The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol (2024)

There are three main factors to every shave: the razor, the lather and your skin. While the latter is out of our control (everyone’s skin is different), you have options when it comes to the other two.

For razors, there are straight, safety, disposable, electric and cartridge options, each with their own benefits. The same is true for the shaving medium: creams, oils, soaps and gels all behave differently. Mainstream foams that come out of aerosol cans, like Gillette or Barbasol, can actually irritate skin — in fact, some claim that those foams do little more than keep track of where you’ve already shaved. Instead, we’d suggest seeking out higher-quality creams, like the ones listed below.

Unlike foams, these creams contain more hydrating and conditioning elements, without many of the chemicals that dry out skin. The result is a healthier face and a more comfortable shave. And that’s something we want for you; you (and your skin) deserve it.

There’s no alcohol in this option from Oars + Alps. It’s also free from parabens, phthalates and sulfates. Instead, this shaving creamemploys aloe,coconut and olive oils to restore the skin’s natural moisture as you glide across it with a razor.Not only does it reduce friction, meaning less bumps and cuts, but also diminishes redness and irritation post-shave. You just squeeze it out and apply it like lotion.

Maapilim AN UPGRADE Shaving Cream $28.00 at Maapilim

Scented with bergamot and vetiver, Maapilim’s shaving cream is a luxe alternative to drugstore aerosols. It applies softly to the skin and fades into it with each stroke. You get a good amount of shaves out of this option, and it’s even appealing post-shave, because the scent isn’t medicinal or too sterile, but rather pleasant.