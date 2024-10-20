THE 34 BEST Pizza Restaurants near Elbridge, NY - 2024 Restaurantji (2024)

1

Pizza • $

235 E Main St, Elbridge

Customers` Favorites

Chicken Riggies w Garlic Knots & Salad

Nonna's Chicken & Eggplant Parm

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Fried Mushrooms

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Parm

French Fries

Cannoli

“Rinaldo's Pizzeria & Catering is a hidden gem offering fantastic pizza and delicious Italian cuisine at unbeatable prices. Their thin crust pizza is cooked to perfection, with the right combination of crunch and chew, and flavorful sauce and cheese in perfect proportions. Their catering service is also excellent, with outstanding and perfectly cooked food. Their menu offers great value, including lunch specials like the Upside Pizza deal, and generous portions. The chef-recommended dishes, such as Nonna's Eggplant and Chicken Parmesan, are flavorful and plentiful, making Rinaldo's a highly recommended Italian eatery.“

4.8 Superb29 Reviews

Menu

2

Dimitris Pizzeria

Pizza • $

1124 NY-5, Elbridge

Customers` Favorites

Chicken Parmigiana with Penne Pasta

Chicken Wing Pizza & Greek Salad

Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza

Honey Garlic Chicken Wings

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Philly Cheese Steak

Athenian Pizza

Chicken Riggies

Stuffed Shells

“Dimitris Pizzeria offers high-quality food, exceptional charm, and friendly service. The interior has a unique character, with a large open space and wheelchair accessibility. The staff is respectful and accommodating, ensuring a pleasant dining experience. The menu boasts creative options, including specialty slices. The restaurant is kid-friendly and has a dedicated parking lot with wheelchair-friendly spaces. Overall, Dimitris Pizzeria is a great spot for a delicious meal in a welcoming atmosphere.“

4.6 Superb93 Reviews

Menu

3

Dough Boy's Gourmet Pizzeria

Pizza • $

60 Salina St, Baldwinsville - 9.95 miles

Customers` Favorites

The Most Gorgeous Pizza You'Ve Ever Seen

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

The Grand Central

Pepperoni Pizza

Spinaccie Pizza

The New Yorker

Boneless Wings

Ravioli Pizza

Apple Calzone

“Dough Boy's Gourmet Pizzeria is a restaurant known for its delicious food and friendly staff. The pizzas, including the Bella Grey and New Yorker, have received positive comments for their taste and quality. The New Yorker is described as simple but delicious, with bits of roasted garlic, while the Bella Grey has a lighter-than-expected Alfredo sauce. The crust is noted for its bread-like taste and the way it holds together when folded, although some customers might prefer more toppings.The restaurant takes care in making its dough, using a stone oven to cook the pizzas. The staff are friendly and helpful, explaining the pizza-making process and accommodating customers' requests for crispier crusts. The calzones are described as "HUMONGOUS," and delivery is prompt with pleasant drivers.The restaurant has a cozy atmosphere, with a living room setup and a TV, creating a homey feel. It is big on sports, making it a great place for sports fans. The staff are praised for their kindness and understanding, with one customer mentioning that the owner, Joe, catered their graduation party. Dough Boy's Gourmet Pizzeria is a family-friendly establishment where customers, including children, feel welcome and enjoy the personalized service.“

4.7 Superb83 Reviews

Menu

4

New York Pizzeria

Pizza • $

11376 Main St, Cato - 11.37 miles

Customers` Favorites

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Medium Hot Wings

Specialty Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

New York Pizza

Grilled Wings

Chicken Wings

Veggie Pizza

Wrap

Subs

“New York Pizzeria is known for its great-tasting pizza and delicious wings, with some reviewers praising it as the best in the area, even comparing it to pizza from New York City and wings from Buffalo. The cauliflower pizza is particularly noted for its quality, especially for those with gluten intolerance. The staff is friendly and lively, contributing to the restaurant's popularity. While customer service could be improved, the food and prices are highly praised, making it a popular spot for frequent visits.“

