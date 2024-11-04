The Bold and the Beautiful (2024)

Welcome to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and recaps page. Here, Soap Hub brings you the latest B&B news, spoilers, information on cast members, and more. William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell created the soap opera in 1987, introducing glitz and glamour to daytime dramas. The show mainly focuses on three families — The Forresters, Logans, and Spencers, and all three families remain at the forefront of the program.
Read more
- Bold and The Beautiful Comings and Goings
- Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers
- Commentary BB
- Polls
- Recaps
- Soap Star Lifestyle
- The Bold and the Beautiful News
- Videos
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Weekly Update August 19-23: Ultimate Betrayal And Rising Tension
Tune in to find out about all the drama happening in Los Angeles.
By Rachel Dillin
Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings: Key Recast Begins Run
A key recast is beginning their run on B&B.
By Janet Di Lauro
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 19: Bill Reacts to Luna’s Shocking Kiss
Did he cringe inside?
By Joanne Gallo
Shocking Plot Twist: Did Luna Frame Her Own Mom for Murder on the August 16 Bold and The Beautiful?
Two seconds after learning about the negative DNA test, Luna kissed Dollar Bill. Yikes.
By Tina Charles
Here’s What You Need To Know About The Gates Characters
These characters have great soap potential!
By Rachel Dillin
Where To Find Your Favorite Soap Stars On TV This Weekend
Blink and you’ll miss these soap stars on TV this weekend!
By Ashley Amber
Bold and the Beautiful August 15: Why Finn Should Tell Steffy About Hope’s Kiss
There are a couple of reasons Finn should run not walk to tell his wife.
By Tina Charles
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 16: Li Drops a Bomb on Poppy
What has Sis been hiding?
By Joanne Gallo
Here’s What Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Been Up To ‘Lately’
The B&B star has had loads of adventures.
By Roger Froilan
Bold and the Beautiful August 14: Hope Kisses Finn While the Forresters and Logans Rock On
Will Finn confess the kiss to Steffy?
By Tina Charles
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 15: Bill Wants a New Paternity Test
How will Luna respond?
By Joanne Gallo
Go behind-the-scenes of Y&R’s Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian’s B&B crossover!
By Rachel Dillin
Here’s How Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hacked Her Sleep
This busy mother of four revealed how she’s able to get great sleep despite breastfeeding her youngest through the night.
By Roger Froilan
Bold and the Beautiful August 13: Will the Double Murder Mystery Reunite Bill and Katie?
The potential is there.
By Tina Charles
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 14: Danny Romalotti Makes Rock ‘N Roll Dreams Come True
It’s going to be a big day in LA!
By Rachel Dillin
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Weekly Update August 12-16: Rash Behavior And Rock ‘N Roll
Tune in to find out about all the drama happening in Los Angeles.
By Rachel Dillin
Poppy’s Happy Mints Turn Into Nightmare Arrest on August 12 Bold and the Beautiful
Katie’s one-woman Nancy Drew mission succeeded.
By Tina Charles
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 13: The Forresters Welcome Danny And Christine
Get ready for an amazing B&B and Y&R crossover event!
By Rachel Dillin
Weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 12-16: Stunning Revelations And Big Returns
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 12-16 preview stunning revelations and big returns for Los Angeles. This is going to…
By Rachel Dillin
Soap Opera Comings and Goings: Amazing Comebacks and Shocking Recasts
There are amazing comebacks and two shocking recasts on the soap opera scene.
By Janet Di Lauro
Weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Video August 12-16: Shocking Evidence And A Rockstar
The drama heats up in Los Angeles.
By Rachel Dillin
Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings: Supercouple Visits, Big Returns
A supercouple pays a visit and there are big returns on B&B.
By Janet Di Lauro
Why Lauralee Bell Got All the Feels When She Visited Bold and the Beautiful
The Y&R lovebirds are appearing on B&B for the first time together.
By Michael Maloney
Where To Find Your Favorite Soap Stars On TV This Weekend
It’s a Mathison marathon across television this weekend.
By Ashley Amber
What Will RJ Turning Snitch Mean for Him and Luna on August 8 Bold and the Beautiful
If we were Luna, we’d never tell RJ anything again.
By Tina Charles
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 9: Katie Solves the Murders
Is it who you expect?
By Joanne Gallo
Here’s Why Bold and the Beautiful Stars Had A Big Beach Celebration
B&B cast and crew were at the beach to have a fun birthday party for two cast members!
By Roger Froilan
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers August 8: Luna’s Big Fear About Poppy
Is Mom capable of murder?
By Joanne Gallo
Is This Tom and Hollis’ Murderer on Bold and the Beautiful?
B&B has a killer in everyone’s midst, and it could be someone everybody seems to love…Li!
By Roger Froilan
Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings: Rebecca Budig Is The Surprise Recast For Taylor
We are stunned.
By Tina Charles
Follow Us On
Subscribe Now
Get spoilers, news and recaps in your inbox daily.
Subscribe Now
Get spoilers, news and recaps in your inbox daily.