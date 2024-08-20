The BNR Metal Pages - Blind Guardian (2024)

Origin: Germany Genres: Power Metal Last update/review: October 1, 2022

Blind Guardian rank with Helloween and Stratovarius as the main innovators of the Germanic speed/power metal style that has been massively popular in Europe for the past several years. Originally known as Lucifer's Heritage, Blind Guardian themselves did derive from Helloween early in their career, but took that style to a new level, with advanced musicianship and folk/fantasy-based lyrical themes predominating much of their career, a career that is now approaching three decades in length.

Upcoming album: Somewhere Far Beyond Revisited, release date August 2, 2024.



Current Members Hansi Kürsch vocals(ex-) Marcus Siepen guitars(ex-Sinbreed) Andre Olbrich guitars Frederik Ehmke drums(Sinbreed) Former Members/Guests Oliver Holzwarth (guest) bass(ex-Coldseed, ex-Paradox, ex-Rhapsody Of Fire, ex-Sieges Even) Johan Van Stratum (guest) bass Berend Courbois (guest) bass Peter Schüren (guest) keyboards Thomas Stauch drums(ex-Coldseed, ex-Iron Savior, ex-Savage Circus, ex-Serious Black)

Discography

Battalions Of Fear

1988No Remorse Majesty Guardian of the Blind Trial by the Archon Wizard's Crown Run for the Night The Martyr Battalions of Fear By the Gates of Moria Gandalf's Rebirth Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Thomas Stauch

Follow The Blind

1989No Remorse Inquisition Banish from sanctuary Damned for all time Follow the blind Hall of the king Fast to madness Beyond the ice Valhalla Don't break the circle Barbara Ann Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Thomas Stauch

Tales From The Twilight World

1990No Remorse Traveler in Time Welcome To Dying Weird Dreams Lord of the Rings Goodbye My Friend Lost In the Twilight Hall Tommyknockers Altair 4 The Last Candle Run For The Night (Live) Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Thomas Stauch 1990 Readers' Album #22

Somewhere Far Beyond

1992Virgin Time What Is Time Journey Through The Dark Black Chamber Theatre of Pain The Quest For Tanelorn Ashes To Ashes The Bard's Song- In The Forest The Bard's Song- The Hobbit The Piper's Calling Somewhere Far Beyond Spread Your Wings Trial By Fire; Theatre of Pain Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Thomas Stauch 1992 Readers' Album #27

Tokyo TalesLIVE

1993Virgin Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Thomas Stauch Sputnik Music review

A Past And Future SecretEP

1995Virgin A Past and Future Secret Imaginations from the Other Side The Wizard A Past and Future Secret (Orchestra Mix) Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Thomas Stauch

Imaginations From The Other Side

1995Virgin Imaginations From the Other Side I'm Alive A Past and Future Secret The Script For My Requiem Mordred's Song Born in a Mourning Hall Bright Eyes Another Holy War ....And the Story Ends Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Thomas Stauch

Bright EyesEP

1995Virgin Bright Eyes (edit) Mr. Sandman Hallelujah Imaginations from the Other Side (demo version) A Past and Future Secret (demo version) Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Thomas Stauch 1995 Readers' Album #4

The Forgotten Tales

1996Virgin Mr. Sandman Surfin'USA Bright Eyes Lord of the Rings The Wizard Spread Your Wings Mordred's Song Black Chamber The Bard's song (live) Barbara Ann / Long Tall Sally A Past and Future Secret To France Theatre of Pain Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Thomas Stauch 1996 Readers' Album #36

Nightfall In Middle Earth

1998Virgin War of wrath Into the storm Lammoth Nightfall The minstrel The curse of feanor Captured Blood tears Mirror mirror Face the truth Noldor (Dead winter reigns) Battle of sudden flame Time stands still (At the iron hill) The dark elf Thorn The eldar Nom the wise When sorrow sang Out on the water The steadfast A dark passage Final chapter (Thus ends...) Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Oliver Holzwarth

Thomas Stauch 1998 Readers' Album #7 Sputnik Music review

And There Was SilenceEP

2001Century Media And then there was Silence Harvest of Sorrow (multimedia track) Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Oliver Holzwarth

Thomas Stauch

A Night At The Opera

2002Century Media Precious Jerusalem Battlefield Under The Ice Sadly Sings Destiny The Maiden And The Minstrel Night Wait For An Answer The Soulforged Age Of False Innocence Punishment Divine And Then There Was Silence Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Oliver Holzwarth

Thomas Stauch 2002 Readers' Album #2 Blabbermouth review

Sea Of Tranquility review

Lords Of Metal review

Brave Words review

LiveLIVE

2003Virgin War Of Wrath Into The Storm Welcome To Dying Nightfall The Script For My Requiem Harvest Of Sorrow The Soulforged Valhalla Majesty Mordred.s Song Born In A Mourning Hall Under The Ice Bright Eyes Punishment Divine The Bard.s Song (In The Forest) Imaginations From The Other Side Lost In The Twilight Hall A Past And Future Secret Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill) Journey Through The Dark Lord Of The Rings Mirror Mirror Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Oliver Holzwarth

