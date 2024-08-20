The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (2024)

Table of Contents
Current Members Former Members/Guests Discography References
Origin:GermanyThe BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (1)
Genres:Power Metal
The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (2)The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (3)The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (4)The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (5)
Last update/review: October 1, 2022

Blind Guardian rank with Helloween and Stratovarius as the main innovators of the Germanic speed/power metal style that has been massively popular in Europe for the past several years. Originally known as Lucifer's Heritage, Blind Guardian themselves did derive from Helloween early in their career, but took that style to a new level, with advanced musicianship and folk/fantasy-based lyrical themes predominating much of their career, a career that is now approaching three decades in length.

Upcoming album: Somewhere Far Beyond Revisited, release date August 2, 2024.

Current Members

Hansi Kürsch

vocals(ex-)

Marcus Siepen

guitars(ex-Sinbreed)

Andre Olbrich

guitars

Frederik Ehmke

drums(Sinbreed)

Former Members/Guests

Oliver Holzwarth (guest)

bass(ex-Coldseed, ex-Paradox, ex-Rhapsody Of Fire, ex-Sieges Even)

Johan Van Stratum (guest)

bass

Berend Courbois (guest)

bass

Peter Schüren (guest)

keyboards

Thomas Stauch

drums(ex-Coldseed, ex-Iron Savior, ex-Savage Circus, ex-Serious Black)


Discography

Battalions Of Fear
1988No Remorse

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (6)
  1. Majesty
  2. Guardian of the Blind
  3. Trial by the Archon
  4. Wizard's Crown
  5. Run for the Night
  6. The Martyr
  7. Battalions of Fear
  8. By the Gates of Moria
  9. Gandalf's Rebirth
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Thomas Stauch

Follow The Blind
1989No Remorse

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (7)
  1. Inquisition
  2. Banish from sanctuary
  3. Damned for all time
  4. Follow the blind
  5. Hall of the king
  6. Fast to madness
  7. Beyond the ice
  8. Valhalla
  9. Don't break the circle
  10. Barbara Ann
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Thomas Stauch

Tales From The Twilight World
1990No Remorse

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (8)
  1. Traveler in Time
  2. Welcome To Dying
  3. Weird Dreams
  4. Lord of the Rings
  5. Goodbye My Friend
  6. Lost In the Twilight Hall
  7. Tommyknockers
  8. Altair 4
  9. The Last Candle
  10. Run For The Night (Live)
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Thomas Stauch
1990 Readers' Album #22

Somewhere Far Beyond
1992Virgin

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (9)
  1. Time What Is Time
  2. Journey Through The Dark
  3. Black Chamber
  4. Theatre of Pain
  5. The Quest For Tanelorn
  6. Ashes To Ashes
  7. The Bard's Song- In The Forest
  8. The Bard's Song- The Hobbit
  9. The Piper's Calling
  10. Somewhere Far Beyond
  11. Spread Your Wings
  12. Trial By Fire; Theatre of Pain
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Thomas Stauch
1992 Readers' Album #27

Tokyo TalesLIVE
1993Virgin

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (10)
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Thomas Stauch

A Past And Future SecretEP
1995Virgin

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (12)
  1. A Past and Future Secret
  2. Imaginations from the Other Side
  3. The Wizard
  4. A Past and Future Secret (Orchestra Mix)
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Thomas Stauch

Imaginations From The Other Side
1995Virgin

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (13)
  1. Imaginations From the Other Side
  2. I'm Alive
  3. A Past and Future Secret
  4. The Script For My Requiem
  5. Mordred's Song
  6. Born in a Mourning Hall
  7. Bright Eyes
  8. Another Holy War
  9. ....And the Story Ends
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Thomas Stauch

Bright EyesEP
1995Virgin

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (14)
  1. Bright Eyes (edit)
  2. Mr. Sandman
  3. Hallelujah
  4. Imaginations from the Other Side (demo version)
  5. A Past and Future Secret (demo version)
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Thomas Stauch
1995 Readers' Album #4

The Forgotten Tales
1996Virgin

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (15)
  1. Mr. Sandman
  2. Surfin'USA
  3. Bright Eyes
  4. Lord of the Rings
  5. The Wizard
  6. Spread Your Wings
  7. Mordred's Song
  8. Black Chamber
  9. The Bard's song (live)
  10. Barbara Ann / Long Tall Sally
  11. A Past and Future Secret
  12. To France
  13. Theatre of Pain
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Thomas Stauch
1996 Readers' Album #36

Nightfall In Middle Earth
1998Virgin

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (16)
  1. War of wrath
  2. Into the storm
  3. Lammoth
  4. Nightfall
  5. The minstrel
  6. The curse of feanor
  7. Captured
  8. Blood tears
  9. Mirror mirror
  10. Face the truth
  11. Noldor (Dead winter reigns)
  12. Battle of sudden flame
  13. Time stands still (At the iron hill)
  14. The dark elf
  15. Thorn
  16. The eldar
  17. Nom the wise
  18. When sorrow sang
  19. Out on the water
  20. The steadfast
  21. A dark passage
  22. Final chapter (Thus ends...)
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Oliver Holzwarth
  • Thomas Stauch
1998 Readers' Album #7

