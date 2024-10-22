The 7 Most Cute and Adorable Poodle Mixes (With Pictures) | Poodle Report (2024)

Deciding on the cutest Poodle mix may be like trying to name the most beautiful flower or cutest grandchild, but this article will give it a try! Especially if you’re in the market for a new puppy, you’ll want to be sure the new family member is both cute and meets your needs.

There’s a lot to consider when deciding which of the poodle mixes are the cutest. For starters, what makes a poodle mix “cute?” How many different poodle crossbreeds are there? How do you decide which poodle mix is best for you? And, is there one overall best poodle crossbreed? This article helps you to answer all of these questions. Let’s start with a look at the top seven cutest poodle mixes you are sure to melt your heart.

The Top 7 Cutest Poodle Mix Breeds

Poodle mixes have become increasingly popular pets. In the 1950s, the first poodle mixed breed appeared—the Cockapoo, resulting from a cross between a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle. In the 1980s, the first Labradoodle was bred by crossing a Labrador Retriever with a Poodle.

Breeders focusing on poodle mixes are trying to create the perfect dog that carries both breeds’ best traits. For example, a small breed like a Yorkshire Terrier crossed with a Toy or Miniature Poodle. The result, a “Yorkipoo,” is an excellent companion and apartment dog, combining Poodle smarts and terrier playfulness.

The seven most cute and adorable poodle mixes include:

1. Cavapoo

The Cavapoo has one Cavalier King Charles Spaniel parent and one Poodle parent. Cavapoos were first bred in Australia in the late 1990s. Their size can range from 6-18 pounds, depending on whether a toy or miniature Poodle was a parent. Cavapoos are excellent companion dogs—they are loving, easy-going, bright, and easy to train.

The only downside is you will likely have a more substantial grooming bill than with many other small Poodle mixes. Early training and socialization are vital as Cavapoos are prone to excessive barking and separation anxiety if not properly trained.

2. Havapoo

A Havapoo is a cross between a Havanese and a Miniature or Teacup Poodle. The Havapoo is intelligent, friendly, outgoing, and great with children; they are gentle and sweet and enjoy people and playtime.

Even though they make great apartment dwellers, Havapoos enjoy being active, be sure there are many opportunities for outside walks and play. However, they have also been noted as an “ideal pup for almost any home.”

Havapoo’s are prone to weight gain, so again, exercise, high-quality food, and limited treats are in order.

3. Maltipoo

The Maltipoo is a cross between a Maltese and a Poodle. Their size depends on which breed is the father and which is the mother. If the father is a Teacup Poodle and the mother is a Maltese, then the result is a Teacup Maltipoo. These charming and affectionate companion dogs are great for someone who lives alone.

Maltipoos are always ready to play, making them a great choice for an active family. They are low maintenance and easy to train. The Maltipoo thrives on attention and is loyal to its owner. Be aware that this close bond may result in protective behaviors, but this can be managed with proper training. Because of a Maltipoos small size, be sure to supervise introductions to small children and other pets.

In recent years, Maltipoos have become high-profile “celebrity dogs.” Unfortunately, often this means they’re purchased but later abandoned. Consider checking out Maltese rescue centers as you look for your new Maltipoo. There are many good resources for more information, including Maltese organizations and reputable breeders.

4. Miniature Cockapoo

A popular choice for active owners, the Miniature Cockapoo results from crossing a Cocker Spaniel and a Miniature or Toy Poodle. Cockapoos are one of the first mixed breeds, appearing in the 1950s. They are quite intelligent, ranked only behind Collie in overall intelligence. Cockapoos are often likened to teddy bears. Their weight ranges from 12-24 pounds, and color can vary—depending on parent size and traits.

Miniature Cockapoos are outgoing, happy, and playful. They enjoy lots of exercise, including water activities such as swimming. Bred to be companion and therapy dogs, they do not like to be left alone. In addition to activities, other care considerations include daily brushing or a shorter, trimmed coat.

Given both parent breeds have rich hunting traditions, (Cocker Spaniel and Poodle), these little guys love chasing squirrels. Early socialization and good training can help but remember to inquire about your potential Cockapoo’s lineage. Cocker Spaniel males and solid color spaniels can exhibit “rage syndrome” (unprovoked aggression). This syndrome does occur far less frequently in Mini Cockapoos.

