The 22 Best Small Poodle Mix Cross Breeds (With Pictures) | Poodle Report (2024)

When you think of poodles, you probably picture images of finely groomed french dogs or thoughts of flouncy skirts from the 1950s. But these dogs are more than just for show. Poodles also come in multiple sizes: standard, miniature, and toy.

Those wanting smaller poodles and crossbreeds should look at miniature and toy mixes.

The 22 smallest poodle cross breeds include:

Toy Cockapoo Maltipoo Peekapoo Pomapoo Schnoodle Yorkiepoo Shih-poo Chi-poo Poochon Westiepoo Pugapoo Doxiedoodle Bassetdoodle Bossi-Poo Cavapoo Jack-a-Poo Papipoo Poogle Corgipoo Toy Goldendoodle Toy Labradoodle Tiny Bernedoodle

When choosing a dog, size is an important factor. You may not have room for a large, standard poodle, but you could be on the market for a precious toy poodle companion.

Still, there are so many designer dog breeds out there. It can be difficult to find the right match for you and your family. Read on to learn about the smallest poodle mixes you can find in the world today.

What is the Smallest Poodle Mix Breed?

The smallest poodle mixes are usually half-miniature poodles or toy poodles. At their largest, miniature poodles are 10-15 pounds. Toy poodles are even smaller, topping out at six pounds. When bred with other small dogs, the result is a pocket-sized best friend.

Chi-Poos are among the smallest poodle mix breeds in the world. Weighing in at as little as three pounds and just seven inches tall, these diminutive dogs are intelligent, playful, and love to spend time with their owners. Toy poodles bred with chihuahua parents will likely result in the smallest chi-poo varieties.

Chi-poos are practically microscopic! Because size is inherited from the poodle parent, plenty of poodle mixes have toy, miniature, and standard variations.

The Smallest Poodle Mixes: A Helpful Guide

There are more than fifty poodle mix breeds available in the market today, but some are smaller than others. In the guide below, we’ll look at the best small poodle mixes for just about any family size or lifestyle, as well as discover what to expect when bringing one into your home.

The best small poodle mix crossbreeds include:

1. Toy Cockapoo

Cockapoos are born lovebugs. Cockapoos take after their parent breeds and are often friendly, faithful, and loving.

Cockapoo breed facts include:

Cockapoos are a mix between toy poodles and cocker spaniels.

Cockapoos usually grow to be between 6-8 pounds and up to 10 inches tall as adults.

Cockapoos are hypoallergenic because they have hair instead of fur and do not shed . This also makes them less smelly than the average dog.

. This also makes them less than the average dog. Cockapoos are long-lived, typically 14-18 years.

Cockapoos love attention and companionship. This makes them a great choice for families with children or homes with other pets. This breed prefers company. If left alone, cockapoos can develop anxious tendencies when isolated for too long.

Because cockapoos do not shed, they need to be brushed often and groomed regularly.

You should expect to pay anywhere from $900 to $2,500 per puppy when buying a cockapoo.

2. Maltipoo

If you are looking for a small dog that is as smart as they are loyal, Maltipoos are a great choice. This mix is a cross between a Maltese and a poodle. Maltipoos tend to be playful, intelligent, and patient and are good companions for both children and the elderly as a result.

Maltipoos stay on the small side, rarely growing larger than twenty pounds. Like many other poodle mix breeds, they do not shed. However, they do require attention and maintenance when it comes to grooming. Expect to brush your pup every day to keep their coat healthy, and bathe them once a month.

These dogs tend to stay healthy for the duration of their life, usually between ten and thirteen years. Keep an eye out for White Shaker Syndrome, and brush their teeth regularly. Small dogs (including Maltipoos) are prone to oral health issues.

While you will not spend a lot at the vet’s office, a Maltipoo puppy can cost anywhere between $600 and $4,000.

3. Peekapoo

Peekapoos are a mix of Pekingese and miniature poodles. These dogs are a ball of energy. They love to exercise! Fun-loving and playful, you should give your pup a little extra activity or training time. When shopping for puppies, the price range is between $275 and $1,400.

