy, you need to learn more about your Twitter followers and find out how they're engaging with your brand and the content you post. To do that, we recommend tracking the following metrics: Total number of followers. View the total number of followers you have on Twitter and visually monitor how many followers you gain or lose on a daily basis. Tweet activity. How engaged are your Twitter followers? View how many times people interacted with your tweets with retweets, replies, and likes. Mentions. See how many times your brand was mentioned in a day, week, or month. This is a good indicator of your brand's popularity on Twitter. Following vs followers ratio. How many followers do you have, compared to the number of people you follow? If there's an imbalance, you may want to review your Twitter strategy.

3. Hootsuite

“Hootsuite is the most trustworthy Twitter analytics tool to launch and monitor campaigns, competitors’ identification, analyze tweets in-depth, and identify which Twitter lists you are on,” comments Angus Chang from Iupilon.

“With Hootsuite, we can collaboratively execute campaigns across multiple social channels from one secure, web-based dashboard,” Chang says.

Hootsuite also “provides a lot of detailed information about your Twitter account and your tweets. Additionally, Hootsuite Insights makes it easy to track your Twitter analytics over time, which is helpful for seeing our progress,” Airgram’s Daniel Chen points out.

To top that, “Hootsuite is also great for managing your online brand by monitoring content performance, creating insight metric reports, and scheduling your posts in advance.” Josh Snead from Rainwalk Pet Insurance notes.

Its reporting feature is also a highly appreciated one. Snead explains, “You can create custom reports that display the metrics that are most important to you and your brand. Hootsuite is perfect for brands that are juggling several different projects and platforms.”

Scott Rubzin from Tiffany Property Investments LLC highlights Hootsuite’s reporting feature has been pretty helpful for them. “It creates an organized report, allowing me to understand the data at a glance. I can even share the information with my team and develop targeted strategies to improve our content. Using Hootsuite has been very beneficial for me. I’ve been able to gain a deeper insight into where I lack. As a result, targeting my focus on improving those things and boosting user engagement on my Twitter account.”

For Chang’s team too, Hootsuite has been very useful. “Hootsuite has brought many benefits to our business. For example, using it we can launch marketing campaigns, and schedule posts in advance. Using Hootsuite, it is also easier for us to identify and grow the audience on Twitter, track hashtags, creation of custom Twitter reports, lists, and much more,” Chang explains.

And for Luke Lee from Ever Wallpaper, Hootsuite has been a “game-changer.”

“It’s super easy to use, has a ton of features, and is extremely intuitive. I’ve used other social media management tools in the past but none of them really worked for me. Hootsuite is my go-to tool for managing all my social media accounts, especially Twitter.”

Elaborating on how easy to use Hootsuite is, Lee says “I love how easy it is to get up and running with Hootsuite. You just sign up, create an account, and you’re ready to go! The interface is so straightforward that it doesn’t require any tech skills or knowledge of social media management tools to get started.”

Pricing: Free plan for 1 user’s 2 social accounts and 5 scheduled posts.

Monthly paid plans:

Professional plan for $49

Team plan for $129

Business plan for $739

4. Sprout Social

“The most effective tool that I can recommend is Sprout Social,” says Onclusive’s Sean O’Neal. “It is a Twitter analytics, publishing, and engagement tool. You can get access to a range of information like reach, engagement, hashtag performances, and link clicks.”

Apart from its tweet scheduling and analytics features, our respondents applaud Sprout Socials’ reporting and team collaboration features.

Take it from Dave DiGregorio of Blue Streak Digital who says, “I’m a big fan of Sprout Social for its reporting capabilities. Between their feature to track engagement through an inbox of alerts and their overall Analytics section, it helps provide a clear vision of where each of my channels is and what needs work.”

“I really enjoy the changes [the Sprout Social team has] made along the way and they’ve really focused on the reporting aspect of their service,” DiGregorio continues.

“I love the visuals it provides in creating reports for clients and it even allows you to compare what you’re doing to your biggest competitors, which obviously is very helpful.”

DiGregorio also adds, “I’ve been using Sprout Social quite often to track paid ads as well, which helps me create a clear picture of paid vs organic. Overall, it’s a strong platform that makes changes quite often to improve my experience over time. There are no technical difficulties, a really visual reporting process, and the ability to connect multiple employees with many social channels, which makes it a good choice as your Twitter analytics tool.”

As for Cornelius Fichtner from OSP International, Sprout Social’s collaboration feature is the best.

