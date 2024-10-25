The Billings Gazette from Billings, Montana (2024)

DIVERSIONS ON THE BOARDS THEATER, PLAYS a "Sex, Drugs, Rock and Roll." Montana Rep 1-man show starring Chris Evans. 8 p.m., Oct. 9. For adults only. Starfire Stage event at Babcock Theater.

$7 adults, $5 students and seniors. Tickets at door and MagicTix. 256-6042. "Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp." Children's theater fantasy about a beggar boy who finds a magic lamp. 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. p.m., Oct. 16 and 23 at Babcock Theater. $3 in advance; $4 at door. I "Ravenscroft." Mystery play by Sheridan Civic Theater.

6 nightly, Oct. 15- 16 and 20-23; 2 p.m., Oct. 17. Sheridan Civic Theater, Sheridan, Wyo. "Heartbreak Cafe." Calamity Jane's rock 'n' roll comedy revue.

Heartbreak Cafe, 145 Regal. 259-7769. Dinner and show or show only. "I Hate Hamlet." Billings Studio Theatre, opens Oct. 22.

Tickets: 248-1141. "I Hate Hamlet." Northwest Theater Department, Powell, Nov. 5, 6, 7, R.A. Nelson Auditorium. Tickets $2.8 p.m.

Nov. 5-6; 2 p.m. Nov. 7. 1 800 442-2946.

"Top Girls." EMC Drama Committee, Nov. 17-20, 8 p.m., Petro Theatre. $7, $3. Tickets: ABT, 256-6052. AUDITIONS, ETC.

"Amahi and the Night Visitors" auditions. Bozeman Symphony and Choir, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 4-6 p.m., Reynolds Recital Hall, MSU campus. Need boy soprano, soprano, tenor, baritone, baritone-bass, baritone. 994-5755.

I "Babes in Toyland" auditions. Sunday, Oct. 24, 4:30 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 25, 4:30 p.m., Babcock Theater, for holiday production by Starfire. Needed: ages 6 to 60.

Ian Elliot directs. 256-5543. "Big River" auditions. Parts for people ages 16 and up in play directed by A.J. Kalenick.

Frank Douglas Brown guest stars as Jim. 7 p.m., Oct. 10-11, at Billings Studio Theater. 248-1142. Choristers Guild workshop, Oct.

30, for music teachers, choir directors, Mayflower Church. 245-4381. Community Youth Chorale. Treble voices grades four and up. Auditions for January 1994.

Call 245-4381. Golden Dancers. Senior women's performing group. 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

11 a.m. Thursdays. At Friendship Hall, Billings. 252-5780 or 248-9130. I "Inspecting Carol" auditions.

MSU Theatre Arts production. Bozeman's Strand Union Theater, Friday, Oct. 15, 3-5 p.m. Joel Jahnke directs. 994-3901.

Magic City Singers. Interested tenors and basses call Rosalie Foster, 256- 8556. Rehearsals Thursday evenings. "Nightowls." Line Dancing Classes with Kelly Holran. Call 255-3500.

I Sweet Adelines. Women's fourpart harmony group, rehearses Mondays, 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1301 Ave. 259-3139, 652-6158. "Wizard of Oz" auditions. Missoula Children's Theatre, at 1 the Alberta Bair Theater, Monday, Oct.

18,4 p.m. 50 roles available. 256-6052. Morrison exhibit Now through Oct. 30 an exhibit of paintings by Montana artist Robert Morrison is on display at Cold Mountain Pottery, 2940 Grand Ave.

in Billings. The current showing consists of recent work in oils on canvas including landscape and still life subjects. Hours 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(406) 652-6040. 6D Friday, October 15, Cowgirl band to rock Alberta Bair By CHRISTENE C. MEYERS Gazette Enjoy! Editor HEY'RE CUTE, sexy, funny and they're wonderfully talented. And The Dixie Chicks are coming to town this weekend, as part of the NILE show Saturday at the Alberta Bair Theater. I first heard this rip-snortin' cowgirl band at my sister's home in Phoenix last year.

One of the Chicks' sisters was going out with my brotherin-law's brother, and I found the compact disc one morning while sis and Stuart were at work. I cranked up "Thank Heavens for Dale Evans" and I was mesmerized. Cut after cut made me smile. A few made me sigh. Always, the energy was high, the singing rich and resonant and arrangements inventive.