One thing to note: Peekaboos are prone to heat exhaustion, so keep them cool when they are playing on hot days. Otherwise, these dogs are healthy critters. Have them screened for hip dysplasia to be safe, and enjoy the long life of your small pup!

While peekapoos tend to be low-shedding dogs, their coat can vary depending on which genes they inherit. You can choose to keep them clipped, and they will only need a few brushings a week. If you decide to keep their naturally longer coats, however, they will require daily upkeep.

4. Pomapoo

A Pomapoo, also known as a pomerdoodle, is a mix of Pomeranian and toy poodle. Usually inheriting the personality of a pomeranian, this small dog is neither aggressive nor shy.

Pomapoos love companionship, so if you are gone for long periods of time, consider getting a second dog to keep your pomapoo company.

One walk a day is usually enough, but pomapoos are inclined to weight gain. A Pomeranian is predisposed to multiple health issues, so be on the lookout for these.

See your vet for regular checkups so your pomapoo can be screened for the following health issues:

Patellar luxation,

Tracheal collapse

Epilepsy

Cataracts

Some shedding is expected with pomapoos, and semi-regular brushing helps keep their coat fresh. When buying from a reputable breeder, you are looking to pay between $1,000 and $1,500 for a puppy.

5. Schnoodle

With schnauzer protectiveness and poodle savvy, Schnoodles have the best of both worlds. Weighing no heavier than 20 pounds, these little dogs are loyal and intelligent companions.

They tend to be easy to socialize with and will make friends with most people or other dogs. Too energetic to be a lap dog, they will love to be your hiking buddy.

“Rapunzel” is another good name for this breed. Their hair grows long and fast, so regular trips to the groomer are a must. Like the other poodle mixes on this list, they do not shed. A weekly brushing will keep your dog healthy and looking handsome in between groomer visits.

Generally a healthy breed, there are a few health concerns to consider with a Schnoodle.

Schnoodles are prone to health problems such as:

Cataracts

Epilepsy

Addison’s Disease

When in doubt, check in with a veterinarian so you can have peace of mind that your pet is as healthy as it can be. There can be a large range in cost for Schnoodles, but between $700 and $1,000 is normal.

6. Yorkiepoo

When it comes to the Yorkiepoo, the bark is bigger than the bite, literally! Half-poodle and half-Yorkshire terrier, these pint-sized dogs have a reputation for barking.

A Yorkipoo makes for a stellar watchdog, but it might annoy your neighbors. They can be trained to bark less, but expect a chatty pup if you take this breed home.

Yorkiepoos should be brushed regularly to keep their coats from getting tangled or matted Be sure to keep a pair of scissors on hand. It is easy for overgrown hair to get in your dog’s eyes and become an irritant.

When healthy and well cared for, a Yorkiepoo is expected to live between 10 and 15 years. Yorkipoos are prone to hyperthyroidism, patellar luxation, and atopic dermatitis, among other ailments. You can request health clearance from the OFA and CERF when visiting breeders for peace of mind.

Plan on spending $400 to $1,000 when buying a Yorkiepoo puppy.

7. Shih-poo

For a senior with plenty of time, the Shih-poo is an ideal breed. Part Shi-Tzu and part poodle, these dogs love to be doted on by their owners.

Affectionate and energetic, Shih-poos can thrive in both small apartments or big backyards. They scamper around plenty on their own, so they do not need a ton of extra owner-led exercise.

Shih-poos will top out around 18 pounds. They are prone to a few different health problems. If you stay vigilant, you can combat the following health problems before they become an issue for your pup.

Shih-poos are prone to health issues such as:

Dental problems

Skin issues

Eye conditions

Make regular vet visits for checkups, and your furry friend can expect to live between 10 and 15 years. When it comes to grooming, Shih-poos should be brushed twice a week. Remember to brush their teeth regularly to prevent issues with teeth and gums.

On average, buying a Shih-poo will run you about $950. On the high end, expect to pay $2,800.

8. Chi-poo

For a dog that can fit in the palm of your hand, the chi-poo is lively and a little bit noisy. Do not be scared off by their tendency to bark. This breed takes well to training, especially if you start young. They love to be playful but will certainly cuddle up to their human at the end of a long day.

