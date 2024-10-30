The Boys in the Boat | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

Where to Watch
The Boys in the Boat
Watch The Boys in the Boat with a subscription on Prime Video, rent on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, or buy on Fandango at Home, Apple TV.
What to Know
The Boys in the Boat tells its inspirational true story with heart and solid craftsmanship, but director George Clooney's stolidly traditional approach prevents it from leaving much of an impact.
Read Critics Reviews
The Boys in the Boat might be slow in spots, but the end result is still an inspiring feel-good film that the whole family can enjoy.
Read Audience Reviews
Critics Reviews
Audience Reviews
My Rating
Cast & Crew
Movie Clips
The Boys in the Boat
More Like This
Related Movie News
Videos
The Boys in the Boat
Photos
The Boys in the Boat
-
Director
-
George Clooney
-
Producer
-
Grant Heslov , George Clooney
-
Screenwriter
-
Mark L. Smith
-
Distributor
-
MGM
-
Production Co
-
Spyglass Media Group , Smokehouse Pictures , Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
-
Rating
-
PG-13 (Language and Smoking)
-
Genre
-
History , Drama , Biography , Sports
-
Original Language
-
English
-
Release Date (Theaters)
-
Dec 25, 2023, Wide
-
Release Date (Streaming)
-
Jan 16, 2024
-
Box Office (Gross USA)
-
$52.6M
-
Runtime
-
2h 4m
-
Sound Mix
-
Dolby Digital
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Digital 2.39:1