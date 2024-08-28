The Best Non-Toxic Shaving Creams (Based on Ingredients) (2024)

Over the past 2 weeks we researched the ingredients in the most popular shaving gels from brands who represent their products as being natural.

Today we’ll be looking at… The problem with traditional shaving creams. Ingredients of concern in shaving creams. The best non-toxic shaving creams and where to buy them.

You might be wondering, “Why should I care about the ingredients in shaving gels when they simply wash down the drain after use?”

It’s true that conventional shaving creams can be filled with ingredients that can be potentially harmful to human health.

There are two compelling reasons to be concerned about these ingredients, both stemming from the fact that shaving leaves your skin more susceptible to harm.

Firstly, the warm water used during shaving opens up your pores, increasing the likelihood of absorbing the substances applied to your skin. Secondly, as you shave, you exfoliate the top layer of skin, revealing the fresher, more delicate layer beneath. This makes your skin even more vulnerable to any potentially harmful ingredients in the product.

The problems with traditional shaving gels… Like most other personal care products, shaving gels are made as cheaply as possible. Not only are many of these ingredients possibly irritating to the skin, or even worse, potentially causing serious health effects, but they also have an impact on our environment. All of these ingredients go straight down the drain, ending up in our water supply, having an unknown effect on our environment. Thankfully, we’ve seen a big push for cleaner and more conscious products in recent years, and this also applies to shaving products. There are several natural and even organic shaving gels available that skip the nasty ingredients and replace them with natural, nourishing ingredients that leave the skin feeling better than before.

The Ingredients To Avoid In Shaving Gels

Standard shaving creams and gels all have a similar set of ingredients. You’ll find about 80% water in most products, with the remaining 20% consisting of ingredients that lather, propellants to get the product out of the can, and binding the lathering ingredients to the water.

If you shop for a traditional shaving gel, it’s almost a guarantee that it’s going to be full of ingredients that could potentially be harmful.

Synthetic Fragrances

Did you know that the term “fragrance” on a product label can conceal numerous potentially harmful chemicals? It’s true: under this simple word, hundreds of undisclosed chemicals can be hiding, many of which are known allergens, irritants, and endocrine disruptors.

The term fragrance, when used in products, is an umbrella term, and there are currently 3619 chemical ingredients that can be used in fragrances. And what’s worse is that manufacturers can just list “fragrance” and not the individual ingredients that go into the fragrance.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t end there. Some fragrances can lead to skin irritation, allergic reactions, and even migraines. To make matters worse, certain fragrances contain phthalates, a group of toxic plasticizing chemicals associated with hormonal imbalances, birth defects, and considered a probable human carcinogen when exposed at high doses. Phthalates can be absorbed through the skin and have been detected in women’s urine after using phthalate-containing products.

Mineral Oil

Mineral oil is often used in shaving gels and creams as a moisturizer. Mineral oil is derived from petroleum, and sits on top of the skin, blocking the skin pores. Better shaving gels will use natural, plant-based oils.

Mineral oil has also been found to be comedogenic, meaning that it can clog pores and lead to the development of acne and other skin problems. Additionally, some studies have suggested that long-term use of mineral oil may interfere with the skin’s natural ability to moisturize itself, leading to dryness and other skin issues.

On the other hand, natural, plant-based oils are derived from renewable sources and are often packed with antioxidants and other skin-nourishing ingredients. They can penetrate deep into the skin, providing hydration and nourishment, and are much less likely to cause irritation or clog pores. Some of the most popular plant-based oils used in shaving gels and creams include coconut oil, jojoba oil, and almond oil.

Triethanolamine

TEA (triethanolamine) is a common ingredient in many cosmetic products, including soaps, shampoos, and lotions. It is primarily used as a surfactant, pH adjuster, or preservative. Despite its widespread use, there have been concerns about the safety of TEA in cosmetics, particularly with regards to its potential carcinogenic effects.

The European Union and Canada have responded to these concerns by setting limits on the concentration of TEA that can be used in cosmetic products. However, despite these regulations, it is still important to be aware of the potential risks associated with using TEA in cosmetics.

According to a study by the National Toxicology Program, there is evidence to suggest that TEA may be carcinogenic. The study found that although oral carcinogenicity studies found that TEA was not carcinogenic to rats or mice, it was found to be toxic to the kidneys of rats, particularly female rats.

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate / Sodium Laureth Sulfate

These ingredients are commonly found in cleaning agents and various soaps, but also shaving creams. They act as surfactants and generate the foaming effect you’re familiar with in shaving creams.

However, there is some concern with Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) and Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) that you should be aware of.

