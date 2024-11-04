The Bold and the Beautiful (2024)

Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings: Rebecca Budig Is The Surprise Recast For Taylor

B&B has a killer in everyone’s midst, and it could be someone everybody seems to love…Li!

Is This Tom and Hollis’ Murderer on Bold and the Beautiful?

B&B cast and crew were at the beach to have a fun birthday party for two cast members!

If we were Luna, we’d never tell RJ anything again.

What Will RJ Turning Snitch Mean for Him and Luna on August 8 Bold and the Beautiful

The Y&R lovebirds are appearing on B&B for the first time together.

Why Lauralee Bell Got All the Feels When She Visited Bold and the Beautiful

There are amazing comebacks and two shocking recasts on the soap opera scene.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 12-16 preview stunning revelations and big returns for Los Angeles. This is going to…

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 13: The Forresters Welcome Danny And Christine

Tune in to find out about all the drama happening in Los Angeles.

Bold and the Beautiful August 13: Will the Double Murder Mystery Reunite Bill and Katie?

This busy mother of four revealed how she’s able to get great sleep despite breastfeeding her youngest through the night.

Bold and the Beautiful August 14: Hope Kisses Finn While the Forresters and Logans Rock On

Here’s What Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Been Up To ‘Lately’

There are a couple of reasons Finn should run not walk to tell his wife.

Bold and the Beautiful August 15: Why Finn Should Tell Steffy About Hope’s Kiss

Here’s What You Need To Know About The Gates Characters

Shocking Plot Twist: Did Luna Frame Her Own Mom for Murder on the August 16 Bold and The Beautiful?

Welcome to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and recaps page. Here, Soap Hub brings you the latest B&B news, spoilers, information on cast members, and more. William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell created the soap opera in 1987, introducing glitz and glamour to daytime dramas. The show mainly focuses on three families — The Forresters, Logans, and Spencers, and all three families remain at the forefront of the program.

FAQs

A 'Bold And The Beautiful' Main Actor Has Quit The Show, New Details - IMDb. According to a recent report from soapcentral, Rome Flynn (above) who plays character Zende Forrester on CBS' hit soap opera “The Bold And The Beautiful” has decided to not renew his contract which means he's quitting the show!

While dancing with her ex-husband, Thorne, she collapses. Ridge carries Caroline to their house. They read the Bible together, and she dies in his arms. Before her death, Caroline tells Brooke and Ridge they should reunite after she is gone; but Brooke is set to marry Eric, whose child she had just delivered.

After nearly a decade on The Bold and the Beautiful, Rena Sofer left in 2022 due to feeling her role wasn't significant enough. Sofer's departure led the show to have her return as a guest player, which ultimately didn't work out for the soap opera.

The Bold & The Beautiful's always fashionable, headstrong matriarch, Stephanie Forrester, aka Susan Flannery, shocked fans after her abrupt departure from the longest-running soap opera. The daytime television icon was part of the main cast for 25 years until her character, Stephanie Forrester, died in 2012.

Lisa Yamada - The Bold and the Beautiful Cast Member.

The iconic TV villain, played by Kimberlin Brown, bid adieu to fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" in February when she was killed off the show in dramatic fashion.

Currently, the series has been renewed by CBS to run through the 2024–2025 television season.

John McCook: Meet 'The Bold and the Beautiful's Longest-Running Actor - IMDb.

After Eric had an affair with Donna Logan he divorced Stephanie and married Donna then forced Stephanie out of Forrester Creations. Stephanie became a partner at Jackie M Designs. Stephanie attended the reading of the will of her good friend Bill Spencer.

Maya Avant is a fictional character from The Bold and the Beautiful, an American soap opera on the CBS network, portrayed by Karla Mosley.

Recently, Ridge and Brooke had a wonderful trip to Monte Carlo, where he made it clear that she is his one true love.

Ridge also learns he isn't Eric's son, but the son of billionaire shipping magnate Massimo Marone (even Stephanie didn't know this), Stephanie's best friend. Ridge returns to Brooke. When Ridge, Brooke and series newcomer Nick Marone are kidnapped by Sheila, Ridge falls into a fire furnace, and presumed dead.

In Wednesday's recap, Thomas tells Hope he's leaving, and Brooke and Steffy clash. Rather than let the couple work out their issues themselves, Brooke and Steffy battle over Hope and Thomas. Hope is stunned when Thomas announces a life-changing decision.

While rumors about The Bold and the Beautiful Scott Clifton's departure persist, there is no confirmed news that he is leaving the show. Liam Spencer remains alive and crucial to the series. Fans should stay tuned to see how Spencer's story unfolds in future episodes.

Speculations about actor Matthew Atkinson's exit from The Bold and the Beautiful began in May 2024, when his character Thomas Forrester was seen jetting off to France after a heartbreak. However, Thomas is not exiting the show, as he is set to return to town for his wedding.

PREVIOUSLY: Jack Kidd, the head grip for The Bold and the Beautiful, died July 25. He was 60. Kidd was involved in an accident off of Little Tujunga Road. He last was seen July 25 leaving his home in Canyon Country and was declared missing by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department.