4.6 Superb53 Reviews

Menu

5

Gilda's Skaneateles

Pizza • $$

12 W Genesee St, Skaneateles - 6.41 miles

Customers` Favorites

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Five-Spiced Fried Calamari

Hot Sopressata Pizza

Beet & Burrata Salad

Fried Cauliflower

Mushroom Pizza

Veal Meatballs

Nonna's Pizza

Beet Salad

Hamburger

“Gilda's Skaneateles offers a cozy atmosphere and delicious food. The restaurant serves a variety of dishes, including pizzas such as Nonna's and Hot Sopressata, as well as appetizers like fried arancini and Brussels sprouts. Their pizzas are made with quality ingredients and are highly recommended, with the pepperoni and sausage pizza being one of the best in Central New York. The restaurant also offers soups, salads, and desserts like apple pie hard cider. The service is excellent, and the chefs are thoughtful in their presentation, as seen in the separate packaging of arugula for take-out orders.“

4.5 Superb66 Reviews

Menu

6

Pizza • $

48 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville - 9.88 miles

Customers` Favorites

Baked Lasagna with Meatballs or Sausage

Garlic Pizza with Pepperoni

Penne with Chicken Riggie

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

Margarita Pizza Loaded

Penne with Vodka Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Pasta with Meatballs

Chicken Wing Pizza

White Garlic Pizza

“Gino & Joe's offers generous and tasty slices and dishes, with a special shredded sausage pizza that stands out. The dated dining space may not be cozy, but the friendly staff always make guests feel welcome. While some counter employees may seem detached, most are attentive and genuine, ensuring a pleasant experience. Regular customers appreciate the warm treatment and the recent addition of online ordering for those on the go. The parking area has some pot holes, but overall, Gino & Joe's remains a favorite spot for delicious Italian meals for families and individuals alike.“

4.4 Superb61 Reviews

Menu

7

Mamma Maria New York Pizzeria Auburn

Pizza • $

217 Grant Ave, Auburn - 8.54 miles

Customers` Favorites

Large Cheese Pizza

Fried Cauliflower

Meat Lovers Pizza

Pizza Rosettes

Garlic Sticks

Garlic Knots

Bread Sticks

Cheese Cake

Calzones

Pizzas

“Mamma Maria New York Pizzeria Auburn is a popular local pizzeria located in a shopping plaza with ample parking. They offer a wide variety of fresh, delicious pizza slices with a wide range of toppings, which are quickly heated up for customers. The restaurant receives consistently positive reviews, with customers praising the excellent quality, friendly service, and convenient parking.“

4.4 Superb57 Reviews

Menu

8

Papas Express Marcellus

Pizza Delivery • $

18 W Main St, Marcellus - 6.08 miles

Customers` Favorites

Garlic Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

Haddock Sandwich

Garlic Knots

Cheese Pizza

“Papas Express Marcellus is a restaurant known for its delicious New York-style pizza and friendly service. The couple who owns the place is praised for their hard work, accommodation, and friendliness. The food, including wings, mozzarella sticks, and pizzas, are all made from scratch and highly appreciated by customers. In addition to pizza, the restaurant offers a variety of options, including ice cream desserts and slushy drinks. Locals enjoy the welcoming atmosphere and the chance to dine indoors or outdoors.“

4.6 Superb27 Reviews

Menu

9

Valentine's Delicatessen

Pizza • $

18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles - 6.42 miles

Customers` Favorites

Panini Grilled Sandwich

Large Cheese w 12 Wings

Pepperoni Pizza

Gyro on Apita

Chicken Wings

Chesse Pizza

Phillysteak

Garlic

“Valentine's Delicatessen is a restaurant known for its delicious NY-style pizza with flavorful sauce, cheesy and slightly oily texture. The dough is a highlight, described as having a unique sweet twist. The staff is friendly and provides great service, even on busy days. The location offers a casual dining experience, and the prices are reasonable. The booths are a bit dated, but the food and service make up for it. The delicatessen is a great place to stop for a meal in Skaneateles.“

4.4 Superb51 Reviews

Menu

10

Pizza Man

Pizza • $

50 Oswego St, Baldwinsville - 9.74 miles

Customers` Favorites

Garlic Pizza with Onions and Tomatoes

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Golden Garlic Wings

Hot Buffalo Wings

“Pizza Man serves delicious food with quick delivery and excellent service. Their pizzas, made with daily-made dough, are perfect with a nice crisp on the bottom, and their wings are tasty and crispy with just the right amount of sauce. The restaurant offers a great selection of beers, including local brews. Despite being busy, orders are taken quickly and food arrives hot and fast. With friendly servers and a casual atmosphere, Pizza Man is a great spot to dine in or order from.“

