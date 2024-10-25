The 9 biggest scams to avoid when buying a car on Craigslist (2024)

Spoof pages

This is one of the biggest things to watch out for on Craigslist postings: a car that doesn't actually exist. Scammers will copy and paste images from a real posting, then make fake listings in dozens of cities.

Be wary of a seller who's hesitant to meet in person, and don't spend money on a car you've never seen. Katherine Hutt, director of communications for the Better Business Bureau, told Business Insider that she's seen identical photos listed on dozens of sites across the country. "Who knows where the original car was?" she said. "The scammer kept using the same photo over and over, with multiple victims."

Read more: Suzuki is recalling 2 million cars after cheating on safety tests

To figure out if the car you're looking at is real, the BBB recommends copying a picture from the listing and doing a reverse-image search on Google. If the car shows up on multiple sites in multiple cities, you can bet that it's a fake.

Same goes for the text: Scammers won't always want to make an all-new listing for every vehicle. Type a snippet from the Craigslist description into Google in quotes, and see if any other listings are using the same words.