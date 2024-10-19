The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (2024)

Origin: Germany Genres: Power Metal Last update/review: October 1, 2022
Helloween and Stratovarius as the main innovators of the Germanic speed/power metal style that has been massively popular in Europe for the past several years. Originally known as Lucifer's Heritage, Blind Guardian themselves did derive from Helloween early in their career, but took that style to a new level, with advanced musicianship and folk/fantasy-based lyrical themes predominating much of their career, a career that is now approaching three decades in length.
Somewhere Far Beyond Revisited, release date August 2, 2024. Current Members Hansi Kürsch
) Marcus Siepen
Sinbreed) Andre Olbrich
Frederik Ehmke
Sinbreed) Former Members/Guests Oliver Holzwarth (guest)
Coldseed, ex- Paradox, ex- Rhapsody Of Fire, ex- Sieges Even) Johan Van Stratum (guest)
Berend Courbois (guest)
Peter Schüren (guest)
Thomas Stauch
Coldseed, ex- Iron Savior, ex- Savage Circus, ex- Serious Black) Discography Battalions Of Fear 1988 No Remorse
Majesty Guardian of the Blind Trial by the Archon Wizard's Crown Run for the Night The Martyr Battalions of Fear By the Gates of Moria Gandalf's Rebirth Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Thomas Stauch Follow The Blind 1989 No Remorse
Inquisition Banish from sanctuary Damned for all time Follow the blind Hall of the king Fast to madness Beyond the ice Valhalla Don't break the circle Barbara Ann Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Thomas Stauch Tales From The Twilight World 1990 No Remorse
Traveler in Time Welcome To Dying Weird Dreams Lord of the Rings Goodbye My Friend Lost In the Twilight Hall Tommyknockers Altair 4 The Last Candle Run For The Night (Live) Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Thomas Stauch 1990 Readers' Album #22 Somewhere Far Beyond 1992 Virgin
Time What Is Time Journey Through The Dark Black Chamber Theatre of Pain The Quest For Tanelorn Ashes To Ashes The Bard's Song- In The Forest The Bard's Song- The Hobbit The Piper's Calling Somewhere Far Beyond Spread Your Wings Trial By Fire; Theatre of Pain Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Thomas Stauch 1992 Readers' Album #27 Tokyo Tales LIVE 1993 Virgin
Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Thomas Stauch A Past And Future Secret EP 1995 Virgin
A Past and Future Secret Imaginations from the Other Side The Wizard A Past and Future Secret (Orchestra Mix) Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Thomas Stauch Imaginations From The Other Side 1995 Virgin
Imaginations From the Other Side I'm Alive A Past and Future Secret The Script For My Requiem Mordred's Song Born in a Mourning Hall Bright Eyes Another Holy War ....And the Story Ends Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Thomas Stauch Bright Eyes EP 1995 Virgin
Bright Eyes (edit) Mr. Sandman Hallelujah Imaginations from the Other Side (demo version) A Past and Future Secret (demo version) Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Thomas Stauch 1995 Readers' Album #4 The Forgotten Tales 1996 Virgin
Mr. Sandman Surfin'USA Bright Eyes Lord of the Rings The Wizard Spread Your Wings Mordred's Song Black Chamber The Bard's song (live) Barbara Ann / Long Tall Sally A Past and Future Secret To France Theatre of Pain Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Thomas Stauch 1996 Readers' Album #36 Nightfall In Middle Earth 1998 Virgin
War of wrath Into the storm Lammoth Nightfall The minstrel The curse of feanor Captured Blood tears Mirror mirror Face the truth Noldor (Dead winter reigns) Battle of sudden flame Time stands still (At the iron hill) The dark elf Thorn The eldar Nom the wise When sorrow sang Out on the water The steadfast A dark passage Final chapter (Thus ends...) Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Oliver Holzwarth Thomas Stauch 1998 Readers' Album #7 And There Was Silence EP 2001 Century Media