Thomas Stauch Sea Of Tranquility review

Lords Of Metal review

Imaginations Through The Looking GlassVIDEO

2004Virgin Lords Of Metal review

Brave Words review

A Twist In The Myth

2006Nuclear Blast This Will Never End Otherland Turn the Page Fly Carry the Blessed Home Another Stranger Me Straight Through the Mirror Lionheart Skalds and Shadows The Edge The New Order Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Oliver Holzwarth

Frederik Ehmke 2006 Readers' Album #7 Blabbermouth review

Chronicles Of Chaos review

Sea Of Tranquility review

Lords Of Metal review

The Sacred Worlds And Songs Divine Tour 2010LIVE

2010Metal Hammer Sacred Worlds War Of Wrath Into the Storm Born In A Mourning Hall Nightfall Fly Valhalla The Bard's Song (In The Forest) Mirror Mirror Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Oliver Holzwarth

Frederik Ehmke

At The Edge Of Time

2010Nuclear Blast Sacred Worlds Tanelorn (Into the Void) Road of No Release Ride into Obsession Curse My Name Valkyries Control the Divine War of the Thrones A Voice in the Dark Wheel of Time Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Oliver Holzwarth

Frederik Ehmke 2010 Readers' Album #14 Sea Of Tranquility review

Lords Of Metal review

Metal Underground review

Angry Metal Guy review

Sputnik Music review

Memories Of A Time To ComeCOMPILATION

2012Virgin Imaginations from the Other Side Nightfall Ride into Obsession Somewhere Far Beyond Majesty Traveler in Time Follow the Blind The Last Candle Sacred Worlds This Will Never End Valhalla Bright Eyes Mirror Mirror The Bard's Song (In the Forest) The Bard's Song (The Hobbit) And Then There Was Silence Brian Halloween (The Wizard's Crown) Lucifer's Heritage Symphonies of Doom Dead of the Night Majesty Trial by the Archon Battalions of Fear Run for the Night Lost in the Twilight Hall Tommyknockers Ashes to Ashes Time What Is Time A Past and Future Secret The Script for My Requiem Angry Metal Guy review

Beyond The Red Mirror

2015Nuclear Blast Ninth Wave Twilight Of The Gods Prophecies At The Edge Of Time Ashes Of Eternity Distant Memories Holy Grail The Throne Sacred Mind Miracle Machine Grand Parade Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Frederik Ehmke 2015 Readers' Album #8 Sea Of Tranquility review

Metal Observer review

Live Beyond The SpheresLIVE

2017Nuclear Blast The Ninth Wave Banish From Sanctuary Nightfall Prophecies Tanelorn The Last Candle And Then There Was Silence The Lord Of The Rings Fly Bright Eyes Lost In The Twilight Hall Imaginations From The Other Side Into The Storm Twilight Of The Gods A Past And Future Secret And The Story Ends Sacred Worlds The Bard's Song (In The Forest) Valhalla Wheel Of Time Majesty Mirror Mirror

The Tides Of War - Live At Rock Hard Festival 2016LIVE EP

2018Rock Hard The Tides of War Lord of the Rings (live) Journey Through the Dark (live) Majesty (live) The Bard's Song - In the Forest (live) Valhalla (live) Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Thomas Stauch

Frederik Ehmke

Twilight Orchestra: Legacy Of The Dark Lands

2019Nuclear Blast 1618 Ouverture The Gathering War Feeds War Comets and Prophecies Dark Cloud's Rising The Ritual In the Underworld A Secret Society The Great Ordeal Bez In the Red Dwarf's Tower Into the Battle Treason Between the Realms Point of No Return The White Horseman Nephilim Trial and Coronation Harvester of Souls Conquest Is Over This Storm The Great Assault Beyond the Wall A New Beginning 1618 Ouverture War Feeds War Dark Cloud's Rising In the Underworld The Great Ordeal In the Red Dwarf's Tower Treason Point of No Return Nephilim Harvester of Souls Beyond the Wall This Storm

Imaginations From The Other Side LiveLIVE

2020Nuclear Blast Imaginations from the Other Side I'm Alive A Past and Future Secret The Script for My Requiem Mordred's Song Born in a Mourning Hall Bright Eyes Another Holy War And the Story Ends Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Berend Courbois

Peter Schüren

Frederik Ehmke

The God Machine

2022Nuclear Blast Deliver Us from Evil Damnation Secrets of the American Gods Violent Shadows Life Beyond the Spheres Architects of Doom Let It Be No More Blood of the Elves Destiny Hansi Kürsch

Marcus Siepen

Andre Olbrich

Johan Van Stratum

Frederik Ehmke