And There Was SilenceEP
2001Century Media

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (18)
  1. And then there was Silence
  2. Harvest of Sorrow
  3. (multimedia track)
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Oliver Holzwarth
  • Thomas Stauch

A Night At The Opera
2002Century Media

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (19)
  1. Precious Jerusalem
  2. Battlefield
  3. Under The Ice
  4. Sadly Sings Destiny
  5. The Maiden And The Minstrel Night
  6. Wait For An Answer
  7. The Soulforged
  8. Age Of False Innocence
  9. Punishment Divine
  10. And Then There Was Silence
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Oliver Holzwarth
  • Thomas Stauch
2002 Readers' Album #2

LiveLIVE
2003Virgin

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (24)
  1. War Of Wrath
  2. Into The Storm
  3. Welcome To Dying
  4. Nightfall
  5. The Script For My Requiem
  6. Harvest Of Sorrow
  7. The Soulforged
  8. Valhalla
  9. Majesty
  10. Mordred.s Song
  11. Born In A Mourning Hall
  12. Under The Ice
  13. Bright Eyes
  14. Punishment Divine
  15. The Bard.s Song (In The Forest)
  16. Imaginations From The Other Side
  17. Lost In The Twilight Hall
  18. A Past And Future Secret
  19. Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)
  20. Journey Through The Dark
  21. Lord Of The Rings
  22. Mirror Mirror
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Oliver Holzwarth
  • Thomas Stauch

Imaginations Through The Looking GlassVIDEO
2004Virgin

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (27)

A Twist In The Myth
2006Nuclear Blast

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (30)
  1. This Will Never End
  2. Otherland
  3. Turn the Page
  4. Fly
  5. Carry the Blessed Home
  6. Another Stranger Me
  7. Straight Through the Mirror
  8. Lionheart
  9. Skalds and Shadows
  10. The Edge
  11. The New Order
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Oliver Holzwarth
  • Frederik Ehmke
2006 Readers' Album #7

The Sacred Worlds And Songs Divine Tour 2010LIVE
2010Metal Hammer

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (35)
  1. Sacred Worlds
  2. War Of Wrath
  3. Into the Storm
  4. Born In A Mourning Hall
  5. Nightfall
  6. Fly
  7. Valhalla
  8. The Bard's Song (In The Forest)
  9. Mirror Mirror
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Oliver Holzwarth
  • Frederik Ehmke

At The Edge Of Time
2010Nuclear Blast

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (36)
  1. Sacred Worlds
  2. Tanelorn (Into the Void)
  3. Road of No Release
  4. Ride into Obsession
  5. Curse My Name
  6. Valkyries
  7. Control the Divine
  8. War of the Thrones
  9. A Voice in the Dark
  10. Wheel of Time
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Oliver Holzwarth
  • Frederik Ehmke
2010 Readers' Album #14

Memories Of A Time To ComeCOMPILATION
2012Virgin

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (42)
  1. Imaginations from the Other Side
  2. Nightfall
  3. Ride into Obsession
  4. Somewhere Far Beyond
  5. Majesty
  6. Traveler in Time
  7. Follow the Blind
  8. The Last Candle
  9. Sacred Worlds
  10. This Will Never End
  11. Valhalla
  12. Bright Eyes
  13. Mirror Mirror
  14. The Bard's Song (In the Forest)
  15. The Bard's Song (The Hobbit)
  16. And Then There Was Silence
  17. Brian
  18. Halloween (The Wizard's Crown)
  19. Lucifer's Heritage
  20. Symphonies of Doom
  21. Dead of the Night
  22. Majesty
  23. Trial by the Archon
  24. Battalions of Fear
  25. Run for the Night
  26. Lost in the Twilight Hall
  27. Tommyknockers
  28. Ashes to Ashes
  29. Time What Is Time
  30. A Past and Future Secret
  31. The Script for My Requiem

Beyond The Red Mirror
2015Nuclear Blast

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (44)
  1. Ninth Wave
  2. Twilight Of The Gods
  3. Prophecies
  4. At The Edge Of Time
  5. Ashes Of Eternity
  6. Distant Memories
  7. Holy Grail
  8. The Throne
  9. Sacred Mind
  10. Miracle Machine
  11. Grand Parade
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Frederik Ehmke
2015 Readers' Album #8

