The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (2024)

We’ve had enough with aerosol.

By Evan Malachosky

There are three main factors to every shave: the razor, the lather and your skin. While the latter is out of our control (everyone’s skin is different), you have options when it comes to the other two.

For razors, there are straight, safety, disposable, electric and cartridge options, each with their own benefits. The same is true for the shaving medium: creams, oils, soaps and gels all behave differently. Mainstream foams that come out of aerosol cans, like Gillette or Barbasol, can actually irritate skin — in fact, some claim that those foams do little more than keep track of where you’ve already shaved. Instead, we’d suggest seeking out higher-quality creams, like the ones listed below.

Unlike foams, these creams contain more hydrating and conditioning elements, without many of the chemicals that dry out skin. The result is a healthier face and a more comfortable shave. And that’s something we want for you; you (and your skin) deserve it.

There’s no alcohol in this option from Oars + Alps. It’s also free from parabens, phthalates and sulfates. Instead, this shaving creamemploys aloe,coconut and olive oils to restore the skin’s natural moisture as you glide across it with a razor.Not only does it reduce friction, meaning less bumps and cuts, but also diminishes redness and irritation post-shave. You just squeeze it out and apply it like lotion.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (4)Maapilim

AN UPGRADE

Shaving Cream

  • $28.00 at Maapilim

Scented with bergamot and vetiver, Maapilim’s shaving cream is a luxe alternative to drugstore aerosols. It applies softly to the skin and fades into it with each stroke. You get a good amount of shaves out of this option, and it’s even appealing post-shave, because the scent isn’t medicinal or too sterile, but rather pleasant.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (5)Ulta Beauty

Shaving Foam

  • $9.00 at Ulta Beauty

Although we said no aerosol, that doesn’t mean no cans — especially since Bravo Sierra’s shaving foam comes in a first-of-its-kind non-aerosol dispenser. It’s still plenty foamy, but it’s free from everything shaving cream shouldn’t have:parabens, phthalates and sulfates.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (6)Public Goods

Shaving Cream

  • $10.00 at Public Goods

    $12.00(17% off)

With base notes of eucalyptus, coconut and aloe, each with their own soothing properties, Public Goods’ shaving cream gives you a luxe, sensitive skin-safe experience without breaking the bank. Plus, this option is thick without being difficult to wash off and free from all of the aforementioned no-nos (parabens, phthalates, sulfates and even synthetic fragrances).

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (7)Nordstrom

Supreme Cream Shave Lather

  • $22.00 at Nordstrom

Made with amix of macadamia nut, jojoba and soy oils, Jack Black’s Supreme Cream lathers on thick and evenly. It moisturizes the skin while invigorating the hairs, making them easier to shave in one try.

Finished with a classic barbershop scent, Rockwell’s shave cream is designed for individuals with sensitive skin and/or coarse, thick facial hair. A mix of natural ingredients stimulates the skin, making it feel taut yet refreshed — and, of course, cleanly shaven.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (9)Kiehl’s

Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream

  • $24.00 at Kiehl's

Kiehl’s shave formula applies easily without the need for a lathering brush. It’s light like a lotion yet it coats appropriately, making the shave more comfortable and your post-shave face less irritated. It’s free from fragrances and all of the other additives traditional aerosols usually have.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (10)Walmart

Shave Cream

  • $5.00 at Walmart

This classic Cremo formula is dubbed“barber grade.” Translated: it’s concentrated to make your faceslick yet safe for a razor, soft post-shave and smelling nice, of course.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (11)Harry’s

Shave Cream

  • $8.00 at Harry's

It sounds odd, but Harry’s shave cream isn’t messy. It applies like paint in the way that it sticks, ensuring you only shave where you haven’t already. But this formula also invigorates the skin, making it less prone to cuts, and leaves it both soft and moisturize long after the shave is over.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (12)Nordstrom

Cooling Shave Cream

  • $29.00 at Nordstrom

Lab Series’ shave cream offers optimal cushion. What’s that mean? Well it creates a barrier between the blades and your skin without obstructing the razor’s ability to remove hair. And, courtesy of coconut, shea butter and peppermint, this formula will leave you not only looking but feeling freshly shaven, too.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (13)Supply

Shaving Cream

  • $18.00 at Supply

Imbued with a scent Supply calls “Coastal,” aka bergamot, cedar and oak moss, the Ultra Lather Shaving Cream is a multi-time award-winning formula designed for all types of skin — except for those allergic to fragrance fillers like linalool or limonene. You apply this thick cream to wet (not damp) skin in order to dilute it — it’s concentrated — then shave it away. You get plenty of sessions out of it this way.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (14)Ursa Major