4.4 Superb43 Reviews

Menu

11

Mark's Pizzeria

Pizza • $

59 Arterial W, Auburn - 9.42 miles

Customers` Favorites

Cheese Pizza Thin Crust and Bread Sticks

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Wings

Garlic Bread

Chef Salad

BBQ

“Mark's Pizzeria is a great place to go for excellent food and friendly service. The employees are kind and efficient, with quick delivery and hot food. The pizza is good, but the calzones are a standout, with fresh ricotta and generous toppings. With consistently great customer service, Mark's Pizzeria is a reliable choice for a delicious meal.“

4.4 Superb38 Reviews

Menu

12

315 Pizza Company

Pizza • $

24 W Main St, Marcellus - 6.06 miles

Customers` Favorites

Pepperoni Pizza

Fish and Chips

Chicken Wings

“315 Pizza Company is a popular spot for delicious food and friendly service. Their pizzas, wings, and knots are highly praised, and they're happy to customize orders to suit your taste. The atmosphere is cozy, although seating can be limited. Parking is available on the street, and while prices might be a bit high, the quality and convenience make it a great choice for take-out or dining in.“

4.4 Superb36 Reviews

Menu

13

Nino's NY Pizzeria

Pizza • $

8889 S Seneca St, Weedsport - 6.63 miles

Customers` Favorites

Pepperoni Pizza & Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken to Any Salad

Jalapeño Cheddar Poppers

Ham & Cheese Calzone

Eggplant Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

Pulled Pork Pizza

Chicken Riggies

Chicken Tenders

Stuffed Shells

“Nino's NY Pizzeria is a friendly neighborhood pizzeria serving good food and great people. They offer REAL NYC style pizza, loved by customers of all ages, with reasonable prices. The restaurant has wheelchair accessibility, with a clear path from the parking lot to the front door and no restricting areas inside. Parking is easily available right out front. Known for their aromatic New York-style pizza, Nino's is a great spot to enjoy a delicious meal with a cold drink.“

4.2 Good46 Reviews

Menu

14

Towpath Pizza

Pizza • $

2 S Main St, Jordan - 2.73 miles

Customers` Favorites

BBQ Chicken Calzone

Cheese Steak

French Fry

“Towpath Pizza, formerly known as Dadabos, offers delicious pizza and subs in Jordan. Customers praise the friendly staff and quick service, with food arriving sooner than expected. A customer enjoyed a tasty BBQ chicken slice and regretted not getting more. The owner, Tracy, went above and beyond by offering to deliver freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Despite some negative reviews, many customers highly recommend stopping by to try their addictive cookies. Overall, Towpath Pizza provides a pleasant dining experience with top-notch food.“

4.2 Good40 Reviews

Menu

15

Mike's Pizzeria

Pizza • $

1388 E Genesee St, Skaneateles - 6.63 miles

Customers` Favorites

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

New York Style Pizza

Pepperoni Calzone

Traditional Wings

Pepperoni Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

Caesar Salad

Garlic Knots

Meatball Sub

“Mike's Pizzeria offers delicious fried dough, great pizza, and excellent service. The cup-n-char pepperoni pizza and breadsticks are highly recommended. The location is convenient with easy parking access. The menu is the same as Sissy's Pizza, as both places are owned by the same family. Prices are fair, and customers appreciate the friendly service. Wheelchair accessible.“

4.3 Superb22 Reviews

Menu

16

Domino's Pizza

Pizza Delivery • $

80 Smokey Hollow Rd, Baldwinsville - 10.11 miles

Customers` Favorites

Deluxe Pizza

“Baldwinsville location is one of the newest in the area. It opened about 6 years ago, and is very spacious and well organized. The space is open for customers to view pizza production.Food is great and staff/owner is very pleasant.It's tucked away in a less traveled area of Bville, from what I can tell.“