Here are some facts about SLS/SLES:

Allergic reactions to sulfates appear to be increasing, providing another solid reason to avoid them. Symptoms such as skin redness, rashes, swelling, itchiness, and hives may indicate an allergy to sulfates.

For these reasons, we advise against using shaving creams containing SLS or SLES.

Recent evidence has shown that triethanolamine is potentially carcinogenic. Oral carcinogenicity studies found TEA not carcinogenic to rats or mice, but toxic to the kidneys of rats, especially females.

BHA / BHT

BHA and BHT are synthetic antioxidants frequently used in cosmetic products, food, and packaging to extend shelf life by preventing the oxidation of fats and oils.

The European Commission on Endocrine Disruption has determined that BHA (Butylated Hydroxyanisole) may possess the potential to interfere with the endocrine system. BHT (butylhydroxytoluene) has been associated with hormonal disruption and is included on California’s Prop 65 list as a possible carcinogen. BHA and BHT are often found together, and the combined effects of these two chemicals remain unclear.

Ethoxylated Ingredients

Ethoxylated ingredients, such as PEGs (polyethylene glycols) and some polysorbates, are used as conditioners’ emulsifiers, solvents, and stabilizers. The ethoxylation process can lead to contamination with 1,4-dioxane, a potential human carcinogen. While 1,4-dioxane is often present in trace amounts, long-term exposure may pose health risks.

Propellants

Propellants are commonly used in conventional aerosol shaving creams to dispense the product from the canister, creating a thick, foamy lather. While they may offer convenience, these propellants can have a negative impact on both the environment and human health. They’re also quite flammable and caution should always be exercised—don’t use them around open flame!

The most commonly used propellants in shaving creams are hydrocarbons, such as propane, butane, and isobutane. These chemicals are known to contribute to air pollution and are classified as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can react with other pollutants to form ground-level ozone, a key component of smog.

Exposure to high levels of VOCs can lead to various health issues, including respiratory problems, eye, nose, and throat irritation, headaches, and dizziness. Furthermore, some propellants have been linked to more severe health problems, such as liver, kidney, and nervous system damage, when exposure is prolonged or in high concentrations.

The environmental impact of propellants is also concerning. The use of aerosol products depletes the ozone layer, increasing the amount of harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation that reaches the Earth’s surface, which can cause skin cancer, cataracts, and other health problems in humans, as well as damage to ecosystems and agriculture.

Preservatives

Whenever water or aloe is in a product, it always needs a preservative. There’s no way around this, because without one, mold and bacteria grows. Not only does it spoil the product, but mold and bacteria can often be invisible.

While many people would like to avoid preservatives, it’s simply not safe to have a product like a shaving gel without them. You won’t be able to find one that doesn’t have preservatives.

Preservatives To Avoid In Shaving Gels Parabens – Anything ending in -paraben. This includes: methylparaben, ethylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben, isobutylparaben, isopropylparaben, and benzylparaben.

Methylisothiazolinone

Methylchloroisothiazolinone

Quaternium-15

DMDM hydantoin

Imidazolidinyl urea

Diazolidinyl urea

Sodium hydroxymethylglycinate

2-bromo-2-nitropropane-1,3 diol

Better Preservatives in Shaving Gel

Because it’s necessary to have some kind of preservative in a shaving cream, look for ones like these, which are safer to use.

Sodium Benzoate

Phenoxyethanol

Potassium Sorbate

Dehydroacetic acid

Vitamin C / ascorbic acid

Our Methodology

We researched the internet, online stores, and social media for the most popular clean and natural shaving gels.

Each ingredient in every product was researched and analyzed for safety based on available public research. Where possible, we include sources for all information.

Products are ranked from best to worst with an internal score based on the ingredient rankings.

Shaving Gels Rated: Best

Well Kept Shave Oil Price: $34 ($8.5 per oz) Buy at Detox Market This shaving oil from Well Kept contains a very simple list of natural ingredients. If an oil works for you, this might be a great option. Ingredients Almond Oil (Prunus Dulcis Oil)*,

Argan Oil (Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil),

Vitamin E,

Essential Oil Blend (Rosemary) Potential irritants: 1* Dr. Bronner Unscented Organic Shaving Soap Price: $9.99 ($1.43 per oz) Buy on Amazon This shaving soap contains a list of organic ingredients and has no potential irritants whatsoever. For this reasons, we give this product our best rating. Ingredients Organic Sucrose,

Organic White Grape Juice (Vitis Vinifera Juice),

Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera),

Organic Palm Kernel Oil (Elaeis Guineensis Kernel Oil),

Potassium Hydroxide,

Organic Olive Oil (Olea Europaea Fruit Oil),

Organic Shikakai Powder (Acacia Concinna Powder),

Organic Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil),

Organic Jojoba Seed Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil),

Xanthan Gum,

Citric Acid,

Tocopherol Now Solutions Nutri-Shave Shave Cream Price: $9.99 ($1.25 per oz) Buy on Amazon Buy at iHerb With a clean list of ingredients, only one potential irritant, and a great price, this shaving cream tops our list of natural shaving gels. Ingredients Deionized Water,

