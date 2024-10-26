The Best Chili Recipe (2024)

The Best Chili Recipe is one that is loaded with beef and beans and absolutely full of flavor… just like this one! Chili is hands downone of my husband’s favorite meals (and I love it because it’s easy to make)!

This easy chili recipe cooks on the stovetop and is perfect served alongsideHomemade Cornbread, buttered toast orButtermilk Biscuits. Add in your favorite toppings like cheese and onions for the perfect meal.

How to Make Chili

While I sometimes make crockpot chili, this easy version is great for a weeknight meal!

Seasonings:

The seasonings in this recipe are chili powder and cumin. Store bought or homemade chili powder work well in this recipe.

work well in this recipe. What is in Chili Powder? Sweet paprika, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, onion powder, oregano and cumin.

Sweet paprika, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, onion powder, oregano and cumin. Mix Chili Powder into the raw ground beef before cooking to ensure every morsel is seasoned to perfection.

Beans:

I use canned red kidney beans but pinto beans or black beans work as well.

Rinse beans (unless using chili beans) before adding to remove excess salt and starches.

Chili beans add great flavor! What are chili beans? Usually either pinto or kidney beans with added flavors in a chili style sauce.

How to Cook Chili

Brown the beef, onions, garlic and some of the chili powder. Drain any fat. Simmer Add remaining ingredients and simmer uncovered.

To Thicken Chili

When making chili on the stove, I simmer it uncovered which allows the chili to naturally thicken without having to add cornstarch or flour. While thickening chili by simmering is the best option, you may not always have time to let it reduce. If you don’t have time to simmer it to thicken you can sprinkle in a little bit of cornmeal or make a cornstarch or flour slurry and add it in.

If you can spare a few extra minutes, just let it simmer uncovered.

Variations

Spice Level This chili is just right for our liking but you can increase or reduce the spice level to your liking. For extra heat, leave the seeds in your jalapenos or add a few dashes of hot sauce or a sprinkle of chili flakes.

Ground Beef Any ground meat will work in this recipe from chicken to turkey. If your meat has a lot of fat, be sure to drain it before simmering.

Beer I love the depth of flavor that a bit of beer adds. Feel free to skip the beer and use extra broth.

Swap the Spices Spice up your chili any way you’d like. To make a tex-mex chili, toss in a packet of taco seasoning.

Can You Freeze Chili?

100% yes!!! Chili freezes and reheats beautifully. We freeze it in single sized portions for lunches or in freezer bags for a quick and easy weeknight meal.

Defrost in the fridge overnight and heat in a saucepan (or the microwave) to serve.

The Best Chili Recipe This is the best chili recipe! A big pot of ground beef chili loaded with beef and beans is the perfect game day food! Prep Time 20 minutes minutes Cook Time 45 minutes minutes Total Time 1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes Servings 8 servings Ingredients ▢ 2 pounds lean ground beef

▢ 1 onion diced

▢ 1 jalapeño seeded and finely diced

▢ 4 cloves garlic minced

▢ 2 ½ tablespoons chili powder divided , or to taste

▢ 1 teaspoon cumin

▢ 1 green bell pepper seeded and diced

▢ 14 ½ ounces crushed tomatoes 1 can

▢ 19 ounces canned red kidney beans drained & rinsed

▢ 14 ½ ounces canned diced tomatoes with juice

▢ 1 ½ cups beef broth

▢ 1 cup beer

▢ 1 tablespoon tomato paste

▢ 1 tablespoon brown sugar optional

▢ salt and black pepper to taste Instructions Combine ground beef and 1 ½ tablespoons chili powder.

In a large pot, brown ground beef, onion, jalapeno, and garlic. Drain any fat.

Add in remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered 45-60 minutes or until chili has reached desired thickness.

Top with cheddar cheese, green onions, cilantro or other favorite toppings. Notes Serving size: 1 1/2 cups Beer can be replaced with extra broth. Any ground meat will work in this recipe. Optional toppings: sour cream, red or green onion, cheese, jalapenos, cilantro, avocado & lime wedges, tortilla chips Nutrition Information Calories: 395 | Carbohydrates: 27g | Protein: 29g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 77mg | Sodium: 283mg | Potassium: 1066mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 870IU | Vitamin C: 26.2mg | Calcium: 86mg | Iron: 6.2mg Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used. Course Main Course Cuisine American, Tex Mex

Toppings for Chili

My #1 favorite of course is cornbreador just plain ol’ toast with butter. Pretty much any bread to sop up whatever is left in the bottom of my bowl!30 Minute Dinner Rolls are great with chili too! If you need to stretch out the meal, serve it over white rice.

I always put out a collection of toppings… and while everyone has a different idea as to what goes with chili I have a few staples:

sour cream

red or green onion

cheddar cheese ormonterey jack

jalapenos

cilantro, avocado & lime wedges

croutons or tortilla chips

Is Chili Healthy

Yes, it’s lean beef loaded with tomatoes and beans (and veggies if you’d like). Tons of fiber, protein and flavor all in one bowl! Be sure you’re using lean beef and drain any fat (or use ground chicken/turkey if you prefer).

Choose low sodium or low sugar products to reduce the salt and sugar in this recipe.