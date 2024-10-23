The best EA Sports FC 24 deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC (2024)

Jump to: PS5 FC 24 deals

It may have a different name, but EA is back with the annual release of its popular football game. FIFA successor EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC after releasing on September 29 2023.

EA Sports FC 24 received a discount for Black Friday, and there's some deals still available leading into Christmas, with the game now available for £41.99 on PS5, PS4, and Xbox, with the Nintendo Switch version on sale for £29.99 at retailers like Amazon.

Digital downloads are also available at CD Keys at a discount price on PS5, Xbox and PC.

FC 24 is available as a Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition, with the Ultimate Edition only being available digitally and currently 50% off until December 20.



Sony have also bundled together a DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller and a digital download code for EA Sports FC 24 that's available at retailers like ShopTo, The Game Collection, John Lewis and Argos.



Any Standard Edition digital order will include:

Erling Haaland Loan Player Item (10 matches)

2 Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (pick 1 male & 1 female for 5 matches)

Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs

Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career

5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career

Ultimate Edition bonuses:

4600 FC Points

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign

Nike Ultimate Team Loan & Kit (24 matches)

TOTW 1 Ultimate Team Player

All Standard Edition incentives

PS5 FC 24 deals

The cheapest price for the physical PS5 version at time of writing is at Amazon and Currys for £41.99, with The Game Collection selling it for £44.95, and John Lewis for £44.99.



PS4 FC 24 deals

The best price for the PS4 version is at Amazon and Currys for £41.99.

The PS4 version includes a free upgrade to PS5.

Cheap PS5 + PS4 Digital Edition on PSN + Ultimate Edition deals

You can buy a FC 24 PlayStation 5 digital download key directly from CD Keys for £39.99, which is £30 cheaper than buying from the PSN store.

PSN DIGITAL DOWNLOAD PlayStation 5 - EA Sports FC 24 Digital Download (PS5) Now 43% Off £40 at cdkeys.com

You can also buy FC 24 from the PlayStation Store as a digital download, as both a Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition. The cheapest and best way to get a PlayStation digital download code is to buy PlayStation Store wallet top-up cards, as this works out cheaper than buying directly from PSN.

The FC 24 Ultimate Edition is currently on sale on PSN for £50 at 50% off, and you can get it even cheaper by buying a £50 PSN Gift Card from CD Keys for £45.99. This deal lasts until December 20, 2023.

USE TO BUY ULTIMATE EDITION ON PSN £50 PlayStation Network Top Up Card - PSN UK £46 at cdkeys.com

You can buy various PlayStation Store credit values from ShopTo and CD Keys, just in case you already have some PSN credit on your account or need more. The codes will be delivered instantly so you can redeem them on your PSN account.

Xbox Series X + Xbox One FC 24 deals

Amazon, Very and Currys is the cheapest for the Xbox version for £41.99.

CD Keys currently have the all-round cheapest option if you wanted a digital download of FC 24, with an Xbox key for £33.99.

Xbox Digital Edition + FC 24 Ultimate Edition deals

FC 24 is available digitally as a download code for your Xbox, and this is the only way to get the Ultimate Edition.

CD Keys have the cheapest price with the Standard Edition for £33.99 and the Ultimate Edition for £46.99.

The Xbox digital edition is compatible with both the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.

CHEAPEST XBOX DIGITAL DOWNLOAD EA Sports FC 24 - Digital Download (Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One) Now 51% Off £34 at cdkeys.com

CHEAPEST XBOX ULTIMATE EDITION EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition - Digital Download (Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One) Now 52% Off £48 at cdkeys.com

Nintendo Switch FC 24 deals

For Black Friday the Nintendo digital eShop currently has 50% off on FC 24, bringing the game down to £27.49.

The cheapest price for the physical Switch version at time of writing is at Amazon for £29.99.

PC Download FC 24 deals

Both the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition will be available on PC, and can be downloaded on the EA App Store, Steam Store and Epic Store.

LOWEST PRICE ON PC EA Sports FC 24 - EA App Origin Download (PC) Now 57% Off £26 at cdkeys.com

The cheapest price for the FC 24 Standard Edition is at CD Keys , where an Origin EA App code is £25.99.

PlayStation 5 console + FC 24 bundle deals

Sony have launched a new PlayStation 5 + FC 24 bundle which includes a PlayStation 5 disc console and a digital copy of FC 24. It has received discounts to as low as £399 for Black Friday, but is periodically out of stock due to demand.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller + FC 24 bundle deals

Sony have bundled together a DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller and a digital download code for EA Sports FC 24, just in case you wanted an extra controller to play the game with friends and family. Here's a list of the retailers selling the bundle, which was discounted for Black Friday:

DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller + EA SPORTS FC 24 Bundle £100 at playstation.com

EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.