The Boys in the Boat | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

57% Tomatometer 159 Reviews 97% Audience Score 2,500+ Verified Ratings

The Boys in the Boat is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world. Read More Read Less

Critics Consensus

The Boys in the Boat tells its inspirational true story with heart and solid craftsmanship, but director George Clooney's stolidly traditional approach prevents it from leaving much of an impact.

Audience Says

The Boys in the Boat might be slow in spots, but the end result is still an inspiring feel-good film that the whole family can enjoy.

Critics Reviews

The Boys in the Boat | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Tomris Laffly TheWrap George Clooney’s disarmingly old-school rowing movie gets it right. Jan 26, 2024 Full Review The Boys in the Boat | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Helen O'Hara Empire Magazine It’s unexceptionally filmed and occasionally clunky, but this is a gently heart-warming underdog story, and Turner shows real star-power in the lead role. Rated: 3/5 Jan 16, 2024 Full Review The Boys in the Boat | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Wenlei Ma PerthNow The Boys in the Boat is an old-fashioned and solid historical biography that ticks a lot of the right boxes. It’s not going to set tongues wagging but what it does do is tell an inspiring story with polish and a deftness befitting the genre. Rated: 3/5 Jan 15, 2024 Full Review The Boys in the Boat | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Calum Cooper Flick Feast The techniques on display in The Boys in the Boat are so obvious, redundant even, that we become aware of the manipulation, and thus lose investment. Rated: 2/5 Jul 19, 2024 Full Review The Boys in the Boat | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Sarah Marrs Lainey Gossip Dads will love The Boys in the Boat. May 29, 2024 Full Review The Boys in the Boat | Rotten Tomatoes (6) John Serba Decider I have no doubt the real Joe Nantz and his coach and teammates were fine, complex human beings who certainly deserve to be more than mannequin-esque characters in a film that indulges every sports-movie trope. May 28, 2024 Full Review Read all reviews

Audience Reviews

Google example of courage... Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 07/04/24 Full Review Jtex Deep, meaningful story that was enjoyable. Highly recommend . Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 05/25/24 Full Review Patricia Boys in the Boat was inspiring, exciting, and captivating. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 03/12/24 Full Review Sarah D Absolutely loved this movie! it's a must watch for everyone. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 03/07/24 Full Review Lee S I read the book, so I knew it would be great. George Clooney directed a fabulous film. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 03/06/24 Full Review JAS Liked how a bunch of poor kids worked so hard to prove themselves and won the Olympics Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 03/03/24 Full Review Read all reviews

My Rating

Cast & Crew

George Clooney Director Joel Edgerton Al Ulbrickson Chris Diamantopoulos Royal Brougham Callum Turner Joe Rantz Jack Mulhern Actor Sam Strike Actor
The Boys in the Boat: The Boat is All I Got The Boys in the Boat: The Boat is All I Got 0:41 The Boys in the Boat: Movie Clip - Coach's First Speech The Boys in the Boat: Movie Clip - Coach's First Speech 0:57 The Boys in the Boat: Exclusive Movie Clip - First Race The Boys in the Boat: Exclusive Movie Clip - First Race 1:10 View more videos

The Boys in the Boat: Featurette - From Page to Screen The Boys in the Boat: Featurette - From Page to Screen 1:29 The Boys in the Boat: Featurette - George Clooney The Boys in the Boat: Featurette - George Clooney 1:11 The Boys in the Boat: Featurette - Learning to Row The Boys in the Boat: Featurette - Learning to Row 1:37 The Boys in the Boat: Trailer 1 The Boys in the Boat: Trailer 1 2:33 The Boys in the Boat: Featuette - A Look Inside The Boys in the Boat: Featuette - A Look Inside 1:38 View more videos

Synopsis The Boys in the Boat is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.

Director
George Clooney

Producer
Grant Heslov, George Clooney

Screenwriter
Mark L. Smith

Distributor
MGM

Production Co
Spyglass Media Group, Smokehouse Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Rating
PG-13 (Language and Smoking)

Genre
History, Drama, Biography, Sports

Original Language
English

Release Date (Theaters)
Dec 25, 2023, Wide

Release Date (Streaming)
Jan 16, 2024

Box Office (Gross USA)
$52.6M

Runtime
2h 4m

Sound Mix
Dolby Digital

Aspect Ratio
Digital 2.39:1