5. Poochon

The Poochon is a mix of Bichon Frise and Poodle. This small, happy dog is full of unconditional love; they are also definitely one of the cutest small Poodle mixes. Poochons come in a variety of colors—including apricot, brown, and dark gray. They may also sport a cute white patch on their chest. Great in an apartment, they enjoy lots of cuddles and playtime.

Poochons need to be socialized early on and they enjoy outdoor walks and exercise. They tend to be barkers, so good bark training early on is essential. Poochons also need regular grooming and hair trimming. Otherwise, they are great dogs for first-time owners. Poochons are great companions for single owners as they are quite loyal, bonding closely to their person.

6. Shihpoo

This wonderful mix of Shih Tzu and Toy Poodle is playful and fun-loving. A Shihpoo is a great choice for all, including families, singles, and seniors. This small Poodle mix is well-suited for apartments and homes without yards and one of the sweetest and gentlest breeds you’ll find.

Shihpoos love to play; a tennis ball will quickly become their favorite toy. Because they offer endless love and devotion, Shihpoos make a great choice as service animals for those affected by depression or other emotional disorders.

A Shihpoo’s independence means a lower chance of separation anxiety than some of the other small poodle mixes, but housebreaking can initially still be challenging. Early training is also essential to control barking. As with most small crossbreeds, food in the form of dry kibble is important; otherwise, dental problems can become an issue. Shihpoos are enthusiastic eaters, so don’t leave kibble sitting out.

7. Yorkiepoo

These small bundles of energetic joy are affectionate, playful, and easy to train. Yorkiepoo’s are not aggressive or prone to barking. As with other Poodle mixes, they’re great companions for people with allergies. As a result of careful breeding, Yorkiepoos have fewer health issues than either Yorkshire Terriers or Poodles.

Yorkiepoo’s range anywhere from 7 to 12 inches in height and weigh from 3 to 14 pounds. Their size depends on the Poodle line used for breeding. A Yorkiepoo’s coat can present multiple shades of color and markings, depending on parentage. Proper care and feeding include daily brushing and a watchful eye on their diet—no more than one cup of food a day.

Yorkiepoos are curious and friendly. The more they join you on walks and errands, the better. Introducing them to children and four-footed family members early on is a great idea, especially if you have larger dogs or cats.

What Are The Cutest Small Poodle Mixes?

Here’s a list of some of the cutest small poodle crossbreeds where one parent is a toy or Miniature Poodle:

Bassetoodle – Bassett Hound + Poodle, curious and fun-loving

– Bassett Hound + Poodle, curious and fun-loving Cavapoo — Cavalier King Charles Spaniel + Poodle, loyal, social, and playful

— Cavalier King Charles Spaniel + Poodle, loyal, social, and playful Cockapoo – Cocker Spaniel + Poodle, sweet, funny, affectionate, a great therapy dog

– Cocker Spaniel + Poodle, sweet, funny, affectionate, a great therapy dog Chi-poo – Chihuahua + Poodle, independent, loyal to the owner

– Chihuahua + Poodle, independent, loyal to the owner Doxiepoo – Dachshund Poodle, loving and easy to train

– Dachshund Poodle, loving and easy to train Eskipoo – American Eskimo + Poodle, affectionate, playful, active, barker

– American Eskimo + Poodle, affectionate, playful, active, barker Havapoo – Havanese + Poodle, very friendly, loyal, great with kids

– Havanese + Poodle, very friendly, loyal, great with kids Jack-A-Poo – Jack Russell Terrier + Poodle, active, easy to train

– Jack Russell Terrier + Poodle, active, easy to train Maltipoo – Maltese + Poodle, active and fun-loving, great for anyone

– Maltese + Poodle, active and fun-loving, great for anyone Papipoo – Papillon, + Poodle super smart, affectionate, great for all ages

– Papillon, + Poodle super smart, affectionate, great for all ages Peekapoo – Pekingese + Poodle, great watchdog, loyal

– Pekingese + Poodle, great watchdog, loyal Pomapoo – Pomeranian + Poodle, affectionate but shy, energetic

– Pomeranian + Poodle, affectionate but shy, energetic Poochon – Bichon Frise + Poodle, loves children, playful

– Bichon Frise + Poodle, loves children, playful Poogle – Beagle + Poodle, respond well to training, energic, great family dogs

– Beagle + Poodle, respond well to training, energic, great family dogs Pugapoo – Pug + Poodle, energetic, social, a great family dog

– Pug + Poodle, energetic, social, a great family dog Schnoodle – Schnauzer + Poodle, sturdy, active, affectionate

– Schnauzer + Poodle, sturdy, active, affectionate Shih-poo – Shih Tzu, high-energy, fun-loving, great in town or country

– Shih Tzu, high-energy, fun-loving, great in town or country Yorkiepoo – Yorkshire Terrier, energetic, enjoys agility challenges

What Are The Cutest Large Poodle Mixes?