4.2 Good26 Reviews

Menu

17

Twin Trees Baldwinsville

Pizza • $

111 Syracuse St, Baldwinsville - 9.33 miles

Customers` Favorites

Gourmet Pizza with Garlic Sauce 2 Cheese Mushrooms Roasted Peppers Broccoli

Mozzarella Sticks

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Wings

Cheese Pizza

Garlic Pizza

“Twin Trees Baldwinsville serves delicious food with large portions, including great pizzas, chicken wings, and a Philly steak filled with steak and toppings. Their catering service is also reliable, with timely delivery and setup. With great food and prices, this restaurant is a great choice for any occasion.“

4.2 Good25 Reviews

Menu

18

Moondance Restaurant

Bar • $

2512 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Marcellus - 8.98 miles

Customers` Favorites

Fish Dinner with Onion Rings

Chicken Wings Burgers & Fries

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

Cajun Chicken Tacos

Chicken Quesadilla

Bacon Cheeseburger

Macaroni Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Fish Sandwich

Potato Salad

“The Moondance Restaurant is a charming and welcoming establishment known for its great food, friendly staff, and lively atmosphere. The menu offers a variety of delicious dishes, including the popular chicken wing dip with a satisfying amount of blue cheese. The restaurant also features live music and a wide selection of drinks, making it a popular spot for both locals and visitors. With a cozy, rustic ambiance and a focus on excellent service, the Moondance Restaurant is a great choice for those seeking a taste of hometown charm and a good time.“

4.7 Superb72 Reviews

Menu

19

Empire Eatery

Pizza • $

9036 N Seneca St, Weedsport - 6.39 miles

“Empire Eatery, located inside a pit stop gas station, is a convenient option for travelers looking for freshly made food and drinks. They offer a variety of items including pizza, subs, and cookies, all baked in-house. Vegetarian options are available and service is quick. The eatery has a few tables for dining and also provides prepackaged food for a grab-and-go option. In addition to their regular menu, Empire Eatery is known for their generous and welcoming staff, willing to make hot and fresh meals for customers even at late hours.“

4.2 Good15 Reviews

Menu

20

Moro's Kitchen

Italian • $$

28 Jordan St, Skaneateles - 6.31 miles

Customers` Favorites

Espresso Chipotle Rubbed Duck Breast

Shrimp and Vodka Sauce over Riggies

Meatball Capicola & Pepperoni Pizza

Crab Cakes with Piccata Aioli

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Eggplant Parmigiano

Eggplant Parmesan

Vegetable Pizza

Beef Short Ribs

Mushroom Pizza

“Moro's Kitchen provides an exceptional dining experience with its welcoming atmosphere and outstanding service. Tony, a highly praised server, ensures a fast and accommodating experience. The food is consistently delicious, with generous portions and beautiful presentation. Menu highlights include the chocolate gelato and bread pudding, which is a must-try. The restaurant also offers a great coffee menu and catering services. With its friendly staff and excellent cuisine, Moro's Kitchen is a true gem that is highly recommended.“

4.7 Superb58 Reviews

Menu

21

Rosalie's Cucina

Italian • $$

841 W Genesee Street Rd, Skaneateles - 6.53 miles

Customers` Favorites

Cappa Santa Al Prosciutto E Basilico

Scaloppine Di Pollo

Cioccolato Torta

Cannoli Siciliani

Homemade Bread

Banana Budino

Caesar Salad

Creme Brulee

Veal Marsala

Tiramisú

“Rosalie's Cucina is a favorite spot for celebrating special occasions, offering delicious food with excellent presentation. The restaurant boasts a cozy atmosphere, complete with an outdoor fireplace, and provides gluten-free options. Friendly and professional servers ensure a great dining experience. Be prepared for generous portions, including the giant chocolate cake, and don't miss the fantastic espresso martinis. While it can get loud, the excellent service and food make it a must-visit destination in Skaneateles.“

4.5 Superb98 Reviews

Menu

22

Marcellus Pizza

Pizza • $

3800 Lee-Mulroy Rd, Marcellus - 7.4 miles

Customers` Favorites

Regular Tenders

Chicken Finger

“Marcellus Pizza offers the best pizza in the area with excellent sauce, perfect cheese, and homemade dough. Despite late opening hours, the owner is friendly, interacting with customers, even kids. Prices are reasonable, and the quality beats other local shops. A must-try spot for delicious pies and blue cheese.“

