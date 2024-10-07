The Beads of St. Catherines Island (2024)

Related Papers
BEADS: Journal of the Society of Bead Researchers
James W. Bradley -- Glass Beads from Champlain's Habitation on Saint Croix Island, Maine, 1604-1613
2014 •
Karlis Karklins
One of the earliest French attempts at settlement in northeastern North America occurred on a small island in the St. Croix River along the Maine/New Brunswick border. Built under the auspices of Pierre Dugua, Sieur de Mons, and his young lieutenant, Samuel de Champlain, this settlement barely survived the winter of 1604-1605 and was abandoned the following summer. Given its clear historical association and brief occupation, the glass beads from St. Croix Island are an important archaeological marker for reconstructing French influence during the first decades of the 17th century. Knowing who used these beads in trade, however, does not indicate where they were made. Current evidence suggests that many, and perhaps most, of these beads were produced at the Carel-Soop glasshouse in Amsterdam (1601-1624) and are a material expression of the culturally diverse partnerships that sponsored many of the early-17th-century voyages to Terra Nova.
BEADS: Journal of the Society of Bead Researchers
The Beads from an 18th-Century Acadian Site, Prince Edward Island, Canada.
2020 •
Helen Kristmanson, Karlis Karklins
Excavation of the Pointe aux Vieux site, an 18th-century Acadian house located on western Prince Edward Island, Canada, yielded a significant assortment of beads. Among the glass and bone specimens are ten black beads decorated with undulating yellow lines around the middle. Commonly called “rattlesnake” beads by collectors, this stylistic form has been found at many sites in North America as well as elsewhere in the world. Unlike the other beads, however, the ones from Pointe aux Vieux are not glass but formed by melting an igneous rock called “proterobas” to form a totally opaque black glass. The only known source of beads made from this material is the Fichtelgebirge region of northeastern Bavaria. While black ball buttons made of proterobas have been encountered at various sites in the eastern United States and Western Europe, this is the first recorded instance of proterobas beads in North America. It is hoped that this article will lead to more such beads being identified in archaeological collections so that their distribution and temporal range may be determined.
Beads: Journal of the Society of Bead Researchers 1:55-80
The Beads of St. Eustatius, Netherlands Antilles (Karklins and Barka)
1989 •
Karlis Karklins
Excavations at various sites on St. Eustatius produced a wide array of beads of glass, coral, and carnelian dating to the 18th to early 20th centuries.
Society of Bead Researchers website
Researching the World’s Beads: An Annotated Bibliography. General and Miscellaneous -- Updated 7/7/24
2024 •
Karlis Karklins
The items listed here are either of a general or specialized nature that do not readily fit in any of the other sections.
Society of Bead Researchers website
Researching the World’s Beads: An Annotated Bibliography. North America -- Updated 7/7/24
2024 •
Karlis Karklins
This section covers the continental United States and Canada. For references published prior to 1985, see the two bibliographies prepared by Karklins and Sprague, q.v. See also the two specialized theme bibliographies and the General/Miscellaneous bibliography as they also contain reports dealing with these countries.
Questioning what types of beads would have been in use during the Iron Age in Britain and drawing deeply from the work of the late bead researcher Margaret Guido I’ve amassed a collocation of information which one can draw from not just for bead information concerning the Iron Age Celts in the Isles, but also for those interested in Celtic adornment and bead reproduction. Please note, my citing is poor the majority of information and many of the pictures have come from Guido’s work ‘The Glass Beads of the Prehistoric and Roman Periods in Britain and Ireland’, (London: The Society of Antiquaries of London, 1978). I want to thank not just Guido for her amass of research, but also a wealth of museums and other sources for their invaluable photos, many of which I have to note are copyright protected.