The Bold and the Beautiful (2024)

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Weekly Update August 19-23: Ultimate Betrayal And Rising Tension Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings: Key Recast Begins Run Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 19: Bill Reacts to Luna's Shocking Kiss Shocking Plot Twist: Did Luna Frame Her Own Mom for Murder on the August 16 Bold and The Beautiful? Here's What You Need To Know About The Gates Characters Where To Find Your Favorite Soap Stars On TV This Weekend Bold and the Beautiful August 15: Why Finn Should Tell Steffy About Hope's Kiss Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 16: Li Drops a Bomb on Poppy Here's What Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood's Been Up To 'Lately' Bold and the Beautiful August 14: Hope Kisses Finn While the Forresters and Logans Rock On Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 15: Bill Wants a New Paternity Test Here's How Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hacked Her Sleep Bold and the Beautiful August 13: Will the Double Murder Mystery Reunite Bill and Katie? Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 14: Danny Romalotti Makes Rock 'N Roll Dreams Come True Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Weekly Update August 12-16: Rash Behavior And Rock 'N Roll Poppy's Happy Mints Turn Into Nightmare Arrest on August 12 Bold and the Beautiful Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 13: The Forresters Welcome Danny And Christine Weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 12-16: Stunning Revelations And Big Returns Soap Opera Comings and Goings: Amazing Comebacks and Shocking Recasts Weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Video August 12-16: Shocking Evidence And A Rockstar Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings: Supercouple Visits, Big Returns Why Lauralee Bell Got All the Feels When She Visited Bold and the Beautiful Where To Find Your Favorite Soap Stars On TV This Weekend What Will RJ Turning Snitch Mean for Him and Luna on August 8 Bold and the Beautiful Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 9: Katie Solves the Murders Here's Why Bold and the Beautiful Stars Had A Big Beach Celebration Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 8: Luna's Big Fear About Poppy Is This Tom and Hollis' Murderer on Bold and the Beautiful? Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings: Rebecca Budig Is The Surprise Recast For Taylor

Welcome to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and recaps page. Here, Soap Hub brings you the latest B&B news, spoilers, information on cast members, and more. William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell created the soap opera in 1987, introducing glitz and glamour to daytime dramas. The show mainly focuses on three families — The Forresters, Logans, and Spencers, and all three families remain at the forefront of the program.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Weekly Update August 19-23: Ultimate Betrayal And Rising Tension

Tune in to find out about all the drama happening in Los Angeles.

By Rachel Dillin

Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings: Key Recast Begins Run

A key recast is beginning their run on B&B.

By Janet Di Lauro

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 19: Bill Reacts to Luna’s Shocking Kiss

Did he cringe inside?

By Joanne Gallo

Shocking Plot Twist: Did Luna Frame Her Own Mom for Murder on the August 16 Bold and The Beautiful?

Two seconds after learning about the negative DNA test, Luna kissed Dollar Bill. Yikes.

By Tina Charles

Here’s What You Need To Know About The Gates Characters

These characters have great soap potential!

By Rachel Dillin

Where To Find Your Favorite Soap Stars On TV This Weekend

Blink and you’ll miss these soap stars on TV this weekend!

By Ashley Amber

Bold and the Beautiful August 15: Why Finn Should Tell Steffy About Hope’s Kiss

There are a couple of reasons Finn should run not walk to tell his wife.

By Tina Charles

Here’s What Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Been Up To ‘Lately’

The B&B star has had loads of adventures.

By Roger Froilan

Bold and the Beautiful August 14: Hope Kisses Finn While the Forresters and Logans Rock On

Will Finn confess the kiss to Steffy?

By Tina Charles

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 15: Bill Wants a New Paternity Test

How will Luna respond?

By Joanne Gallo

Go behind-the-scenes of Y&R’s Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian’s B&B crossover!

By Rachel Dillin

Here’s How Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hacked Her Sleep

This busy mother of four revealed how she’s able to get great sleep despite breastfeeding her youngest through the night.

By Roger Froilan

Bold and the Beautiful August 13: Will the Double Murder Mystery Reunite Bill and Katie?

The potential is there.

By Tina Charles

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 14: Danny Romalotti Makes Rock ‘N Roll Dreams Come True

It’s going to be a big day in LA!

By Rachel Dillin

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Weekly Update August 12-16: Rash Behavior And Rock ‘N Roll

Tune in to find out about all the drama happening in Los Angeles.

By Rachel Dillin

Poppy’s Happy Mints Turn Into Nightmare Arrest on August 12 Bold and the Beautiful

Katie’s one-woman Nancy Drew mission succeeded.

By Tina Charles

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 13: The Forresters Welcome Danny And Christine

Get ready for an amazing B&B and Y&R crossover event!

By Rachel Dillin

Weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 12-16: Stunning Revelations And Big Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 12-16 preview stunning revelations and big returns for Los Angeles. This is going to…

By Rachel Dillin

Soap Opera Comings and Goings: Amazing Comebacks and Shocking Recasts

There are amazing comebacks and two shocking recasts on the soap opera scene.

By Janet Di Lauro

Weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Video August 12-16: Shocking Evidence And A Rockstar

The drama heats up in Los Angeles.

By Rachel Dillin

Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings: Supercouple Visits, Big Returns

A supercouple pays a visit and there are big returns on B&B.