If the Chicks are that engaging with mere sound, they should be dazzing in person. Their mixed-bag style blends tunes from the prairie, the bayou, the electric present and the poignant past. They're not bluegrass and they're not swing maybe somewhere in between with an appeal at once sophisticated and down-home. Band members Emily Erwin (banjo, bass, guitar, and dobro), Martie DIXIE CHICKS NILE Cowboy Revue When: Oct. 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Alberta Bair Theater I Admission: $12.50 or $15.50 I Information: 256-6052. (fiddle) and Laura Lynch (lead began their unique collaboration on a Dallas Street corner in 1989. The group has since evolved into one of the Southwest's most sought-after groups, compiling a list of impressive achievements. The band racked up championship honors at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 1990 and was named Best Band at the 1991 and 1992 Dallas Observer Music Awards. The Dixie Chicks have been featured on Garrison Keillor's "American Radio Country" and Fox Entertainment's "Entertainment Daily Journal" and they were featured in the October '91 issue of Elle Magazine.

Highlight performances from 1991, include the Texas Heritage Festival at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and world famous Grand Ole Opry. In addition to presenting their own concerts at venues such as Rockefeller's in Houston, Austin Aquafest, the Birchmere in Washing- Gazette photo by Steven G. Smith A scene at the Sultan's Palace in "Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp," a play presented by Starfire's Imagination Factory. Aladdin comes to life in local production on HE -COMING children's theater company, Starfire's Imagination Factory, is presenting a favorite children's classic beginning this weekend.

"Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp" takes some liberties with the much loved fable. Instead of a monkey, Aladdin has a trusted camel. And some of the locations have been adjusted a bit closer to home. But there are many similarities, says Starfire director Ian Elliot, in that the children's production is a love story with a handsome romantic lead and his lady love, the Princess. The magical adventure taken place at the Babcock Theater on Oct.

15, 16, A i The Dixie Chicks, from left Martie Erwin, Laura Lynch adn Emily Erwin, will perform in Billings Saturday night. ton, D.C. and Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, the Dixie Chicks have opened for George Strait, Garth Brooks, Emmylou Harris, and Asleep at the Wheel. Since the December '90 release of their debut CD, "Thank Heavens For Dale Evans" bearing the blessing of the quintessential cowgirl herself, the Dixie Chicks have sold over 15,000 copies to fans from Alaska to Australia. The band's second self-produced CD, "Little Ol' Cowgirl," was released in May of 1992.

The Dixie Chicks started 1993, by being invited to perform at one of the three official Presidential Inaugural Ball Galas for newly elected President Bill Clinton. The rest of 1993 looks pretty darned good for the Chicks, and certainly for anyone lucky enough to be part of their audience. Happy Trails Saturday night. Art sale will benefit mental health agency EMC PUBLIC RADIO and ing the Association an Billings art, are art Mental book co-sponsor- Health and compact disc sale, "Changing Hands," starting today and running Oct. 23 at the Castle Gallery in Billings, with a public opening reception Friday, Oct.

15, 5 to 8 p.m. The show will be open again Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and next Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The art, art books and magazines, and CDs in the Changing Hands Art Sale are donated by supporters of the two organizations.

It is items which they have found they no longer have space for and wish to "find a new home." The art works are by wellknown artists. Each piece is original, not a copy, reproduction or kit, and has been juried before being accepted into the show. All pieces are framed and ready to display. All CHANGING HANDS ART SALE A benefit for KEMC and Billings Mental Health Association styles, from traditional to the modern, are represented, and books, magazines and CDs join the ranks of items this year. The opening will offer refreshments, door prizes and bargains.

The public is invited. To donate, or for more information about the Changing Hands Art Sale, call the Billings Mental Health Association, 245-0697, or KEMC, 657-2941. 22, and 23, Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $3 in advance, available at Albert Bair Box Office or $4 at the door. "Shows for Kidz" passes will also be valid. The cast of 40 enthusiastic local children gives the show an enormous amount of energy, says Elliot. In the featured roles are Josh Black as Aladdin and as his princess, Megan Arnott. Aladdin's faithful sidekick is a very thirsty camel played by Courtney Crow and Megan Powers.

The mean magician is Tavnir Carey. Sandy Armstrong, who has been in many Starfire productions, directs this show of wishes and flying castles. Tickets are available at the door. Toy-making class for kids scheduled at Global Village A RT tween operative FOR Central Understanding, "art-venture" a School's be- coHigh art department and Global Village will be offering an art activity on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

in celebration of Dia de los Muertos. The art students will be teaching elementary age children how to make skeleton toys from Mexico. The activity will be held at Global Village. If the weather is inclement the class will be held in the art room at Central High school. $1 materials fee will be charged and pre-registration is encouraged call 259-3024.