This chihuahua and poodle mix can produce offspring as tiny as three pounds. Bigger poodle parents can produce dogs that grow to 20 pounds. This breed is very versatile, so there is a chi-poo out there for everyone. Grooming should be frequent, so plan on three times a week with monthly baths.

The life expectancy of a chi-poo is 12 to 15 years. Stay away from generic dog food, as this could damage your dog’s health long-term. Feed them constantly in small portions of high-quality food. On average, you will pay $500 to $900 for a Chi-poo puppy.

9. Poochon

Easily mistaken for the world’s cutest teddy bear, a poochon is a mix of poodle and a Bichon Frisé. These dogs are as sweet as they are cute and will take any chance they get to cuddle up on the couch. Sometimes prone to anxiety, be sure to properly socialize your puppy to avoid skittish behavior.

A little high maintenance when it comes to their grooming, a Poochon will need daily grooming. Otherwise, their hair is prone to matting, which can cause skin problems down the line. First-generation dogs are often healthier than the second generation.

Poochons are predisposed to allergies, Sebaceous Adenitis, Hip Dysplasia, and other ailments that are common in the Bichon Frisé parent breed.

This is a popular breed, so the average cost of a Poochon is around $1,000. They are well suited for owners with plenty of time to socialize with their pets and are easy to train.

10. Westiepoo

Normally a mix of miniature poodles and West Highland White Terrier, the westiepoo is friendly, smart, and sociable. These dogs grow to be between 20 and 30 pounds. Independent and clever, Westiepoos will bond closely with their families.

Note these tips before bringing home a westiepoo:

Be careful if you have a cat, as both parent breeds were originally hunting dogs.

To keep hair out of the eyes, get your westiepoo regular haircuts.

You might need a specialized shampoo to keep their white coats looking great.

There are some inherited health problems to look out for, such as hypoadrenocorticism, gastric dilation-volvulus, and atopic dermatitis.

This is an ideal breed for active families with older kids. The price of a Westiepoo puppy ranges from $1,000 up to $4,000 depending on pedigree and breeder.

11. Pugapoo

Pugapoos can make exceptional lap dogs. Their pug half makes them calm and snuggly and the perfect companion for a Sunday on the couch. They are relatively calm and easy to train, particularly if they inherit the pug personality.

You might run into more health issues with pugapoos than other poodle mixes. Pugs are known to have a host of health concerns, many of which stem from difficulty breathing. Poodles are healthier than pugs on average, but there is no guarantee your puppy will take after its poodle side.

Pugapoos are prone to the following health conditions:

Eyeproblems

Breathingproblems

Hip dysplasia,

Allergies

Grooming will be easier with a Pugapoo, as their hair is shorter than a pure-bred poodle. Regular brushing is recommended, and trimming should be done every few months. A Pugapoo puppy will cost between $100 and $750.

12. Doxiedoodle

You never know what you are going to get with a Dachshund poodle crossbreed! These dogs lean heavily to one side or the other and show either strong poodle traits or strong Dachshund ones. Personality-wise, they are bold, sociable, and trainable (but might have a stubborn streak).

Doxiedoodles have a high chance of health problems. They are vulnerable to genetic issues from both sides but can still be expected to live for 10 years or more.

Common health concerns for doxiedoodles include:

Back problems

Epilepsy

Bloat

Hip dysplasia

Skin problems.

Owners should keep these dogs in moderate climates with two meals a day to help keep them healthy. There is no good way to predict what type of coat your dog will have, but expect to groom them regularly.

The price for puppies varies greatly. Lower-priced dogs will be $250, all the way up to $2,000 from more expensive breeders.

13. Bassetdoodle

With long floppy ears and big puppy-dog eyes, the basset poodle mix can make an adorable companion. Loyal and steadfast, this bread also has a tendency to wander off, so keep your eye on them.

Bassotdoodles are small in stature and big in energy, making them great for families, especially those with children.

Be aware of these Bassotdoodle breed facts:

Bassetdoodles shed moderately, so they will need brushing twice a week.

Plan to bathe them every two weeks.