3.9 Good8 Reviews

Menu

23

Angelos Pizza

Pizza • $

25 E Genesee St, Auburn - 9.76 miles

Customers` Favorites

Unsuited Pizza Ala They Musta Been Busy

The Owner Slicing Pizza Pie

Garlic Pizza with Ricotta

Dill Pickle Pizza

Honeygarlic BBQ

Specialty Slice

Pepperoni Pizza

Banana Peppers

Chicken Wings

Garlic Knots

“Angelos Pizza offers great food at a great price. The owner is known for his friendly and personable service, going above and beyond to ensure customers' satisfaction. The restaurant serves a variety of pizzas, including classic cheese, buffalo chicken, and white garlic, all of which are delicious. With its warm and inviting atmosphere, Angelos Pizza feels like a home away from home.“

3.9 Good58 Reviews

Menu

24

Sal's Pizzeria

Pizza • $

41 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville - 9.88 miles

Customers` Favorites

Honey Chipotle Bacon Pizza and Buffalo Wings with Bleu Pizza

Chicken Parmigiana with Rigatoni Pasta

Tortellini Alla Vodka with Chicken

Chicken Wings with Bleu Cheese

Lasagna & Meatballs

Chicken Wing Pizza

Chicken Sorrentino

Stuffed Meatballs

Wings Were Great

Chicken Riggies

“Sal's Pizzeria in Baldwinsville, New York has been a popular spot for pizza lovers in the area. The restaurant offers a wide variety of delicious pizza options, including the classic NYC-style white pizza, which one customer described as "nothing short of amazing." The staff, particularly Dom, is praised for their excellent customer service and personalized recommendations. While the wait times can be a bit lengthy at times, the quality of the food, including the sausage rolls and calzones, makes it well worth the wait. Overall, Sal's Pizzeria is a go-to spot for those craving a satisfying slice of pizza in central New York.“

3.9 Good103 Reviews

Menu

25

Giuseppe's Pizzeria

Pizza • $

75 Owasco St, Auburn - 9.84 miles

Customers` Favorites

White Garlic Pizza

Chicken Philly Sub

Antipasto Salad

Stromboli Roll

Garlic Knots

Steak

“Giuseppe's Pizzeria is a local favorite among the residents of Auburn. The restaurant is known for its delectable pizza, wings, and cheesy bread, which are praised for their exceptional quality and flavor. Customers have consistently reported a positive dining experience, with the food being described as "amazing" and "wonderful." The delivery service, while generally efficient, has had some occasional hiccups, such as a mix-up with a steak sandwich order. However, the staff has been commended for their pleasant and professional demeanor, even in the face of such challenges. The pizzas, in particular, are highlighted as standout menu items, with the pepperoni, mushroom, meatball, and extra cheese pizza receiving special acclaim.Overall, Giuseppe's Pizzeria is a reliable and beloved establishment that offers a satisfying dining experience, with its delicious food and generally attentive service. Customers have expressed a strong desire to return and recommend the restaurant to others.“

3.8 Good32 Reviews

Menu

26

Nino's Pizzeria II

Pizza • $

173 South St, Auburn - 10.84 miles

Customers` Favorites

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers

Chicken Wing Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Boneless Wings

Meat Lovers

“Nino's Pizzeria II is a popular spot for delicious Italian food, known for its tasty traditional Roni & cheese pizza and antipasto salad. The garlic knots are a favorite among kids. Customers appreciate the helpful and friendly employees, including Larry, and the affordable prices. However, vegetarians should be aware of potential cross-contamination. The restaurant is highly regarded as the best pizza place in town.“

3.7 Good42 Reviews

Menu

27

Domino's Pizza

Pizza Delivery • $

19 Dill St, Auburn - 9.99 miles

Customers` Favorites

Pepperoni Sausage Pan Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Wings

Deluxe Pizza

Tater Tots

Lava Cake

“Domino's Pizza offers delicious PAN pizza, better than the hand tossed, with perfect sauce and cheese. It is a kid-friendly place with buttery garlic crust. The parking is convenient, and wheelchair accessibility is good. The branch has friendly staff, quick service, great deals on the app, and stays open late. The food is always fresh and customizable to your liking.“

