The Best Alternative to Spacegoods | Australia (2024)

Spacegoods produces thenootropic coffee alternativesRainbow Dust and Astro Dust powered by fungi and root extracts.

These are two of the best nootropic coffees available, but there are plenty of alternatives that contain even more active ingredients.

Our offering isvybey Braincare Smart Focus, which contains more fungus types and B vitamins, while Spacegoods has more herbs.

For example, while Spacegoods containslion's mane, Chaga, and cordyceps mushrooms, vybey adds Reishi mushroom. And while Spacegoods only contains Vitamin B5, vybey has all essential B vitamins, plus choline for absorption.

We don't claim that vybey is a superior product to Spacegoods, but we can say that it has more ingredients for people wanting totarget brain health.

An ingredient breakdown

The Best Alternative to Spacegoods | Australia (1)

vybey Braincare Smart Focus:

Mushrooms

  • 750mg of lion's mane
  • 750mg of chaga
  • 750mg of cordyceps
  • 300mg of Reishi mushroom

Herbs and roots

  • None

Vitamins

  • Choline
  • Vitamin B Complex – B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, and B12

Amino acids

  • L-theanine(MatchaandCacaoflavour)

Roots and herbs

  • Peruvian maca root extract 5:1
  • Turmeric root powder
  • Cinnamon bark powder

Flavourings

  • Cacao (Cacao flavour)
  • Matcha green tea (Matcha flavour)

These ingredients tell us that vybey Braincare Smart Focus offers more fungal variety than Spacegoods, albeit at lower doses for lion's mane, chaga, and cordyceps (note that 750 mg is the test dosage for most clinical studies).

Including the Vitamin B Complex changes the game entirely, giving you over 100% of your NRV for these essential vitamins from one serving.

L-theanine is another exciting ingredient in the Matcha flavour of Braincare Smart Focus.It can help with ADHD, with a 2011 study showing that it enhances alpha brain wave activity, a pattern associated with increased focus and concentration.

So, how does that profile compare to Spacegoods?

Rainbow Dust per 8g serving:

Mushrooms

  • 1,000 mg oflion's mane
  • 1,000 mg of cordyceps
  • 1,000mg of chaga

Herbs and roots

  • 200mg of ashwagandha
  • 250mg of maca root
  • 25mg Rhodiola Rosea

Vitamins

  • B5

Flavourings

  • Cocoa powder
  • Coffee extract

The product is vegan, keto, gluten, and dairy-free.

Rainbow Dust combines fungi and root-basednootropicsto deliver overall health benefits for the body, with a weight towards fungi.

Ashwagandha, maca root, and Rhodiola rosea are unique ingredients with antioxidants that target free radicals. Braincare Smart Focus doesn't offer these ingredients, so if you absolutely must have them, Spacegoods is more suitable.

Astro dust per 8g serving:

Mushrooms

  • 1,000mg of maitake mushroom
  • 1,000mg of tremella mushroom
  • 1,000mg of Reishi mushroom

Herbs and roots

  • 500mg of ashwagandha
  • 150mg of jujube
  • 150mg of passionflower
  • 100mg of chamomile

Amino acids

  • 3,000mg of L-glycine
  • 220mg of L-tryptophan

Minerals

  • 220g magnesium

These ingredients make Astro Dust a functional supplement for supporting overall health and well-being with promising effects on stress resilience, sleep quality, and potentially cognitive function or mood.

Maitake, Tremella, and Reishi mushrooms are adaptogenic mushrooms that help the body adapt to stress, support immune function, and provide antioxidant benefits.

The vybey difference

The Best Alternative to Spacegoods | Australia (2)

vybey Braincare Smart Focus is the ONLY product that combines a single product oflion's mane, chaga, cordyceps, and Reishi mushrooms.

It is also the only coffee alternative with L-theanine – which complements and enhances caffeine – and a B vitamin complex.

Spacegoods products contain herbs and flower extracts, which offer different health benefits, but vybey has a clear focus—boosting your brain.

What do these nootropics do?

It's all good talking about the lion's mane and L-theanine, but what do they do? And is there any point in taking them?

A rundown:

Here's a summary of how the key ingredients in vybey Braincare Smart Focus and the Spacegoods products compare and what they can do:

Lion's Mane

Promotes nerve growth and repair, supporting cognitive function and potentially neuroprotection. It is found in both vybey Braincare Smart Focus (750mg) and Spacegoods Rainbow Dust (1,000mg).

Chaga

Potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties that may support overall health. Found in in vybey Braincare Smart Focus (750mg) and Spacegoods Rainbow Dust (1,000mg).

Cordyceps

Adaptogenic, supports energy levels, endurance, and potentially sexual function. Included in vybey Braincare Smart Focus (750mg) and Spacegoods Rainbow Dust (1,000mg).

Reishi

Adaptogenic, supports immune function and stress resilience. Only found in the vybey Braincare Smart Focus formula (300mg) and Spacegoods Astro Dust (1,000mg).

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid that enhances relaxation and focus by boosting alpha brain wave activity, especially when paired with caffeine.