And then there was Silence Harvest of Sorrow (multimedia track) Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Oliver Holzwarth Thomas Stauch A Night At The Opera 2002 Century Media
Precious Jerusalem Battlefield Under The Ice Sadly Sings Destiny The Maiden And The Minstrel Night Wait For An Answer The Soulforged Age Of False Innocence Punishment Divine And Then There Was Silence Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Oliver Holzwarth Thomas Stauch 2002 Readers' Album #2 Live LIVE 2003 Virgin
War Of Wrath Into The Storm Welcome To Dying Nightfall The Script For My Requiem Harvest Of Sorrow The Soulforged Valhalla Majesty Mordred.s Song Born In A Mourning Hall Under The Ice Bright Eyes Punishment Divine The Bard.s Song (In The Forest) Imaginations From The Other Side Lost In The Twilight Hall A Past And Future Secret Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill) Journey Through The Dark Lord Of The Rings Mirror Mirror Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Oliver Holzwarth Thomas Stauch Imaginations Through The Looking Glass VIDEO 2004 Virgin A Twist In The Myth 2006 Nuclear Blast
This Will Never End Otherland Turn the Page Fly Carry the Blessed Home Another Stranger Me Straight Through the Mirror Lionheart Skalds and Shadows The Edge The New Order Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Oliver Holzwarth Frederik Ehmke 2006 Readers' Album #7 The Sacred Worlds And Songs Divine Tour 2010 LIVE 2010 Metal Hammer
Sacred Worlds War Of Wrath Into the Storm Born In A Mourning Hall Nightfall Fly Valhalla The Bard's Song (In The Forest) Mirror Mirror Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Oliver Holzwarth Frederik Ehmke At The Edge Of Time 2010 Nuclear Blast
Sacred Worlds Tanelorn (Into the Void) Road of No Release Ride into Obsession Curse My Name Valkyries Control the Divine War of the Thrones A Voice in the Dark Wheel of Time Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Oliver Holzwarth Frederik Ehmke 2010 Readers' Album #14 Memories Of A Time To Come COMPILATION 2012 Virgin
Imaginations from the Other Side Nightfall Ride into Obsession Somewhere Far Beyond Majesty Traveler in Time Follow the Blind The Last Candle Sacred Worlds This Will Never End Valhalla Bright Eyes Mirror Mirror The Bard's Song (In the Forest) The Bard's Song (The Hobbit) And Then There Was Silence Brian Halloween (The Wizard's Crown) Lucifer's Heritage Symphonies of Doom Dead of the Night Majesty Trial by the Archon Battalions of Fear Run for the Night Lost in the Twilight Hall Tommyknockers Ashes to Ashes Time What Is Time A Past and Future Secret The Script for My Requiem Beyond The Red Mirror 2015 Nuclear Blast
Ninth Wave Twilight Of The Gods Prophecies At The Edge Of Time Ashes Of Eternity Distant Memories Holy Grail The Throne Sacred Mind Miracle Machine Grand Parade Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Frederik Ehmke 2015 Readers' Album #8 Live Beyond The Spheres LIVE 2017 Nuclear Blast
The Ninth Wave Banish From Sanctuary Nightfall Prophecies Tanelorn The Last Candle And Then There Was Silence The Lord Of The Rings Fly Bright Eyes Lost In The Twilight Hall Imaginations From The Other Side Into The Storm Twilight Of The Gods A Past And Future Secret And The Story Ends Sacred Worlds The Bard's Song (In The Forest) Valhalla Wheel Of Time Majesty Mirror Mirror The Tides Of War - Live At Rock Hard Festival 2016 LIVE EP 2018 Rock Hard
The Tides of War Lord of the Rings (live) Journey Through the Dark (live) Majesty (live) The Bard's Song - In the Forest (live) Valhalla (live) Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Thomas Stauch Frederik Ehmke Twilight Orchestra: Legacy Of The Dark Lands 2019 Nuclear Blast