Health concerns include obesity, bloat, allergies, and ear infections.

Life expectancy is 12 to 15 years.

A price of $800 to $1,500 is fairly standard but can vary depending on the appearance and coloring of the dog. Bassetdoodles also stay small, between 22 and 33 pounds at the largest.

14. Bossi-Poo

With poodle mixes becoming increasingly popular, new crossovers crop up all the time.

A bossi-poo is half-Boston terrier and half-poodle. Sometimes more on the reserved side, they are also bright, playful, and sociable dogs that love people. With any puppy, early socialization is key to a friendly dog who is comfortable with strangers.

Staying between 12 and 25 pounds, Bossi-poos are good apartment dogs. Whether their coat is high- or low-maintenance depends on which genes they inherit.

If they get curly hair from their poodle half, bruising close to the skin is essential to prevent matting and skin irritation. Terrier hair will be straighter and shed more than their poodle parent.

Smaller poodle breeds and crossbreeds are prone to orthopedic problems, and terriers (like pugs) have trouble breathing through flatter faces. Have the parent dogs carefully screened before spending around $600 on a puppy.

15. Cavapoo

First-time dog owners are a great match for the cavapoo. Both the King Charles Cavalier side and poodle genes lend themselves to an exceptionally friendly and patient pup.

This is not a hunting dog, so other pets will be safe in a home with a cavapoo. They respond well to positive reinforcement, so use a gentle touch when training.

Expect some health problems with a Cavapoo including:

Congenital heart problems

Slipping kneecaps

Eye problems are somewhat common.

Grooming is low maintenance, and brushing is only needed once a week. Some dogs will inherit longer hair and need trimming more often.

Miniature Cavapoos stay under 22 pounds and will only bark if a stranger is approaching the house. Overall they are sociable and kind. It is normal to pay upwards of $1,200 for this mix, but be cautious of anything cheaper.

16. Jack-a-Poo

Endearing and athletic, Jack-a-Poos are a blend of poodle and Jack Russel Terrier traits. Unlike some other mixes, Jack-a-Poos are an unequal mix of both parents. They are not often first-generation, meaning their parents were mixed, too. Both breeds are highly energetic and love long walks or trips to the park.

In contrast to many other poodle breeds, Jack-a- Poos have very few inherited health issues. This could be because there is more genetic diversity in this breed.

That said, skin concerns are common. Watch for signs of itching and irritation, and take your pup to the vet at any signs of excessive scratching. Grooming needs will vary depending on which genes show up. Poodle hair needs more trimming, while Terrier fur just needs weekly brushing.

Jack-a-Poos will be 14 pounds on the small side. The cost is between $250 and $800 when buying a puppy from a reputable breeder.

17. Papipoo

Big shiny eyes and fuzzy ears make this little dog hard to resist. A cross between a Papillon and a poodle, this mischievous breed is friendly and adaptable.

Some quick fact about Papipoos:

They are not challenging to care for.

They are easy and willing to be trained.

They are sensitive to the tone of your voice, so keep it positive and stay patient.

Frequent baths are unnecessary for the Papipoo. You need only bathe them when they get smelly. Brush their hair every few days to keep it silky and prevent matting. In the summer months, you may need to get a trim more often to keep your pet comfortable.

Papipoos do not grow bigger than 14 pounds and tend to be healthy. Major health concerns are epilepsy, Von Willebrand’s Disease, Hypothyroidism, Addison’s Disease, and Collapsed Trachea. When shopping for a puppy, you should budget to spend between $700 and $1,000.

18. Poogle

Poogles were first bred in the US around 1980. They are a hybrid of poodles and beagles and make excellent companions. Poogles are very talkative dogs and will often bark, so they are exceptional watchdogs, too. When training, Poodles are prone to stubbornness, and persistence is key.

Having very few major concerns, Poogles are generally healthy dogs.

Common health problems poogles include:

Hip dysplasia

Periodontal disease

Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA)

Longer, harrier ears might get infected, so be vigilant about cleaning them often. Shoot for brushing your dog’s teeth three times a week for optimal dental health.