Organic Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Zinc Oxide,

Vegetable Glycerin,

Sodium Coco-Sulfate,

Lauryl Glucoside,

Hydroxyethylcellulose,

Citric Acid,

Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera),

Extra Virgin Olive Oil,

Allantoin,

D-Panthenol,

Sodium Hyaluronate,

Calendula (Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract),

Chamomile Extract (Chrysanthellum Indicum Extract),

Algae Extract,

Ginseng Root Extract (Panax Ginseng Root Extract),

Horsetail Extract (Equisetum Hyemale Extract),

Arnica Extract (Arnica Montana Flower Extract)*,

D-alpha-Tocopherol,

Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate,

Satsuma Orange Aroma,

Potassium Sorbate,

Cedar Oil (Cedrus Atlantica Wood Oil) Potential irritants: 1*

Shaving Gels Rated: Good

Weleda Gentle Care & Protection Shaving Cream Price: $18 ($7.2 per oz) Buy at Walmart See Also Aerosol Shaving Cream Aerosol Guide: Benefit, Principle, Ingredient, Brand This shaving cream from Weleda contains a safe list of ingredients. It does contain fragrance, but it’s an essential oil blend, which generally only carries the risk of potential skin irritation. Ingredients Water,

Potassium Stearate,

Glycerin,

Potassium Olivate,

Potassium Cocoate,

Sodium Stearate,

Fragrance (Essential Oil Blend)*,

Wild Pansy Extract (Viola Tricolor Extract),

Sweet Almond Extract (Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Fruit Extract),

Goat's Milk (Caprae Lac),

Sodium Olivate,

Sodium Cocoate,

Sodium Silicate,

Magnesium Sulfate,

Alcohol,

Limonene*,

Linalool*,

Citronellol*,

Geraniol* Potential irritants: 4* Kiss My Face 4 in 1 Fragrance-Free Moisture Shave Price: $7.95 ($0.72 per oz) Buy on Amazon Buy at iHerb This fragrance-free shaving lotion from Kiss My Face contains a relatively clean list of ingredients. It’s a safe choice for anyone looking for a shaving gel with natural ingredients. Ingredients Water,

Myristic Acid,

Potassium Hydroxide,

Glycerin,

Stearic Acid,

Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),

Hydroxyethylcellulose,

Olive Oil (Olea Europaea Fruit Oil),

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Allantoin,

Sage Leaf Extract (Salvia Officinalis Leaf Extract),

Arnica Extract (Arnica Montana Flower Extract)*,

Goldenseal Extract (Hydrastis Canadensis Extract),

Horsetail Extract (Equisetum Hyemale Extract),

Lady's Mantle Leaf Extract (Alchemilla Vulgaris Leaf Extract),

Lemongrass Leaf Extract (Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Leaf Extract),

Lime Fruit Extract (Citrus Aurantifolia Fruit Extract),

Orange Flower Extract (Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Flower Extract),

Soapwort Extract (Saponaria Officinalis Leaf/Root Extract),

Watercress Flower/Leaf Extract (Nasturtium Officinale Extract),

Phenoxyethanol*,

Ethylhexylglycerin* Potential irritants: 2* Pacific Shaving Company Natural Shaving Cream Price: $7.99 ($2.35 per oz) Buy on Amazon This shaving cream has a long but natural list of ingredients. Rather than water, the main ingredient is organic aloe. Ingredients Organic Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Myristic Acid,

Stearic Acid,

Potassium Hydroxide,

Glycerin,

Organic Sunflower Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil),

Organic Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),

Bergamot Fruit Oil (Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil),

Grapefruit Fruit Extract (Citrus Grandis Fruit Extract),

Orange Peel Oil (Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Peel Oil)*,

Tangerine Peel Oil (Citrus Tangerina Peel Oil)*,

Organic Green or White Tea Extract (Camellia Sinensis Tea Leaf Extract),

Camellia Leaf Extract (Camellia Oleifera Leaf Extract),

Organic Calendula Flower Extract (Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract),

Matricaria Extract (Chamomilla Recutita Extract),

Lavender (Lavandula Angustifolia Oil),

Comfrey Extract (Symphytum Officinale Extract),

Clover Flower Extract (Trifolium Pratense Flower Extract),

Sweet Almond Extract (Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Fruit Extract),

