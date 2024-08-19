The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (2024)

Table of Contents
Where to Stream: 'Dog Gone Trouble' 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' 'My Octopus Teacher' 'Mr. Bean's Holiday' 'Canvas' 'Rescued by Ruby' Martin Short Jokes That Melania Trump Only Had One Expectation In Her Marriage To Donald Trump — And He Didn't Meet It What Time Will 'Down In The Valley' Be on Starz? Release Date, Streaming Info, How To Watch 'The View' Stumbles Into A Commercial Break As Whoopi Goldberg Pretends Her Mic Was Cut By Producers: "Is This What We're Doing?" 'Live's Kelly Ripa Complains That Mark Consuelos Expects Her To "Keep Up" While On Runs Together: "Makes It Deeply Unpleasant For Me" Bill Maher Calls For Biden To Withdraw From Presidential Race: "He Is Going To Lose, It's So Apparent" References
Decider

What to Watch

Genres

  • LGBTQ
  • Children's/Family
  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Documentary/Reality
  • Music

Platforms

  • Hulu
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Netflix

Moods

  • Fun
  • Frisky
  • Nostalgic
  • Intense
  • Adventurous
  • Choked Up
  • Curious
  • Romantic
  • Weird

More From Decider

Skip to main content

'The Bear'Season 3 Review: Carmy Secures His Role as The Chairman of The...
Every Kevin Costner Movie Is A Western (Even When They're Not)
Nicole Kidman Tore Zac Efron’s Shirt Off in One Take, Says ‘A Family...
Is Kevin Costner Dooming Himself To Be The Captain Ahab of Westerns With...
Heidi Klum Strips Down On 'Hot Ones', Leaving Host Sean Evans Speechless
Vanna White Struggles Working With Ryan Seacrest And May Exit 'Wheel Of...
'Hit Man' True Story: What to Know About the Real Gary Johnson Who...

By Kaetlyn Liddy@kaetlynliddy11 and Anna Menta

Updated Oct. 5, 2023

Where to Stream:

The Land Before Time

  • The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (74)
  • The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (75)

Powered by Reelgood

It’s one of those days. You’re scrolling through the Kids tab on Netflix and are coming up empty – why is Yes Day on there, anyway? Netflix obviously has a broad definition of what is appropriate for kids. Luckily we have sifted through their hundreds of titles with that designation to find quality, G-rated films so you don’t have to. It sure is hard to scroll on Apple TV. These are engaging movies for all ages, so if you want to keep your kid entertained this weekend, that doesn’t mean you have to be bored out of your mind until bedtime.

The titles on this list range from vintage classics to modern masterpieces, so you won’t have to choose between indulging in your own childhood favorites and keeping your playground small talk current. All of these titles are on Netflix and received no higher than a G-rating, but I will make one disclaimer. Just because they’re appropriate for kids, doesn’t mean there aren’t some heartbreakers on this list. I know we’re all used to the Disney dead-mom trope by now, but here’s your reminder to keep your Kleenex handy.

1

The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (76)

Parents and children alike can enjoy this G-rated stop-motion animated comedy from 2005, featuring Britain’s favorite stop-motion comedy duo, Wallace and Gromit. The visual gags of Wallace’s various contraptions are a delight no matter your age. And itmay be from the 2000s, but that dry, goofy British humor is timeless.

2

'Dog Gone Trouble'

The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (77)

If you’re looking for a simple, straightforward kid’s movie for your young child, cue up Dog Gone Trouble, which is rated one step below G at TV-Y7.Featuring the voices of Sean “Big Sean” Anderson, Pamela Adlon, and Lucy Hale, this movie tells the story of a pampered dog who is left alone in a mansion after his rich, elderly owner dies. Fun fact: This movie was also the final role for Betty White, before she died in 2021 at the age of 99.

Where to watch Dog Gone Trouble

3

'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'

The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (78)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is a stand-alone sequel to the original stop motion hit, Shaun the Sheep Movie. Featuring the original voice cast, the sequel imbues Shaun’s story with science fiction elements. After a farmer encounters a UFO landing, Shaun and the flock order pizzas that go mysteriously missing, which leads to their encounter with the alien. The farmer starts an alien-themed amusem*nt park, “Farmageddon” to raise funds for a new harvester and the group grows fond of the extraterrestrial. The action begins when the Ministry of Alien Detection leader, who is committed to proving the existence of aliens, attempts to capture their new friend.

