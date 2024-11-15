The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (2024)

It’s one of those days. You’re scrolling through the Kids tab on Netflix and are coming up empty – why is Yes Day on there, anyway? Netflix obviously has a broad definition of what is appropriate for kids. Luckily we have sifted through their hundreds of titles with that designation to find quality, G-rated films so you don’t have to. It sure is hard to scroll on Apple TV. These are engaging movies for all ages, so if you want to keep your kid entertained this weekend, that doesn’t mean you have to be bored out of your mind until bedtime.
The titles on this list range from vintage classics to modern masterpieces, so you won’t have to choose between indulging in your own childhood favorites and keeping your playground small talk current. All of these titles are on Netflix and received no higher than a G-rating, but I will make one disclaimer. Just because they’re appropriate for kids, doesn’t mean there aren’t some heartbreakers on this list. I know we’re all used to the Disney dead-mom trope by now, but here’s your reminder to keep your Kleenex handy.
Parents and children alike can enjoy this G-rated stop-motion animated comedy from 2005, featuring Britain’s favorite stop-motion comedy duo, Wallace and Gromit. The visual gags of Wallace’s various contraptions are a delight no matter your age. And itmay be from the 2000s, but that dry, goofy British humor is timeless.
'Dog Gone Trouble'
If you’re looking for a simple, straightforward kid’s movie for your young child, cue up Dog Gone Trouble, which is rated one step below G at TV-Y7.Featuring the voices of Sean “Big Sean” Anderson, Pamela Adlon, and Lucy Hale, this movie tells the story of a pampered dog who is left alone in a mansion after his rich, elderly owner dies. Fun fact: This movie was also the final role for Betty White, before she died in 2021 at the age of 99.
Where to watch Dog Gone Trouble
'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is a stand-alone sequel to the original stop motion hit, Shaun the Sheep Movie. Featuring the original voice cast, the sequel imbues Shaun’s story with science fiction elements. After a farmer encounters a UFO landing, Shaun and the flock order pizzas that go mysteriously missing, which leads to their encounter with the alien. The farmer starts an alien-themed amusement park, “Farmageddon” to raise funds for a new harvester and the group grows fond of the extraterrestrial. The action begins when the Ministry of Alien Detection leader, who is committed to proving the existence of aliens, attempts to capture their new friend.
Where to watch A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
'My Octopus Teacher'
If you’re tired of watching animated features with your kids non-stop, here’s a stunning nature doc that will engross you while maintaining a safe G-rating. My Octopus Teacher depicts the unusual bond formed between a free-diver and a wild octopus, following their interactions over the course of a year.The Netflix original is not only an aesthetic masterpiece; it also won the 2021 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. The film is an inspiring heartbreaker and will ensnare animal lovers and film buffs alike.
Where to watch My Octopus Teacher
'Mr. Bean's Holiday'
Though most live-action kids’ movies are rated PG and above, there are a few that do have a G-rating, like the 2007 comedy, Mr. Bean’s Holiday.Rowan Atkinson stars as his famed sitcom character, Mr. Bean, who wins a free trip to Cannes, France, where he is mistaken for a kidnapper and an award-winning filmmaker. Classic Mr. Bean shenanigans ensue.
Where to watch Mr. Bean's Holiday
'Canvas'
Though it’s a short film rather than a full-length feature, this wonderful G-rated animated short film from director Frank E. Abney III is definitely worth showing your kids.Canvas is a sweet tale of an elderly artist mourning the death of his wife, unable to find the motivation to paint. You get two gorgeous animation styles wrapped up in one nine-minute film. And it’s a sweet moral to boot: We cannot find our inspiration alone.
Where to watch Canvas
'Rescued by Ruby'
How about a live-action G-rated movie for kids? Rescued by Ruby is a heartwarming tale about a very, very good doggo. Ruby is a shepherd-collie mix who goes from a mischievous mutt to a noble hero thanks to her new owner, a state trooper played by The Flash star Grant Gustin. The best part? This movie is based on a true story. We truly don’t deserve dogs.
Where to watch Rescued by Ruby
