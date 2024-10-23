The BEST Rotisserie Chicken Recipes- What to do with Leftover Rotisserie Chicken (2024)

When you need to get a wholesome dinner on the table quickly there is no better way than by grabbing a rotisserie chicken. Rotisserie chicken is delicious as is, or you can pull the chicken and use it to make so many different kinds of meals to eat throughout the week, or you can freeze leftover rotisserie chicken meat to use throughout the rest of the month. These Rotisserie Chicken recipes are quick, easy, and most important, absolutely delicious!

Rotisserie Chicken Recipes

I am a huge fan of rotisserie chicken. It is a great way to feed the entire family and one of the only things that my kids can unanimously agree that they all will eat. We love to grab a chicken or two and pull the meat then eat the chicken with a couple of sides the first day, and give the leftovers a makeover to keep using the chicken to make dinner prep quick and easy throughout the week.

There are all sorts of recipes that you can make with rotisserie chicken from tacos, to topping fettuccine alfredo or other pasta dishes, to baked sub sandwiches. The options for rotisserie chicken recipes are really endless!

If you love easy chicken dinners, make sure to check out my huge list of the best baked chicken recipesand our favorite healthy chicken recipesalso. You won’t believe how quickly they are prepped and in the oven and how much delicious flavor they have!

Where to get a Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie chickens are easy to make if you have the set up on your grill or oven. Here are a few tried and true recipes if you want to make your own:

How to Cook a Rotisserie Chicken on the Grill– This is a great tutorial on how to make a classic style rotisserie chicken on the grill with step by step instructions.

Oven Baked Rotisserie Style Chicken– What I love about this recipe is that it walks you through how to make a tender rotisserie style chicken in the oven, and even gives you the method to make 2 chickens at once in case you need to feed a crowd.

How to Cook a Rotisserie Chicken on the Grill– If you don’t have a rotisserie in your home, you can make a rotisserie style chicken using your slow cooker and get the same tender, fall of the bone style meat.

Stores that sell rotisserie chicken

If you need dinner in a hurry though, you might want to just pick one up at the store. The great thing is that most stores have them hot and ready in the deli section these days. These are my favorite places that I know are a go to for grabbing a rotisserie chicken fast:

Wholesale stores – Both Costco and Sams sell Rotisserie Chicken and I find them to be some of the biggest and heartiest. This is always my go to when I can am in the area and can swing by.

Grocery stores – almost all grocery stores will have rotisserie chickens in their deli department. Some may even offer a variety of flavors or organic versions.

Walmart– Walmart may be crazy but the great thing about them is you can usually find one near by no matter where you are at, so if you are in a pinch and need dinner fast, you can grab a rotisserie chicken from the deli section at your local full walmart. Walmarts that do not have a full grocery section will not have them.

What Goes Well with Rotisserie Chicken?

Rotesserie Chicken is great served hot and fresh and with the flavors being so neutral you can serve it with almost anything as a side. A few of our most favorite sides to serve with rotisserie chicken are:

The BEST Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Recipes

Now that we know how to make them, or even better, where to pick one up quick, let’s talk about what all we can make with this tender, flavorful, wholesome and delicious rotisserie chicken meat.

Once you have the chicken, simply pull the meat from the bones and discard the skin and bones, then you can use the meat in any recipe that calls for shredded chicken or rotisserie chicken meat. You will love how the rotisserie chicken adds so much flavor to even the simplest dishes!

Here are some of our favorite and go-to Rotisserie Chicken Recipes:

Mexican Rotisserie Chicken Recipes

Rotisserie Chicken Baked Tostadas

Baked Chicken Nachos

Green Chile Chicken Taquitos

Guacamole Chicken Salad

Rotisserie Chicken Tacos

Salsa Verde Enchiladas with Rotisserie Chicken

Barbecue Chicken Nachos

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich Recipes

Hawaiian Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

Baked Chicken Caprese Subs

Rotisserie Chicken Caesar Wraps

Shredded Chicken Sliders

Sun Dried Tomato Wraps– These call for turkey but are also SO good with rotisserie chicken!

Rotisserie Chicken Salad Recipes

Loaded Chicken Salad

Loaded Greek Chicken Salad

Caprese Chicken Salad

Chopped Asian Chicken Salad

Ranch Chicken Salad

Fajita Chicken Salad

Barbecue Chicken Salad

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

Rotisserie Chicken Pasta Recipes

Asian Chicken Pasta

Greek Chicken Pasta

One Pot Summer Chicken Pasta

Alfredo Sauce– Put this sauce on a bed of pasta with rotisserie chicken on top.

Rotisserie Chicken Soup Recipes

Rotisserie Chicken Casserole Recipes

Creamy Chicken and Rice Casserole

Green Chile Chicken and Rice

Broccoli Cheddar Chicken and Rice

Other Rotisserie Chicken Recipes

BBQ Chicken French Bread Pizza

Chicken Broccoli Cheddar Crescent Ring

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