This list of larger Poodle mixes represents crossbreeds where one parent is a standard poodle:

Akipoo – Akita + Poodle, courageous, proud, devoted to their owner and family

– Akita + Poodle, courageous, proud, devoted to their owner and family Aussiedoodle – Australian Shepherd + Poodle, unique coat colors and patterns, energetic, great with kids

– Australian Shepherd + Poodle, unique coat colors and patterns, energetic, great with kids Bernedoodle – Bernese Mountain + Poodle, playful, affectionate, great for singles and families

– Bernese Mountain + Poodle, playful, affectionate, great for singles and families Bordoodle – Border Collie + Poodle, friendly, active, great companion pets

– Border Collie + Poodle, friendly, active, great companion pets Boxerdoodle – Boxer + Poodle, sensitive, intelligent, and independent

– Boxer + Poodle, sensitive, intelligent, and independent Dalmadoodle – Dalmation + Poodle, loyal and protective

– Dalmation + Poodle, loyal and protective Flandoodle – Bouvier des Flandres + Poodle, gentle, social, fun-loving

– Bouvier des Flandres + Poodle, gentle, social, fun-loving Goldendoodle – Golden Retriever + Poodle, great service, guide, and therapy dog

Irish Doodle – Irish Setter + Poodle, lovable, social, gets along great with others (people and pets)

Labradoodle – Labrador + Poodle, affectionate and smart, also a great guide dog

Lhasa Poo – Lhasa Apso, + Poodle, smart, loyal, social

NewfyPoo – Newfoundland + Poodle, a gentle giant, enjoy lots of play and attention

Rottle – Rottweiler + Poodle, handsome, loyal, great protector, and companion

Saint Berdoodle – Saint Bernard + Poodle, sweet, social, great for large families

– Saint Bernard + Poodle, sweet, social, great for large families Sheepadoodle – Old English Sheepdog + Poodle, easy to train and great with kids

Why Are Poodle Mixes So Cute?

What makes a Poodle mix cute? Actually, there’s a lot to the science of “cute.” Taking a time-out for just a moment, what goes into whether or not your canine companion is cute? (Of course, your dog is cute, but we’re stepping back to focus on what might make a Poodle mix land on our “Top 7 Cutest” list.)

Measurable qualities that make poodle mixes cute include:

The Golden Ratio

Historically, the Greeks are recognized as developing the first mathematical equation to rate people’s beauty, called the Golden Ratio, or Golden Mean. (Actually, refining this also involved Leonardo da Vinci, Italian mathematician Luca Pacioli, and German mathematician Martin Ohm.)

The Golden Ratio represents the ideal proportion for lines and shapes in a painting, humans, or Poodle mixes. Yes, a UK pet insurance company used the equation to determine the cutest pets. Their overall pet cuteness findings were, in order: cats, ferrets, rabbits, hamsters, and lastly, dogs.

A candidate from each dog breed was photographed “nose-on” with software calculating the ratio between eyes, ears, nose, and tongue. The result was how much (or how little) each breed conformed to the Golden Ratio.

So where do poodle mixes fit into all this? The only doodle to make the top 20 for conforming to the Golden Ratio is the Cavapoo (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel). So, perhaps we need to try another way of determining cuteness. (Number 1 was the Dalmatian, by the way.)

Paedomorphism

Merriam-Webster defines paedomorphism as “retention in the adult of infantile or juvenile characteristics.” Basically, we, as humans, are moved by infant-like features—including puppy-like features (or looks) in dogs. For example, as domesticated canines, dogs are more likely to give us that “pools of innocence” look than wolves, who are less likely to make eye contact at all.

