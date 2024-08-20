The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (2024)

Blind Guardian rank with Helloween and Stratovarius as the main innovators of the Germanic speed/power metal style that has been massively popular in Europe for the past several years. Originally known as Lucifer's Heritage, Blind Guardian themselves did derive from Helloween early in their career, but took that style to a new level, with advanced musicianship and folk/fantasy-based lyrical themes predominating much of their career, a career that is now approaching three decades in length.
Upcoming album: Somewhere Far Beyond Revisited, release date August 2, 2024.
Current Members
Hansi Kürsch
vocals(ex-)
Marcus Siepen
guitars(ex-Sinbreed)
Andre Olbrich
guitars
Frederik Ehmke
drums(Sinbreed)
Former Members/Guests
Oliver Holzwarth (guest)
bass(ex-Coldseed, ex-Paradox, ex-Rhapsody Of Fire, ex-Sieges Even)
Johan Van Stratum (guest)
bass
Berend Courbois (guest)
bass
Peter Schüren (guest)
keyboards
Thomas Stauch
drums(ex-Coldseed, ex-Iron Savior, ex-Savage Circus, ex-Serious Black)
Discography
Battalions Of Fear
1988No Remorse
Follow The Blind
1989No Remorse
Tales From The Twilight World
1990No Remorse
|1990 Readers' Album #22
Somewhere Far Beyond
1992Virgin
|1992 Readers' Album #27
Tokyo TalesLIVE
1993Virgin
A Past And Future SecretEP
1995Virgin
Imaginations From The Other Side
1995Virgin
Bright EyesEP
1995Virgin
|1995 Readers' Album #4
The Forgotten Tales
1996Virgin
|1996 Readers' Album #36
Nightfall In Middle Earth
1998Virgin
| 1998 Readers' Album #7
And There Was SilenceEP
2001Century Media
A Night At The Opera
2002Century Media
| 2002 Readers' Album #2
LiveLIVE
2003Virgin
Imaginations Through The Looking GlassVIDEO
2004Virgin
A Twist In The Myth
2006Nuclear Blast
| 2006 Readers' Album #7
The Sacred Worlds And Songs Divine Tour 2010LIVE
2010Metal Hammer
At The Edge Of Time
2010Nuclear Blast
| 2010 Readers' Album #14
Memories Of A Time To ComeCOMPILATION
2012Virgin
Beyond The Red Mirror
2015Nuclear Blast
| 2015 Readers' Album #8
Live Beyond The SpheresLIVE
2017Nuclear Blast
The Tides Of War - Live At Rock Hard Festival 2016LIVE EP
2018Rock Hard
Twilight Orchestra: Legacy Of The Dark Lands
2019Nuclear Blast
Imaginations From The Other Side LiveLIVE
2020Nuclear Blast
The God Machine
2022Nuclear Blast
Somewhere Far Beyond RevisitedRELEASE DATE: August 2, 2024
2024Nuclear Blast