“I love to use Sprout Social for all of my business’s Twitter accounts. It allows me to automate most of my business (including bot building and scheduling tools) and collaborate easily with my team,” writes Fichtner.

“The latter feature is the most important. Team members can easily take over the Twitter publishing schedule simultaneously. Collaborative workflow processes make it easy to create, upload, and schedule content publishing on our social channel seamlessly. We have different people making graphics, videos, copy, and analytics… Couldn’t do it without Sprout Social,” Fichtner concludes.

Pricing: 30-day free trial.

Monthly paid plans:

Standard plan for $99/month

Professional plan for $169/month

Advanced plan for $279/month

5. Keyhole

Next up in this list of Twitter analytics tools is Keyhole — software that’s appreciated for its brand monitoring and social listening features.

“Keyhole enables you to monitor conversations and measure audience reactions to them,” explains WRC Media’s Lulu Albanna. “By monitoring keywords and hashtags, you can get a better understanding of how people feel about your company or your rivals on Twitter.”

Charles Cridland from YourParkingSpace also speaks volumes in favor of this tool. “Keyhole ended up being the go-to Twitter analytics tool for us because it combined the majority of data that we needed.”

“Starting with brand mentions monitoring through analytics of our influencer efforts to competitors benchmarking,” Cridland observes. “It answers all our main questions about our Twitter presence but lacks data integration with other channels that we use.”

Pricing: Custom

6. Twitonomy

If you are looking for a Twitter-specific tool to measure your Twitter analytics — rather than an all-in-one marketing reporting software for managing all your social channels — this tool is for you.

Griddle King’s Michael East points this out too, “The best Twitter analytics tool by far has to be Twitonomy. Where other analytics tools are designed to be used with any social media platform, Twitonomy is designed specifically for Twitter and boy, does it do a good job of it.”

“Overall, my twitter performance has improved tenfold as Twitonomy helps me to understand the social media platform and how to use it to the best of my ability,” East reflects.

“This is one of the most amazing tools with solid data,” agrees Ashish Goswami from Krish Technolabs.

“This tool is specifically designed for marketers looking bold to dive deeper into their analytics report. This tool permits you to monitor any keyword for a specific duration,” Goswami shares.

“Post analysis, you can efficiently download tweets into PDF or excel format. Twitonomy will track deep data of one’s profile, followers, following, and profile growth.”

“One of the most beautiful things about this tool is that Twitonomy allows you to optimize your content and engagements. Additionally, this tool shows all the data in colorful graphs and clearly labeled lists,” notes Goswami.

“This tool will positively grow your interest in Twitter analytics. This is the most capable of monitoring selected keywords and performing in-depth analysis of any Twitter account. Intelligent competitor analysis and metrics make this tool incredible for big sizes businesses.”

Pricing: Free version available. Paid features for $19/month.

7. TweetReach

As its name suggests, TweetReach shows you a tweet or hashtag’s reach. “TweetReach provides detailed information about your Twitter activity, including reach, impressions, and engagement,” James Jason from Notta AI adds.

“This information is essential for understanding the impact of your Twitter activity and for determining how to improve your Twitter marketing strategy.”

“In addition, TweetReach offers a number of features that are not available on other Twitter analytics tools, such as the ability to track hashtag usage and to compare your Twitter activity to that of other users,” Jason points out.

“Overall, TweetReach is the best Twitter analytics tool available, and we highly recommend it for businesses of all sizes.”

In fact, Jason’s team makes this recommendation after having tried multiple Twitter analytics tools. “After trying out a number of different options, we have found that TweetReach is the best Twitter analytics tool available.”

Pricing: Custom

8. Google Analytics

At Creatopy, Diana Aldea shares the team pairs the Native Twitter Analytics tool with Google Analytics to interpret data.

“Google Analytics pretty much helped us in understanding user behavior on Twitter. What content does he engage with, for how long etc. Based on this we could drive better decisions,” Aldea

Pricing: Free.

PRO TIP: Need Help Building a Social Media Dashboard? Not sure which metrics to track or dashboards to build? Have old reports you want to recreate in Databox? Our team of social media analysts will build dashboards that pull your social media performance together to better track, analyze, and report on what's working so you can make adjustments when they matter most. Here is an example of what your social media overview dashboard can look like. Track all your social media accounts in one place and get a high-level view of how each channel performs, the content that performs best, as well as how each channel is growing. And here's another example that shows a demographic breakdown of your followers, including industry, location, department, and seniority.