Marshmallow Root Extract (Althaea Officinalis Root Extract),

Oat Kernel Extract (Avena Sativa Extract),

Sorbic Acid,

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Hydroxyethylcellulose Potential irritants: 3* Ursa Major Stellar Shave Cream Price: $26 ($4.91 per oz) Buy on Amazon Buy at Credo Buy at Detox Market Benzyl alcohol is the only ingredient of concern for those with sensitive skin or a tendency for allergic reactions. There are a few other potential irritants as well, but other than those, this is a clean shaving cream with organic ingredients. Ingredients Organic Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Water,

Organic Sunflower Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil),

Zinc Oxide,

Glycerin,

Cetearyl Alcohol,

Cetearyl Glucoside*,

Black Willow Bark Extract (Salix Nigra Bark Extract),

Oat Protein (Avena Sativa Protein),

Galactoarabinan,

Organic Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),

Arachidyl Alcohol,

Behenyl Alcohol,

Arachidyl Glucoside,

Birch Sap (Betula Alba Sap),

Samphire Extract (Crithmum Maritimum Extract),

Grapefruit Peel Oil (Citrus Paradisi Peel Oil),

Organic Ginger Root Oil (Zingiber Officinale Root Oil),

Vetiver Root Oil (Vetiveria Zizanoides Root Oil),

Balsam Oregon Fir Branch/Leaf Oil (Pseudotsuga Menziesii Branch/Leaf Oil),

Balsam Canada Extract (Abies Balsamea Extract),

Organic Bergamot Orange Peel Oil (Citrus Bergamia Peel Oil)*,

Sandalwood Oil (Santalum Spicatum Wood Oil),

Ylang Ylang Flower Oil (Cananga Odorata Flower Oil)*,

Tansy Flower Oil (Tanacetum Annuum Flower Oil),

Organic Black Spruce Leaf Oil (Picea Mariana Leaf Oil),

Violet Leaf Oil (Viola Odorata Leaf Oil),

Organic Grand Fir Needle Oil (Abies Grandis Needle Oil),

Organic Rosemary Extract (Rosmarinus Officinalis Extract),

Potassium Sorbate,

Xanthan Gum,

Dehydroacetic Acid,

Benzyl Alcohol*,

Citric Acid Potential irritants: 3* Alba Botanica Mango Vanilla Very Emollient Cream Shave Price: $8 ($1 per oz) Buy at Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy at iHerb This shaving cream has a clean list of ingredients, with the only downside being for those with sensitive skin. This product contains a substantial list of potential irritants, but this shouldn’t be an issue for most people. Ingredients Water,

Glycerin,

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,

Carbomer,

Orange Peel Oil (Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Peel Oil)*,

Grapefruit Peel OIl (Citrus Grandis Peel Oil),

Tangerine Peel Oil (Citrus Reticulata Peel Oil)*,

Organic Jojoba Seed Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil),

Organic Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Organic Calendula Flower Extract (Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract),

Organic Lavender Extract (Lavandula Angustifolia Extract),

Organic Mango Fruit Extract (Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract),

Vanilla Extract (Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract),

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Allyl Caproate,

Caprylyl Glycol*,

Citric Acid,

Gamma Nonalactone,

Gamma Undecalactone,

Isoamyl Acetate,

Potassium Hydroxide,

Triethyl Citrate,

Vanillin,

Organic Alcohol,

Benzyl Alcohol*,

Ethylhexylglycerin*,

Phenoxyethanol*,

Potassium Sorbate,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Limonene* Potential irritants: 9*

Shaving Gels Rated: Iffy

Tree Hut Tahitian Vanilla Bean Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil Price: $12.99 ($1.69 per oz) Buy on Amazon Polysorbate 20 has a risk of being contaminated with ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane, both of which are linked to carcinogenicity. For this reason, we can’t recommend it over other products. Ingredients Potential irritants: 4* Giovanni Moisturizing Sensitive Shave Cream Price: $6.99 ($1 per oz) Buy at Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy at iHerb This shaving cream is fragrance-free. However, it contains polysorbate 60, which carries a risk of being contaminated with 1,4-dioxane and ethylene oxide. For this reason, we can’t recommend it over other shaving creams. Ingredients Potential irritants: 5* Bulldog Original Shave Gel Price: $6.99 ($1.18 per oz) Buy at Target This shaving gel is formulated with a few ingredients that give us pause. First of all, cocamidopropyl betaine is a well-recognized contact allergen. Secondly, the gel contains fragrance, and although the brand claims it’s “natural” fragrance, this doesn’t exclude it from possibly containing phthalates. This ingredient is often added to fragrance to make the scent last longer, and it’s a possible carcinogen. For this reasons, we can’t recommend this shaving gel over others we rated. Ingredients Potential irritants: 4*

Shaving Gels Rated: Bad