3.6 Good37 Reviews

Menu

28

Pizza Hut

Pizza Delivery • $

374 Grant Ave, Auburn - 7.29 miles

Customers` Favorites

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Cinnamon Sticks

Cheese Pizza

Garlic Pizza

Breadsticks

Sides

“Pizza Hut offers a standard menu with a nice variety of pizzas and pastas. The restaurant has ample parking but the parking lot needs repair. They no longer have a pizza lunch buffet but still offer a salad bar with fewer toppings. Customers can enjoy the all-you-can-eat salad bar for $9.99 or choose the lunch special for $9.99, which includes a drink and a choice of two items. The service is attentive, and the waitress is friendly. The food quality is standard Pizza Hut, and the decor is dated. Despite changes in recipes, the food comes out quickly and hot. Prices may be a bit higher than expected, but the overall experience is good, and customers are likely to return.“

3.6 Good46 Reviews

Menu

29

Average Joe's Pizza

Chicken Wings • $

2119 Downer Street Rd, Baldwinsville - 8.62 miles

Customers` Favorites

Large Cheese Pizza 10 Slices

Antipasto Salad Large

Grilled Chicken Salad

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

SM Stk Philly Sub

Wings 10 Pieces

Grilled Chicken

Homemade Chili

Boneless Wings

Julienne Salad

“Average Joe's Pizza is a casual, unassuming spot that serves delicious food and offers a welcoming atmosphere. The haddock dinner is a highlight, with a generous portion of non-greasy fish, plenty of french fries, and tasty coleslaw. Other menu items, such as tacos (similar to burritos) and wings, are also excellent. Friendly servers and a helpful owner add to the positive experience. The restaurant often features live music, including karaoke nights and cover bands, making it a great place to hang out. Be sure to arrive early if you're planning to visit on a live music night, as parking can be limited.“

4.3 Superb38 Reviews

Menu

30

Curley's

Bar • $

96 State St, Auburn - 10 miles

Customers` Favorites

Beef Steak Special Sandwich

Caesar Salad with Steak

Cheeseburger and Fries

blt Club Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

Wings and Fries

Hamburger Wrap

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wings

Meatball Sub

“Curley's is a popular spot with friendly service and delicious food. The steak sandwich is a must-try, enough for two people. The pizza with meatballs and cup pepperoni is recommended. They offer a variety of options for all tastes. Reasonably priced and perfect for celebrations. Will definitely return!“

4.1 Good95 Reviews

Menu

31

Pasta's on the Green

American • $

1 Village Blvd N, Baldwinsville - 8.64 miles

Customers` Favorites

Supreme Personal Pizza Rolls

Personal Supreme Pizza Roll

Buffalo Wings

Chicken Wings

Utica Greens

Fish Special

“Pasta's on the Green serves consistently good food with pleasant service. Dishes are prepared with care, offering uncomplicated yet satisfying flavors. The menu includes delicious options like chicken ridges, chicken parm, and garlic knots. This restaurant is a great spot for American food and drinks, with a great atmosphere and live music on the patio.“

4.1 Good52 Reviews

Menu

32

Arber

Italian •

8889 S Seneca St, Weedsport - 6.61 miles

4.3 Superb7 Reviews

33

Little Caesars Pizza

Pizza • $

61 North St, Auburn - 9.89 miles

Customers` Favorites

Pepperoni Pizza

“Little Caesars Pizza is a small location with limited parking space. While it may seem understaffed, the staff are friendly and do their best with what they have. The restaurant offers hot and ready pizzas, with good food overall. The prices have been increasing, but it's still a decent choice for those in a hurry who crave pizza. The atmosphere is a bit dry, but the service is generally friendly.“

3.1 Average29 Reviews

Menu

34

Bambino's Pizza

Italian •

100 Genesee St, Auburn - 10.01 miles

Customers` Favorites

Medium Deluxe Pizza

“I ordered the $30 combo large pie with pepperoni and 12wings. The pizza is the best I've ever ever had and that says a lot I love pizza. The wings were good not great but definitely worth it and the workers are cool give them a chance best in Cayuga “

3.5 Good11 Reviews

Menu