Where to watch A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

4

'My Octopus Teacher'

The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (79)

If you’re tired of watching animated features with your kids non-stop, here’s a stunning nature doc that will engross you while maintaining a safe G-rating. My Octopus Teacher depicts the unusual bond formed between a free-diver and a wild octopus, following their interactions over the course of a year.The Netflix original is not only an aesthetic masterpiece; it also won the 2021 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. The film is an inspiring heartbreaker and will ensnare animal lovers and film buffs alike.

Where to watch My Octopus Teacher

5

'Mr. Bean's Holiday'

The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (80)

Though most live-action kids’ movies are rated PG and above, there are a few that do have a G-rating, like the 2007 comedy, Mr. Bean’s Holiday.Rowan Atkinson stars as his famed sitcom character, Mr. Bean, who wins a free trip to Cannes, France, where he is mistaken for a kidnapper and an award-winning filmmaker. Classic Mr. Bean shenanigans ensue.

Where to watch Mr. Bean's Holiday

6

'Canvas'

The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (81)

Though it’s a short film rather than a full-length feature, this wonderful G-rated animated short film from director Frank E. Abney III is definitely worth showing your kids.Canvas is a sweet tale of an elderly artist mourning the death of his wife, unable to find the motivation to paint. You get two gorgeous animation styles wrapped up in one nine-minute film. And it’s a sweet moral to boot: We cannot find our inspiration alone.

Where to watch Canvas

7

'Rescued by Ruby'

The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (82)

How about a live-action G-rated movie for kids? Rescued by Ruby is a heartwarming tale about a very, very good doggo. Ruby is a shepherd-collie mix who goes from a mischievous mutt to a noble hero thanks to her new owner, a state trooper played by The Flash star Grant Gustin. The best part? This movie is based on a true story. We truly don’t deserve dogs.

Where to watch Rescued by Ruby

    Tags

  • Disney
  • Dog Gone Trouble
  • Netflix

More From Decider

Martin Short Jokes That Melania Trump Only Had One Expectation In Her Marriage To Donald Trump — And He Didn't Meet It

What Time Will 'Down In The Valley' Be on Starz? Release Date, Streaming Info, How To Watch

'The View' Stumbles Into A Commercial Break As Whoopi Goldberg Pretends Her Mic Was Cut By Producers: "Is This What We're Doing?"

'Live's Kelly Ripa Complains That Mark Consuelos Expects Her To "Keep Up" While On Runs Together: "Makes It Deeply Unpleasant For Me"

Bill Maher Calls For Biden To Withdraw From Presidential Race: "He Is Going To Lose, It's So Apparent"

The 7 Best G-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now (2024)

References

Top Articles
Truck SAE Codes Such as J1939, J1708, SPN, FMI, & MID Explained
Volvo's SPN FMI Code List: The Ultimate Reference for Troubleshooting
A.s. Roma Vs Ludogorets Lineups
Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso
Honden ter adoptie | Puppyplaats
When Does Depaul Fall Semester Start
Badland 3500 Winch Wiring Diagram
Alex Bodger Stab Video
Knoxville Nationals Results: August 8, 2024 (World of Outlaws) - Racing News
Knoxville dental provider fires employees after viral video showing staff reading patient's private journal aloud sparks outrage
David's Bridal In Fresno Ca
Nordstrom okta singl - Espagnol
Latest Posts
J1939 Diagnostics - Part 1 - Embedded Flakes
What are SA SPN FMI - Beginners guide to fault codes
Article information

Author: Arline Emard IV

Last Updated:

Views: 5769

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arline Emard IV

Birthday: 1996-07-10

Address: 8912 Hintz Shore, West Louie, AZ 69363-0747

Phone: +13454700762376

Job: Administration Technician

Hobby: Paintball, Horseback riding, Cycling, Running, Macrame, Playing musical instruments, Soapmaking

Introduction: My name is Arline Emard IV, I am a cheerful, gorgeous, colorful, joyous, excited, super, inquisitive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.