1618 Ouverture The Gathering War Feeds War Comets and Prophecies Dark Cloud's Rising The Ritual In the Underworld A Secret Society The Great Ordeal Bez In the Red Dwarf's Tower Into the Battle Treason Between the Realms Point of No Return The White Horseman Nephilim Trial and Coronation Harvester of Souls Conquest Is Over This Storm The Great Assault Beyond the Wall A New Beginning 1618 Ouverture War Feeds War Dark Cloud's Rising In the Underworld The Great Ordeal In the Red Dwarf's Tower Treason Point of No Return Nephilim Harvester of Souls Beyond the Wall This Storm Imaginations From The Other Side Live LIVE 2020 Nuclear Blast
Imaginations from the Other Side I'm Alive A Past and Future Secret The Script for My Requiem Mordred's Song Born in a Mourning Hall Bright Eyes Another Holy War And the Story Ends Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Berend Courbois Peter Schüren Frederik Ehmke The God Machine 2022 Nuclear Blast
Deliver Us from Evil Damnation Secrets of the American Gods Violent Shadows Life Beyond the Spheres Architects of Doom Let It Be No More Blood of the Elves Destiny Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Johan Van Stratum Frederik Ehmke Somewhere Far Beyond Revisited RELEASE DATE: August 2, 2024 2024 Nuclear Blast
Time What Is Time Journey Through the Dark Black Chamber Theatre of Pain The Quest for Tanelorn Ashes to Ashes The Bard's Song - In the Forest The Bard's Song - The Hobbit The Piper's Calling Somewhere Far Beyond Hansi Kürsch Marcus Siepen Andre Olbrich Johan Van Stratum Frederik Ehmke
Blind Guardian is a German
power metal band formed in 1984 in Krefeld, West Germany. They are often credited as one of the seminal and most influential bands in the power metal and speed metal subgenres.
Brilliant vocals, great choruses, distinct and unique sense of melody both on guitar and vocals. Something I really love about them is that vocals, guitars, and drums all have very prominent and distinct parts. In many bands I feel like one instrument will often dominate and the band becomes boring.
Blind Guardian discography Studio albums 12 Live albums 3 Compilation albums 2
In the realm of power metal,
few bands can rival the extraordinary storytelling and musicianship of Blind Guardian. With lyrical themes often focusing on fantasy literature and folklore, they have the unique ability to transport listeners to other realms through their epic compositions.
TesseracT is a
progressive metal band based in the U.K that toured the world extensively and released a number of acclaimed albums and EPs.
Stauch quit Blind Guardian in April 2005, citing
dissatisfaction with the direction the band had taken in its latter years.
The band released a third studio album, III, in 2020, and disbanded in early 2021 following
Schaffer's involvement in the 2021 United States Capitol riot.
The Italian pop tenor,
Andrea Bocelli, who was born with congenital glaucoma and completely lost his sight at the age of 12, after a football accident, is the biggest-selling singer in the history of classical music, with worldwide sales exceeding 70 million copies.
Combining the terms “blind” and “African American” in a search of the music world, two names come to the forefront:
Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder. Ray Charles had a large following with his devotion to the blues and love of country music standards.
40 album covers that feature stunning specs Mišo Kovač – Nek Teku Vode / Balada O Zelenim Očima (1972) B.O Almost Famous (2000) Amanda Lear – Ça m'est égal (1981) Aretha Franklin – Yeah !!! (1965) Billy Idol – Rebel Yell (1983) Bob Dylan – Infidels (1983) Bryan Ferry – In your mind (1977)
The discography of American rock band A Day to Remember consists of
seven studio albums, three video albums, three extended plays, and twenty-two singles.
"Blind" is a song by American nu metal band Korn for their self-titled
debut album.
Shadows Fall has been mainly described as
metalcore, death metal and thrash metal. Tom Murphy of Westword opines that "Shadows Fall began as a melodic death-metal band with some roots in hardcore".
The Vocal Range of Hansi Kürsch (
A1-C#6)