Big eyes and cute faces touch humans; perhaps canine evolution was prompted a bit by “if I look really cute, I’ll get a mammoth scrap.” It’s also possible that these types of expressions were a by-product of weeding out aggressive dogs. In the blog post “Paws for Thought: Paedomorphism,” guess who came out ahead once again—that’s right, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, building the case for our Cavapoo mixed breed leading the cuteness pack.

AU101 Movement

For our canine companions, AU101 refers to our dog’s ability to raise their inner eyebrow (“AU101 movement”), making their eyes appear larger, more innocent, and needy, again, eliciting a caregiving response from us humans. All of this lends credence to the phrase “puppy dog eyes” for expressions that tug at our hearts.

Although there are concrete reasons to think our canine friends are cute, the bottom line is, we know “cute” when we see it. And once that connection is made, a lucky dog will have a new home with you.

Additional Factors When Choosing Your Cute Poodle Mix

Because I’m confident you’ll be welcoming one of the “Top 7 Cutest Poodle Mixes” into your family’s home, let’s take one more moment to review what to consider in addition to the cuteness factor.

Here are some other things to keep in mind as you consider the cutest poodle mix for your household:

First-time dog owner? Is this your first canine companion? If so, choosing a somewhat lower key and easy-to-train poodle mix is a good idea. A Cavapoo or Schnoodle is a good option, but early training is a good idea with any poodle mix.

Is this your first canine companion? If so, choosing a somewhat lower key and easy-to-train poodle mix is a good idea. A Cavapoo or Schnoodle is a good option, but early training is a good idea with any poodle mix. What’s your budget? Poodle mixes from a breeder can cost anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. (Rescue pups are a less expensive purchase option.) In addition, for your new poodle mix, expect to pay $45-75 for regular grooming sessions. Veterinary expenses come into play as well.

Poodle mixes from a breeder can cost anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. (Rescue pups are a less expensive purchase option.) In addition, for your new poodle mix, expect to pay $45-75 for regular grooming sessions. Veterinary expenses come into play as well. Are you prepared for the new arrival? A complete welcome kit is important, including a bed, food and water dishes, crate, collar, leash, food, and treats.

A complete welcome kit is important, including a bed, food and water dishes, crate, collar, leash, food, and treats. Where do you live? If you’re an apartment dweller, then a Cockapoo, Maltipoo, or Toy Goldendoodle are your best choices. Companions like a Cockapoo or Labradoodle will appreciate access to a yard or outdoor spaces where they can run.

If you’re an apartment dweller, then a Cockapoo, Maltipoo, or Toy Goldendoodle are your best choices. Companions like a Cockapoo or Labradoodle will appreciate access to a yard or outdoor spaces where they can run. Single or family? If you’re single and a sports person, then choose a poodle mix that will happily accompany you on runs. If you have a family with kids, then a Cavapoo or Cockapoo is an excellent bet for a playful companion.

If you’re single and a sports person, then choose a poodle mix that will happily accompany you on runs. If you have a family with kids, then a Cavapoo or Cockapoo is an excellent bet for a playful companion. Lifestyle – active or laid-back? If you’re a sportsperson or enjoy brisk walks, you’ll want a poodle mix that enjoys lots of exercise time as well, such as a smaller Labradoodle or Goldendoodle. Havapoos need less exercise, 30 minutes of exercise a day works for them. A Bernedoodle is a perfect compromise–they enjoy both exercise and quality couch time.

If you’re a sportsperson or enjoy brisk walks, you’ll want a poodle mix that enjoys lots of exercise time as well, such as a smaller Labradoodle or Goldendoodle. Havapoos need less exercise, 30 minutes of exercise a day works for them. A Bernedoodle is a perfect compromise–they enjoy both exercise and quality couch time. Allergies or health issues? Although all poodle mixes are hypoallergenic, your best bet for a companion dog is a smaller Goldendoodle or Labradoodle. On the flip side, if you’re looking for a sturdy, healthy poodle mix, then the Havanese is a great choice.

Final Thoughts

Once you bring your new poodle mix home, get ready to enjoy hours of play, devotion, laughter, and just plain happiness. As pointed out in this article, these small bundles of joy are popular for good reasons—they’re hypoallergenic and wonderful companions.

So, yes, it is possible to come up with a list of some of the cutest Poodle mixes. But there are so many options the winner will come down to whoever catches your eye and touches your heart. You’ll both know it when that perfect moment happens!