If a poogle’s coat is wavier and more like a poodle, you should brush it frequently to keep it tangle-free. Poogles are slightly larger, usually around 25 pounds, and need moderate exercise. They typically cost between $150 and $750 per puppy.

19. Corgipoo

If you were online between 2010 and 2015, you know the passionate enthusiasm the internet had for corgis. There were corgi mugs and corgi butt pillows, and now there is a corgi poodle mix.

These dogs are sensitive, loyal companions and have plenty of energy to play with kids. They are friendly and are not intimidated by strangers.

Welsh corgis can shed a lot, so be prepared if your dog’s coat takes after the corgi side. They have long hair, and daily brushing is good for their coat.

Major health concerns for corgipoos include:

Hip Dysplasia

Bloat

Addison’s Disease

Legg-Calve Perthes Disease

Outside of these larger issues, you should have a healthy canine companion.

In between the small and medium varieties, corgipoos usually weigh between 12 and 28 pounds. The price of a puppy averages $775.

20. Toy Goldendoodle

Beloved for their friendly personalities, the Goldendoodle is a hugely popular dog breed. A toy Goldendoodle will have the same sweet temperament at only half the size.

Part toy poodle and part Golden Retriever, they stay around 20 pounds when fully grown. Moderate energy and the desire to please make these dogs easy to train, too.

From a grooming perspective, this is one of the lowest maintenance poodle mixes. They are mostly hypoallergenic and non-shedding. You should still brush and trim your dog’s coat to prevent matting, but the frequency will depend on your dog’s genetics.

Cancer can be common in both poodles and Goldens. Other health concerns to watch out for are bloat, progressive retinal atrophy, and hypothyroidism. Find a trustworthy breeder with healthy dog parents to avoid future health issues.

Toy-sized Goldendoodles are significantly more expensive than standard and cost between $3,000 and $5,000 per dog.

21. Toy Labradoodle

Like Goldendoodles, Labradoodles are incredibly sweet, even-tempered dogs.

They are also fairly big. Many breeders have started selling smaller versions of this popular dog for people who need pint-sized pups. Toy Labradoodles maintain the playful, affectionate, and intelligence of their larger counterparts in a much smaller body.

There is some variance in the coat texture of Labradoodles. It can be curly and thick or long and straight, depending on gene expression. Getting your dog trimmed by a professional groomer monthly will help keep their coat healthy.

Toy Labradoodles have a long life span, living between 10 and 18 years.

Look out for common health concerns in poodle mixes such as:

Hip dysplasia

Progressive retinal atrophy.

A toy Labradoodle will usually stay between 13 and 24 pounds. They have plenty of energy for a small dog.

Take them out for walks and play with them every day for adequate mental and physical stimulation. A rescue dog will be cheaper at around $600. A toy labradoodle puppy from a breeder can cost upwards of $3,000

22. Tiny Bernedoodle

Ideal apartment dogs, tiny bernedoodles are joyful playmates and intelligent to boot. They may have stubborn tendencies from their Bernese mountain dog lineage but grow out of that in adolescence. With a craving for companionship and attention, bernadoodles should not be left alone for long periods.

This breed is generally healthy. In fact, they tend to be healthier than either of the parent breeds. Be sure you are buying from a trustworthy breeder.

A tiny bernedoodle will only grow to 24 pounds, but a miniature can get up to 49 pounds. If you get a standard bernedoodle by mistake, this 90-pound dog will be a lot larger than you bargained for.

The thicker coats of bernedoodles help them withstand more extreme temperatures. They stay warm in winter and protected in the summer.

Curlier coats will need more frequent brushing, so this should be a daily practice. These are expensive dogs and can cost upwards of $5,000 for their distinctive tri-color coats.

Finding the Right Small Poodle Mix For You

Getting a dog is a big and exciting commitment! When choosing a canine companion, look for a mix of traits that compliments your lifestyle. If you have lots of time to devote to a new pet, go for a mix that is known for affectionate, social behavior.

Are you spending a lot of time away from home? A more independent dog would fit you best. You should always consider your needs as well as a potential pet’s needs before you decide on a breed to get. With over 40 poodle breeds to choose from, there are small poodle mixes to fit everyone’s lifestyle.