Live Beyond The SpheresLIVE
2017Nuclear Blast

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (47)
  1. The Ninth Wave
  2. Banish From Sanctuary
  3. Nightfall
  4. Prophecies
  5. Tanelorn
  6. The Last Candle
  7. And Then There Was Silence
  8. The Lord Of The Rings
  9. Fly
  10. Bright Eyes
  11. Lost In The Twilight Hall
  12. Imaginations From The Other Side
  13. Into The Storm
  14. Twilight Of The Gods
  15. A Past And Future Secret
  16. And The Story Ends
  17. Sacred Worlds
  18. The Bard's Song (In The Forest)
  19. Valhalla
  20. Wheel Of Time
  21. Majesty
  22. Mirror Mirror

The Tides Of War - Live At Rock Hard Festival 2016LIVE EP
2018Rock Hard

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (48)
  1. The Tides of War
  2. Lord of the Rings (live)
  3. Journey Through the Dark (live)
  4. Majesty (live)
  5. The Bard's Song - In the Forest (live)
  6. Valhalla (live)
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Thomas Stauch
  • Frederik Ehmke

Twilight Orchestra: Legacy Of The Dark Lands
2019Nuclear Blast

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (49)
  1. 1618 Ouverture
  2. The Gathering
  3. War Feeds War
  4. Comets and Prophecies
  5. Dark Cloud's Rising
  6. The Ritual
  7. In the Underworld
  8. A Secret Society
  9. The Great Ordeal
  10. Bez
  11. In the Red Dwarf's Tower
  12. Into the Battle
  13. Treason
  14. Between the Realms
  15. Point of No Return
  16. The White Horseman
  17. Nephilim
  18. Trial and Coronation
  19. Harvester of Souls
  20. Conquest Is Over
  21. This Storm
  22. The Great Assault
  23. Beyond the Wall
  24. A New Beginning
  25. 1618 Ouverture
  26. War Feeds War
  27. Dark Cloud's Rising
  28. In the Underworld
  29. The Great Ordeal
  30. In the Red Dwarf's Tower
  31. Treason
  32. Point of No Return
  33. Nephilim
  34. Harvester of Souls
  35. Beyond the Wall
  36. This Storm

Imaginations From The Other Side LiveLIVE
2020Nuclear Blast

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (50)
  1. Imaginations from the Other Side
  2. I'm Alive
  3. A Past and Future Secret
  4. The Script for My Requiem
  5. Mordred's Song
  6. Born in a Mourning Hall
  7. Bright Eyes
  8. Another Holy War
  9. And the Story Ends
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Berend Courbois
  • Peter Schüren
  • Frederik Ehmke

The God Machine
2022Nuclear Blast

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (51)
  1. Deliver Us from Evil
  2. Damnation
  3. Secrets of the American Gods
  4. Violent Shadows
  5. Life Beyond the Spheres
  6. Architects of Doom
  7. Let It Be No More
  8. Blood of the Elves
  9. Destiny
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Johan Van Stratum
  • Frederik Ehmke

Somewhere Far Beyond RevisitedRELEASE DATE: August 2, 2024
2024Nuclear Blast

The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (52)
  1. Time What Is Time
  2. Journey Through the Dark
  3. Black Chamber
  4. Theatre of Pain
  5. The Quest for Tanelorn
  6. Ashes to Ashes
  7. The Bard's Song - In the Forest
  8. The Bard's Song - The Hobbit
  9. The Piper's Calling
  10. Somewhere Far Beyond
  • Hansi Kürsch
  • Marcus Siepen
  • Andre Olbrich
  • Johan Van Stratum
  • Frederik Ehmke
The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (2024)

References

Top Articles
Famous Dave's Menu Prices (Latest) - Visit if you are in a BBQ mood?
Everything The Simpsons Predicted Correctly… So Far
Quy định về tiêu chuẩn, điều kiện, nội dung, hình thức thi và xét thăng hạng CDNN viên chức chuyên ngành y tế | Trường Trung cấp Mai Linh
Where to find Fungal Wood in ARK Fjordur
Bbc Numberblocks
Supposed Craigslist ad for Harris rallygoers was phony
JINX by Dudz | MangaForest
Jinx Manga Chapter 9 Release Date And Spoilers: The Spiral Down To Guilt - OtakuKart
Mini-heatwave over but 25C sun will stay in the South East this week
Met office says good weather will continue with 25C sun this weekend
A "Honda" HRX537 lawn mower with selectable mulching action, engine running at time of lotting.
Steel Decking | Multiple Sizes Available - materials - by dealer - sale - craigslist
Latest Posts
Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV
‘The Simpsons’: 31 Times the Fox Comedy Successfully Predicted the Future
Article information

Author: Tish Haag

Last Updated:

Views: 6279

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tish Haag

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 30256 Tara Expressway, Kutchburgh, VT 92892-0078

Phone: +4215847628708

Job: Internal Consulting Engineer

Hobby: Roller skating, Roller skating, Kayaking, Flying, Graffiti, Ghost hunting, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Tish Haag, I am a excited, delightful, curious, beautiful, agreeable, enchanting, fancy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.