Found in both our Vybey Braincare Smart Focus Matcha and cacao flavours, it ensures a smooth and sustained caffeine experience. Unlike Spacegoods' Rainbow Dust, which lacksL-Theanine and may cause a harder crash, Vybey offers a balanced energy boost without the unwanted drop in energy. Choose Vybey for a consistent and crash-free focus.

Maca root

Has bioactive compounds like glucosinolates, alkaloids, and polyphenols that contribute to brain health with relevant effects.

Cocoa powder

Rich in antioxidant polyphenols and flavanols that detoxify your blood. Found in the cacao flavour of vybey and Spacegoods Rainbow Dust.

Natural caffeine

Stimulates the brain and enhancesenergy and focus.Found in vybey (34-40mg per 8g) and Spacegoods (undisclosed amount).

So, what is the best mushroom drink on the market?

Spacegoods Astro Dust and vybey Braincare Smart Focus are the best mushroom drinks but target different health effects.

vybey combines lion's mane, chaga, cordyceps, and Reishi mushroom with a B vitamin complex, choline, and L-theanine, each proven to boost cognitive function, making it the best mushroom drink for brain health.

Astro Dust doesn't have Reishi mushroom, B vitamin complex, or L-theanine, but it does have herbs and plant extracts that vybey doesn't, such as Rhodiola rosea. It's more for overall health rather than as a brain booster.

Summing up

The Best Alternative to Spacegoods | Australia (3)

If you want a nootropic coffee that enhances mental clarity and reduces brain fog, vybey is the best drink on the market. But if you want a wider range of herbs that improve overall health, Spacegoods will do you fine.

vybey also makesBraincare Smart Greens– a vegetable and fruit supplement with way more healthy ingredients than Spacegoods.

We're talking a super fruit blend with acai and goji berries, alfalfa, spirulina, chlorella, algal omega-3 powder, maca root, and many more ingredients, plus you can combine Smart Greens with Smart Focus for the best of both.

Grab a vybeystarter packto try all our fantastic products and save a massive 54% versus buying them separately.

FAQs

The Best Alternative to Spacegoods | Australia? ›

Directions: Add 1 heaped tablespoon (8g) of powder to 250ml hot/ cold water and mix well. Powder can be added to hot/cold oat milk for a creamier taste. Consume 1 serving per day.

What to mix spacegoods with? ›

Directions: Add 1 heaped tablespoon (8g) of powder to 250ml hot/ cold water and mix well. Powder can be added to hot/cold oat milk for a creamier taste. Consume 1 serving per day.

Do space goods contain caffeine? ›

Well, let's get right into it. Rainbow dust is a real-time coffee substitute, so you should have it every morning for an eventful and energy-packed day. It does contain 80 mg of coffee extract, so it's not caffeine free.

How much spacegoods per day? ›

A single 8g serving (3 small scoops) in the morning will see you through the day nicely! However, some people prefer to take two 4g servings at different times - or even add slightly more to their daily routine - we advise taking no more than 2x 8g servings per day maximum - just find what works best for you!

What is rainbow dust drink? ›

Spacegoods Rainbow Dust - Chocolate Flavour Mushroom Powder Drink - Start The Day with Energy & Focus - Incl Lions Mane with Chaga, Cordyceps, Maca Root & Ashwagandha - Vegan & Gluten Free - 30 serves.

How to make spacegoods taste better? ›

Because 4 and 3 scoops felt and taste the same ive only had 4 once. I find it the best with mostly hot water and a tiny splash of milk. In the evenings I have 1 scoop, add some cocoa and condensed milk to make it more like a hot cocoa before bed thing. Seems to help me be in a better mindset before I sleep.

How many cups of rainbow dust per day? ›

how much should I take & when? we've designed 'Rainbow Dust' to be a once per day, 'all in one' type blend - super simple & effective. A single 8g serving ( 1 level spacegoods metal spoon or 1 heaped tablespoon) in the morning will see you through the day nicely!

Is Spacegoods keto? ›

💜VEGAN, GLUTEN-FREE, KETO & CRUELTY-FREE. Spacegoods prioritizes qualitysafety. Mushroom Powder Perfect for vegans, keto, and gluten-free diets. Clean ingredients made in England.

What do people mix Courvoisier with? ›

The combination of Courvoisier with almond syrup, pineapple juice and a hint of lemon is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a cocktail with sweet, tropical flavors.

What is Brugal good to mix with? ›

Brugal 1888 Royale

In a mixing glass, stir rum and simple syrup with ice until mixed well. Strain over a single large cube in a rocks glass. Top with a splash of Champagne.

What do you blend with cognac? ›

Ingredients
  • Produce. • 1 Cognac & hot tea. • 1 Cognac & lemon lime soda.
  • Drinks. • 1 Cognac & club soda. • 1 Cognac & coffee. • 1 Cognac & coke. • 1 Cognac & ginger ale. • 1 Cognac & ginger beer. • 1 Cognac & grape juice. • 1 Cognac & orange juice. • 1 Cognac & pineapple juice.
  • Dairy. • 1 Cognac & cream.
  • Other. • Cognac & Red Bull.

What is good to mix with Dusse? ›

The D'USSÉ 75 is a delicious expression of a certain je ne sais quoi. Add D'USSÉ, simple syrup and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a champagne flute. Top with chilled MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco.

