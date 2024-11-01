The Best Oven Baked Ribs (2024)

Home › Recipes By Courtney ODell 4.48 from 65 votes Aug 15, 2024 Jump to Recipe

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

The Best Oven Baked Ribs – fall off the bone tender baked ribs with a smoky-sweet crunchy bark – straight from the oven! I’ve been making ribs in the oven for decades, especially when we can’t get to the grill outside – and this recipe is the absolute best foolproof way to make tender, juicy ribs that pack a punch… without having to tend to a smoker for hours and hours.

This is the best oven baked ribs recipe – incredibly easy with a crunchy bark like you’d get on the grill but right in the oven, with tons of classic BBQ flavor.

You can use your favorite BBQ sauce – and you won’t need any special equipment, at all.

Don’t want all the extras in a recipe post? We provide a skip to recipe button in the top left corner, as well as a clickable table of contents, just below, to help make this page easier to navigate.

At Sweet C’s, I add lots of tips in all of my recipes – because I am a home cook without any formal training, and I find I am more confident making dishes when I understand why it works, and what each ingredient means to the flavor of a recipe – my goal is for even the most beginner home cook to feel empowered in the kitchen.

I want each reader to walk away with a solid knowledge of each recipe, with all of the tips I’ve gathered from extensive testing of each recipe. I also answer questions my friends and family have asked about my recipes, to help everyone better understand the processes we use – and why!

Table of contents What makes this Oven Baked Ribs Recipe the best

Oven Ribs Recipe ingredients For the rub: For the mop:

How to make Oven Cooked Ribs

Tips and tricks for the Best Oven Baked Ribs

How to Store Oven Ribs

Oven Ribs FAQs

What to serve with Oven Cooked Ribs

What makes this Oven Baked Ribs Recipe the best

This deliciously tender fall off the bone juicy ribs recipe tastes rich, smoky, and delicious – with a crunchy crust and sticky BBQ sauce glaze – just like it was smoked on a grill for hours.

It is my hands-down favorite way to make ribs without grilling them – and tastes so great, you’d never know these ribs are baked right in the oven!

If you’re looking for a delicious, no-fail way to make the most amazingly flavorful ribs, look no further than this simple and easy recipe for the best baked ribs ever – with absolutely no special equipment required!

That’s right – no standing over the hot grill, keeping the fire the right temperature, or fussing with ribs all day.

Simply pop these in the oven and baste occasionally with sauce and you’re on your way to lip-smacking delicious ribs baked in the oven!

Oven Ribs Recipe ingredients

To bake ribs, we will need the following ingredients:

Pork ribs. Whether you pick baby back ribs, or St. Louis style ribs, this recipe is perfect for tender, delicious, juicy fall-of-the-bone pork ribs with a flavor that will melt in your mouth.

For the rub:

Garlic powder. Garlic powder brings a pungeant, addictive flavor and is easier to add to meat than fresh garlic without burning or taking on an acrid flavor from overheating.

Garlic powder brings a pungeant, addictive flavor and is easier to add to meat than fresh garlic without burning or taking on an acrid flavor from overheating. Seasoning salt. Seasoned salt is a blend of table salt, herbs, spices, other flavorings, and sometimes MSG. It helps to tenderize meat, draw out water, and enhance flavor.

Seasoned salt is a blend of table salt, herbs, spices, other flavorings, and sometimes MSG. It helps to tenderize meat, draw out water, and enhance flavor. Oregano. Oregano bings a citrus, peppery kick to pork that isn’t overpowering, while being lightly vegetal.

Oregano bings a citrus, peppery kick to pork that isn’t overpowering, while being lightly vegetal. Cumin. Cumin has a smoky, earthy flavor that is well known in BBQ dishes, enhancing the cooked for hours flavor and rich, crispy bark that develops as pork bakes.

Cumin has a smoky, earthy flavor that is well known in BBQ dishes, enhancing the cooked for hours flavor and rich, crispy bark that develops as pork bakes. Brown sugar. Brown sugar adds a sweet kick to pork without being overpowering – it is more like a molasses than overly sugary, and helps to make ribs sticky and have a natural glaze.

For the mop:

Apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar helps infuse more sweet flavor, and light acid to pork as it cooks, as well as provides additional liquid to keep pork from drying out, acting as a baste.

Apple cider vinegar helps infuse more sweet flavor, and light acid to pork as it cooks, as well as provides additional liquid to keep pork from drying out, acting as a baste. Light beer. Beer acts as a base, and also an aromatic flavoring agent, leaving ribs with a lovely flavor as it cooks and infuses pork with beer notes as well as providing a steam-like function in your oven to cook ribs faster without drying them out.