Stellar Shave Cream

  • $26.00 at Ursa Major

Ingredients like oat protein, sunflower, birch sap, willow bark and shea offer not only a soft cushion between the cutting edge of a razor blade and your skin but also post-shave restorative properties like better moisture retention, a taut look and feel and a finer complexion — plus, less ingrowns and bumps.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (15)Ulta Beauty

Cream Shave

  • $23.00 at Ulta Beauty

There’s a long list of thingsClinique’s Cream Shave is free from:parabens, phthalates, oil, denatured alcohol, synthetic colors, sulfates, gluten and fragrances, to name a few. It employs a mix of menthol, soybean and aloe for a close yet comfortable shave and a pleasant feeling overall afterwards. Plus, it’s been proven not to cause acne or ingrowns.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (16)Nordstrom

Vitamin E Shaving Cream

  • $34.00 at Nordstrom

Malin + Goetz makes skincare solutions for people with sensitive skin or skin issues (like eczema or rosacea). As such, this shaving cream comes infused withVitaminE and amino acids, which condition and hydrate the skin, respectively. It boasts a rich lather but it doesn’t linger.It won’t clog your pores post-shave.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (17)Nordstrom

Shaving Cream

  • $46.00 at Nordstrom

This good-for-you shaving cream comes thick like a hair styling product. To lather it you apply it in a circular motion into wet facial hair. It’s important to do so vigorously as it otherwise won’t be even. But the work’s worth it: Murdock’s is a must-feel kind of product that promises to leave your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (18)Amazon

Cade Shaving Cream

  • $30.00 at Amazon

Cade, aka juniper, is an essential oil known to invigorate and excite. In this iteration it’s complex, and blends well with the creaminess ofL’Occitane’s formula. This option’s made inFrance and makes your morning shave crouched over the sink feel like a five star spa experience.

The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (2024)

FAQs

Is Barbasol shaving cream non aerosol? ›

Barbasol 1919 Shaving Cream delivers a premium shave with a modern take on the classic non-aerosol shaving cream. 1919 sets the stage for Barbasol's next 100 years of great shaves.

Why not to use aerosol shaving cream? ›

Aerosol products have been used for generations, but they're dangerous for both your health and the environment. Used to help propel the cream out of the can, many aerosol products contain highly toxic chemicals like butane, xylene and formaldehyde.

What shaving cream doesn't lather? ›

Eos Sensitive Skin Shave Cream

True to its name, it's a cream, not a foam, so it won't lather. It stays translucent during the application, though it does distribute well across the skin.

Is it better to shave with shaving cream or shaving gel? ›

Shaving gels can be a great option for those of us particularly keen on avoiding the impact a harsh shave can have on sensitive skin, but might not be as rich and moisturising as a shaving cream.

Is it okay to use water instead of shaving cream? ›

The short answer to this question is that you could shave without shaving cream if you really needed to, but it probably isn't a very good idea. Not using any kind of lubricating substance aside from water means that you're basically just dragging a blade over your skin with nothing to protect it or ease the way.

Are shaving creams bad for you? ›

Unfortunately, many shaving gels and creams contain less-than-helpful ingredients in their formulas – leaving your open pores vulnerable to a host of skin irritations.

What is the best thing to use as shaving cream? ›

Body Lotion

Due to their creamy texture and hydrating properties, body lotions make great shaving cream replacements. “A body lotion will soften hair and moisturize as you shave,” Rabach says.

What did they use for shaving cream in the old days? ›

History. A rudimentary form of shaving cream was documented in Sumer around 3000 BC. This substance combined wood alkali and animal fat and was applied to a beard as a shaving preparation. Until the early 20th century, bars or sticks of hard shaving soap were used.

Which is better shaving cream or foam? ›

A shaving foam offers you the ultimate convenience for its 'fast' service. But many critics of the can complain that they don't contain ingredients beneficial to your skin, unlike shaving creams. However, many brands offer highly specialised shaving foams with superfoods that are extremely useful for your skin.

Is shaving cream better than razor? ›

Shaving cream creates a thin layer of protection between the blade and the skin, ensuring less friction and minimizing the risk of redness, razor burn, and irritation – and fewer nicks and cuts. 3.

What is the best thing to use when shaving? ›

Use shaving cream or gel

Using shaving products helps to lubricate the skin, along with lifting the hairs to make them easier to shave. If you have particularly sensitive skin, take a read of our guide on the best shaving cream for those with sensitive skin.

Is shaving cream or foam better? ›

A shaving foam offers you the ultimate convenience for its 'fast' service. But many critics of the can complain that they don't contain ingredients beneficial to your skin, unlike shaving creams. However, many brands offer highly specialised shaving foams with superfoods that are extremely useful for your skin.

