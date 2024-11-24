The Best Microcurrent Skin-Care Devices, According to Experts (2024)

Photo-Illustration: The Strategist; Photos: Retailers

The first time I tried microcurrent was in a brightly lit store surrounded by 50 other beauty writers. The year was 2018, and NuFace and FaceGym, then using a newfangled technique, had teamed up to show off the brands’ latest technology. I lay still as a woman glided the NuFace over my skin, carving and sculpting my cheekbones as if they were made of clay, while I ignored the zappy feeling when she got close to my hairline. When she was finally done and gave me a mirror to inspect her handiwork, I was indifferent. I was 22 then, so there wasn’t much (or anything) to lift and tone, and though I noticed a slight improvement, it was nothing that pushed me to add a microcurrent device to my routine. But I was curious. Since then, I’ve kept an eye on this space and watched it explode. I spent much of quarantine scrolling on TikTok, NuFace in hand, as my algorithm pushed videos about lymphatic drainage and facial massage. It felt inescapable. I found myself reaching for my device to try to follow their techniques. As I sat in my bathroom covered in the equivalent of fancy ultrasound gel, I wondered, How does this even work? Well, it’s essentially a workout for your face.

Microcurrent devices stimulate facial muscles and produce gentle contractions in them usinglow-voltage electric current. “This can temporarily increase those muscles’ resting tone,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Daniel Belkin of New York Dermatology Group. It’s like going to the gym and doing a bunch of curls. Immediately after your workout, the biceps are defined, says dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D., associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine.

As with any workout program, you need to commit — typically, at least five times a week — to see cumulative benefits from microcurrent. The idea is that, over time, you are firming muscles. “The energy runs through the muscle to strengthen it, and the stronger muscle then lifts the skin due to its increased size. This is all very microscopic, so you won’t build bulky muscles in your face,” says Joie Tavernise, an NYC-based aesthetician. “You can expect the skin to look smoother and firmer from microcurrent devices. However, to maintain the results, the treatment needs to be performed frequently,” says Marina Peredo, a board-certified dermatologist and associate clinical professor in the department of dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. In other words, microcurrent devices tend to work best for someone with an established skin-care routine who will stick with it and is looking for an extra boost — not a miracle.

And while microcurrent devices are generally tolerated, certain people should avoid them altogether, such as those who are pregnant or anyone with a pacemaker or other electrical implant. If you have diabetes or a heart condition, I recommend asking your doctor before using one, and if you’ve recently had Botox or filler, most aestheticians recommend waiting a few weeks to let it settle.

With all the warnings out of the way, I’ve rounded up the best microcurrent devices below for all types of users, recommended by aestheticians who use them often.

Update on September 11, 2024: Updated prices and checked stock for all products.

The best overall microcurrent device for occasional users

The best microcurrent device for intermediate users

MyoLift Mini Microcurrent Device $290 $290 Two aestheticians I spoke to mentioned the MyoLift Mini, which most closely resembles the tools they use at work and offers results similar to an in-office treatment. Unlike most at-home devices, which use a single handheld device, this one uses two wands with smaller targeted metal tips that allow you to be more precise. “It hugs the contours of your face perfectly,” says Sarah Akram, an aesthetician and the founder of Sarah Akram Skincare, a facial studio in Alexandria, Virginia. You use the small wands similarly to the way you would use a larger handheld device, following the shape of your bone structure. At $329, it’s around the same price as the NuFace Trinity but offers more flexibility. It’s a good option if you’re looking to invest a bit more in microcurrent and have some experience with other devices or are willing to spend time learning about microcurrent technique. Because this device is marketed to skin-care professionals, there isn’t much formal instruction available (though there are a few helpful YouTube videos), so you’re on your own in figuring out how it works. $290 at Amazon Buy $329 at 7e Wellness Buy

The best beginner microcurrent device

ZIIP Halo $399 $399 If you’ve never touched a microcurrent device before, something with a bit of instruction is ideal. Medina-Cleghorn likes the ZIIP, which comes with a preprogrammed facial and an app that has a range of easy-to-follow tutorials. The brand’s founder, Melanie Simon, often creates new facials for the app, and once you purchase the device, you’ll always have access to the facial library. There are videos for full facials that range from four to ten minutes, along with shorter videos that help you target specific areas and achieve specific goals such as a lifted brow or tighter jawline. Medina-Cleghorn also likes the combination of micro- and nanocurrent, with the latter helping to increase collagen production. “Unlike traditional microcurrent technology that mainly lifts, sculpts, and tightens, the ZIIP can address hyperpigmentation, acne, and puffiness, and it can be used on delicate areas, like under eyes, without extra attachments,” says Edyta Jarosz, a master aesthetician at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue in New York. $399 at CurrentBody Buy $399 at Goop Buy See Also Here's Why Everyone Is Using NuFace Again

The best multipurpose microcurrent device

TheraFace Pro $399 now 25% off $299 At-home devices produce much weaker currents than professional models, but this one has so many different modalities and attachments you get lots of bang for your buck. “I find myself using it on my clients,” says Natalie Aguilar, an aesthetician based in Beverly Hills. “Because it offers so many different therapies, such as LED light, hot and cold rings,various face massagers, and, of course, a microcurrent attachment, I constantly use it. It is very easy to use, it’s cord free, and it leaves instant results. It really depuffs and tones. It’s also timed, so I know a full treatment has been achieved.” Medina-Cleghorn is also a fan. “It has all these bell and whistles,” she says. “There are three different wavelengths of LED, and you can do that simultaneously with the percussion.” $299 at Amazon Buy $399 at Therabody Buy

The best hands-free microcurrent device

7e MyoLift QT Plus Facial Toning Device $329 $329 In addition to a two-pronged handheld device, the MyoLift QT Plus comes with hands-free conductive mask attachments for the eyes, lips, and forehead. “Our favorite part of the QT is its accessories,” says Christina Uzzardi, aesthetician and founder of Cheeks + Co, who points out that compliance is a big part of the equation, so the easier the device is to use, the better. Start with a light layer of conductive gel (Uzzardi prefers aloe and a touch of glycerin), then select a program and apply the attachments. “Watch your favorite show, and let the device do its magic,” she says. $329 at 7e Wellness Buy

Best microcurrent device for spot treatments

Solawave 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand $115 $169 now 32% off $115 Solawave is best known for its red-light LED wands, but its 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand includes microcurrent technology. Unlike most of the recommendations on this list, this device won’t do global facial toning, but the small surface area is good for delicate spots like the lip line or eyelid. “I like it for areas that are crepey and harder to reach,” says Mims. She also likes the added benefit of red light, which can help with inflammation and wrinkles. $115 at Amazon Buy $169 at Nordstrom Buy

