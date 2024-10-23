The best EA Sports FC 24 deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC (2024)

Jump to:
- PS5 FC 24 deals
- PS4 FC 24 deals
- Cheap PS5 + PS4 Digital Edition on PSN + Ultimate Edition deals
- Xbox Series X + Xbox One FC 24 deals
- Xbox Digital Edition + FC 24 Ultimate Edition deals
- Nintendo Switch FC 24 deals
- PC Download FC 24 deals
- PlayStation 5 console + FC 24 bundle deals
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller + FC 24 bundle deals
It may have a different name, but EA is back with the annual release of its popular football game. FIFA successor EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC after releasing on September 29 2023.
EA Sports FC 24 received a discount for Black Friday, and there's some deals still available leading into Christmas, with the game now available for £41.99 on PS5, PS4, and Xbox, with the Nintendo Switch version on sale for £29.99 at retailers like Amazon.
Digital downloads are also available at CD Keys at a discount price on PS5, Xbox and PC.
PSN DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
PlayStation 5 - EA Sports FC 24 Digital Download (PS5)
Now 43% Off
CHEAPEST XBOX DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
EA Sports FC 24 - Digital Download (Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One)
Now 51% Off
FC 24 is available as a Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition, with the Ultimate Edition only being available digitally and currently 50% off until December 20.
Sony have also bundled together a DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller and a digital download code for EA Sports FC 24 that's available at retailers like ShopTo, The Game Collection, John Lewis and Argos.
Any Standard Edition digital order will include:
- Erling Haaland Loan Player Item (10 matches)
- 2 Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (pick 1 male & 1 female for 5 matches)
- Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs
- Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career
- 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career
Ultimate Edition bonuses:
- 4600 FC Points
- Nike Ultimate Team Campaign
- Nike Ultimate Team Loan & Kit (24 matches)
- TOTW 1 Ultimate Team Player
- All Standard Edition incentives
PS5 FC 24 deals
The cheapest price for the physical PS5 version at time of writing is at Amazon and Currys for £41.99, with The Game Collection selling it for £44.95, and John Lewis for £44.99.
- Amazon - £41.99
- Currys - £41.99
- John Lewis - £44.99
- Hit - £45.99
- The Game Collection - £44.95
- ShopTo - £44.85
- Argos - £59.99
- Very - £41.99
- GAME - £44.98
PS4 FC 24 deals
The best price for the PS4 version is at Amazon and Currys for £41.99.
The PS4 version includes a free upgrade to PS5.
EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS4)
- Amazon - £41.99
- Currys - £41.99
- John Lewis - £44.99
- Very - £41.99
- Hit - £46.49
- The Game Collection - £44.95
- ShopTo - £44.85
- GAME - £44.98
Cheap PS5 + PS4 Digital Edition on PSN + Ultimate Edition deals
You can buy a FC 24 PlayStation 5 digital download key directly from CD Keys for £39.99, which is £30 cheaper than buying from the PSN store.
PSN DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
PlayStation 5 - EA Sports FC 24 Digital Download (PS5)
Now 43% Off
You can also buy FC 24 from the PlayStation Store as a digital download, as both a Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition. The cheapest and best way to get a PlayStation digital download code is to buy PlayStation Store wallet top-up cards, as this works out cheaper than buying directly from PSN.
The FC 24 Ultimate Edition is currently on sale on PSN for £50 at 50% off, and you can get it even cheaper by buying a £50 PSN Gift Card from CD Keys for £45.99. This deal lasts until December 20, 2023.
You can buy various PlayStation Store credit values from ShopTo and CD Keys, just in case you already have some PSN credit on your account or need more. The codes will be delivered instantly so you can redeem them on your PSN account.
Xbox Series X + Xbox One FC 24 deals
Amazon, Very and Currys is the cheapest for the Xbox version for £41.99.
CD Keys currently have the all-round cheapest option if you wanted a digital download of FC 24, with an Xbox key for £33.99.
EA SPORTS FC 24 (Xbox Series X / Xbox One)
Now 13% Off
- CD Keys - £33.99 (Digital Download)
- Amazon - £41.99
- Currys - £41.99
- John Lewis - £44.99
- Very - £41.99
- Hit - £45.99
- The Game Collection - £44.95
- ShopTo - £44.85
- Argos - £59.99
- GAME - £44.98 (Includes Exclusive In-Game Vanity Items)
Xbox Digital Edition + FC 24 Ultimate Edition deals
FC 24 is available digitally as a download code for your Xbox, and this is the only way to get the Ultimate Edition.
CD Keys have the cheapest price with the Standard Edition for £33.99 and the Ultimate Edition for £46.99.
The Xbox digital edition is compatible with both the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.
CHEAPEST XBOX DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
EA Sports FC 24 - Digital Download (Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One)
Now 51% Off
- CD Keys - £33.99 (Standard Edition)
- CD Keys - £46.99 (Ultimate Edition)
- Xbox Store - £34.99 (Standard Edition)
- Xbox Store - £49.99 (Ultimate Edition)
- Amazon - £41.99 (Standard Edition)
- Amazon - £59.99 (Ultimate Edition)
CHEAPEST XBOX ULTIMATE EDITION
EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition - Digital Download (Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One)
Now 52% Off
Nintendo Switch FC 24 deals
For Black Friday the Nintendo digital eShop currently has 50% off on FC 24, bringing the game down to £27.49.
The cheapest price for the physical Switch version at time of writing is at Amazon for £29.99.
EA SPORTS FC 24 (Nintendo Switch)
- Amazon - £29.99
- Currys - £29.99
- Very - £29.99
- Hit - £39.85
- The Game Collection - £32.95
- ShopTo - £32.85
- GAME - £31.98
- Nintendo - £27.49 (Digital Download)
PC Download FC 24 deals
Both the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition will be available on PC, and can be downloaded on the EA App Store, Steam Store and Epic Store.
LOWEST PRICE ON PC
EA Sports FC 24 - EA App Origin Download (PC)
Now 57% Off
The cheapest price for the FC 24 Standard Edition is at CD Keys, where an Origin EA App code is £25.99.
- CD Keys - £25.99 | EA App Origin Code (Standard Edition)
- CD Keys - £65.79 | EA App Origin Code (Ultimate Edition)
- Amazon - £59.99 | AE App Origin Code (Standard Edition)
- Amazon - £79.99 | AE App Origin Code (Ultimate Edition)
PlayStation 5 console + FC 24 bundle deals
Sony have launched a new PlayStation 5 + FC 24 bundle which includes a PlayStation 5 disc console and a digital copy of FC 24. It has received discounts to as low as £399 for Black Friday, but is periodically out of stock due to demand.
PlayStation 5 Console + EA SPORTS FC 24 Bundle
• Argos - Check Stock
• Amazon - Check Stock
• Very - Check Stock
• John Lewis - Check Stock
• ShopTo - Check Stock
PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller + FC 24 bundle deals
Sony have bundled together a DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller and a digital download code for EA Sports FC 24, just in case you wanted an extra controller to play the game with friends and family. Here's a list of the retailers selling the bundle, which was discounted for Black Friday:
DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller + EA SPORTS FC 24 Bundle
EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