9. Dlvr.it

Maria McDowell from EasySearchPeople votes for this Twitter analytics tool as the best. Its top features? Ease of use and the way it makes simplifies scheduling content.

In McDowell’s words, “Dlvr.it is by far my favorite because it allows me to put in a URL, and it will put a badge of that link on my own Twitter page. It’s great for promoting my own work and it’s easy to use!”

“It also makes it easier to keep all of your different Twitter accounts connected,” adds McDowell. “I like to retweet and share others’ posts all the time, and this makes it so simple! When I use it, I simply paste a URL from my own work, and it automatically puts a little badge of the link on my own Twitter page.”

Dlvr.it also features a visually engaging interface and makes it easy to schedule and share content across major social networks — not just Twitter — according to McDowell.

Thanks to this tool, McDowell has been able to be consistent. “Using it, I was able to connect with a lot of people and keep my content consistent across all my accounts. If you are looking for an easy way to share content, this is a great tool to use.”

Pricing: Free plan for 2 social accounts.

Yearly paid plans:

Pro plan for 10.79/month

Plus plan for $29.95/month

10. Brandwatch

If you’re looking to dive deeper into your Twitter Analytics, this is the tool for you. Effy’s Andrew Makhovskyi describes Brandwatch as “a very complex tool that offers detailed insights on your Twitter account’s performance.”

“You can check some of the basic elements such as the number of likes, answers, or followers. If this isn’t enough data, you can always expand it to include a detailed analysis of your audience demographics, use of emojis, and topic preferences,” says Makhovskyi.

The best part? Although Brandwatch provides advanced Twitter analytics data, it’s “intuitive and allows you to collect valuable insights in just a few clicks.”

Pricing: Essentials plan recommended for 1-2 users for $108/month. 14-day free trial available.

11. Feedhive

“I prefer Feedhive as my tool of choice for Twitter analytics. It has a simple-to-use interface, all of the features that I need, and is fairly inexpensive compared to other solutions that we have tried,” writes Nat Miletic from Clio Websites.

All of these features paired with the low cost make Feedhive an ideal pick for Miletic’s teams that manages social media for not only their business but also their clients.

“The features that have helped us do this more effectively include having the ability to tweet when our audience is the most active, and the ability to schedule and retweet after certain time intervals,” Miletic.

“This has helped us increase our content engagement. Another critical feature that we use all the time is sharing tweet drafts with our clients for paid promotions. This allows the client to edit and tweak the message prior to us sending it out.”

Put another way, Feedhive is an ideal, cost-effective pick for businesses looking to grow their content engagement by understanding their content’s performance and by tweeting when their audience is the most active. It’s also best for collaborating with your team as well as clients.

Pricing: Monthly paid plans for:

Creator plan for $19/month

Brand plan for $29/month

Business plan for 99/month

12. Awario

Awario is another social media tool that’s not specific to Twitter. Instead, it helps you manage multiple channels. In particular, it’s helpful for determining your brand’s share of voice and popularity.

Andrew Priobrazhenskyi, from DiscountReactor.com looks at Awario as “an easy-to-use application for social monitoring on a daily basis, as well as for gathering Twitter analytics. As a result, it’s not just a Twitter tool, but one that can be used on a wide variety of social networking networks.”

Speaking about how it helps you with Twitter analytics, Priobrazhenskyi shares the tool helps you “track your brand’s mentions on Twitter and generates detailed reports based on those conversations. You’ll be able to tell if your brand is becoming more famous or if Twitter users are requesting your services.”

You can also Awario to:

“Find out who your Twitter followers are

Where they’re from and

What they think of your product by looking at their profile pictures.”

Three more reasons why Priobrazhenskyi praises Awario are how the tool helps with determining the best Twitter influencers to work with, its competitor comparison feature, and how it alerts you about popular Twitter trends.

“Twitter Influencers’ popularity and mood are also taken into account when compiling the list by the tool. You can approach them directly and offer to work together,” says Priobrazhenskyi.

“Twitter analytics’ alert comparison option is useful for sizing up the competition. Using up to 15 mentions, you can run the following analysis on your mentions and those of your competitors: sentiment, language, gender, age, region, reach, subject cloud, and influencers,” Priobrazhenskyi adds.

“As an example, you might use Awario to track the performance of your Twitter posts during giveaway competitions or marketing campaigns, for instance, by tracking hashtags. As a further option, you can select a Twitter hashtag to monitor, and get a comprehensive report on its usage,” explains Priobrazhenskyi.