By Janet Di Lauro

Why Lauralee Bell Got All the Feels When She Visited Bold and the Beautiful

The Y&R lovebirds are appearing on B&B for the first time together.

By Michael Maloney

Where To Find Your Favorite Soap Stars On TV This Weekend

It’s a Mathison marathon across television this weekend.

By Ashley Amber

What Will RJ Turning Snitch Mean for Him and Luna on August 8 Bold and the Beautiful

If we were Luna, we’d never tell RJ anything again.

By Tina Charles

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 9: Katie Solves the Murders

Is it who you expect?

By Joanne Gallo

Here’s Why Bold and the Beautiful Stars Had A Big Beach Celebration

B&B cast and crew were at the beach to have a fun birthday party for two cast members!

By Roger Froilan

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 8: Luna’s Big Fear About Poppy

Is Mom capable of murder?

By Joanne Gallo

Is This Tom and Hollis’ Murderer on Bold and the Beautiful?

B&B has a killer in everyone’s midst, and it could be someone everybody seems to love…Li!

By Roger Froilan

Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings: Rebecca Budig Is The Surprise Recast For Taylor

We are stunned.

By Tina Charles

FAQs

Who quit The Bold and the Beautiful? ›

A 'Bold And The Beautiful' Main Actor Has Quit The Show, New Details - IMDb. According to a recent report from soapcentral, Rome Flynn (above) who plays character Zende Forrester on CBS' hit soap opera “The Bold And The Beautiful” has decided to not renew his contract which means he's quitting the show!

What happened to Caroline on The Bold and the Beautiful? ›

While dancing with her ex-husband, Thorne, she collapses. Ridge carries Caroline to their house. They read the Bible together, and she dies in his arms. Before her death, Caroline tells Brooke and Ridge they should reunite after she is gone; but Brooke is set to marry Eric, whose child she had just delivered.

What was the reason Quinn left Bold and Beautiful? ›

After nearly a decade on The Bold and the Beautiful, Rena Sofer left in 2022 due to feeling her role wasn't significant enough. Sofer's departure led the show to have her return as a guest player, which ultimately didn't work out for the soap opera.

Who is the matriarch of The Bold and the Beautiful? ›

The Bold & The Beautiful's always fashionable, headstrong matriarch, Stephanie Forrester, aka Susan Flannery, shocked fans after her abrupt departure from the longest-running soap opera. The daytime television icon was part of the main cast for 25 years until her character, Stephanie Forrester, died in 2012.

Who is the new girl on Bold and Beautiful? ›

Lisa Yamada - The Bold and the Beautiful Cast Member.

Is Sheila leaving Bold and Beautiful? ›

The iconic TV villain, played by Kimberlin Brown, bid adieu to fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" in February when she was killed off the show in dramatic fashion.

Is The Bold and the Beautiful ending? ›

Currently, the series has been renewed by CBS to run through the 2024–2025 television season.

Who is the longest running cast member on Bold and the Beautiful? ›

John McCook: Meet 'The Bold and the Beautiful's Longest-Running Actor - IMDb.

What happened to Eric's wife on The Bold and the Beautiful? ›

After Eric had an affair with Donna Logan he divorced Stephanie and married Donna then forced Stephanie out of Forrester Creations. Stephanie became a partner at Jackie M Designs. Stephanie attended the reading of the will of her good friend Bill Spencer.

Who is the African American girl on The Bold and the Beautiful? ›

Maya Avant is a fictional character from The Bold and the Beautiful, an American soap opera on the CBS network, portrayed by Karla Mosley.

Who is the love of Ridge's life? ›

Recently, Ridge and Brooke had a wonderful trip to Monte Carlo, where he made it clear that she is his one true love.

Who is Ridge's father? ›

Ridge also learns he isn't Eric's son, but the son of billionaire shipping magnate Massimo Marone (even Stephanie didn't know this), Stephanie's best friend. Ridge returns to Brooke. When Ridge, Brooke and series newcomer Nick Marone are kidnapped by Sheila, Ridge falls into a fire furnace, and presumed dead.

Who is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful 2024 march? ›

In Wednesday's recap, Thomas tells Hope he's leaving, and Brooke and Steffy clash. Rather than let the couple work out their issues themselves, Brooke and Steffy battle over Hope and Thomas. Hope is stunned when Thomas announces a life-changing decision.

Is Liam leaving The Bold and the Beautiful in 2024? ›

While rumors about The Bold and the Beautiful Scott Clifton's departure persist, there is no confirmed news that he is leaving the show. Liam Spencer remains alive and crucial to the series. Fans should stay tuned to see how Spencer's story unfolds in future episodes.

Why is Thomas leaving Bold and Beautiful 2024 spoiler? ›

Speculations about actor Matthew Atkinson's exit from The Bold and the Beautiful began in May 2024, when his character Thomas Forrester was seen jetting off to France after a heartbreak. However, Thomas is not exiting the show, as he is set to return to town for his wedding.

Who passed away from bold and beautiful? ›

PREVIOUSLY: Jack Kidd, the head grip for The Bold and the Beautiful, died July 25. He was 60. Kidd was involved in an accident off of Little Tujunga Road. He last was seen July 25 leaving his home in Canyon Country and was declared missing by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department.