How to make Oven Cooked Ribs

Once you’ve gathered your ingredients, we will use the following method:

Prep. Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix spice rub and rub on ribs. Bake. Bake in oven for 2-3 hours until tender, basting with mop every 20-30 minutes. Baste. When meat separates from bone, baste with BBQ sauce, turn up oven to 350 degrees. Continue to baste ribs with sauce every 15 minutes until desired finish is reached, approximately 2-3 times. Enjoy! Remove from oven and add one more layer of sauce, serve immediately.

Tips and tricks for the Best Oven Baked Ribs

Trim extra fat from ribs. Ribs are a cut of meat that need to be trimmed well for the best flavor – and so they aren’t chewy and tough.

Know what sauce you want to use. This recipe for the best oven baked ribs is crazy versatile – you can use your favorite sauce! There are a couple of things you will want to consider when looking for the best sauce to use for these ribs:

Sauces with more sugar (Kansas City style sauce like KC Masterpiece) will have a lot more crunch when baking, since the sugar caramelizes and crisps to help make it crunchy.

Sauces with a lot of mustard can become overpowering when layered all day – so go light when you baste.

Sauces that are thinner won’t become as sticky as thick sauce and may have less of a glazed texture. This doesn’t harm your flavor – just something to consider depending on what texture you want your baked ribs to have.

Trim silver skin from ribs. Ribs come with a silver skin often over the ribs – trimming the most of this tough tendon off the rib will greatly improve the flavor of your oven baked ribs – so don’t skip this step.

Run a knife under the silver skin to separate the membrane from the rib meat.

If the silver skin resists in one spot, try another.

Once you have separated enough with a knife, grab silver skin tightly and pull to remove from the ribs.

If silver skin breaks in one spot, loosen it again with a knife to remove it completely.

Start with a dry rub. After removing silver skin from your ribs, generously cover with dry rub to help create a “smoky” flavor – right in the oven! Smoked paprika helps bring out a grilled meat flavor, without the grill.

Cover with foil for first half of cooking. To help the ribs cook without drying out, it is best to cover them with foil for the first half of cooking ribs in the oven.

Baste with sauce lightly. This recipe really relies on basting multiple times to create a rich, crunchy bark like you would get from grilled or smoked ribs. Add sauce a little bit at a time so it can build in layers – don’t drown your ribs in sauce or it won’t get crunchy and crisp.

Flip and rotate ribs when you baste. For evenly cooked ribs, flip and rotate them when you baste.

Remove foil halfway through to form crust. After the ribs have started to cook and lock in their natural juices, remove the foil so the BBQ sauce “crust” can form.

Add liquid smoke for extra smoky flavor. If you are really craving an extra smoky flavor, you can add a drop or two of liquid smoke to your bbq sauce.

How to Store Oven Ribs

To store oven-baked ribs: Allow them to cool to room temperature, then wrap them tightly in aluminum foil or place them in an airtight container. Store them in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. If you want to keep them longer, freeze the ribs for up to 2-3 months. When ready to eat, reheat the ribs in the oven at a low temperature to maintain their tenderness.

Oven Ribs FAQs

Can I make this in an Instant Pot? Check our Instant Pot Ribs recipe for instructions on how to make this recipe in an instant pot. Do you flip ribs when baking in the oven? No, you don’t need to flip the ribs when baking them in the oven. Cooking the ribs low and slow, often with the meat side up, allows them to cook evenly and develop a beautiful crust on top. Flipping them might disturb the seasoning or glaze, so it’s best to let them cook undisturbed. How do you cook ribs in the oven without drying them out? To keep ribs moist in the oven: Cook them at a low temperature (around 275°F) for several hours. Cover the ribs with aluminum foil for most of the cooking time to trap moisture, and remove the foil for the last 30 minutes to allow the ribs to brown and caramelize. Basting the ribs with their juices or a little extra sauce during cooking can also help keep them juicy. Do you put water in the bottom of the pan when cooking ribs in the oven? Yes, adding a little water to the bottom of the pan can help keep the ribs moist. The water creates steam during cooking, which helps to prevent the ribs from drying out. Just be sure to add only a small amount, as too much water can dilute the flavors. Covering the pan with foil will also help retain the moisture.

What to serve with Oven Cooked Ribs

This Oven Baked Ribs Recipe is perfect with some of my other favorite easy side dishes!

Crispy Roasted Chili White Beans Easy Taco Slaw BEST Recipe for Rice Pilaf See Also Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup Easy Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

To see the rest of our side dishes, visit our side dish recipe index here.

If you love this easy recipe please click the stars below to give it a five star rating and leave a comment! Pease also help me share on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest!

Follow on Instagram Follow

Only have 30 minutes to get dinner on the table? Sign up for my 30 minute dinner plans direct to your inbox!

Find and shop my favorite products in my Amazon storefront here!