And finally, Priobrazhenskyi commends Awario’s content analysis feature. “Twitter trends can be spotted early on thanks to these content analysis features. It also lets you monitor and respond to tweets about your brand, both positive and negative, right from the app. It makes working with tweets simple by giving a sorting option and allowing retweets from the Awario dashboard.”

Pricing:

Starter plan for 39/month

Pro plan for 119/month

Enterprise plan for $399/month

13. Brand24

VirtualValley’s Robert Warner adds Brand24 to this list of Twitter analytics tools. “Brand24, in my opinion, is the greatest tool for analyzing tweets on Twitter,” Warner says.

So what makes Brand24 a praise-worthy Twitter analytics tool? Its social media monitoring feature makes it excellent for niche marketing.

“As part of any social media listening report, Brand24 offers a wide selection of Twitter analytics tools,” elaborates Warner. “Some helpful analytics are available on the platform, including the ability to track hashtag performance and keep up with industry trends.”

“By closely monitoring social media reach, interactions, brand sentiment, likes, and shares using the Twitter analytics tool, firms may also increase marketing initiatives.” Note that Brand24 gives you more than just basic data such as likes and shares. Instead, it uses AI to give you a sentiment analysis to understand how your brand is perceived by its audience.

Says Warner, “It is thanks to Brand24’s savvy use of hashtags and social media influencers that it has a leg up in niche marketing. If a company wants to increase the reach of its hashtags and find out where it might have gone wrong in prior campaigns, the Brand24 tool is a good place to start.”

Pricing: 14-day free trial.

Monthly paid plans:

Individual plan for $59/month

Team plan for $119/month

Pro plan for $179/month

Enterprise plan for $299/month

14. Circleboom

If you’ve ever found yourself struggling to find good Twitter accounts to follow, Circleboom is your solution. It also helps you identify which folks were following you but have stopped following you.

At LLC Stars, the team uses Circleboom. According to David Reed, “We use Circleboom mainly to find Twitter accounts that are worth following, but it also which accounts have stopped following our Twitter page and those accounts we shouldn’t be following anymore.”

Reed also observes the tool has more interesting features that make it worth using. In Reed’s words, “Circleboom has loads of smart features but my favorites are: “Growth Graph [which] shows your daily followers, friends change, and tweeting performance, in the Analytics tab.”

“You can also get your daily/weekly/monthly/yearly follower stats to track your followers. My Tweet Tool – enables you to, unlike your likes, delete your tweets, retweets, and archive tweets,” Reed shares.

Pricing: Free for one social account and scheduling 3 posts.

Monthly paid plans:

Pro plan for $18.99/month

Premium plan for $44.99/month

Business plan for $89.99/month

Enterprise plan for 179.99/month

15. Trackmyhashtag

“Trackmyhashtag is the finest Twitter Data tool for me since it provides valuable analytics for any hashtag, phrase, or username,” points out Steve Anderson of Junk-Yard-Near-Me.

The analytics it gives you include: “Total number of Tweets, reach, and impressions Tweet detail includes Tweet text, likes, retweets, shares, Tweet language, location, user name, and information on who submitted that Tweet. Influencers’ profiles and Tweets Related photos, videos, and URL It suggests the optimal time to tweet and the ideal hashtag based on past data, Source of the device, geographical insights, languages utilized, and Twitter age of contributor.”

You can view these metrics in Trackmyhashtag’s dashboard as well as export or download them in Excel or CSV formats.

Besides showing you your analytics, “Trackmyhashtag allows you to track and examine your rivals’ social media actions and use the knowledge to improve your Twitter marketing approach.”

Pricing: “Trackmyhashtag offers a 5-day free trial in which you may track up to two hashtags, keywords, or accounts with 2000 Tweets,” according to Anderson.

Paid plans:

Basic plan for $49/month

Professional plan for $99/month

Corporate plan for $249/month

16. Mentionmapp

Like Circleboom, Mentionmapp also helps build visual maps of your network.

“The engaging way in which Mentionmapp displays Twitter brands helps the company to reach out to diverse audiences,” opines Dan Shepherd of VEI Communications. “Each map from the tool contains key mentions, followers and hashtags, all closely associated with my company’s Twitter account. We have also used it to measure the competition.”

“It is a free tool that can generate a visual map of hashtags and username mentions based on the people who have interacted with your most recent tweets,” Golfible’s Alec Rose explains further.

