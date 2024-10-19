The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (2024)

Blind Guardian rank with Helloween and Stratovarius as the main innovators of the Germanic speed/power metal style that has been massively popular in Europe for the past several years. Originally known as Lucifer's Heritage, Blind Guardian themselves did derive from Helloween early in their career, but took that style to a new level, with advanced musicianship and folk/fantasy-based lyrical themes predominating much of their career, a career that is now approaching three decades in length.

Blind Guardian is a German power metal band formed in 1984 in Krefeld, West Germany. They are often credited as one of the seminal and most influential bands in the power metal and speed metal subgenres.

Brilliant vocals, great choruses, distinct and unique sense of melody both on guitar and vocals. Something I really love about them is that vocals, guitars, and drums all have very prominent and distinct parts. In many bands I feel like one instrument will often dominate and the band becomes boring.

Blind Guardian discography

In the realm of power metal, few bands can rival the extraordinary storytelling and musicianship of Blind Guardian. With lyrical themes often focusing on fantasy literature and folklore, they have the unique ability to transport listeners to other realms through their epic compositions.

Stauch quit Blind Guardian in April 2005, citing dissatisfaction with the direction the band had taken in its latter years.

The Vocal Range of Hansi Kürsch (A1-C#6)