What’s more, “Mentionmapp is a clever tool that identifies people, brands, and topics currently trending within our niche,” says Shepherd.

Thanks to these features, Shepherd says they’ve been able to “improve our Twitter analytics by leaps and bounds, enabling a deeper understanding of where our brand stands amongst the tough competitors. Through Mentionmapp, we have also been able to tailor our Twitter marketing strategy in a data-driven way.”

Rose also outlines this Twitter analytics tool helps with:

“ Niche Analysis . This tool will notify you about the conversation of people on Twitter so that you can identify interesting people in your niche. It will help you know what content you should create.

. This tool will notify you about the conversation of people on Twitter so that you can identify interesting people in your niche. It will help you know what content you should create. Crisis Management. This tool will help you find negative comments on your Twitter. It’s difficult to predict a crisis, but it will help you to quickly address negative comments.”

To top this, Rose says Mentionmapp has helped them “locate people relevant to the Golf industry. It gives me an idea as to when I should share my content and what content works best with my audience.”

Pricing: Free.

17. Buffer

“We schedule our tweets, and Buffer optimizes the times, so our content gets seen when our followers are online,” Mostly Blogging’s Janice Wald says.

“We then go into the Buffer app and look at ‘Sent Posts.’ We are able to see our analytics including ‘Top Posts.’ We can retweet our Top Posts and repurpose those Top Tweets for use across social channels like Instagram,” Wald shares more ways they’re optimizing their Twitter strategy with Buffer.

For the Leave The Key Homebuyers team too, Buffer helps with the same. Ben Wagner writes, “It helps me create a comprehensive schedule to frequently post on our company account. Due to this, I have a higher engagement rate, which is easily trackable with the help of different tools and metrics. “

“The major benefit of using Buffer is that I can leverage old and new data to my advantage,” adds Wagner. “It allows me to compare and analyze it and develop a marketing strategy that best suits my needs. As a result, my number of clicks, followers, and impressions has increased. That’s because I can use the generated reports to make insightful decisions.”

Pricing: “Buffer allows 10 tweets to be scheduled in the queue for free,” says Wald. You can manage 3 social channels on this free plan.

The yearly payment plan has three packages:

Essentials for $5/month per channel

Team plan for $10/ month per channel

Agency plan for $100/month for ten channels

18. Hypefury

“I’m using Hypefury and find it extremely valuable because it allows you to promote in an effective way based on user engagement. It puts your newsletters or products in front of people once your tweet is already gaining traction,” explains Steven Wilson of Steven J. Wilson & Associates.

Meaning: Hypefury only sends out a pre-written promotional tweet for published tweets that have good engagement. This way, you’re likely to get a positive response to your Twitter CTA.

To add, “it allows you to get real feedback on the thing businesses want most from their social accounts, conversions,” Wilson outline. “Since the promotions happen based on engagement every one of your tweets will not feel like a sales pitch which is important nowadays.”

Pricing: Free for managing 1 Twitter account.

Paid plans:

Standard plan for $19/month

Premium plan for $ $49/month

Top 3 Twitter Analytics Tools

Before we wrap this up, let’s look at the top 3 tools:

Databox. The analytics dashboards it helps you create can collate and showcase data from not just Twitter but other sources too. You can also cherry-pick the metrics and data visualizations to feature on the dashboard. Plus, all dashboards are very simple to read — making it easy for everyone to understand Twitter analytics. Native Twitter Analytics. This tool is great for beginners aiming to optimize their Twitter growth and content strategies without leaving the app. It’s also free to use and gives you all the basic performance metrics that you need. Awario. Although it doesn’t come free like the other two recommendations above, the tool’s a good investment for social listening, estimating your brand’s share of voice, and analyzing competitors’ Twitter performance.

Monitor the Performance of Your Twitter Campaign in Real-Time

With this list of expert-recommended Twitter analytics tools, we’re sure you’re feeling ready to try your favorite tool and improve your Twitter performance.

If you’re looking to monitor performance in real-time though, we recommend creating a dashboard in Databox. It’d only show those metrics that are valuable to your campaign and marketing goals so you can focus on what matters the most.

Plus, the dashboard is easily shareable and visually engaging. This means you can use the real-time performance monitoring dashboard to align your team and win stakeholders. To top that, the data visualization on the dashboard is easy to read, which makes it uber-simple to track and study analytics.

Interesting, isn’t it? Sign for Databox for free and create your Twitter analytics dashboard today.